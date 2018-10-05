Signed By 2,400+ Law Professors
October 04, 2018 “Information Clearing House“ – The following letter will be presented to the United States Senate on Oct. 4.
Judicial temperament is one of the most important qualities of a judge. As the Congressional Research Service explains, a judge requires “a personality that is even-handed, unbiased, impartial, courteous yet firm, and dedicated to a process, not a result.” The concern for judicial temperament dates back to our founding; in Federalist 78, titled “Judges as Guardians of the Constitution,” Alexander Hamilton expressed the need for “the integrity and moderation of the judiciary.”
We are law professors who teach, research and write about the judicial institutions of this country. Many of us appear in state and federal court, and our work means that we will continue to do so, including before the United States Supreme Court. We regret that we feel compelled to write to you, our Senators, to provide our views that at the Senate hearings on Sept. 27, Judge Brett Kavanaugh displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court, and certainly for elevation to the highest court of this land.
Alice G. Abreu Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of LawThe question at issue was of course painful for anyone. But Judge Kavanaugh exhibited a lack of commitment to judicious inquiry. Instead of being open to the necessary search for accuracy, Judge Kavanaugh was repeatedly aggressive with questioners. Even in his prepared remarks, Judge Kavanaugh described the hearing as partisan, referring to it as “a calculated and orchestrated political hit,” rather than acknowledging the need for the Senate, faced with new information, to try to understand what had transpired. Instead of trying to sort out with reason and care the allegations that were raised, Judge Kavanaugh responded in an intemperate, inflammatory and partial manner, as he interrupted and, at times, was discourteous to senators.
As you know, under two statutes governing bias and recusal, judges must step aside if they are at risk of being perceived as or of being unfair. As Congress has previously put it, a judge or justice “shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” These statutes are part of a myriad of legal commitments to the impartiality of the judiciary, which is the cornerstone of the courts.
We have differing views about the other qualifications of Judge Kavanaugh. But we are united, as professors of law and scholars of judicial institutions, in believing that he did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament requisite to sit on the highest court of our land.
Signed, with institutional affiliation listed for identification purposes only, by the following:
Mark N. Aaronson Professor of Law Emeritus, Univ. of Calif. Hastings College of the Law
Richard L. Abel Connell Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus and Distinguished Research Professor, UCLA School of Law
David Abraham Professor of Law, University of Miami
Susan Abraham Professor of Law, New York Law School
Jamie R. Abrams Associate Professor of Law, University of Louisville
Nancy S. Abramowitz Professor of Practice, American University Washington College of Law
Kathryn Abrams Herma Hill Kay Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California Berkeley School of Law
Arthur Acevedo Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School
Bruce Ackerman Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale Law School
Robert M. Ackerman Professor of Law, Wayne State University Law School
Cynthia M. Adams Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Michelle Adams Professor of Law, Cardozo Law School
Mark L. Adams Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law
Bryan L. Adamson Associate Professor, Seattle University School of Law
Matthew Adler Professor of Law, Duke University
Afra Afsharipour Senior Assoc. Dean for Academic Affairs & Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law
Muneer I. Ahmad Clinical Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Nadia B. Ahmad Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law
Shafiqa Ahmadi Associate Professor of Clinical Education, University of Southern California
Aziza Ahmed Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law
Amna A. Akbar Associate Professor of Law, The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law
Miriam R. Albert Professor of Skills, Hofstra University School of Law
Richard Albert William Stamps Farish Professor of Law, The University of Texas at Austin
Ramona Albin Assistant Professor of Law, Cumberland School of Law
Catherine Albiston Jackson H. Ralston Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley
Janet Cooper Alexander Frederick I. Richman Professor of Law, Emerita, Stanford Law School
Frank S. Alexander Sam Nunn Professor of Law, Emeritus, Emory Law School
Lisa Alexander Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Gregory S. Alexander A. Robert Noll Professor of Law, Cornell University
Cynthia Alkon Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Robin J. Allan Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law
Nicholas W. Allard Professor of Law, former Dean, Brooklyn Law School
Anita L. Allen Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy, University of Pennsylvania
Jessie Allen Associate Professor, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Ty Alper Clinical Professor of Law, U.C. Berkeley School of Law
Albert W. Alschuler Julius Kreeger Professor Emeritus, The University of Chicago Law School
Anne L. Alstott Jacquin D. Bierman Professor, Yale Law School
Lisa Alter Visiting Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Jose E. Alvarez Herbert and Rose Rubin Professor of International Law, New York University School of Law
José Julián Álvarez-González Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico School of Law
Alfred C. Aman Roscoe C. O’Byrne Professor of Law, IU Maurer School of Law
Eric Franklin Amarante Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law
Adell Amos Clayton R. Hess Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law
S. James Anaya University Distinguished Professor, University of Colorado Law School
Linda S. Anderson Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law
Jensie L. Anderson Clinical Professor of Law, SJ Quinney College of Law, University of Utah
Jill Anderson Professor of Law, University of Connecticut
Robert T. Anderson Charles I. Stone Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Helen Anderson Professor of Law, University of Washington
Troy J.H. Andrade Assistant Professor of Law; and Director, Ulu Lehua Scholars Program, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa | William S. Richardson School of Law
William L. Andreen Edgar L. Clarkson Professor of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law – The University of Alabama
Lori B. Andrews University Distinguished Professor, Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Kate Andrias Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Claudia Angelos Clinical Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Tawia Baidoe Ansah Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law
Fran Ansley Distinguished Professor of Law Emerita, University of Tennessee College of Law
Susan Appleton Professor of Law, Washington University
Ellen P. Aprill John E. Anderson Professor of Tax Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Hiro N. Aragaki Professor of Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
William D. Araiza Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Nermeen Arastu Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Deborah N. Archer Associate Professor of Clinical Law, New York University School of Law
Catherine Archibald Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
BJ Ard Assistant Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Sabi Ardalan Assistant Clinical Professor, Harvard Law School
Peter Arenella Professor Emeritus, UCLA School of Law
Angela Crossman Arey Legal Writing Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law
Margalynne Armstrong Associate Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Pam Armstrong Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Rachel Arnow-Richman Chauncey Wilson Memorial Research Professor, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Robert Aronson Betts, Patterson & Mines Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Washington
Sameer M. Ashar Vice Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Marie Ashe Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Jeffery Atik Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Bernadette Atuahene Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Barbara L. Atwell Associate Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
David Austin Legal Skills Professor, California Western School of Law
Michael Avery Professor Emeritus, Suffolk University Law School
Rebecca Aviel Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
John D. (Jack) Ayer Emeritus Professor of Law, University of California at Davis
Sahar Aziz Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Barbara A. Babb Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Barbara Babcock Crown Professor of Law, Emerita, Stanford Law School
Jennifer Babcock Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate Law
Hope Babcock Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Sandra Babcock Professor of Clinical Law, Cornell Law School
Wendy A. Bach Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law
Mary Sue Backus Hugh Roff Professor of Law, University of Oklahoma College of Law
Miriam H. Baer Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Kimberly Bailey Associate Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Stephanie Plamondon Bair Associate Professor of Law, Brigham Young University Law School
Shalanda H. Baker Professor of Law, Public Policy and Urban Affairs, Northeastern University
Brook K. Baker Professor of Law, Northeastern U. School of Law
Jeffrey R. Baker Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Pepperdine University School of Law
R. Lisle Baker Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Susan Smith Bakhshian Clinical Professor & Director of Bar Programs, Loyola Law School — Los Angeles
Paris R. Baldacci Clinical Professor Emeritus of Law, Cardozo School of Law
Chelsea M. Baldwin Assistant Professor in Residence, UNLV – William S. Boyd School of Law
LaToya Baldwin Clark Assistant Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Sabrina Balgamwalla Assistant Professor of Law (Clinical), Wayne State Law School
Asli Bali Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
W. David Ball Associate Professor, Santa Clara School of Law
Beverly Balos Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, University of Minnesota
David Baluarte Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Susan A. Bandes Centennial Professor of Law Emerita, DePaul University College of Law
Ralph Richard Banks Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Angela M. Banks Charles J. Merriam Distinguished Professor, Arizona State University
Barbara Ann Banoff Emerita Professor of Law, Florida State University College of Law
Mehrsa Baradaran Associate Professor of Law, UGA Law
Coleen Barger Professor of Law Emerita, University of Arkansas Little Rock, Bowen School of Law
Katherine Barnes Professor of Law, James E. Rogers College of Law, University of Arizona
Daniel L. Barnett Professor of Law, University of Hawaii
Rita Barnett-Rose Professor of Legal Writing, Chapman University
John Q. Barrett Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Barbara S. Barron Professor of Skills, Maurice A. Deane School of Law Hofstra University
Margaret Barry Emeritus Professor, Vermont Law School
Laura B. Bartell Professor of Law, Wayne State University Law School
Elizabeth Bartholet Morris Wasserstein Public Interest Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Mark Bartholomew Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law
Christine P. Bartholomew Associate Professor of Law, University at Buffalo
Lauren E. Bartlett Associate Professor of Law and Director of Legal Clinics, Ohio Northern University College of Law
Katharine T. Bartlett A. Kenneth Pye Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Jill Barton Professor of Legal Writing, University of Miami School of Law
Ann Bartow Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law
Charles Barzun Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Mary Basick Associate Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Priya Baskaran Associate Professor of Law, West Virginia University School of Law
Lily Batchelder Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law, NYU School of Law
Joseph Bauer Professor of Law Emeritus, Notre Dame Law School
Jon Bauer Clinical Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Marsha L. Baum Professor of Law, University of New Mexico
Jennifer Baum Professor of Clinical Legal Education, St. John’s University School of Law
Christopher T. Bavitz WilmerHale Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
J.K.Bawa Assistant Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law
Lawrence Baxter David T. Zhang Professor of the Practice of Law, Duke Law School
Heather Baxter Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University
Mary Beth Beazley Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Law
Andrew Beckerman-Rodau Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
James A. Beckman Professor of Legal Studies; Former Inaugural Chair of Department of Legal Studies, University of Central Florida
Sheila A. Bedi Clinical Associate Law Professor, Northwestern University Pritzker Law School
Monu Bedi Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
Barton Beebe Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Valena Beety Professor of Law, West Virginia University College of Law
Hazel G. Beh Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii
Leo Beletsky, JD, MPH Associate Professor of Law and Health Sciences, Northeastern University
Julia Belian Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
Roxana S. Bell Assistant Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
Kristen Bell Assistant Professor of Law, University of Oregon
Jeannine Bell Richard S. Melvin Professor of Law, IU Maurer School of Law
Monica C. Bell Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Peter A. Bell Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law
C. Elizabeth Belmont Clinical Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Noa Ben-Asher Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Paul Bender Professor of Law, Arizona State University
Emily A. Benfer Visiting Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Adam Benforado Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law
Seyla Benhabib James S. Carpentier Visiting Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Lenni Benson Professor of Law, New York Law School
Cheryl Berg Professor of Legal Writing, UC Berkeley School of Law
Paula Berg Professor of Law Emeritus, CUNY School of Law
Bethany Berger Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Vivian Berger Nash Professor of Law Emerita, Columbia Law School
Mitchell Berman Leon Meltzer Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Paul Schiff Berman Walter S. Cox Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School
George A. Bermann Jean Monnet Professor of EU Law, Walter Gellhorn Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Alberto Bernabe Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School
Anya Bernstein Associate Professor of Law, SUNY University at Buffalo Law School
Anita Bernstein Anita and Stuart Subotnick Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Melissa J. Bernstein Library Director and Professor of Law, SJ Quinney College of Law, University of Utah
William W. Berry III Associate Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law
