The revelation in this continuation of the history is the high degree to which these policies were officially planned and ready for action starting up to four years before the 1967 six day pre-emptive war against the Arab states.Do you value the reporting and in-depth analysis we provide, free of charge, on a daily basis? Do you think this resource should be maintained and preserved as a research tool for future generations? Bringing you 24/7 updates from all over the globe has real costs associated with it. Please give what you can to help us meet these costs! Click below to donate or click here to become a member of Global Research.

We are very grateful for the support we received over the past sixteen years. We hope that you remain with us in our journey towards a world without war.

* * *

“Unsafe and Unprofessional”: Chinese Warship Comes Within 45 Yards of US Destroyer in South China Sea

By Zero Hedge, October 02, 2018

If markets have been blissfully ignorant of potential fallout from the simmering US-China trade dispute (even if corporate executives are bracing for the worst), just imagine how they would react to the reality of a military confrontation.

One Click Closer to Nuclear Annihilation

By Philip Giraldi, October 02, 2018

The nuclear war doomsday clock maintained on the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists website has advanced to two minutes before midnight, the closest point to possible atomic apocalypse since the end of the Cold War. In 1995 the clock was at fourteen minutes to midnight, but the opportunity to set it back even further was lost as the United States and its European allies took advantage of a weakened Russia to advance NATO into Eastern Europe, setting the stage for a new cold war, which is now underway.

Palestine: The Biggest Prison on Earth – A History of the Occupied Territories

By Jim Miles, October 02, 2018

The revelation in this continuation of the history is the high degree to which these policies were officially planned and ready for action starting up to four years before the 1967 six day pre-emptive war against the Arab states.

Israeli Home Demolition Terrorism Targets Khan al-Ahmar Village

By Stephen Lendman, October 02, 2018

Israel wants their land for exclusive Jewish development. Displacing their residents and stealing their land will divide the West Bank in two, isolating one Palestinian part from the other – driving a final stake through the heart of a two-state solution Israel rejects despite falsely claiming otherwise.

Making the Arctic Safe for Neoliberalism

By Kurt Nimmo, October 02, 2018

The neoliberal economic order is based on natural resource and market dominance, so it’s no surprise when it reacts violently to efforts by others to map out resource acquisition.

Everyone Washes Their Hands as Gaza’s Economy Goes into Freefall

By Jonathan Cook, October 02, 2018

The moment long feared is fast approaching in Gaza, according to a new report by the World Bank. After a decade-long Israeli blockade and a series of large-scale military assaults, the economy of the tiny coastal enclave is in “freefall”.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-the-neoliberal-economic-and-geopolitical-order/5655852