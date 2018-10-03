This letter was originally titled ‘Open letter from University of Sussex academics: The harsh sentencing of anti-fracking campaigners sets a dangerous precedent’. Although signers from other organisations have always been welcome, given the overwhelming support, we have officially opened it up to academics from across the country who wish to express their concern.
We the undersigned are writing to express our growing concern about the shrinking space for communities and environmental defenders to engage in civil opposition to fracking developments in the UK.
This week three non-violent campaigners opposing fracking were jailed for 15 to 16 months simply for ‘causing a public nuisance’ and for not expressing regret. This is the first time since 1932 that environmental defenders have been imprisoned for such long periods of time for staging a protest in the UK. It is also the first time ever that activists have been jailed for anti-fracking actions.
With fracking companies increasingly granted civil injunctions to prevent protest, the scope of protest is becoming more and more restricted, representing a threat to fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly.
Fracking is controversial in the UK. According to government surveys conducted in 2017, only 16% of people support fracking development. Given the grave environmental consequences of hydraulic fracturing and growing concerns about climate change, this is not surprising.
The ruling sets a worrying precedent, curtailing opportunities for the kind of public protests that have historically been effective in instituting the legal and policy changes that defend our environment for our future generations. We need more, not less, space for action to confront unsustainable industrial practices that harm our communities and perpetuate our reliance on fossil fuels.
We join calls for a judicial review of this absurdly harsh sentence, and an inquiry into the declining space for civil society protest that it represents.
Sincerely,
Andrea Brock, Lecturer, School of Global Studies
Dr Amber Huff, Institute of Development Studies
Lyla Mehta, Professorial Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Lara Coleman, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies
Dinah Rajak, Reader in Anthropology and Development, School of Global Studies
Kamran Matin, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies
Lucila Newell, Lecturer, School of Global Studies
James Fairhead, Professor of Anthropology
Prof. Divya P. Tolia-Kelly (Geography, Sussex)
Alex Faulkner, Prof, Global Studies
Katy Joyce, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Pedro Salgado, Associate Researcher, School of Global Studies
Evie Browne, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Michael Hamilton, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Yavuz Tuyloglu, Associate Tutor, University of Sussex
Anna Laing, Lecturer, School of Global Studies
Michelle Lefevre, Professor of Social Work, School of Education & Social Work
Charles Watters, Professor, School of Education and Social Work
Margaret Sleeboom-Faulkner, Professor, School of Global Studies
Peter Newell, Professor of International Relations, School of Global Studies
Dr Nadya Ali, Lecturer in International Relations
Rachel Burr, Teaching Fellow, School of Education and Social Work
Amira Abdelhamid, Doctoral Researcher and Tutor, School of Global Studies, The University of Sussex
Liam Berriman, Lecturer, School of Education & Social Work
Ben Selwyn, Professor, School of Global Studies, University of Sussex
Kristine Hickle, Senior Lecturer, School of Education and Social Work
Donal Brown, Research Fellow, Leeds School of Earth and Environment (formally SPRU PhD)
Paul Gilbert, Lecturer in International Development, School of Global Studies
Jan Selby, Professor, School of Global Studies
Phil Johnstone, Research Fellow, SPRU
Professor Raphael Kaplinsky, Science Policy Research Unit and Institute of Development Studies
Catherine Will, Reader, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Julian Germann, Lecturer, School of Global Studies, University of Sussex
Chris Chatwin, Professor, University of Sussex, Engineering
Samuel Solomon, Senior Lecturer in Creative and Critical Writing
Despoina Mantziari, Teaching Fellow in Film Studies, MFM, University of Sussex
Nicola Yuill, Prof, School of Psychology
John Maule, Senior Research Fellow, School of Psychology
Vivian Vignoles, Reader, School of Psychology
Dr Charlotte Skeet, Lecturer, School of Law, Politics, and Sociology.
