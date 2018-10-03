This letter was originally titled ‘Open letter from University of Sussex academics: The harsh sentencing of anti-fracking campaigners sets a dangerous precedent’. Although signers from other organisations have always been welcome, given the overwhelming support, we have officially opened it up to academics from across the country who wish to express their concern.

We the undersigned are writing to express our growing concern about the shrinking space for communities and environmental defenders to engage in civil opposition to fracking developments in the UK.

This week three non-violent campaigners opposing fracking were jailed for 15 to 16 months simply for ‘causing a public nuisance’ and for not expressing regret. This is the first time since 1932 that environmental defenders have been imprisoned for such long periods of time for staging a protest in the UK. It is also the first time ever that activists have been jailed for anti-fracking actions.

With fracking companies increasingly granted civil injunctions to prevent protest, the scope of protest is becoming more and more restricted, representing a threat to fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

Fracking is controversial in the UK. According to government surveys conducted in 2017, only 16% of people support fracking development. Given the grave environmental consequences of hydraulic fracturing and growing concerns about climate change, this is not surprising.

The ruling sets a worrying precedent, curtailing opportunities for the kind of public protests that have historically been effective in instituting the legal and policy changes that defend our environment for our future generations. We need more, not less, space for action to confront unsustainable industrial practices that harm our communities and perpetuate our reliance on fossil fuels.

We join calls for a judicial review of this absurdly harsh sentence, and an inquiry into the declining space for civil society protest that it represents.

Sincerely,

Andrea Brock, Lecturer, School of Global Studies

Dr Amber Huff, Institute of Development Studies

Lyla Mehta, Professorial Fellow, Institute of Development Studies

Lara Coleman, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies

Dinah Rajak, Reader in Anthropology and Development, School of Global Studies

Kamran Matin, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies

Lucila Newell, Lecturer, School of Global Studies

James Fairhead, Professor of Anthropology

Prof. Divya P. Tolia-Kelly (Geography, Sussex)

Alex Faulkner, Prof, Global Studies

Katy Joyce, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Pedro Salgado, Associate Researcher, School of Global Studies

Evie Browne, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Michael Hamilton, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Yavuz Tuyloglu, Associate Tutor, University of Sussex

Anna Laing, Lecturer, School of Global Studies

Michelle Lefevre, Professor of Social Work, School of Education & Social Work

Charles Watters, Professor, School of Education and Social Work

Margaret Sleeboom-Faulkner, Professor, School of Global Studies

Peter Newell, Professor of International Relations, School of Global Studies

Dr Nadya Ali, Lecturer in International Relations

Rachel Burr, Teaching Fellow, School of Education and Social Work

Amira Abdelhamid, Doctoral Researcher and Tutor, School of Global Studies, The University of Sussex

Liam Berriman, Lecturer, School of Education & Social Work

Ben Selwyn, Professor, School of Global Studies, University of Sussex

Kristine Hickle, Senior Lecturer, School of Education and Social Work

Donal Brown, Research Fellow, Leeds School of Earth and Environment (formally SPRU PhD)

Paul Gilbert, Lecturer in International Development, School of Global Studies

Jan Selby, Professor, School of Global Studies

Phil Johnstone, Research Fellow, SPRU

Professor Raphael Kaplinsky, Science Policy Research Unit and Institute of Development Studies

Catherine Will, Reader, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Julian Germann, Lecturer, School of Global Studies, University of Sussex

Chris Chatwin, Professor, University of Sussex, Engineering

Samuel Solomon, Senior Lecturer in Creative and Critical Writing

Despoina Mantziari, Teaching Fellow in Film Studies, MFM, University of Sussex

Nicola Yuill, Prof, School of Psychology

John Maule, Senior Research Fellow, School of Psychology

Vivian Vignoles, Reader, School of Psychology

Dr Charlotte Skeet, Lecturer, School of Law, Politics, and Sociology.