Steve Berenson Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Terry A. Bethel Professor of Law Emeritus, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Caroline Bettinger-López Professor of Clinical Legal Education, University of Miami School of Law
Barbara L. Bezdek Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
John M. Bickers Professor of Law, Northern Kentucky University
Julie Biehl Associate Clinical Professor and Assistant Dean of the Bluhm Legal Clinic, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Celia Bigoness Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Mary Sarah Bilder Founders Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Richard B. Bilder Foley&Lardner Emeritus Law Professor, University of Wisconsin School of Law
Mary Lu Bilek Dean and Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Kenworthey Bilz Professor of Law, University of Illinois
W. Warren Binford Professor of Law & Director, Clinical Law Program, Willamette University College of Law
Jennifer Bird-Pollan Robert G. Lawson Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law
Robert Birmingham Professor of Law, University of Connecticut
Emily A. Bishop Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
Susan H. Bitensky Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Carl S. Bjerre Kaapcke Professor of Business Law, University of Oregon School of Law
Barbara Aronstein Black George Welwood Murray Professor of Legal History Emerita, Dean Emerita, Columbia University Law School
Lisa Black Legal Writing Professor, California Western School of Law
Derek W. Black Professor of Law, University of South Carolina
Lucia Blacksher Ranier Director and Professor of the Practice, Civil Rights and Federal Practice Clinic, Tulane University Law School
Henry Allen Blair Robins Kaplan Distinguished Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Valarie Blake Associate Professor of Law, WVU College of Law
Vincent Blasi Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Beryl Blaustone Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Hannah Bloch-Wehba Assistant Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law
M. Gregg Bloche Professor of Law, Georgetown University
Elizabeth Bloom Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law
Robert M. Bloom Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Carolyn P. Blum Clinical Professor of Law, Emerita, Berkeley Law, University of California
John D. Blum Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Binyamin Blum Associate Professor, University of California, Hastings College of the Law
Karen Blum Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Grace Ganz Blumberg Distinguished Professor of Law Emerita, UCLA School of Law
Eric D. Blumenson Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Susanna Blumenthal William Prosser Professor of Law and Professor of History, University of Minnesota
Michael C. Blumm Jeffrey Bain Faculty Scholar & Professor of Law, Lewis and Clark Law School
Ted Blumoff Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law
Daniel Bodansky Professor of Law, Arizona State University
Elise Boddie Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
John Charles Boger Emeritus Professor of Law, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law
Carl T. Bogus Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law
Robert A. Bohrer Professor of Law, California Western School of Law
Richard C. Boldt T. Carroll Brown Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Johanna Bond Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Cynthia D. Bond Clinical Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School-Chicago
Alexander A. Boni-Saenz Professor of Law, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law
John E. Bonine Bernard B. Kliks Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law
Vincent M. Bonventre Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Pamela Bookman Assistant Professor, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Sarah R. Boonin Clinical Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Richard A. Booth Professor of Law, Villanova Law School
Charles D. Booth Michael J. Marks Distinguished Professor in Business Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Deborah L. Borman Assistant Professor of Law, University of Arkansas
Stephanie Bornstein Associate Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law
Linda Bosniak Distinguished Professor, Rutgers Law School
Amelia Boss Trustee Professor of Law, Kline School of Law Drexel University
Richard A. Boswell Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings
Rana Boujaoude Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University
Jaime Bouvier Assistant Professor of Lawyering Skills, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
Josh Bowers Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
Cynthia Grant Bowman Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Margaret W. Bowman Assistant Professor of Law, University of Tulsa
Karen E. Boxx Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Andrea Boyack Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law
William Boyd Professor of Law, University of California Los Angeles School of Law
Bruce A. Boyer Curt and Linda Rodin Professor of Law and Social Justice, Loyola University of Chicago School of Law
Barry Boyer Professor Emeritus of Law, SUNY Buffalo Law School
Jean Boylan Clinical Professor, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Robin Boyle Professor of Legal Writing, St. John’s University School of Law
Shawn Marie Boyne Professor of Law, IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Kathryn W. Bradley Professor of the Practice of Law, Duke Law School
Deborah Brake Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Elizabeth Barker Brandt James E. Wilson Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law
Joanne Brant Professor of Law, Ohio Northern University
Rebecca Bratspies Professor, CUNY School of Law
Cheryl Bratt Assistant Professor of the Practice, Boston College Law School
William W. Bratton Nicholas F. Gallicchio Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Robert Brauneis Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School
Irus Braverman Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law, The State University of New York
Lee P. Breckenridge Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law
Melissa L. Breger Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Kiel Brennan-Marquez Associate Professor, University of Connecticut Law School
Hannah Brenner Associate Professor of Law, California Western School of Law
Ray Brescia Hon. Harold R. Tyler Chair in Law and Technology, Albany Law School
Frank A. Bress Professor of Law, New York Law School
Paul Brest Professor of Law Emeritus, Stanford Law School
Cary Bricker Professor of Lawyering Skills and Co-Director of Center for Advocacy and Dispute Resolution, McGeorge Law School
Annemarie Bridy Allan G. Shepard Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law
Roberta Lea Brilmayer Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Tonya Brito Burrus-Bascom Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Emily Broad Leib Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Juliet M. Brodie Associate Dean for Clinical Education & Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Mark Brodin Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Lisa Brodoff Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law
Evelyn Brody Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Sara C. Bronin Thomas F. Gallivan Chair in Real Property Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Robert Brookins Professor of Law, Indiana University, Robert H McKinney School of Law
Susan Brooks Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law
Rosa Brooks Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Teresa Kissane Brostoff Professor of Legal Writing, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Camille Broussard Professor of Law, New York Law School
Kelly Browe-Olson Associate Professor of Law, University of Arkansas Little Rock
Charles H. Brower Ii Professor of Law, Wayne State Law School
Maryann Brown Associate Legal Methods Professor, Widener University Delaware Law
Melissa C. Brown Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law
Rebecca Brown Chair in Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Teneille R. Brown Professor of Law, University of Utah
Mark R. Brown Newton D. Baker/Baker & Hostetler Chair, Capital University Law School
Ronald Benton Brown Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law
Fred B. Brown Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Heidi K. Brown Associate Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
David I. Bruck Clinical Professor of Law, Washington & Lee School of Law
James J. Brudney Joseph Crowley Chair in Labor and Employment Law, Fordham Law School
Elizabeth Brundige Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Adrienne Brungess Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of the Pacific – McGeorge School of Law
Stacy L. Brustin Professor of Law, The Catholic University of America
Patricia L. Bryan Professor of Law, University of North Carolina
Taimie Bryant Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Neil H. Buchanan Professor of Law, The George Washington University
Thomas C. Buchele Clinical Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark School of Law
Zack Buck Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law
Samantha Buckingham Clinical Professor, Director Juvenile Justice Clinic, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Lolita Buckner Inniss Professor and Robert G. Storey Distinguished Faculty Fellow, SMU Dedman School of Law
Samuel Buell Professor of Law, Duke University
Erika Buell Clinical Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Stephen Bundy Professor of Law Emeritus, School of Law, University of California at Berkeley
John A. Burgess Professor of Practice, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University
Dan L. Burk Chancellor’s Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine
Alafair S. Burke Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Bari Burke Professor, Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana
Maxine Burkett Professor of Law, University of Hawai`i
Donald L. Burnett, Jr. Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Idaho College of Law
Margaret Burnham Distinguished University Professor of Law, Northeastern University
Sherri Burr Regents Professor of Law Emerita, University of New Mexico School of Law
Sarah Burstein Professor of Law, The University of Oklahoma College of Law
Erin Buzuvis Professor of Law, Western New England University
Keith J. Bybee Paul E. and the Hon. Joanne F. Alper ’72 Judiciary Studies Professor, Syracuse University
Peter Byrne Baumgartner Chair in Real Property Law, Georgetown University
Courtney M. Cahill Donald Hinkle Professor of Law, Florida State University, College of Law
Naomi Cahn Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School
Patricia A. Cain Professor of Law, Santa Clara University
Gina M. Calabrese Professor of Clinical Education, St. John’s University School of Law
Irene Calboli Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Beth Caldwell Professor of Legal Analysis, Writing & Skills, Southwestern Law School
Harry M. Caldwell Professor of Law, Pepperdine Law School
Charles Calleros Professor of Law, Arizona State University College of Law
Alan Calnan Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Janet M. Calvo Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Alejandro E. Camacho Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law
David L. Cameron Professor of Practice, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Nina L. Camic Clinical Associate Professor and Senior Faculty Associate, Emerita, University of Wisconsin Law School
Mark Cammack Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Kate Campbell Professor of Legal Analysis, Writing and Skills, Southwestern School of Law
Kristina M. Campbell Jack and Lovell Olender Professor of Law, UDC David A Clarke School of Law
Sergio J. Campos Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Paul Campos Professor of Law, University of Colorado
Marilyn Blumberg Cane Professor Emerita of Law, Shepard Broad College of Law, Nova Southeastern University
Jonathan Z. Cannon Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
Nancy Chi Cantalupo Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law
I. Bennett Capers Stanley A. August Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Aaron H. Caplan Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Stacy Caplow Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
John Capowski Professor Emeritus, Widener University Commonwealth Law School
Eduardo R.C. Capulong Professor of Law, University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law
Esme Caramello Clinically Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Lauren Carasik Clinical Professor of Law, Western New England University School of Law
June Carbone Robina Chair in Law, Science and Technology, University of Minnesota Law School
Jonathan Cardi Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law
Camille Carey Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law
Jenny Carey Professor of Legal Research and Writing, Chapman Law School
Cinnamon P. Carlarne Alumni Society Designated Professor of Law, Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University
Ann Carlson Shirley Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law, UCLA School of Law
Richard Carlson Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston
Catherine L. Carpenter Arleigh M. Woods and William T. Woods Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Leonore F. Carpenter Associate Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Kristen A. Carpenter Council Tree Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Anna E. Carpenter Associate Clinical Professor of Law, The University of Tulsa College of Law
Jo Carrillo Professor of Law, UC Hastings
Erin Carroll Associate Professor of Law, Legal Practice, Georgetown University Law Center
Jenny E. Carroll Wiggins, Childs, Quinn & Pantazis Professor of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. School of Law, University of Alabama
Mary Anne Case Arnold I. Shure Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School
Timothy Casey Professor in Residence, California Western School of Law
Emily Cauble Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
James L. Cavallaro Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Rosanna Cavallaro Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Edward D. Cavanagh Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Kathy L. Cerminara Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University
Gillian Chadwick Associate Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law
Deborah J. Challener Professor of Law, Mississippi College School of Law
Martha Chamallas Robert J. Lynn Chair in Law, The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law
Kim D. Chanbonpin Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School
Robert S. Chang Professor of Law and Executive Director, Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality, Seattle University School of Law
Howard F. Chang Earle Hepburn Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Stewart Chang Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Helen Y. Chang Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law
Susan Adler Channick Professor of Law Emerita, California Western School of Law
Violeta Chapin Clinical Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Marguerite Chapman Professor Emerita of Law, University of Tulsa
R. Alta Charo Warren P. Knowles Professor of Law & Bioethics, University of Wisconsin
Oscar Chase Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Faisal Chaudhry Assistant Professor of Law & History, University of Dayton
Angélica Cházaro Assistant Professor, University of Washington School of Law
Erwin Chemerinksy Dean and Jesse J Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law
Alan K. Chen Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Ronald K. Chen University Professor and Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Richard Chen Associate Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law