Rob Fidler, Dyslexia Advisor and Assessor, University of Sussex
Paul Sparks, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology
Daniel Hyndman, Technician, Psychology
Mari Martiskainen, Research Fellow, SPRU
Benno Teschke, Professor, School of Global Studies
Dr. Graham Hole, Senior Lecturer in Psychology
Divya Sharma, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit
Will Lock, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Zoltan Dienes Professor Psychology
Pamela Kea, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, School of Global Studies
Kiron Ward, Teaching Fellow, School of English
Anne Crawford, Course Coordinator, School of English
Donald McGillivray, Professor of Environmental Law, Sussex Law School
Pam Thurschwell, Reader, School of English
Elaine Swan, Senior Lecturer, Future of Work
Rob Byrne, Lecturer, SPRU
Sarah Royston, Research Fellow, School of Global Studies
Mimi Haddon, Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Music
Dr Mika Peck, Senior lecturer, School of Life Sciences
Sarah King, Institute of Development Studies
Victor Court, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit, Business School, University of Sussex
Lucy Baker, Senior Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit
Sandra Pointel, Doctoral Researcher, Science Policy Research Unit
Eleftheria Lekakis, Senior Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Music
Katy Oswald, Researcher, IDS
Dr Augusto Corrieri, School of English
Andreas Antoniades, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies
Natalia Cecire, Lecturer, School of English and Centre for American Studies
Mick Moore, Professorial Fellow, IDS
Arabella Stanger, School of English
John Thompson, Senior Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Christopher Long, Teaching Fellow, School of Global Studies
Marius Trautmann, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Earl Gammon, Lecturer in Global Political Economy, School of Global Studies
Rose Cairns, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit
Simon Rees, Senior Project Officer, IDS
Michael Jonik, Senior Lecturer, School of English
Tom Bamford-Blake, Doctoral Tutor, School of English
Mark Leopold, Lecturer in Social Anthropology
Dai Stephens Emeritus Professor, Psychology
Dr Robert Snell, Psychological and Counselling Services (rtd)
Josie Coburn, Research Assistant, Science Policy Research Unit
Natalia Beloff, Senior Lecturer, Department of Informatics, University of Sussex
Tanya Palmer, Lecturer, Sussex Law School
Professor Keston Sutherland, School of English, University of Sussex
Rachel Thomson, Professor of Childhood & Youth Studies, School of Education & Social Work
Dr Sue Currell, American studies
Terry Cannon, Institute of Development Studies
Peter Luetchford, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies
Henry Neale, Library
Chang Hong Liu, Professor, Psychology
Prof Sir Richard Jolly, Research Associate, Institute of Development Studies
David Booth, Honorary Professor, School of Psychology
Stefania Lanza, Research Coordinator, Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Jack Lindsay, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Adrian Smith, Professor of Technology and Society, Science Policy Research Unit
Sara Crangle, Professor, School of English
Eljee Javier, Teaching Fellow, Sussex Centre for Language Studies
Bernardo Caldarola, PhD Student/Doctoral tutor, Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex
Rosie McGee, Institute of Development Studies
Natnaphat Subtaweepollert, Doctoral Researcher, The School of Global Studies
Matthew McConkey, PhD student, School of English
Geoff Quilley, Professor of Art History, University of Sussex
Andrew Chitty, Senior Lecturer, School of History, Art History and Philosophy
Val Whittington, Doctoral Researcher and Tutor, History, Art History and Philosophy
Tim Jordan, Professor, School of Media, Film and Music
Professor Sally R Munt, Sussex Centre for Cultural Studies
Ian Scoones, Professor, IDS
Professor Jim Endersby, History
Cecile Chevalier, Lecturer, School of Media, Film & Music
Margaretta Jolly, Professor, School of Media, Film and Music