Rob Fidler, Dyslexia Advisor and Assessor, University of Sussex

Paul Sparks, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology

Daniel Hyndman, Technician, Psychology

Mari Martiskainen, Research Fellow, SPRU

Benno Teschke, Professor, School of Global Studies

Dr. Graham Hole, Senior Lecturer in Psychology

Divya Sharma, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit

Will Lock, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Zoltan Dienes Professor Psychology

Pamela Kea, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, School of Global Studies

Kiron Ward, Teaching Fellow, School of English

Anne Crawford, Course Coordinator, School of English

Donald McGillivray, Professor of Environmental Law, Sussex Law School

Pam Thurschwell, Reader, School of English

Elaine Swan, Senior Lecturer, Future of Work

Rob Byrne, Lecturer, SPRU

Sarah Royston, Research Fellow, School of Global Studies

Mimi Haddon, Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Music

Dr Mika Peck, Senior lecturer, School of Life Sciences

Sarah King, Institute of Development Studies

Victor Court, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit, Business School, University of Sussex

Lucy Baker, Senior Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit

Sandra Pointel, Doctoral Researcher, Science Policy Research Unit

Eleftheria Lekakis, Senior Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Music

Katy Oswald, Researcher, IDS

Dr Augusto Corrieri, School of English

Andreas Antoniades, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies

Natalia Cecire, Lecturer, School of English and Centre for American Studies

Mick Moore, Professorial Fellow, IDS

Arabella Stanger, School of English

John Thompson, Senior Fellow, Institute of Development Studies

Christopher Long, Teaching Fellow, School of Global Studies

Marius Trautmann, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Earl Gammon, Lecturer in Global Political Economy, School of Global Studies

Rose Cairns, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit

Simon Rees, Senior Project Officer, IDS

Michael Jonik, Senior Lecturer, School of English

Tom Bamford-Blake, Doctoral Tutor, School of English

Mark Leopold, Lecturer in Social Anthropology

Dai Stephens Emeritus Professor, Psychology

Dr Robert Snell, Psychological and Counselling Services (rtd)

Josie Coburn, Research Assistant, Science Policy Research Unit

Natalia Beloff, Senior Lecturer, Department of Informatics, University of Sussex

Tanya Palmer, Lecturer, Sussex Law School

Professor Keston Sutherland, School of English, University of Sussex

Rachel Thomson, Professor of Childhood & Youth Studies, School of Education & Social Work

Dr Sue Currell, American studies

Terry Cannon, Institute of Development Studies

Peter Luetchford, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies

Henry Neale, Library

Chang Hong Liu, Professor, Psychology

Prof Sir Richard Jolly, Research Associate, Institute of Development Studies

David Booth, Honorary Professor, School of Psychology

Stefania Lanza, Research Coordinator, Brighton and Sussex Medical School

Jack Lindsay, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Adrian Smith, Professor of Technology and Society, Science Policy Research Unit

Sara Crangle, Professor, School of English

Eljee Javier, Teaching Fellow, Sussex Centre for Language Studies

Bernardo Caldarola, PhD Student/Doctoral tutor, Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex

Rosie McGee, Institute of Development Studies

Natnaphat Subtaweepollert, Doctoral Researcher, The School of Global Studies

Matthew McConkey, PhD student, School of English

Geoff Quilley, Professor of Art History, University of Sussex

Andrew Chitty, Senior Lecturer, School of History, Art History and Philosophy

Val Whittington, Doctoral Researcher and Tutor, History, Art History and Philosophy

Tim Jordan, Professor, School of Media, Film and Music

Professor Sally R Munt, Sussex Centre for Cultural Studies

Ian Scoones, Professor, IDS

Professor Jim Endersby, History

Cecile Chevalier, Lecturer, School of Media, Film & Music

Margaretta Jolly, Professor, School of Media, Film and Music

Arianne Shahvisi, Lecturer in Ethics, Brighton and Sussex Medical School

Hester Barron, Senior Lecturer in History

Ronan McKinney, Teaching Fellow, School of English

Ellen Thompson, Teaching Fellow, School of Psychology

Vinita Damodaran, Prof History, Art History and Philosophy

Tom Farsides, Lecturer, School of Psychology

John Drury, Professor of Social Psychology, School of Psychology

David Ockwell, Professor, University of Sussex

Rupert Young, Reader in Engineering

Stefan Elbe, Professor of International Relations

Simon Williams, Tutorial Fellow, SCLS

Natalia Lavrushkina, Research assistant, Faculty of Management

Nick Balfour, Lecturer, School of Life Sciences

Felix Buchwald, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Izabela Delabre, Research Fellow, Business School, University of Sussex