Nina Chernoff Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
April Cherry Professor of Law, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
Miriam A. Cherry Professor of Law, Saint Louis University
Julie M. Cheslik Associate Professor of Law, University of Missouri-Kansas City
Colleen V. Chien Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Andrew Chin Professor of Law, University of North Carolina
Natalie M. Chin Assistant Professor of Clinical Law, Brooklyn Law School
Gabriel J. Chin Edward L. Barrett Jr. Chair and Martin Luther King Jr. Professor, University of California, Davis School of Law
Stuart Chinn Associate Dean, James O. and Alfred T. Goodwin Associate Professor, University of Oregon School of Law
Tuneen Chisolm Assistant Professor of Law, Campbell University School of Law
Elaine M. Chiu Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Sumi Cho Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
Anne Choike Assistant Professor (Clinical), Wayne State University Law School
Carol L. Chomsky Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School
Margaret Chon Donald and Lynda Horowitz Professor for the Pursuit of Justice, Seattle University School of Law
Debra Chopp Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Cyra Akila Choudury Professor of Law, FIU College of Law
Eric C. Christiansen Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law
Catherine Christopher Professor of Law, Texas Tech University School of Law
Janie A. Chuang Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law
Christine Chung Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Chapin Cimino Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law
Danielle Citron Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Nicole Civita Affiliated Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law
Sherman J. Clark Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
J. Stephen Clark Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Kathleen Clark Professor of Law, Washington University
Roger S. Clark Board of Governors Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Donald Clarke Professor of Law and David A. Weaver Research Professor, George Washington University Law School
Jessica A. Clarke Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University
Ellen Wright Clayton Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University
Todd R. Clear University Professor, Rutgers Law School
Sarah H. Cleveland Louis Henkin Professor of Human and Constitutional Rights, Columbia Law School
Ederlina Co Assistant Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law
John C. Coates John F. Cogan Professor of Law and Economics, Harvard Law School
James R. Coben Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Mark Cochran Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University
Michael Coenen Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law
John Aloysius Cogan Jr. Associate Professor of Law and Roger S. Baldwin Scholar, University of Connecticut School of Law
Cary Coglianese Edward B. Shils Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
David S. Cohen Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law
Marsha N. Cohen Hon. Raymond L. Sullivan Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law
Amy J. Cohen John C. Elam/Vorys Sater Professor of Law, Ohio State University Moritz College of Law
Debra R. Cohen Professor of Law, University of District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law
Amy B. Cohen Professor Emerita, Western New England University School of Law
Beth Cohen Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Western New England University School of Law
Marjorie Cohn Professor of Law Emerita, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Donna Coker Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Anthony J. Colangelo Gerald J. Ford Research Fellow and Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Sherry Colb Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Doug Colbert Professor of Law, Maryland Law School
Michelle Jerusalem Cole Professor of Legal Writing, University of California Berkeley Law
Daniel H. Cole Professor of Law and Professor of Public & Environmental Affairs, Indiana University, Bloomington
Liz Ryan Cole Law Professor, Vermont Law School
Clare Keefe Coleman Associate Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law
Andrea Coles-Bjerre Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law
Beth A. Colgan Assistant Professor of Law, University of California Los Angeles School of Law
Ruth Colker Distinguished University Professor, Moritz College of Law
Kristin Collins Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law
Erin R. Collins Assistant Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
Robert Kirkman Collins Professor of Practice, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Anna Cominsky Visiting Associate Professor of Law, New York Law School
Jenny-Brooke Condon Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School
Daniel O. Conkle Professor of Law Emeritus, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Alison W. Conner Professor of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Jorge Contesse Assistant Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Meredith R. Conway Professor of Law, Suffolk University School of Law
Herschella G. Conyers Clinical Professor of Law, University of Chicago School of Law
Elizabeth B. Cooper Associate Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law
Benjamin P. Cooper Frank Montague, Jr. Professor of Legal Studies and Professionalism, University of Mississippi School of Law
Jeffrey O. Cooper Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Markita D. Cooper Professor of Law, Florida A&M University College of Law
John M. Copacino Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center
Kevin Cope Research Assistant Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
Charlton C. Copeland Professor of Law, University of Miami Law School
Katrice Bridges Copeland Professor of Law, Penn State Law
Karl S. Coplan Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Caroline Mala Corbin Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Danshera Wetherington Cords Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Marjorie Corman Aaron Professor of Practice, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Angela Cornell Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Nicolas Cornell Assistant Professor of Law, Michigan Law School
Roberto L. Corrada Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Nathan G. Cortez Callejo Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Christopher Cotropia Georgia Reithal Professor of Law, Academic Director, Beazley Institute for Health Law & Policy, University of Richmond School of Law
Thomas F. Cotter Briggs and Morgan Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School
Anne Coughlin Lewis F. Powell, Jr., Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
Sacha M. Coupet Associate Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Michael Coyne Dean Massachusetts School of Law, Massachusetts School of Law Andover
Robin Kundis Craig Professor of Law, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
Richard Craswell Professor of Law Emeritus, Stanford Law School
Bridget J. Crawford Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Barbara Creel Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law
Kimberle Crenshaw Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Gregory Crespi Homer R. Mitchell Endowed Professor in Commercial and Insurance Law, Southern Methodist University
Richard W. Creswell Professor of Law, Mercer University
Thomas P. Crocker Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law
Rachel Croskery-Roberts Professor of Lawyering Skills, UC Irvine School of Law
Courtney Cross Assistant Professor of Clinical Legal Instruction, University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Law
Mary Crossley Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
David B. Cruz Professor of Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Mary B. Culbert Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Scott Cummings Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Laura E. Cunningham Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law
Noel Cunningham Professor of Law, NYU School of Law
Cara Cunningham Warren Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
Ericka Curran Clinical Professor of Law, Florida Coastal School of Law
Dennis E. Curtis Clinical Professor Emeritus, Yale Law School
Yulanda Curtis Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Illinois
Michael Kent Curtis Judge Donald Smith Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law
Jason J. Czarnezki Kerlin Distinguished Professor of Environmental Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Matthew D’Amore Professor of the Practice, Cornell Law School
Alexandra D’Italia Associate Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Sarah Dadush Associate Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Lynn M. Daggett Smithmoore P. Myers Chair and Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law
Cynthia Dahl Practice Professor of Law, Penn Law School
Julie Ann Dahlstrom Clinical Associate Professor, Boston University School of Law
Anne C. Dailey Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Omar M. Dajani Professor of Law, McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific
Harvey P. Dale University Professor of Philanthropy and the Law, New York University School of Law
Erin Daly Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware Law School
David Dana Kirkland & Ellis Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Karen L. Daniel Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Brigham Daniels Professor of Law, BYU Law
Tom Dannenbaum Assistant Professor of International Law, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University
Mary Dant Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Okianer Christian Dark Professor of Law, Howard University Law School
Jennifer Daskal Associate Professor, American University Washington College of Law
Michele Dauber Frederick I. Richman Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
M. Robert Dauber Charles M. Brewer Professor of Trial Advocacy. Clinical Professor of Law, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University
Kristina Daugirdas Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Nestor M. Davidson Albert A. Walsh Professor of Real Estate, Land Use and Property Law, Fordham Law School
Caroline Davidson Associate Professor of Law, Willamette University, College of Law
Christine Suzanne Davik Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law
Angela J. Davis Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law
Peggy Cooper Davis Shad Professor of Lawyering and Ethics, New York University
Mary J. Davis Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law
Donna R. Davis Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Mississippi
Martha F. Davis Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law
Seth Davis Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law
Joshua P. Davis Professor, University of San Francisco School of Law
Tessa Davis Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law
Dena Davis Emerita Professor of Law, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
Adrienne Davis William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law, Washington University in St. Louis
April G. Dawson Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University School of Law
Kate Nace Day Professor of Law Emerita, Suffolk University Law School
Richard Daynard University Distinguished Professor of Law, Northeastern University
Grainne de Burca Florence Ellinwood Allen Professor of Law, New York University
Rhonda de Freitas Clinical Associate Professor, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Constance de la Vega Marshall P. Madison Professor, University of San Francisco School of Law
Chris Dearborn Clinical Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Ellen E. Deason Joanne Wharton Murphy/Classes of 1965 & 1973 Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law
Margaret M. deGuzman Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
John C. Dehn Assistant Professor of Law & Director, National Security and Civil Rights Program, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Susan L. DeJarnatt Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Robert R. DeKoven Legal Writing Professor, California Western School of Law
Vanessa del Valle Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Jacques deLisle Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania
Joseph Dellapenna Professor of Law (Ret.), Villanova University
Myanna Dellinger Associate Professor of Law, University of South Dakota School of Law
Rachel E. Deming Associate Professor of Law, Barry University Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law
Nora V. Demleitner Roy L. Steinheimer Jr. Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Mark Denbeaux Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School
Meera Deo Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Ben Depoorter Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law
Christine Desan Leo Gottlieb Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Justin Desautels-Stein Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado
R. Lawrence Dessem Timothy J. Heinsz Professor of Law, University of Missouri School of Law
Scott DeVito Professor of Law, Florida Coastal School of Law
Anna di Robilant Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law
John L. Diamond The Honorable Raymond L. Sullivan Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of Law
Shari Seidman Diamond Howard J. Trienens Professor of Law, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law
Randy Diamond Professor of Legal Research, University of Missouri School of Law
A. Mechele Dickerson Arthur L. Moller Chair in Bankruptcy Law and Practice, University of Texas Austin, School of Law
Laura Dickinson Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School
Peter DiCola Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Joshua Foa Dienstag Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
J. Amy Dillard Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Rebekah Diller Clinical Associate Professor, Cardozo School of Law
Paul Diller Professor of Law, Willamette University College of Law
Sara Dillon Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
James D. Dimitri Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Kelly K. Dineen Assistant Professor of Law, Creighton University
Robert D. Dinerstein Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Deborah Dinner Associate Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law
Graeme B. Dinwoodie Global Professor of Intellectual Property Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
John DiPippa Dean Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of Law & Public Policy, UA- Little Rock Bowen School of Law
Ashley R. Dobbs Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
Joel C. Dobris Professor of Law, Emeritus, U. C. Davis, School of Law
Stacey Dogan Professor & Law Alumni Scholar, Boston University School of Law
Sharon Dolovich Professor of Law, University of California Los Angeles School of Law
Charles Donahue, Jr. Paul A. Freund Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Greer Donley Assistant Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Douglas Donoho Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad College of Law
John J. Donohue C. Wendell and Edith M. Carlsmith Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
James M. Donovan Director and James and Mary Lassiter Associate Prof. of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law
Laura Dooley Professor of Law, Valparaiso University
Holly Doremus James H. House and Hiram H. Hurd Professor of Environmental Regulation, Berkeley Law
Michael C. Dorf Robert S. Stevens Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Michael Dorff Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
