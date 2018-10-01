The annual meeting between defense officials of both countries was scheduled for mid-October, a sign of heightened bilateral tensions.

In response to illegally imposed US sanctions on Beijing over its purchase of Russian SU-35 combat aircraft and S-400 missile defense systems,the deputy head of China’s Central Ministry Commission (CMC) summoned the US embassy’s acting military attache. He called US sanctions a breach of international rules and standards, a hegemonic action harming bilateral military relations.

Beijing recalled naval commander Shen Jinlong. He was participating in the 23rd International Seapower Symposium – co-hosted by the US Chief of Naval Operations and the White House at the US Naval War College in Newport, RI.

According to Chinese media, Beijing demands that the US “immediately redress its wrongs and withdraw related sanctions.” Huang said China’s military reserves the right to take further countermeasures.

Its National Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said

“(w)e demand the US side immediately correct its wrongdoing and withdraw the so-called sanctions. Otherwise, the US side must bear the consequences caused by this act.”

On Friday, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad, demanding the rollback of unacceptable Trump regime actions.

In his Friday General Assembly address, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed strong support for multilateralism, criticizing US policies, saying:

“What we see today is that international rules and multilateral mechanisms are under attack, and the international landscape is filled with uncertainties and destabilizing factors,” adding: “China’s answer is clear-cut. All along, China has upheld the international order and pursued multilateralism.”

Addressing Trump’s hostile General Assembly address, he stressed that “(m)ultilateralism is under fire precisely when we need it most.” It’s vital in dealing with geopolitical challenges.

He warned that Beijing won’t be blackmailed on trade. In his UN address, Trump shamefully accused China of meddling in US November midterm elections, citing no evidence because there is none.

Yi stressed four principles:

replacing confrontation with mutual cooperation on all major issues;

upholding international rules, norms and standards, especially honoring international treaties, conventions, and other agreements;

upholding, defending and preserving fairness and justice in international affairs; and

working together to deliver real results, according to UN Charter and World Trade Organization principles.

Yi stressed that China pursues peaceful, cooperative development. He called for denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, along with fully observing and implementing the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal.

Beijing will continue defending its sovereign rights and interests, he said. It “will open still wider to the world.”

Yi claimed his country’s Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is “the largest platform for international cooperation.”

It calls for over $1 trillion in longterm investment. Chairman of China’s largest construction machinery manufacturer XCMG said

“One Belt, One Road makes our internationalization strategy like a tiger with wings added.”

It conflicts with Trump’s America First agenda, including Pompeo’s Indo-Pacific Economic Vision, announced in July to compete with China regionally.

Bilateral relations are greatly strained politically, economically and militarily, notably over Trump’s trade war.

Washington demands all other countries bend to its will, a hostile agenda risking greater war than already.

Its provocative military buildup close to Sino/Russian borders could lead to devastating confrontation. Catastrophic nuclear war is possible by accident or design.

Washington’s hell bent rage for unchallenged dominance is the greatest threat to world peace.

A Final Comment

US war secretary Mattis cancelled a China trip scheduled for later this month to meet with his counterpart General Wei Fenghe, a further sign of strained relations.

Late Sunday, an unnamed US official said the trip is off. The State Department, along with China’s defense and foreign ministries issued no comments. Nor did the US embassy in Beijing.