Judith Verweijen, Lecturer, School of Global Studies

D-M Withers, School of Media, Film and Music

Ben Rogaly, Professor, School of Global Studies

Richard de Visser, Reader, Psychology

Dora Sampaio, Research Associate, School of Global Studies

Elizabeth Hill, Professor, School of Life Sciences

Frances Thomson, Doctoral Researcher, Global Studies

Louise Wise, Lecturer, Department of International Relations

James Andrews, Institute of Development Studies

Professor Dave Goulson, School of Life Sciences

Helen Dancer, Lecturer, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Ezra Cohen, Associate Tutor, School of History, Art History and Philosophy

Jo Walton, postdoctoral fellow, School of Media, Film & Music

Phil Birch, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering and Informatics

Dr Simon Peeters, Reader, Department of Physics and Astronomy

Elane Heffernan, Chair UCU disabled members committee

Anne-Sophie Jung, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Barbara Van Dyck, Research fellow, Science and Policy Research Unit

Tommaso Ciarli, Senior Research Fellow, SPRU, University of Sussex Business School

Carol Watts, Professor, School of English

Dr Karis Jade Petty, Lecturer, Anthropology and International Relations, School of Global Studies

Luke Martell, Teaching Fellow, Department of Sociology

Darrow Schecter, Professor of Critical Theory, HAHP

Nicholas Gallie, Research Associate SPRU and Sussex Rights and Justice Research Centre

William McEvoy, Senior Lecturer, School of English

Nuno Ferreira, Professor of Law, Sussex Law School

Georgina Christou, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Ioann Maria Stacewicz, Research Technician in Digital Humanities, Sussex Humanities Lab, School of Media, Film & Music

Jeanette Quarton, Institute of Development Studies

Mark Paget, Reader, School of Life Sciences

Anna Gumucio Ramberg, Doctoral Researcher, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Cian O’Donovan, Research Fellow, Business School

Rachael Durrant, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit

Anna Stavrianakis, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies

Gurminder K Bhambra, Professor, School of Global Studies

Dr Stuart Cartland, Teaching Fellow, School of Global Studies

Synne L. Dyvik (Senior Lecturer, International Relations)

Richard Lane, Research Associate, Global Studies

Peter Harris, Professor, School of Psychology

Santiago Ripoll, Research Officer, Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex

Rebecca Prentice, Senior Lecturer, School of Global Studies

Jane K Cowan, Professor of Anthropology, School of Global Studies

Márcio Vilar, Visiting Research Fellow, School of Global Studies

Razan Ghazzawi, Doctoral Researcher, School of Media, Film and Music

Stefanie Ortmann, lecturer, School of Global Studies

Ian Lovering, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Noam Bergman, Teaching Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex

Roz Price, Research Officer, Institute of Development Studies

Steve Orchard, Researcher, Global Studies

Dr Bonnie Holligan, Lecturer in Property Law, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Tarik Kochi, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Dr Lucy Welsh, Lecturer in Law, School of Law, Politics, and Sociology.

Richard Vogler, Professor, Sussex Law School

Olivia Taylor, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

James Hampshire, Reader in Politics

Caterina Mazzilli, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Daniel Watson, Postdoctoral research fellow, School of Global Studies

Samuel Knafo, Senior Lecturer in International Relations

Gerhard Wolf, Senior Lecturer, School of History, Art History, Philosophy

Dorte Thorsen, Gender and Qualitative Research Lead, Migrating out of Poverty Research Consortium, School of Global Studies

Nikki Ostrand, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Danielle Griffiths, Lecturer in Law, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Mark Walters, Professor, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Amir Paz-Fuchs, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Suraj Lakhani, Lecturer, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Ashleigh Jackson, Doctoral Candidate, School of Global Studies

Becky Ayre, Senior Support Officer, STEPS Centre

John Pryor, Professor of Education and Social Research

Colin King, Reader in Law, Sussex Law School

Alice Wilson, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, School of Global Studies