David Dorfman Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub Law School at Pace University
Jay Dougherty Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles (Loyola Marymount University)
Joshua A. Douglas Thomas P. Lewis Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law
David R. Dow Cullen Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center
Katya Dow Professor of Practice, University of Houston Law Center
Nancy E. Dowd Professor and David Levin Chair in Family Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law
Alyssa Dragnich Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University
Joshua Dressler Distinguished University Professor, The Ohio State University, Michael E. Moritz College of Law
Margaret Drew Associate Professor of Law, UMass Law School
David M. Driesen University Professor, Syracuse University College of Law
Cara H. Drinan Professor of Law, The Catholic University of America
Steven A. Drizin Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law
Jennifer A. Drobac R. Bruce Townsend Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney
John Drobak George A. Madill Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law, St. Louis
Tim Duane Professor in Residence, University of San Diego School of Law
Veena Dubal Associate Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of Law
Jon C. Dubin Professor of Law, Alfred C. Clapp Scholar, Associate Dean for Clinical Education, Rutgers Law School
Mary L. Dudziak Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law
Olympia Duhart Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern
Lori K. Duke Clinical Professor, University of Texas School of Law
Donald N. Duquette Clinical Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Jessica Durkis-Stokes Associate Professor of Legal Skills, University of New Hampshire School of Law
Ilene Durst Associate Professor, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Stephen Dycus Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Maurice R. Dyson Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson
Angelique EagleWoman Visiting Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Jessica Eaglin Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Ingrid Eagly Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Allen K. Easley Dean & Professor of Law, Western State College of Law
Victoria Eastus Visiting Professor of Law, New York Law School
John D. Echeverria Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Jonathan A. Eddy Professor of Law, University of Washington
Lauren Edelman Agnes Roddy Robb Professor of Law and Professor of Sociology, University of California, Berkeley
Diane Penneys Edelman Professor of Law & Director of International Programs, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law
Aaron S. Edlin Richard Jennings Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley
William A. Edmundson Regents’ Professor of Law, Georgia State University
Benjamin P. Edwards Associate Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law
Pamela Edwards Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Diversity, City University of New York School of Law
Robin Effron Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Kurt Eggert Professor of Law, Chapman University Fowler School of Law
Scott Eichhorn Clinical Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Maxine Eichner Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor of Law, UNC School of Law
Jeannette M. Eicks Research Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Floralynn Einesman Professor of Law, California Western School of Law
Joel B. Eisen Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
Rebecca S. Eisenberg Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Tigran Eldred Professor of Law, New England Law
Bram T.B. Elias Clinical Associate Professor of Law, University of Iowa College of Law
Antonia Eliason Assistant Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law
Heather Elliott Alumni, Class of ’36 Professor of Law, University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Law
Atiba R. Ellis Professor of Law, Marquette University Law School
Stephen Ellmann Martin Professor of Law, New York Law School
Phoebe C. Ellsworth Frank Murphy Distinguished University Professor of Law and Psychology, University of Michigan
Andrew Elmore Associate Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Elizabeth F. Emens Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Blake Emerson Assistant Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Jessica Emerson Director, Human Trafficking Prevention Project, University of Baltimore School of Law
Prof. Dr. Frank Emmert, LL.M., FCIArb John S. Grimes Professor of Law & Director of the Center for Int’l and Comparative Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Kathleen Engel Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Jill C. Engle Professor of Clinical Law, Penn State Law
Karen Engle Minerva House Drysdale Regents Chair in Law, University of Texas School of Law
Russell Engler Professor of Law and Director of Clinical Programs, New England Law | Boston
Nora Freeman Engstrom Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
J. Lyn Entrikin Charles Baum Professor of Law, Wm. H. Bowen School of Law, Univ. of Arkansas Little Rock
Thomas L. Eovaldi Professor of Law Emeritus, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Northwestern University
Monica E. Eppinger Associate Professor, Saint Louis University School of Law
Garrett Epps Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Deborah Epstein Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center
Wendy Netter Epstein Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
Michael M. Epstein Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Sam Erman Assistant Professor of Law, USC Gould School of Law
Samuel F. Ernst Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law
Daniel R. Ernst Carmack Waterhouse Professor of Legal History, Georgetown University Law Center
Jay Erstling Emeritus Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Timothy Hackett Everett Clinical Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Michelle Y. Ewert Associate Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law
Charles Patrick Ewing SUNY Distinguished Service Professor and Professor of Law Emeritus, State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law
Katie Eyer Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Khaled Abou El Fadl Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Jeffrey Fagan Sulzbacher Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Dave Fagundes Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center
David L. Faigman Chancellor & Dean, University of California, Hastings
Joshua Fairfield William Donald Bain Family Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Megan A. Fairlie Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law
Elizabeth Fajans Associate Professor of Legal Writing, Brooklyn Law School
Genevieve Hebert Fajardo Clinical Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law
Seve Falati Assistant Professor, Albany Law School
Marc Falkoff Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Northern Illinois University College of Law
Jennifer Fan Assistant Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
John Farago Professor of Law Emeritus, CUNY Law School
Daniel Farber Sho Sato Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley
Susan H. Farbstein Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Christine Haight Farley Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law
Anthony Paul Farley Matthews Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, Albany Law School
Ian P. Farrell Associate Professor, The University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Stephanie Farrior Distinguished Faculty Scholar, Vermont Law School
Barbara Fedders Assistant Professor of Law, University of North Carolina School of Law
Malcolm M. Feeley Claire Sanders Clements Dean’s Professor (emeritus), Berkeley Law School
Floyd Feeney Home and Ann Angelo Professor of Law, University of California, Davis
Jessica Feinberg Associate Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law
James V. Feinerman Associate Dean and James M. Morita Professor of Asian Legal Studies, Georgetown University Law Center
Jeffrey M. Feldman Affiliate Professor of Law, University of Washington
Jonathan Feldman Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Robert C. Fellmeth Price Professor of Public Interest Law, University of San Diego School of Law
Susan Felstiner Clinical Professor of Law, Lewis and Clark Law School
Linda C. Fentiman Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law, Pace University
Andrew Ferguson Professor of Law, UDC David A Clarke School of Law
Todd D. Fernow Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Jeffrey T. Ferriell Geraldine W. Howell Professor of Law, Capital University Law School
Dave Fields Senior University Dean, CUNY School of Law
Derek Fincham Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston
Kara R. Finck Practice Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Jan Findlater Associate Professor of Law, Emerita, Wayne State University Law School
Keith A. Findley Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin Law School
Edward Finegan Professor Emeritus of Linguistics and Law, University of Southern California
Martha Albertson Fineman Robert W Woodruff Professor of Law, Emory University
Davida Finger Clinical Professor, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
Eric M. Fink Associate Professor of Law, Elon University School of Law
Claire O. Finkelstein Algernon Biddle Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Richard J. Finkmoore Professor of Law, California Western School of Law
Lucinda Finley Raichle Professor of Law, University at Buffalo, State University of New York
David B. Firestone Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Harry First Charles L. Denison Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Susanna Frederick Fischer Associate Professor, The Catholic University of America
Richard Michael Fischl Professor of Law, University of Connecticut
Linda E. Fisher Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School
William Fisher Wilmer-Hale Professor of Intellectual Property Law, Harvard Law School
James J. Fishman Professor of Law, Haub School of Law at Pace University
Catherine L. Fisk Barbara Nachtrieb Armstrong Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley
Owen Fiss Sterling Professor Emeritus of Law, Yale Law School
Barbara Flagg Professor of Law Emerita, Washington University
Martin Flaherty Leitner Family Chair Professor of International Human Rights Law, Fordham Law School
Harry M. Flechtner Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Anne Fleming Associate Professor of Law, Georgetown University
George P. Fletcher Cardozo Professor of Jurisprudence, Columbia University School of Law
Margaret M. Flint Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law
Claudia M. Flores Associate Clinical Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School
Katherine Florey Professor of Law, University of California, Davis
Timothy W. Floyd Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law
Daisy Hurst Floyd University Professor of Law and Ethical Formation, Mercer University School of Law
Mike Flynn Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University College of Law
Joan Foley Kermit Gitenstein Distinguished Professor of Health Law & Policy, Touro Law Center
Erika Fontanez-Torres Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico Law School
Pamela Foohey Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
William E. Forbath Lloyd M. Bentsen Chair in Law, University of Texas Austin, School of Law
Richard T. Ford Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Caroline Forell Professor of Law Emerita, University of Oregon
James Forman, Jr. Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Julie P. Forrester Professor of Law and former Associate Provost, SMU Dedman School of Law
Sheila Foster Professor of Law and Public Policy, Georgetown University
Andrew H. Foster Clinical Professor of Law, Duke Law School
Cynthia L. Fountaine Professor of Law, Southern Illinois University School of Law
Dov Fox Professor of Law and Herzog Endowed Scholar, University of San Diego School of Law
Gregory H. Fox Professor of Law, Director, Program for International Legal Studies, Wayne Law School
Jacqueline Fox Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law
Merritt Baker Fox Michael E. Patterson Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Gary L. Francione Board of Governors Distinguished Professor, Rutgers University School of Law
Aderson Francois Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Sally Frank Professor of Law, Drake University
Katherine Franke Sulzbacher Professor of Law, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Columbia Law School
Kris Franklin Professor of Law, New York Law School
Mary Anne Franks Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Richard S. Frase Benjamin N. Berger Professor of Criminal Law, University of Minnesota
Julian Fray Assistant Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law
Eric M. Freedman Siggi B. Wizig Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law, Hofstra University School of Law
Ann E. Freedman Associate Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Alexi Freeman Associate Professor of the Practice, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Susan Freiwald Interim Dean and Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law
Susan F. French Professor of Law Emerita, UCLA School of Law
Clark Freshman Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law
James Friedberg Professor of Law, West Virginia University
Steven F. Friedell Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Lawrence M. Friedman Marion Rice Kirkwood Professor of Law, Stanford University School of Law
Barry Friedman Jacob D. Fuchsberg Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Ezra Friedman Professor of Law, Northwestern University
Leon Friedman Professor of Law, Hofstra Law School
Lawrence Friedman Professor of Law, New England Law Boston
Jeanne Fromer Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Michael Froomkin Laurie Silvers & Mitchell Rubenstein Distinguished Professor of Law, U. Miami School of Law
Amanda Frost Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Elizabeth Frost Legal Research and Writing Professor, University of Oregon School of Law
Gerald E. Frug Louis D. Brandeis Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
James S. Fry Professor of Law, Stiller School of Business Champlain College
Melissa Frydman Clinical Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law
Luis Fuentes-Rohwer Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Leanne Fuith Visiting Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Maryellen Fullerton Interim Dean & Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Barry R. Furrow Professor of Law, Kline School of Law, Drexel University
Theresa Gabaldon Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School
Lance Gable Associate Professor of Law, Wayne State University Law School
Raquel Gabriel Professor & Director of the Law Library, CUNY School of Law
Edward McGlynn Gaffney, Jr. Professor of Law Emeritus, Valparaiso University School of Law
Martha E. Gaines Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Jean Galbraith Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Brian R. Gallini Senior Associate Dean & Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law
Paula Galowitz Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, New York University School of Law
Joshua Ulan Galperin Visiting Associate Professor of Law and Special Advisor for Environmental Law Programs, University of Pittsburgh School of Law and Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies
David Gamage Professor of Law, Indiana University, Maurer School of Law
Ruben J. Garcia Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Charlotte Garden Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University