Arianne Shahvisi, Lecturer in Ethics, Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Hester Barron, Senior Lecturer in History
Ronan McKinney, Teaching Fellow, School of English
Ellen Thompson, Teaching Fellow, School of Psychology
Vinita Damodaran, Prof History, Art History and Philosophy
Tom Farsides, Lecturer, School of Psychology
John Drury, Professor of Social Psychology, School of Psychology
David Ockwell, Professor, University of Sussex
Rupert Young, Reader in Engineering
Stefan Elbe, Professor of International Relations
Simon Williams, Tutorial Fellow, SCLS
Natalia Lavrushkina, Research assistant, Faculty of Management
Nick Balfour, Lecturer, School of Life Sciences
Felix Buchwald, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Izabela Delabre, Research Fellow, Business School, University of Sussex
Judith Verweijen, Lecturer, School of Global Studies
D-M Withers, School of Media, Film and Music
Ben Rogaly, Professor, School of Global Studies
Richard de Visser, Reader, Psychology
Dora Sampaio, Research Associate, School of Global Studies
Elizabeth Hill, Professor, School of Life Sciences
Frances Thomson, Doctoral Researcher, Global Studies
Louise Wise, Lecturer, Department of International Relations
James Andrews, Institute of Development Studies
Professor Dave Goulson, School of Life Sciences
Helen Dancer, Lecturer, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Ezra Cohen, Associate Tutor, School of History, Art History and Philosophy
Jo Walton, postdoctoral fellow, School of Media, Film & Music
Phil Birch, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering and Informatics
Dr Simon Peeters, Reader, Department of Physics and Astronomy
Elane Heffernan, Chair UCU disabled members committee
Anne-Sophie Jung, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Barbara Van Dyck, Research fellow, Science and Policy Research Unit
Tommaso Ciarli, Senior Research Fellow, SPRU, University of Sussex Business School
Carol Watts, Professor, School of English
Dr Karis Jade Petty, Lecturer, Anthropology and International Relations, School of Global Studies
Luke Martell, Teaching Fellow, Department of Sociology
Darrow Schecter, Professor of Critical Theory, HAHP
Nicholas Gallie, Research Associate SPRU and Sussex Rights and Justice Research Centre
William McEvoy, Senior Lecturer, School of English
Nuno Ferreira, Professor of Law, Sussex Law School
Georgina Christou, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Ioann Maria Stacewicz, Research Technician in Digital Humanities, Sussex Humanities Lab, School of Media, Film & Music
Jeanette Quarton, Institute of Development Studies
Mark Paget, Reader, School of Life Sciences
Anna Gumucio Ramberg, Doctoral Researcher, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Cian O’Donovan, Research Fellow, Business School
Rachael Durrant, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit
Anna Stavrianakis, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies
Gurminder K Bhambra, Professor, School of Global Studies
Dr Stuart Cartland, Teaching Fellow, School of Global Studies
Synne L. Dyvik (Senior Lecturer, International Relations)
Richard Lane, Research Associate, Global Studies
Peter Harris, Professor, School of Psychology
Santiago Ripoll, Research Officer, Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex
Rebecca Prentice, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies
Jane K Cowan, Professor of Anthropology, School of Global Studies
Márcio Vilar, Visiting Research Fellow, School of Global Studies
Razan Ghazzawi, Doctoral Researcher, School of Media, Film and Music
Stefanie Ortmann, lecturer, School of Global Studies
Ian Lovering, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Noam Bergman, Teaching Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex
Roz Price, Research Officer, Institute of Development Studies
Steve Orchard, Researcher, Global Studies
Dr Bonnie Holligan, Lecturer in Property Law, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Tarik Kochi, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Dr Lucy Welsh, Lecturer in Law, School of Law, Politics, and Sociology.