Liz James, Professor of Art History

Helen Drew, Teaching and Research Fellow, School of Psychology

Louiza Odysseos, Professor of International Relations, School of Global Studies

Lucy Finche-Maddock, Senior Lecturer in Law and Art, University of Sussex

Gemma Houldey, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Fawzia Mazaderani, Teaching Fellow, School of Global Studies

Neil Dooley, Lecturer in Politics

Morgan Williams, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Matthew Evans, Teaching Fellow, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Karen Long, Lecturer, School of Psychology

Dr Aisling O’Sullivan, Lecturer, Sussex Law School

Mareike Beck, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Gabrielle Daoust, Research Fellow, School of Global Studies

Helena Howe, Lecturer in Law, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Dr Samantha Velluti, Reader in Law, School of Law, Politics and Sociology

Camilla Royle, Geography Dept, King’s College London,

Marian Mayer, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Media and Communication, Bournemouth University

Stephen Harper, Lecturer, Media School, Bournemouth University

Sofia Meacham, Lecturer, BU

Dr Steph Allen, Lecturer, Faculty of Media and Communication, Bournemouth University

Deepa Govindarajan Driver, Lecturer, Henley Business School, University of Reading

Jenny Hall, Senior Lecturer, Centre For Excellence in Learning, Bournemouth University

Sandra Cortijo, Postdoc, University of Cambridge

Ann Hemingway Prof Public Health BU

Professor Sara Ashencaen Crabtree, Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, Bournemouth University

Marion Winters, Heriot-Watt University

Alan Harrison, retired lecturer in employment relations, Brunel University

Judi Loach, Professor Emerita, School of History Archaeology and Religion, Cardiff University

Anne Alexander, Research Fellow, University of Cambridge

Dr Marion Hersh, Biomedical Engineering, University of Glasgow, UCU NEC

Waseem Yaqoob, Lecturer, Faculty of History, University of Cambridge

Patricia McManus, SL, University of Brighton

Bella Vivat, Principal Research Fellow, University College London

Steven French, Professor, University of Leeds

Jana Bacevic, University of Cambridge, Research Associate

Dr Karen Evans, Senior Lecturer, University of Liverpool

Prof Jonathan Parker, Dept of Social Sciences & Social Work, Bournemouth University

Michael Parker, senior lecturer, Kingston University

Adam Marshall, Associate Lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University

Nat Raha, University of Sussex/ Edinburgh College of Art

Marina Papoutsi, Dr., Research Fellow at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology

Ann Kolodziejski, Senior Lecturer, University of Bolton

Dr David Kidner, Nottinghan Trent University (ret’d)

Dr Julia Steinberger, Associate Professor, Sustainability Research Institute, University of Leeds

Simon Pirani, Senior Visiting Research Fellow, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Chamkaur Ghag, Associate Professor, University College London

Andrew Sayer, Professor, Lancaster University

Dr Sara Thornton, Research Fellow, School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, University of Leicester

Noel Cass, Senior Research Associate, Lancaster University

David Harvie, Associate Professor, University of Leicester

Prof. Gavin Brown (School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, University of Leicester)

Daniel Bailey, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Political Economy Centre, University of Manchester

Kate Symons, Fellow, Centre of African Studies, University of Edinburgh

Andrew Kythreotis, Senior Lecturer, School of Geography, University of Lincoln

Dr Keith Halfacree, Dept of Geography, Swansea University

Hannah Fair, Postdoctoral Researcher, Brunel University

Jen Clements, PhD student, University of Exeter

Tessa Holland post doc researcher GPS Newcastle University

Dr Jill Payne, teaching fellow, University of Bristol, School of Sociology, Politics & International Studies

Ian R Lamond, Senior Lecturer, Event Studies

Dr Jessica Hope, Vice-Chancellor’s Fellow, University of Bristol

Kate Monson, Doctoral Candidate, University of Brighton

Ian Gough, Visiting Professor, LSE

Catherine Walker, Reserach Associate, University of Manchester

Dr Grietje Baars, Senior Lecturer, The City Law School, City, University of London

Morris Brodie, Teaching Assistant, Queen’s University Belfast

Dr Ian R Lamond, Senior Lecturer, Event Studies, Leeds Beckett University

Earl Harper, Doctoral Candidate, The University of Bristol

Susan Buckingham, Independent researcher, writer and advisor on gender & environmental issues