Maggie Gardner Assistant Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Norman M. Garland Second Century Chair in Law, Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
David Garland Arthur T Vanderbilt Professor of Law, New York University
Brandon Garrett Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Marsha Garrison Suzanne J. and Norman Miles Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Hannah R. Garry Clinical Professor of Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Larry Garvin Lawrence D. Stanley Professor of Law, Michael E. Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University
Ibrahim Gassama Professor, University of Oregon
Andrew I. Gavil Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law
Frederick Mark Gedicks Guy Anderson Chair & Professor of Law, Brigham Young University Law School
Nira Geevargis Assistant Professor, University of San Francisco
Jonah B. Gelbach Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Philip M. Genty Everett B. Birch Clinical Professor in Professional Responsibility, Columbia Law School
Erika George Professor of Law, University of Utah
Erik F. Gerding Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Kristin Gerdy Kyle Teaching Professor of Law, Brigham Young University, J. Reuben Clark Law School
Tom Gerety Collegiate Professor, New York University
Deborah R. Gerhardt Associate Professor of Law, UNC School of Law
Bennett L. Gershman Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Richard Gershon Professor of Law, University of Mississippi
Patty Gerstenblith Distinguished Research Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
Judge Nancy Gertner (Ret.) Harvard Law School
Sarah Gerwig-Moore Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law
Doni Gewirtzman Professor of Law, New York Law School
Charles Geyh John F. Kimberling Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Anthony Ghiotto Assistant Professor of Law, Campbell University School of Law
Aaron E. Ghirardelli Visiting Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Shubha Ghosh Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law
Tyler R. Giannini Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Christopher Gibson Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Michael T. Gibson Professor of Law, Oklahoma City University
Lauren Gilbert Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law
Michael Gilbert Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Heidi R. Gilchrist Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Brooklyn Law School
Clayton P. Gillette Max E. Greenberg Professor of Contract Law, New York University School of Law
Jason Gillmer Hemmingson Chair in Civil Liberties and Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law
Michele Gilman Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Brian G. Gilmore Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Angela Gilmore Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University School of Law
Ronald Gilson Stern Professor of Law and Business, Columbia Law School
Betsy Ginsberg Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Jane Kent Gionfriddo Professor Emerita, Boston College Law School
Chiara Giorgetti Professor of Law, Richmond Law School
Sonia Maria Gipson Rankin Assistant Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law
Joseph William Glannon Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Brian Glick Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Fordham Law School
Ari Glogower Assistant Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law
J. Maria Glover Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center
Nicole B. Godfrey Visiting Assistant Professor, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Rachel D. Godsil Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Cynthia Godsoe Associate Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Carol R. Goforth University Professor and Clayton N. Little Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law
Victor Gold William H. Hannon Professor of Law and Dean Emeritus, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Russell Gold Associate Professor of Legal Analysis, Writing, and Research, Wake Forest University School of Law
Susan Goldberg Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Law, Delaware Law, Widener University
Carole Goldberg Distinguished Research Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Rachel T. Goldberg Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Lawyering Program, Cornell Law School
A. Thomas Golden Prof. Of Law, Emeritus, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Phyllis Goldfarb Jacob Burns Foundation Professor Emerita of Clinical Law, George Washington University Law School
Sally Goldfarb Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Jacob Goldin Assistant Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Robert K. Goldman Professor of Law & Louis C. James Scholar, American University Washington College of Law
Eric Goldman Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Pearl Goldman Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law
Julie Goldscheid Professor of Law, CUNY Law School
Jared A. Goldstein Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law
Robert Goldstein Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Ann Goldweber Professor of Clinical Education, St. John’s University School of Law
Laura E. Gomez Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Manuel Gómez Professor of Law, Florida International University
Natalie Gomez-Velez Professor of Law, City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law
Marilucy González-Báez Professor of Law, Interamerican University of Puerto Rico School of Law
Ellen P. Goodman Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Leigh Goodmark Professor of Law and Director, Gender Violence Clinic, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Gabrielle L. Goodwin Director, Graduate Legal Studies, Law Professor, John Marshall Law School
C. Peter Goplerud III Professor of Law (On Leave), Florida Coastal School of Law
Deborah Gordon Associate Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law
Sara Gordon Assoc. Dean for Academic Affairs & Assic. Prof of Law, William S. Boyd School of Law
Jonathan Gordon Professor of Lawyering Skills, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
Sarah Barringer Gordon Arlin M Adams Professor of Constitutional Law and Professor of History, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Jeffrey N. Gordon Richard Paul Richman Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Robert W. Gordon Professor of Law, Stanford University
Michael Gottesman Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Barbara K. Gotthelf Professor of Practice, Rutgers Law School
Stephen E. Gottlieb Jay and Ruth Caplan Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus, Albany Law School
Josie M. Gough Assistant Dean, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
William B. Gould IV Charles A Beardsley Professor of Law, Emeritus, Stanford Law School
Lauryn P. Gouldin Associate Professor, Syracuse University College of Law
Paul Gowder Professor of Law, University of Iowa
Mark A. Graber Regents Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Thomas L.Greaney Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law
Henry T. Greely Deane F. and Kate Edelman Johnson Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Stuart Green Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Tristin Green Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law
Sonia Bychkov Green Associate Professor of Law, John Marshall Law School (Chicago)
Shelby D. Green Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law
Michael Z. Green Professor of Law, Texas A&M School of Law
Alexander K.A. Greenawalt Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Marc D. Greenbaum Professor of Law Emeritus, Suffolk University Law School
Susanna Greenberg Visiting Assistant Professor, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law
Elayne E. Greenberg Assistant Dean of Dispute Resolution, Professor of Legal Practice, Director of Hugh L.Carey Center for Dispute Resolution, St. John’s Law School
Michael Greenberger Law School Professor, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law
Jamal Greene Dwight Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Abner S. Greene Leonard F. Manning Professor of Law, Fordham Law School
Sara S. Greene Associate Professor of Law, Duke Law School
KJ Greene Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson Law School
Kent Greenfield Professor of Law and Dean’s Distinguished Scholar, Boston College
Robert Greenwald Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Daniel JH Greenwood Professor of Law, Hofstra University Deane School of Law
Michael Gregory Clinical Professor of Law, Shepard Broad College of Law NSU Florida
David Singh Grewal Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Betsy Grey Professor of Law, Arizona State University College of Law
Lissa Griffin Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Lisa Kern Griffin Professor of Law, Duke University
Kate Griffith Associate Professor of Labor & Employment Law, Cornell
Burke W. Griggs Associate Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law
James M. Grijalva Friedman Professor of Law, University of North Dakota School of Law
James Grimmelmann Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Carolyn Grose Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Samuel Gross Thomas and Mable Long Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Michigan Law School
Ariela Gross John B. and Alice R. Sharp Professor of Law and History, University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Jill I. Gross Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Michael Grossberg Sally M. Reahard Professor of History and Professor of Law, Indiana University
Simona Grossi Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Joanna L. Grossman Ellen K. Solender Endowed Chair in Women and Law & Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Nienke Grossman Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Catherine M. Grosso Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Susan Grover Professor Emerita, William & Mary Law School
Aya Gruber Professor of Law, University of Colorado
Michael Grynberg Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
Martin Guggenheim Fiorello LaGuardia Professor of Clinical Law, New York University Law School
Pratheepan Gulasekaram Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Hemanth C. Gundavaram Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law
Jessica Gunder Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law
Jennifer Gundlach Clinical Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law, Hofstra University
Anju Gupta Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Priya S. Gupta Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Josh Gupta-Kagan Associate Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law
Jimmy Gurulé Professor of Law, Notre Dame Law School
Kaaryn S. Gustafson Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law
Jeffrey S. Gutman Professor of Clinical Law, George Washington University Law School
Jonathan M. Gutoff Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law
Michael Guttentag Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Katheleen R. Guzman Professor of Law, University of Oklahoma College of Law
Michael Haber Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Hofstra University – Maurice A. Deane School of Law
Philip Hackney Associate Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Phoebe A. Haddon Professor of Law, Rutgers University Camden
Jonathan Hafetz Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law
Hiba Hafiz Assistant Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Margaret Hahn-DuPont Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law
Monica Hakimi Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Daniel Halberstam Associate Dean for Faculty & Research and Eric Stein Collegiate Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Amy Halbrook Professor of Law, Salmon P. Chase College of Law
Peter Halewood Pataki Professor of International Commercial Law, Albany Law School
Matthew R. Hall Associate Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law
Karen Hall Associate Professor of Law, Ohio Northern University–Pettit College of Law
Nicole Hallett Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law
Janet Halley Royall Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Rebecca Hamilton Assistant Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Vivian Hamilton Professor of Law, William & Mary Law School
Gail Hammer Associate Professor of Law, Gonzaga University
Emily Hammond Glen Earl Weston Research Professor of Law, The George Washington University
Anna Han Associate Professor of Law, Santa Clara University, School of Law
Eun Hee Han Visiting Associate Professor of Legal Research and Writing, George Washington University Law School
Joel F. Handler Professor of Law, Emeritus, UCLA School of Law
Victoria J. Haneman Assistant Professor of Law, Creighton University School of Law
Rebekah Hanley Senior Legal Research and Writing Professor, University of Oregon School of Law
Margaret Hannon Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Hurst Hannum Professor of International Law, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University
G.S. Hans Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School
Patricia Isela Hansen J. Waddy Bullion Professor of Law, The University of Texas School of Law
Jon Hanson Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Raina Haque Professor of Practice, Wake Forest School of Law
Joseph D. Harbaugh Professor Emeritus and Dean Emeritus, Nova Southeastern University College of Law
Bernard E. Harcourt Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science, Columbia University
Catherine Hardee Assistant Professor of Law, California Western School of Law
Sarah Harding Associate Professor of Law,
Ruth M. Hargrove Professor Emerita, California Western School of Law
Vinay Harpalani Visiting Professor of Law, Drake University Law School
Stephen K. Harper Visiting Clinical Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law
Michael C. Harper Professor of Law, Boston University
Dana Harrington Conner Professor of Law, Widener University, Delaware Law School
Cheryl I. Harris Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Leslie J. Harris Dorothy Kliks Fones Professor Emerita, University of Oregon
Jasmine E. Harris Acting Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law
David A. Harris Sally Ann Semenko Endowed Chair, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Lindsay M. Harris Assistant Professor of Law & Co-Director of Immigration and Human Rights Clinic, University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law
Jeffrey Harrison Professor of Law, University of Florida
Jack B. Harrison Professor of Law, NKU Chase College of Law
Danielle Kie Hart Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Emily Albrink Hartigan Professor of Law, St. Mary’s U. School of Law San Antonio
Helen E. Hartnell Emerita Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law
Brandon Hasbrouck Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Jill Hasday Distinguished McKnight University Professor and Centennial Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School
Jenna Wims Hashway Professor of Legal Practice, Roger Williams University School of Law
Daniel L. Hatcher Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
James C. Hathaway James E. and Sarah A. Degan Professor of Law, University of Michigan
Oona Hathaway Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Claudia Haupt Associate Professor of Law and Political Science, Northeastern University School of Law
Christopher Hawthorne Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles
Bruce Hay Professor of Law, Harvard University
Grant M. Hayden Professor of Law, SMU-Dedman School of Law
Paul T. Hayden Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles (Loyola Marymount Univ.)