Richard Vogler, Professor, Sussex Law School
Olivia Taylor, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
James Hampshire, Reader in Politics
Caterina Mazzilli, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Daniel Watson, Postdoctoral research fellow, School of Global Studies
Samuel Knafo, Senior Lecturer in International Relations
Gerhard Wolf, Senior Lecturer, School of History, Art History, Philosophy
Dorte Thorsen, Gender and Qualitative Research Lead, Migrating out of Poverty Research Consortium, School of Global Studies
Nikki Ostrand, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Danielle Griffiths, Lecturer in Law, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Mark Walters, Professor, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Amir Paz-Fuchs, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Suraj Lakhani, Lecturer, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Ashleigh Jackson, Doctoral Candidate, School of Global Studies
Becky Ayre, Senior Support Officer, STEPS Centre
John Pryor, Professor of Education and Social Research
Colin King, Reader in Law, Sussex Law School
Alice Wilson, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, School of Global Studies
Liz James, Professor of Art History
Helen Drew, Teaching and Research Fellow, School of Psychology
Louiza Odysseos, Professor of International Relations, School of Global Studies
Lucy Finche-Maddock, Senior Lecturer in Law and Art, University of Sussex
Gemma Houldey, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Fawzia Mazaderani, Teaching Fellow, School of Global Studies
Neil Dooley, Lecturer in Politics
Morgan Williams, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Matthew Evans, Teaching Fellow, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Karen Long, Lecturer, School of Psychology
Dr Aisling O’Sullivan, Lecturer, Sussex Law School
Mareike Beck, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Gabrielle Daoust, Research Fellow, School of Global Studies
Helena Howe, Lecturer in Law, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Dr Samantha Velluti, Reader in Law, School of Law, Politics and Sociology
Camilla Royle, Geography Dept, King’s College London,
Marian Mayer, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Media and Communication, Bournemouth University
Stephen Harper, Lecturer, Media School, Bournemouth University
Sofia Meacham, Lecturer, BU
Dr Steph Allen, Lecturer, Faculty of Media and Communication, Bournemouth University
Deepa Govindarajan Driver, Lecturer, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Jenny Hall, Senior Lecturer, Centre For Excellence in Learning, Bournemouth University
Sandra Cortijo, Postdoc, University of Cambridge
Ann Hemingway Prof Public Health BU
Professor Sara Ashencaen Crabtree, Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, Bournemouth University
Marion Winters, Heriot-Watt University
Alan Harrison, retired lecturer in employment relations, Brunel University
Judi Loach, Professor Emerita, School of History Archaeology and Religion, Cardiff University
Anne Alexander, Research Fellow, University of Cambridge
Dr Marion Hersh, Biomedical Engineering, University of Glasgow, UCU NEC
Waseem Yaqoob, Lecturer, Faculty of History, University of Cambridge
Patricia McManus, SL, University of Brighton
Bella Vivat, Principal Research Fellow, University College London
Steven French, Professor, University of Leeds
Jana Bacevic, University of Cambridge, Research Associate
Dr Karen Evans, Senior Lecturer, University of Liverpool
Prof Jonathan Parker, Dept of Social Sciences & Social Work, Bournemouth University
Michael Parker, senior lecturer, Kingston University
Adam Marshall, Associate Lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University
Nat Raha, University of Sussex/ Edinburgh College of Art
Marina Papoutsi, Dr., Research Fellow at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology
Ann Kolodziejski, Senior Lecturer, University of Bolton
Dr David Kidner, Nottinghan Trent University (ret’d)
Dr Julia Steinberger, Associate Professor, Sustainability Research Institute, University of Leeds
Simon Pirani, Senior Visiting Research Fellow, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
Chamkaur Ghag, Associate Professor, University College London
Andrew Sayer, Professor, Lancaster University
Dr Sara Thornton, Research Fellow, School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, University of Leicester
Noel Cass, Senior Research Associate, Lancaster University
David Harvie, Associate Professor, University of Leicester
Prof. Gavin Brown (School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, University of Leicester)
Daniel Bailey, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Political Economy Centre, University of Manchester
Kate Symons, Fellow, Centre of African Studies, University of Edinburgh
Andrew Kythreotis, Senior Lecturer, School of Geography, University of Lincoln