Owain Jones, Professor of Environmental Humanities, Bath Spa University

Ceylan Begüm Yıldız, PhD/Associate Tutor, Birkbeck College School of Law

Peter Dickens, Research Associate, Department of Sociology, Cambridge UK

Dr Pippa Marland, Research Fellow, University of Leeds

Dr Paul Reid-Bowen, Senior Lecturer, Bath Spa University

Kye Askins, Reader, Geographical and Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow

Dr Helen Jarvis, Reader in Social Geography, Newcastle University

Nigel Thomas, Professor Emeritus of Childhood and Youth, School of Social Work, Care and Community, University of Central Lancashire

Dr John Bulaitis, Senior Lecturer, School of Humanities, Canterbury Christ Church University

Dr Benjamin Franks (Senior Lecturer in Social and Political Philosophy, University of Glasgow)

Dr Helena Enright, Lecturer, Drama, Bath Spa University

Emily Jones, Lecturer in Law, University of Essex

Marie-PIerre Leroux, MA student, Hereford College of Art

Carissa Honeywell, Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University

Catherine Oliver, PhD Student, University of Birmingham

Pat Devine, Honorary Research Fellow, University of Manchester

Rhys Williams, Research Fellow, University of Glasgow

Jane Hindley, Interdisciplinary Studies Centre, University of Essex

Sara Penrhyn Jones, Senior Lecturer in Media, Bath Spa University

Dorottya Szécsi, researcher, School of Physics and Astronomy, Universtiy of Birmingham

Kavita Ramakrishnan, Lecturer, University of East Anglia

Vanesa Castan Broto, Professorial Fellow, University of Sheffield

Katherine Lovell, Research Fellow, Science Policy Research Unit

Alice Welham, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology

Steffen Boehm, Professor of Organization and Sustainability, University of Exeter

Theo Reeves-Evison, Senior Lecturer, Birmingham School of Art

Marion Oveson, PhD Researcher, University of Sheffield

Edward Sewell, Mechanical Engineering Student, UCL

Dr Kerry Burton, Senior Research Fellow in Climate Justice, Glasgow Caledonian University

Phil Edwards, Senior Lecturer, Sociology, MMU

Natalie Fenton, Professor, Goldsmiths

Hilary Wainwright Fellow Transnational Institute Amsterdam

Dr David Watson, Lecturer in Organisational Behavior, University of East Anglia

Astrid Schrader, lecturer, University of Exeter

Prof Lynne Segal, Birkbeck, Univ of London

Tony Booth Professor of Education, visiting research fellow, University of Cambridge.

Dr Ersilia Verlinghieri, Research Associate, SoGE, University of Oxford

Dr Michael Paraskos, Art Historian, City and Guilds of London Art School

Colin Samos, Professor of Sociology, University of Essex

Sarah-Jane Phelan, Doctoral Researcher, School of Global Studies

Sofa Gradin, lecturer, King’s College London

Brian Klug, Senior Research Fellow in Philosophy, St Benet’s Hall, University of Oxford

Vanesa Castan Broto, Professorial Fellow, University of Sheffield

Dr Tom Greaves (Philosophy, University of East Anglia)

Patricia Brien, Associate Lecturer, Bath Spa University

Heike Schroeder, Senior Lecturer, University of East Anglia

Emeritus Prof. Donald Sassoon, Queen Mary, University of London

Rhiannon Firth, Senior Research Officer, Sociology, University of Essex

Mark Tebboth, Lecturer, School of International Development, University of East Anglia

Dr George Paizis, Senior Lecturer Retired, UCL

Dr Kate Bayliss, Senior Research Fellow, University of Leeds

Dr Michelle Rogerson, Applied Criminology and Policing Studies, University of Huddersfield

Mariya Ivancheva, Postdoc Fellow, University of Leeds

Andreas Bieler, Professor of Political Economy, Nottingham University

Patrick Holden, Reader, School of Law, Criminology and Government

Chris Hesketh, Senior Lecturer, Oxford Brookes

Gregory White, Research Associate, University of Kent

Nick Bernards, Assistant Professor, University of Warwick

Duncan Lindo, Research Fellow, Leeds University Business School

Dr Jon Berry. Senior Lecturer. University of Hertfordshire.