Dina Francesca Haynes Professor of Law, New England Law
Susan Hazeldean Assistant Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
John W. Head Wagstaff Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Kansas
Paul J. Heald Professor of Law, University of Illinois
Thomas Healy Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School
Michael P. Healy Charles S. Cassis Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law
Jill Witkowski Heaps Assistant Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Sean B. Hecht Co-Executive Director, Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, Evan Frankel Professor of Policy and Practice, UCLA School of Law
Mary L. Heen Professor of Law Emerita, University of Richmond School of Law
Louisa Heiny Professor of Law, University of Utah
Yaniv Heled Associate Professor, Georgia State University College of Law
Laurence R. Helfer Professor of Law, Duke University
Sean M. Helle Associate Clinical Professor, University of Colorado Law School
Deborah Hellman D. Lurton Massee Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
Lawrence K. Hellman Professor Emeritus and Dean Emeritus, Oklahoma City University School of Law
Carrie L. Hempel Associate Dean, University of California, Irvine School of Law
Jennifer S. Hendricks Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Karen McDonald Henning Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy Law School
Leslie Meltzer Henry Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Deborah R. Hensler Judge John W. Ford Professor of Dispute Resolution, Stanford Law School
Desiree Hensley Associate Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law
Janet Heppard Associate Professor of Clinical Practice, University of Houston Law Center
Rachel J. Herder Assistant Professor of Clinical Law, Penn State Law
Laura Hermer Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Berta Esperanza Hernandez-Truyol Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law
Luz E. Herrera Professor, TAMU School of Law
Helen Hershkoff Herbert M. and Svetlana Wachtell Professor of Constitutional Law and Civil Liberties, New York University School of Law
Scott Hershovitz Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Randy Hertz Professor of Clinical Law, NYU School of Law
Michael E. Herz Arthur Kaplan Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Kathy Hessler Clinical Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School
Susan B. Heyman Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law
Steven J. Heyman Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Laura A. Heymann Chancellor Professor of Law, William & Mary Law School
Philip Heymann James Barr Ames Professor of Law, Emeritus, Harvard Law School
Mark J.Heyrman Clinical Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School
Linda J. Hiemer Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Michael J. Higdon Professor of Law, University of Tennessee
Tracy E. Higgins Professor of Law, Fordham Law School
Jim Hilbert Associate Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Frances R. Hill Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Leah Hill Clinical Associate Professor, Fordham University School of Law
Claire Hill Professor and James L. Krusemark Chair in Law, University of Minnesota Law School
Laura J. Hines Professor of Law, University of Kansas School of Law
Bill Ong Hing Professor of Law, University of San Francisco
Keith Hirokawa Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Robert E. Hirshon Professor from Practice, University of Michigan
Laila L. Hlass Professor of Practice, Tulane University School of Law
Jeremiah A. Ho Associate Professor of Law, University of Massachusetts School of Law
Cynthia Ho Professor of Law, Loyola University of Chicago School of Law
Robert C. Hockett Edward Cornell Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
David Hodas Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus, Delaware Law School – Widener University
Michael H. Hoffheimer Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law
Allison K. Hoffman Professor of Law, Penn Law School
Barbara Hoffman Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Sharona Hoffman Professor of Law & Bioethics, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
Hillary M. Hoffmann Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Timothy R. Holbrook Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law
Hayes Holderness Assistant Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
Brooks Holland Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law
Danielle Holley-Walker Dean and Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law
Kari Hong Assistant Professor, Boston College Law School
Kandice L. Horsey Assistant Professor and Director of the Lawyering and Legal Reasoning Program, Cumberland School of Law, Samford University
David Horton Professor of Law, University of California, Davis
Allan Horwich Professor of Practice, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Jill R. Horwitz Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Andrew Horwitz Assistant Dean for Experiential Education, Roger Williams University School of Law
Emily M.S. Houh Gustavus Henry Wald Professor of the Law and Contract, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Maureen A. Howard Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Joan W. Howarth Dean Emerita, Michigan State University College of Law
K Babe Howell Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Larry Howell Professor of Law, University of Montana Blewett School of Law
Louise Howells Professor of Law, University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law
Nicholas Calcina Howson Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Blake Hudson Professor of Law, University of Houston
Carmen Huertas-Noble Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Max Huffman Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Justin Hughes Hon. William Matthew Byrne, Jr. Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University
Wilson Huhn Professor, Duquesne University School of Law
Kyron Huigens Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Courtney Shaw Huizar Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Santa Clara University Law School
Bryan D. Hull Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Kristen Uhl Hulse Assistant Professor of the Practice, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Alexandra Huneeus Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin
David Hunter Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law
Chaumtoli Huq Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Aziz Huq Frank and Bernice J. Greenberg Professor of Law, University of Chicago School of Law
Alex J. Hurder Clinical Professor of Law, Retired, Vanderbilt Law School
Patricia Plunkett Hurley Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law
Cathy Hwang Associate Professor, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
Mary Ann Hyatt Director of Library and Professor of Law, University of Oregon
Alan Hyde Distinguished Professor, Rutgers Law School
Allan Ides Christopher N. May Chair, Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University
Elizabeth M. Iglesias Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Lisa C. Ikemoto Professor of Law, University of California, Davis School of Law
Anthony C. Infanti Christopher C. Walthour, Sr. Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Rebecca Ingber Associate Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law
Faith Joseph Jackson Professor of Law, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University
Wendy B. Jacobs Emmett Clinical Professor of Environmental Law, Harvard Law School
Becky L. Jacobs Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law
Melanie B. Jacobs Senior Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Erin Jacobsen Managing Attorney/ Assistant Professor, Vermont Law School
Loren Jacobson Assistant Professor of Law, UNT Dallas College of Law
Steven D. Jamar Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law
Osamudia R. James Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Edward Janger David M. Barse Professor, Brooklyn Law School
David Jaros Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Jelani Jefferson Exum Professor of Law, University of Toledo College of Law
Linda D. Jellum Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law
Helen Jenkins Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law
Matthew Jennejohn Associate Professor of Law, Brigham Young University Law School
Lucille A. Jewel Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law
Philip J. Jimenez Professor of Law, Santa Clara University
Dalie Jimenez Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine School of Law
John Joergensen Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Elizabeth E. Joh Professor of Law, U.C. Davis School of Law
Leslie Johns Associate Professor of Political Science and Law, UCLA School of Law
Dawn Johnsen Walter W. Foskett Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Vida B. Johnson Professor from Practice, Georgetown Law Center
Margaret E. Johnson Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Sheri Lynn Johnson James and Mark Flanagan Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Thea Johnson Associate Professor, University of Maine School of Law
Miranda Johnson Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Maureen Johnson Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Kari L. Johnson Professor of Research and Writing, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Eric Johnson Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law
Cliff Johnson Assistant Professor of Law; Director, MacArthur Justice Center, University of Mississippi School of Law
Kevin R. Johnson Dean and Mabie-Apallas Professor of Law and Chicana/o Studies, UC Davis
Vincent R. Johnson South Texas Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law
E. Lea Johnston Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law
Lucy Johnston-Walsh Clinical Professor of Law, Penn State Dickinson Law
Trina Jones Jerome M. Culp Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Faye Jones Clinical Professor, University of Illinois
Katie T. Jones Assistant Professor of Law, Lincoln Memorial University
Robert L. Jones Associate Professor of Law, Northern Illinois University College of Law
Beryl R. Jones-Woodin Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Bradley W. Joondeph Professor of Law, Santa Clara University
Kimberly P. Jordan Clinical Professor of Law, Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University
Lawrence Joseph Tinnelly Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Courtney Joslin Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law
Timothy Stoltzfus Jost Emeritus Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
José Roberto Juárez, Jr. Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Patricia L. Judd Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law
Frederick Judd Professor of Law, Orange Coast College
Kathryn Judge Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Ann Juergens Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Andrew Jurs Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Drake University Law School
Carolyn Wilkes Kaas Associate Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University School of Law
David Kader Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University
Michael Kagan Joyce Mack Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Aimée Kahan Assistant Professor of Law, Drexel University, Kline School of Law
Jonathan Kahn Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Rob Kahn Professor of Law, St. Thomas University (Minnesota)
Jeffrey Kahn Professor of Law & Gerald J. Ford Research Fellow, Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law
Lily Kahng Professor of Law, Seattle University Law School
James L. Kainen Brendan Moore Chair in Advocacy, Fordham University School of Law
David Kairys Professor of Law, Temple University
Johanna Kalb Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
Sam Kalen Professor of Law, University of Wyoming
Anil Kalhan Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law
Doron Kalir Clinical Professor of Law, Cleveland-State University College of Law
Sam Kamin Vicente Sederberg Professor of Law, University of Denver
Sean M. Kammer Professor of Law, University of South Dakota
Eileen Kane Professor of Law, Penn State Law
Mitchell Kane Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Helen Kang Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law
Daniel Kanstroom Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Arlene Kanter Professor of Law, Syracuse University Law School
Joy Kanwar Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Brooklyn Law School
Amy Kapczynski Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Aliza B. Kaplan Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School
Margo Kaplan Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Marcy Karin Jack and Lovell Olender Professor of Law, University of the District of Columbia David A Clarke School of Law
Bradley C. Karkkainen Henry J Fletcher Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School
Roberta S. Karmel Centennial Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Maritza Karmely Clinical Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Peter J. Karol Professor of Law, New England Law | Boston
Alexis Karteron Assistant Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Madeline June Kass Visiting Scholar, Seattle University School of Law
Tal Kastner Acting Assistant Professor, New York University School of Law
Alice Kaswan Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law
Ken Katkin Visiting Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Sonia Katyal Chancellor’s Professor of Law, Haas Distinguished Chair, University of California, Berkeley
Sarah Katz Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Temple University
Avery W. Katz Milton Handler Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Ellen Katz Ralph W. Aigler Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Lewis R. Katz John C. Hutchins Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
Eileen Kaufman Professor of Law, Touro Law School
Billie Jo Kaufman Associate Dean for Library & Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Rona Kaufman Professor of Law, Duquesne University School of Law
Tracy Kaye Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School
David A. Kaye Clinical Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law
Gregory Keating William T. Dalessi Professor of Law and Philosophy, University of Southern California, Gould School of Law
Robert B. Keiter University Distinguished Professor, University of Utah SJ Quinney College of Law
Susan Etta Keller Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, Western State College of Law
Christine H. Kellett Professor of Law Emerita, The Dickinson School of Law, Penn State University
Amy K. Kelley Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law
Karen L. Kelley Clinical Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law
Jaclyn Kelley-Widmer Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Alicia Kelly Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware School of Law
Kevin B. Kelly Clinical Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law
Katherine Silver Kelly Clinical Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law
Deborah Kenn Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law
Deseriee Kennedy Associate Dean of Diversity & Inclusion and Professor of Law, Touro Law Center
Elizabeth Kennedy Associate Professor of Law, Loyola University Maryland
Hila Keren Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School, Los Angeles
Amalia D. Kessler Lewis Talbot and Nadine Hearn Shelton Professor of International Legal Studies, Stanford University
Elizabeth Keyes Associate Professor, University of Baltimore School of Law
Fazal Khan Associate Professor, University of Georgia
Ido Kilovaty Assistant Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law
Sung Hui Kim Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Kathleen Kim Professor of Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Rosa Kim Professor of Legal Writing, Suffolk University Law School
Suzanne A. Kim Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
John D. King Clinical Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Jaime S. King Professor of Law and Bion M. Gregory Chair in Business Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law
Shani King Professor of Law, Director Center on Children and Families, University of Florida Levin College of Law
Kit Kinports Professor of Law, Penn State Law (University Park)
Jeffrey L. Kirchmeier Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law
Darcy Kirk Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Mary Kay Kisthardt Professor of Law, University of Missouri – Kansas City
Heidi Kitrosser Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School