Dr Keith Halfacree, Dept of Geography, Swansea University
Hannah Fair, Postdoctoral Researcher, Brunel University
Jen Clements, PhD student, University of Exeter
Tessa Holland post doc researcher GPS Newcastle University
Dr Jill Payne, teaching fellow, University of Bristol, School of Sociology, Politics & International Studies
Ian R Lamond, Senior Lecturer, Event Studies
Dr Jessica Hope, Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow, University of Bristol
Kate Monson, Doctoral Candidate, University of Brighton
Ian Gough, Visiting Professor, LSE
Catherine Walker, Reserach Associate, University of Manchester
Dr Grietje Baars, Senior Lecturer, The City Law School, City, University of London
Morris Brodie, Teaching Assistant, Queen’s University Belfast
Dr Ian R Lamond, Senior Lecturer, Event Studies, Leeds Beckett University
Earl Harper, Doctoral Candidate, The University of Bristol
Susan Buckingham, Independent researcher, writer and advisor on gender & environmental issues
Owain Jones, Professor of Environmental Humanities, Bath Spa University
Ceylan Begüm Yıldız, PhD/Associate Tutor, Birkbeck College School of Law
Peter Dickens, Research Associate, Department of Sociology, Cambridge UK
Dr Pippa Marland, Research Fellow, University of Leeds
Dr Paul Reid-Bowen, Senior Lecturer, Bath Spa University
Kye Askins, Reader, Geographical and Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow
Dr Helen Jarvis, Reader in Social Geography, Newcastle University
Nigel Thomas, Professor Emeritus of Childhood and Youth, School of Social Work, Care and Community, University of Central Lancashire
Dr John Bulaitis, Senior Lecturer, School of Humanities, Canterbury Christ Church University
Dr Benjamin Franks (Senior Lecturer in Social and Political Philosophy, University of Glasgow)
Dr Helena Enright, Lecturer, Drama, Bath Spa University
Emily Jones, Lecturer in Law, University of Essex
Marie-PIerre Leroux, MA student, Hereford College of Art
Carissa Honeywell, Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University
Catherine Oliver, PhD Student, University of Birmingham
Pat Devine, Honorary Research Fellow, University of Manchester
Rhys Williams, Research Fellow, University of Glasgow
Jane Hindley, Interdisciplinary Studies Centre, University of Essex
Sara Penrhyn Jones, Senior Lecturer in Media, Bath Spa University
Dorottya Szécsi, researcher, School of Physics and Astronomy, Universtiy of Birmingham
Kavita Ramakrishnan, Lecturer, University of East Anglia
Vanesa Castan Broto, Professorial Fellow, University of Sheffield
Katherine Lovell, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit
Alice Welham, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology
Steffen Boehm, Professor of Organization and Sustainability, University of Exeter
Theo Reeves-Evison, Senior Lecturer, Birmingham School of Art
Marion Oveson, PhD Researcher, University of Sheffield
Edward Sewell, Mechanical Engineering Student, UCL
Dr Kerry Burton, Senior Research Fellow in Climate Justice, Glasgow Caledonian University
Phil Edwards, Senior Lecturer, Sociology, MMU
Natalie Fenton, Professor, Goldsmiths
Hilary Wainwright Fellow Transnational Institute Amsterdam
Dr David Watson, Lecturer in Organisational Behavior, University of East Anglia
Astrid Schrader, lecturer, University of Exeter
Prof Lynne Segal, Birkbeck, Univ of London
Tony Booth Professor of Education, visiting research fellow, University of Cambridge.
Dr Ersilia Verlinghieri, Research Associate, SoGE, University of Oxford
Dr Michael Paraskos, Art Historian, City and Guilds of London Art School
Colin Samos, Professor of Sociology, University of Essex
Sarah-Jane Phelan, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies
Sofa Gradin, lecturer, King’s College London
Brian Klug, Senior Research Fellow in Philosophy, St Benet’s Hall, University of Oxford
Vanesa Castan Broto, Professorial Fellow, University of Sheffield
Dr Tom Greaves (Philosophy, University of East Anglia)
Patricia Brien, Associate Lecturer, Bath Spa University
Heike Schroeder, Senior Lecturer, University of East Anglia
Emeritus Prof. Donald Sassoon, Queen Mary, University of London
Rhiannon Firth, Senior Research Officer, Sociology, University of Essex
Mark Tebboth, Lecturer, School of International Development, University of East Anglia
Dr George Paizis, Senior Lecturer Retired, UCL
Dr Kate Bayliss, Senior Research Fellow, University of Leeds
Dr Michelle Rogerson, Applied Criminology and Policing Studies, University of Huddersfield
Mariya Ivancheva, Postdoc Fellow, University of Leeds
Andreas Bieler, Professor of Political Economy, Nottingham University
Patrick Holden, Reader, School of Law, Criminology and Government
Chris Hesketh, Senior Lecturer, Oxford Brookes
Gregory White, Research Associate, University of Kent
Nick Bernards, Assistant Professor, University of Warwick
Duncan Lindo, Research Fellow, Leeds University Business School
Dr Jon Berry. Senior Lecturer. University of Hertfordshire.