Caroline Metz, Lecturer, the University of Manchester

Dr Claire Hurley, University of Kent

Samuel Rogers, PhD candidate, University of Bristol

Barbara Sheehy, Learning Advier, University of Kent

Bob Carter Emeritus Professor Business School, University of Leicester

James Drew, Associate Tutor, Global Studies, University of Sussex

Philip G. Cerny, Professor Emeritus, University of Manchester

Ben Radley, PhD Researcher, International Institute of Social Studies

Ed Lord, PhD Fellow, Human and Health Sciences, Swansea University

Dennis Higgins, SUNY at Oneonta, Computer Science and Mathematics, retired

Dr. Graham Sharp. University of Brighton

Nick Clare, Assistant Professor, University of Nottingham

Professor Joachim Stoeber, University of Kent

Bill McKibben, Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies, Middlebury College

Daniela Peluso, Senior Lecturer, School of Anthropology & Conservation, University of Kentn

Robert Howarth, The D.R. Atkinson Professor of Ecology, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

Dr Jaise Kuriakose, Lecturer, University of Manchester

Dr Elisa Greco, researcher,University of Leeds

Dr Jeremy Evans Centro de Estudios del Desarrollo Regional y Políticas Públicas, Universidad de Los Lagos

Willie Thompson, retired professor of contemporary history Glasgow Caledonian University

Dr Keith Baker, Researcher, Glasgow Caledonian University

LIam Campling, Reader, Queen Mary University of London

BARBARA HARRISS-WHITE Emeritus Fellow, Wolfson College, Oxford

Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science, University College London

Joel Millward-Hopkins, Research Fellow, University of Leeds

Gareth Fearn, Doctoral Researcher, Newcastle University

Kai Heron – PhD Fellow, University of Manchester

David Smythe, Emeritus Professor of Geophysics, University of Glasgow

Samira Garcia-Freites, PhD Researcher, The University of Manchester

Dr Andy Lockhart, Research Associate, University of Sheffield

Dr. Lucy Ford, Senior Lecturer, Oxford Brookes University

Sneha Krishnan, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Oxford

Luci Gorell Barnes, Visiting Research Fellow, Bath Spa University and UWE

Gavin Bridge, Professor, Durham University

Dr. Michael Gorr, Professor of Philosophy, Wells College, Aurora, New York USA

Daniel Bearup, Lecturer, University of Kent

Dr Les Levidow, Senior Research Fellow, Open University

Professor Peter Lynn, Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of Essex

Tim Rayner, Research Fellow, University of East Anglia

Karen Douglas, Professor, University of Kent

Ryan Bellinson, PhD Research Candidate, University of Sheffield

Ed Brown, Prof of Global Energy Challenges, Loughborough University

Helen Pallett, Lecturer, School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia

Dominic Kelly, Lecturer, University of Warwick

Dr Mark Irwin, Dean of Learning, Teaching & Research, BIMM Institute

Dr Rupert Higham, Lecturer, UCL Institute of Education

Sage Brice, Doctoral candidate, University of Bristol

Harry Rajak, Emeritus Professor of Law, Sussex Law School, University of Sussex

Cordelia Freeman, Teaching Associate, School of Geography, University of Nottingham

Sally Brooks, Honorary Fellow, Department of Social Policy and Social Work, University of York

Lukas Hardt, Research Fellow in Energy and Economy, University of Leeds

Christopher May, Professor, PPR, Lancaster University

The sentence is a blight on a democratic society, completeley and utterly reprehensible, draconian nonsense.

Kate Soper, Professor Emerita in Philosophy, London Metropolitan University

Sandra Steingraber, PhD, Distinguished Scholar in Residence, Ithaca College,, USA

Nira Yuval-Davis, Professor Emeritus, Centre for research on Migration, Refugges and Belonging, the University of East London

Ben Tippet, PhD student, University of Greenwich, Business Faculty

Dr Sam Clark, Lecturer, Lancaster University

Kathryn MacKay, Lecturer, Lancaster University

Matthew Paterson, Professor of International Politics, University of Manchester

Judith Butler, Affiliated Faculty, Psychosocial Program, Birkbeck College