Orde Kittrie Professor of Law, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University
Karl Klare Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law
Gregory Klass Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Alexandra B. Klass Distinguished McKnight University Professor, University of Minnesota Law School
Catherine F. Klein Professor of Law, The Catholic University of America
Christine A. Klein Chesterfield Smith Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law
Kenneth S. Klein Professor of Law, California Western School of Law
Diane Klein Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law
Alvin K. Klevorick John Thomas Smith Professor of Law, Yale University
Emily Kline Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Heinz Klug Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Renee Newman Knake Professor of Law and Doherty Chair in Legal Ethics, University of Houston Law Center
Peter B. Knapp Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Charles L. Knapp Emeritus Joseph W. Cotchett Distinguished Professor of Law, U.C. Hastings College of the Law
Christopher A. Knott Associate Dean, Wake Forest University School of Law
Robert Knowles Associate Professor of Law, The University of Baltimore School of Law
John H. Knox Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law
Shara Kobetz Pelz Professor of Legal Writing, University of Miami School of Law
Peter Kochenburger Associate Clinical Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Jennifer Koh Professor of Law, Western State College of Law
Harold Hongju Koh Sterling Professor of International Law, Yale Law School
Issa Kohler-Hausmann Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Nina Kohn David M. Levy Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law
Dionne Koller Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Susan P. Koniak Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law
Craig Konnoth Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado School of Law
Robin C. Konrad Assistant Professor of Lawyering Skills, Howard University School of Law
Judith E. Koons Professor of Law (retired), Barry University School of Law
Andrew Koppelman John Paul Stevens Professor of Law, Northwestern University
Jane Korn Professor of Law, Gonzaga Law School
Gerald Korngold Professor of Law, New York Law School
Lewis Kornhauser Professor of Law, New York University
Marjorie Kornhauser John E. Koerner Professor of Law Emerita, Tulane University Law School
Russell Korobkin Richard C. Maxwell Professor, UCLA School of Law
William S. Koski Eric & Nancy Wright Clinical Professor and Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Praveen Kosuri Practice Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Minna Kotkin Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Kathryn E. Kovacs Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Diane Kraft Associate Professor of Legal Research & Writing, University of Kentucky College of Law
Sarah Krakoff Moses Lasky Professor of Law, University of Colorado
Tonya Krause-Phelan Professor, Western Michigan University – Cooley Law School
Alex Kreit Professor, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Ellen Kreitzberg Professor of Law, Santa Clara University
Harold Krent Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Stefan H. Krieger Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Linda Hamilton Krieger Professor of Law, University of Hawai’i William S. Richardson School of Law
Gowri J. Krishna Associate Professor of Law, New York Law School
Anita S. Krishnakumar Mary C. Daly Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Kenneth T. Kristl Professor of Law, Delaware Law School
Ronald J. Krotoszynski, Jr. John S. Stone Chair and Professor of Law, The University of Alabama Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. School of Law
Anita K. Krug D. Wayne and Anne Gittinger Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Katherine R. Kruse Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Raymond Ku Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
Matthew B. Kugler Assistant Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Richard Kuhns Professor of Law Emeritus, Washington University
Elizabeth Kukura Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law
Kerry S. Kumabe Professor of Legal Writing, UC Berkeley School of Law
Noah Kupferberg Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Brooklyn Law School
Christopher L. Kutz Maxeiner Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
Mae Kuykendall Professor of Law, Michigan State University School of Law
Margaret B. Kwoka Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver
Douglas Kysar Joseph M. Field ’55 Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Bruce La Pierre Professor of Law, Washington University Law
Glenda Labadie-Jackson Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico
Alison L. LaCroix Robert Newton Reid Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School
Maureen Laflin Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law
Alexandra Lahav Professor of Law, University of Connecticut
Pnina Lahav Professor of Law, Boston University
Regina M. Lambert Assistant Professor of Law, University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law
Sarah Lamdan Professor, CUNY School of Law
Molly Land Professor of Law, University of Connecticut
John Lande Isidor Loeb Professor Emeritus, University of Missouri School of Law
Amy Landers Professor of Law, Drexel Kline School of Law
Renée M. Landers Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Amy Langenfeld Clinical Professor of Law, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University
Kyle Langvardt Associate Professor, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
Adriaan Lanni Touroff-Glueck Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Stacey M. Lantagne Assistant Professor of Law, The University of Mississippi School of Law
Laura G. Lape Associate Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law
Kevin Lapp Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Carlton F.W. Larson Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law
Christopher N. Lasch Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Holning Lau Willie P. Mangum Distinguished Professor of Law, University of North Carolina School of Law
Jamie T. Lau Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Sarah Laubach Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law
Vonda M. Laughlin Associate Professor of Law, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law
Tamara Rice Lave Professor of Law, University of Miami
Michele LaVigne Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Sylvia A. Law Elizabeth K. Dollard Professor of Law, Medicine & Psychiatry, Emerita, New York University
Robert M. Lawless Max L. Rowe Professor of Law, University of Illinois
Julie Lawrence Professor of Law, Santa Barbara College of Law
Charles R. Lawrence III Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law
Michael Lawrence Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Kenneth L. Lawson Clinical Professor of Law, University of Hawaii, William S. Richardson School of Law
Blaine LeCesne Professor of Law, Loyola Law School New Orleans
Thomas J. Leach Professor of Law Emeritus, Director, Trial & Appellate Advocacy Certificate of Concentration, McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific
Joseph K. Leahy Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law—Houston
Leandra Lederman William W. Oliver Professor of Tax Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Patricia Lee Associate Professor of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law
Youngjae Lee Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law
Brant T. Lee Professor of Law, University of Akron School of Law
Sophia Z. Lee Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania
Cynthia Lee Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School
Edward Lee Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Katrina Lee Clinical Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law
Jennifer J. Lee Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Donna H. Lee Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law
Stephen Lee Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine School of Law
Jeffrey A. Lefstin Associate Academic Dean & Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law
Nicole Lefton Assistant Professor, Hofstra Law
Stephen M. Legomsky John S. Lehmann University Professor Emeritus, Washington University School of Law
Ethan J. Leib John D. Calamari Distinguished Professor of Law, Fordham Law School
Anika Singh Lemar Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Mark A. Lemley Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Margaret Lemos Professor of Law, Duke University
Robin A. Lenhardt Professor of Law and Faculty Director, Center on Race, Law & Justice, Fordham Law School
Betsy Lenhart Professor of Practice, University of Cincinnati, College of Law
Arthur S. Leonard Robert F. Wagner Professor of Labor & Employment Law, New York Law School
Nancy Leong Professor of Law, University of Denver School of Law
Chunlin Leonhard Leon Sarpy Distinguished Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
Lisa G. Lerman Professor Emerita, The Catholic University of America
Kevin Leske Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law
Bethany R. Lesniewski Associate Professor of Law, Valparaiso University Law School
John Leubsdorf Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Laurie L. Levenson Professor of Law & David W. Burcham Chair in Ethical Advocacy, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Leslie C. Levin Joel Barlow Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Mark A. Levin Director, Pacific-Asian Legal Studies and Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawai’i
David S. Levine Associate Professor, Elon University School of Law
Kate Levine Assistant Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Raleigh Hannah Levine Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Jan M. Levine Professor of Law, Duquesne University School of Law
Kay Levine Professor of Law, Emory Law School
Ariana R. Levinson Professor of Law, University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law
Nancy Levit Associate Dean for Faculty, Curators’ Distinguished Professor and Edward D. Ellison Professor of Law, University of Missouri Kansas City School of Law
James B. Levy Professor, Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law
Karen Levy Associated Faculty, Cornell Law School
Mary E. Levy Practice Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Margaret K. Lewis Professor of Law, Seton Hall University
Meredith Kolsky Lewis Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law, State University of New York
Andrea Lewis Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Browne Lewis Professor of Law, Cleveland Marshall College of Law
Douglas Lichtman Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Rachael Liebert Acting Assistant Professor, New York University School of Law
Yvette Joy Liebesman Professor of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law
Carol Liebman Carol B. Liebman, Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, Columbia Law School
James S. Liebman Simon H. Rifkin Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Theo Liebmann Clinical Professor of Law, Hofstra Law School
Odette Lienau Professor of Law, Associate Dean for Faculty Research & Intellectual Life, Cornell University Law School
Vicki J. Limas Associate Dean and Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law
Albert Lin Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law
Matthew Lindsay Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Peter Linzer Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center
Francine J. Lipman William S. Boyd Professor of Law, William S. Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Jonathan C. Lipson Harold E. Kohn Professor of Law, Temple University-Beasley School of Law
Ann M. Lipton Associate Professor, Tulane University Law School
Yair Listokin Shibley Family Fund Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Angela Littwin Ronald D. Krist Professor of Law, University of Texas
Joseph P. Liu Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Margit Livingston Vincent de Paul Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
Harold Anthony Lloyd Professor of Legal Writing, Wake Forest University School of Law
Edward Lloyd Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Jules Lobel Bessie Mckee Endowed Chair Professor of Law, Pittsburgh Law School
Cristina D. Lockwood Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
Stephen Loffredo Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law
Kyle D. Logue Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Cortney E. Lollar James & Mary Lassiter Associate Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law
Clark B. Lombardi UWLS Foundation Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Ashley M. London Assistant Professor of Clinical Legal Skills, Duquesne University School of Law
Lance N. Long Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law
Patrick E. Longan W. A. Bootle Chair in Ethics and Professionalism, Mercer University School of Law
Rachel E. Lopez Associate Professor of Law, Drexel University, Kline School of Law
J.C. Lore III Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Ann Lousin Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School
Jean C. Love Professor of Law, Santa Clara University
H. Timothy Lovelace, Jr. Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
John Lovett Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
John S. Lowe Professor of Law, Southern Methodist University
Victoria Lowery Professor, Mississippi College School of Law
Rosario Lozada Schrier Associate Professor of Legal Skills & Values, FIU College of Law
David Luban University Professor and Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center
Jeffrey S. Lubbers Professor of Practice, American University Washington of Law
William V. Luneburg Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Shirley Lung Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Lois R. Lupica Maine Law Foundation Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law
Ira C. Lupu F. Elwood & Eleanor Davis Professor of Law Emeritus, George Washington University Law School
Melissa J. Luttrell Assistant Professor of Law, University of Tulsa
Sheldon Bernard Lyke Assistant Professor of Law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law
Mary A. Lynch Kate Stoneman Professor in Law and Democracy, Albany Law School
Kevin J. Lynch Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Mary Ellen Maatman Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware Law School
Robert J. MacCoun James & Patricia Kowal Professor of Law, Stanford University
Elizabeth MacDowell Professor of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law
Katherine A. Macfarlane Associate Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law
Melody K. MacKenzie Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi
Dr. Jody Lynee Madeira Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
George Mader Associate Professor of Law, William H. Bowen School of Law — University of Arkansas at Little Rock
Ray Madoff Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Gregory Magarian Professor of Law, Washington University
Rhonda Varette Magee Professor of Law, University of San Francisco
Shobha L. Mahadev Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Martha R. Mahoney Professor of Law and Dean’s Distinguished Scholar, University of Miami School of Law
Solangel Maldonado Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law
Carol Mallory Associate Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law
Phil Malone Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Kenneth A. Manaster Professor of Law, Emeritus, Santa Clara University
Randi Mandelbaum Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Kathy C. Mandelbaum Associate Professor of Law, Temple University, Beasley School of Law
Daniel Mandelker Howard A. Stamper Professor of Law, Washington University in Saint Louis
Susan F. Mandiberg Distinguished Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School
Jonathan Manes Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law
Karl Manheim Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University
Lisa Manheim Associate Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Maya Manian Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law
Bruce H. Mann Carl F. Schipper, Jr. Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Genevieve Mann Clinical Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law
Ronald Mann Albert E. Cinelli Enterprise Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Naomi Mann Clinical Associate Professor, Boston University School of Law
Michael J.Z. Mannheimer Professor of Law, Salmon P. Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University
Cathy Lesser Mansfield Professor of Law, Drake University