Caroline Metz, Lecturer, the University of Manchester
Dr Claire Hurley, University of Kent
Samuel Rogers, PhD candidate, University of Bristol
Barbara Sheehy, Learning Advier, University of Kent
Bob Carter Emeritus Professor Business School, University of Leicester
James Drew, Associate Tutor, Global Studies, University of Sussex
Philip G. Cerny, Professor Emeritus, University of Manchester
Ben Radley, PhD Researcher, International Institute of Social Studies
Ed Lord, PhD Fellow, Human and Health Sciences, Swansea University
Dennis Higgins, SUNY at Oneonta, Computer Science and Mathematics, retired
Dr. Graham Sharp. University of Brighton
Nick Clare, Assistant Professor, University of Nottingham
Professor Joachim Stoeber, University of Kent
Bill McKibben, Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies, Middlebury College
Daniela Peluso, Senior Lecturer, School of Anthropology & Conservation, University of Kentn
Robert Howarth, The D.R. Atkinson Professor of Ecology, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
Dr Jaise Kuriakose, Lecturer, University of Manchester
Dr Elisa Greco, researcher,University of Leeds
Dr Jeremy Evans Centro de Estudios del Desarrollo Regional y Políticas Públicas, Universidad de Los Lagos
Willie Thompson, retired professor of contemporary history Glasgow Caledonian University
Dr Keith Baker, Researcher, Glasgow Caledonian University
LIam Campling, Reader, Queen Mary University of London
BARBARA HARRISS-WHITE Emeritus Fellow, Wolfson College, Oxford
Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science, University College London
Joel Millward-Hopkins, Research Fellow, University of Leeds
Gareth Fearn, Doctoral Researcher, Newcastle University
Kai Heron – PhD Fellow, University of Manchester
David Smythe, Emeritus Professor of Geophysics, University of Glasgow
Samira Garcia-Freites, PhD Researcher, The University of Manchester
Dr Andy Lockhart, Research Associate, University of Sheffield
Dr. Lucy Ford, Senior Lecturer, Oxford Brookes University
Sneha Krishnan, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Oxford
Luci Gorell Barnes, Visiting Research Fellow, Bath Spa University and UWE
Gavin Bridge, Professor, Durham University
Dr. Michael Gorr, Professor of Philosophy, Wells College, Aurora, New York USA
Daniel Bearup, Lecturer, University of Kent
Dr Les Levidow, Senior Research Fellow, Open University
Professor Peter Lynn, Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of Essex
Tim Rayner, Research Fellow, University of East Anglia
Karen Douglas, Professor, University of Kent
Ryan Bellinson, PhD Research Candidate, University of Sheffield
Ed Brown, Prof of Global Energy Challenges, Loughborough University
Helen Pallett, Lecturer, School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia
Dominic Kelly, Lecturer, University of Warwick
Dr Mark Irwin, Dean of Learning, Teaching & Research, BIMM Institute
Dr Rupert Higham, Lecturer, UCL Institute of Education
Sage Brice, Doctoral candidate, University of Bristol
Harry Rajak, Emeritus Professor of Law, Sussex Law School, University of Sussex
Cordelia Freeman, Teaching Associate, School of Geography, University of Nottingham
Sally Brooks, Honorary Fellow, Department of Social Policy and Social Work, University of York
Lukas Hardt, Research Fellow in Energy and Economy, University of Leeds
Christopher May, Professor, PPR, Lancaster University
The sentence is a blight on a democratic society, completeley and utterly reprehensible, draconian nonsense.
Kate Soper, Professor Emerita in Philosophy, London Metropolitan University
Sandra Steingraber, PhD, Distinguished Scholar in Residence, Ithaca College,, USA
Nira Yuval-Davis, Professor Emeritus, Centre for research on Migration, Refugges and Belonging, the University of East London
Ben Tippet, PhD student, University of Greenwich, Business Faculty
Dr Sam Clark, Lecturer, Lancaster University
Kathryn MacKay, Lecturer, Lancaster University
Matthew Paterson, Professor of International Politics, University of Manchester
Judith Butler, Affiliated Faculty, Psychosocial Program, Birkbeck College
[This list is updated periodically, so do not be alarmed if your name does not show immediately after signing below. You will be added!]
*
Note to readers: please click the share buttons above. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.
Featured image is from OtherWords.org.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/open-letter-from-uk-academics-the-harsh-sentencing-of-anti-fracking-campaigners-sets-a-dangerous-precedent/5655933