Sammy M. Mansour Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Jessica Mantel Associate Professor, University of Houston Law Center
David Marcus Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Nancy S. Marder Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Martin Margulies Professor Emeritus of Law, Quinnipiac University School of Law
Omri Marian Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law
Milan Markovic Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Daniel Markovits Guido Calabresi Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Peter L. Markowitz Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law
Stephen G. Marks Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law
Alexia Brunet Marks Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Florencia Marotta-Wurgler Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Fatma E. Marouf Professor of Law, Texas A&M Univ. School of Law
Ellen Marrus Royce Till Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center
Lucy A. Marsh Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Tanya D. Marsh Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law
Daniel Martin Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Craig Martin Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law
Robert J. Martineau Distinguished Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Leo P. Martinez Albert Abramson Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of the Law
Jenny S. Martinez Professor of Law and Warren Christopher Professor in the Practice of International Law & Diplomacy, Stanford Law School
Miriam H. Marton Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law
Filippa Marullo Anzalone Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Anna Mastroianni Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Jennifer W. Mathews Professor of Practice, Emory University School of Law
Mari Matsuda Professor of Law, University of Hawaii
Dayna Bowen Matthew William L. Matheson and Robert M. Morgenthau Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
Nancy Maurer Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Gary M. Maveal Professor Emeritus, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
James R. Maxeiner Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Serena Mayeri Professor of Law and History, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Sara Mayeux Assistant Professor of Law and History, Vanderbilt University
Therese Maynard William G. Coskran Professor of Law and Founder, Business Law Practicum, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Sandra G. Mayson Assistant Professor of Law, University of Georgia School of Law
Stephen W. Mazza Dean & Professor of Law, University of Kansas School of Law
Lisa A. Mazzie Professor of Legal Writing, Marquette University Law School
Merritt McAlister Assistant Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law
Andrea McArdle Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law
Finbarr McCarthy Associate Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Martha T. McCluskey Professor of Law, State University of New York at Buffalo
Marcia L. McCormick Professor of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law
Patricia A. McCoy Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Kris McDaniel-Miccio Professor of Law, Sturm College of Law University of Denver
Janis L. McDonald Professor of Law Emerita, Syracuse University College of Law
Andrea McDowell Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School
Kevin McElroy Professor of Legal Writing, Maurice A. Deane School of Law Hofstra University
Arthur F. McEvoy Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Wisconsin School of Law
Timothy J. McFarlin Assistant Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law
Thomas O. McGarity Professor of Law, University of Texas School of Law
William McGeveran Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School
Patrick C. McGinley Professor of Law, West Virginia University College of Law
Ann C. McGinley William S. Boyd Professor of Law, Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Deborah B. McGregor Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law
Margaret E. McGuinness Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Fiona McKenna Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law
Mark P. McKenna John P Murphy Foundation Professor of Law, Notre Dame Law School
Michelle A. McKinley Bernard B. Kliks Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law
Kim McLaurin Associate Dean for Experiential Education, Suffolk University Law School
Willajeanne F. McLean Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Allegra McLeod Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center
Stephanie Hunter McMahon Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Jacqueline McMurtrie Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Mary Helen McNeal Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law
Barbara L. McQuade Professor from Practice, University of Michigan Law School
M. Isabel Medina Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
Daniel S. Medwed University Distinguished Professor of Law and Criminal Justice, Northeastern University School of Law
Joan Meier Professor of Clinical Law, George Washington University Law School
Hiram A. Meléndez-Juarbe Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico School of Law
Tara J. Melish Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law
Michelle Mello Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Michael Meltsner Matthews University Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law
Gabriel S. Mendlow Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Carrie Menkel-Meadow Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California Irvine Law School
Kathryn Mercer Professor, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
Pamela R. Metzger Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Gillian Metzger Stanley H. Fuld Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Thomas B. Metzloff Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Katie Herbert Meyer Assistant Professor of Practice, Washington University School of Law
Carlin Meyer Professor Emeritus, New York Law School
Philip N. Meyer Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Bernadette Meyler Carl and Sheila Spaeth Professor of Law, Stanford University
Naomi Mezey Professor of Law, Georgetown University
Chi Mgbako Clinical Professor of Law, Fordham Law School
Jon Michaels Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Ralf Michaels Arthur Larson Professor of Law, Duke University
Andrew C. Michaels Assistant Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center
Frank Michelman Robert Walmsley University Professor, Emeritus, Harvard Law School
Mickey Davis Professor of Law, Cleveland State University, College of Law
Marc B. Mihaly Professor of Law Emeritus, Vermont Law School
Alison Mikkor Assistant Professor of Lawyering Skills, UC Irvine School of Law
Fran Miller Professor of Law Emerita, Boston University School of Law
William I. Miller Thomas G. Long Professor of Law, University of Michigan
Sheila F. Miller Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of Dayton School of Law
James G. Milles Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law
Janet E. Milne Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Elliott S. Milstein Emeritus Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Robert Minarcin Assistant Professor, University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law
Martha Minow 300th Anniversary University Professor, Harvard University
Joel A. Mintz Professor of Law Emeritus and C. William Trout Senior Fellow in Public Interest Law, Nova Southeastern University College of Law
Alan D. Minuskin Clinical Professor, Boston College Law School
Behzad Mirhashem Associate Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law
S. David Mitchell Ruth L. Hulston Professor of Law, University of Missouri
L. Kate Mitchell Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Joshua Mitts Associate Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Robert H. Mnookin Williston Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Nancy Modesitt Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Anthony Moffa Visiting Associate Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law
Viva Moffat Professor of Law, University of Denver College of Law
Kate Mogulescu Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Saira Mohamed Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
Seema Mohapatra Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Jim Moliterno Vincent Bradford Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University
Ainsley G. Moloney Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Jonas Monast Assistant Professor, University of North Carolina School of Law
Margaret Montoya Professor Emerita of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law
Andrea J. Mooney Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Charles W. Mooney, Jr. Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Jennifer Moore Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law
Patricia W. Moore Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law
Janet Moore Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Shelby Moore Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston
Daniel I. Morales Associate Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
Beverly Moran Professor of Law and Professor, Vanderbilt Law School
David A. Moran Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Joelle Anne Moreno Associate Dean & Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law
Rebecca Morgan Professor of Law, Stetson Law
Jamelia Morgan Associate Professor of Law, University of Connecticut
Jane Campbell Moriarty Professor of Law, Carol Los Mansmann Chair in Faculty Scholarship, Duquesne University School of Law
Perry Moriearty Associate Professor, University of Minnesota Law School
Calvin Morrill Stephan A. Riesenfeld Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley
Kathleen Morris Professor of Law, Golden Gate Law School
Emily Michiko Morris Visiting Associate Professor, University of Maine School of Law
Rebecca Morrow Professor of Law, Wake Forest University
Julian Davis Mortenson Professor of Law, University of Michigan
Margaret L. Moses Mary Ann G. McMorrow Professor of Law, Director of International Law and Practice Program, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Seymour Moskowitz Senior Research Professor, Valparaiso Law School
Ziyad Motala Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law
Hiroshi Motomura Susan Westerberg Prager Distinguished Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Mary-Beth Moylan Associate Dean for Experiential Learning, McGeorge School of Law
Elora Mukherjee Jerome L. Greene Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Eric L. Muller Dan K. Moore Distinguished Professor in Jurisprudence and Ethics, University of North Carolina School of Law
Timothy M. Mulvaney Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Sherally Munshi Associate Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Emily R.D. Murphy Associate Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of the Law
Jane C. Murphy Laurence M. Katz Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Colleen P. Murphy Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law
Erin Murphy Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Ann Murphy Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law
RG Murphy Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Liam Murphy Professor of Law, New York University
JaneAnne Murray Professor of Practice, University of Minnesota Law School
Melissa Murray Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Kristen E. Murray Professor of Law, Temple University
Samuel Murumba Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Karen Musalo Prof. and Chair in International Law, U.C. Hastings
Michael Musheno Professor of Law, University of Oregon
Michael B. Mushlin Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Kimberly Mutcherson Vice Dean and Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Athena Mutua Professor of Law, University at Buffalo, School of Law
Makau W. Mutua SUNY Distinguished Professor, University at Buffalo School of Law
Ljubomir Nacev Professor of Law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law
Dorothy D. Nachman Associate Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University School School of Law
Mary Nagel Assistant Professor and Director of Externships, The John Marshall Law School
Donna M. Nagy C. Ben Dutton Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Sheldon Nahmod University Distinguished Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Alexandra Natapoff Professor of Law, U.C. Irvine
Ira Steven Nathenson Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law
Louis M. Natali Jr. Professor of Law, Temple Beasley Law School
Carol A. Needham Emanuel Myers Professor of Law, Saint Louis University
Lisa Needham Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Michele Neitz Professor of Law, Golden Gate Univ. School of Law
Eboni S. Nelson Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law
Vivian Neptune Dean of the Law School, University of Puerto Rico School of Law
Vasuki Nesiah Professor of Practice, The Gallatin School, New York University
Lori A. Nessel Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law
Charles Nesson Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Neil Netanel Pete Kameron Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Gary Neustadter Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Elizabeth Nevins Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Hofstra University, Maurice A. Deane School of Law
Marie Stefanini Newman Professor of Law and Law Library Director, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Leslie Newman Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Alan Newman Professor Emeritus, The University of Akron School of Law
Samuel Newton Assistant Professor of Law, University of Idaho
Xuan-Thao Nguyen Gerald L. Bepko Chair in Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law
Gene Nichol Boyd Tinselly Professor of Law, University of North Carolina
Lisa H. Nicholson Professor of Law, University of Louisville; Louis D. Brandeis School of Law
Fernanda G. Nicola Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law
Peter Nicolas William L. Dwyer Endowed Chair in Law, University of Washington School of Law
Anthony Niedwiecki Dean & Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law
Lars Noah Professor of Law & Stephen C. O’Connell Chair, University of Florida
Tom Noble Assistant Professor of Law, Elon University School of Law
John T. Nockleby Professor of Law & Director, Civil Justice Program, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Scott F. Norberg Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law
Luke Norris Assistant Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
Laura Lee Norris Associate Clinical Professor, Santa Clara University
Kimberly Norwood Henry H. Oberschelp Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law
Henry S. Noyes Professor of Law, Chapman University Fowler School of Law
Kenneth Nunn Professor of Law, University of Florida
Barbara O’Brien Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Sean M. O’Connor Boeing International Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Michael P. O’Connor Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law
Timothy P. O’Neill Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School
Kate O’Neill Professor of Law Emerita, University of Washington
Laurel Currie Oates Professor of Law, Seattle University
John Oberdiek Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Michelle Oberman Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Jonathan Oberman Clinical Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Priscilla Ocen Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Christina Ochoa Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Anne Joseph O’Connell Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Peter B. Oh Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
J. Thomas Oldham John H. Freeman Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center
Anne Olesen Professor of Law, George Washington University
Judith E. Olingy Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, University of Wisconsin Law School
Jennifer D. Oliva Associate Professor of Law and Public Health, West Virginia University
Nancy Oliver Professor of Practice, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Rigel C. Oliveri Isabelle Wade and Paul C. Lyda Professor of Law, University of Missouri School of Law
Samuel R. Olken Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School
Tammy R. P. Oltz Assistant Professor of Law, University of North Dakota School of Law
Saule T. Omarova Professor of Law, Cornell University
Chrystin Ondersma Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Lauren Onkeles-Klein Visiting Assistant Professor, University of the District of Columbia, David A Clarke School of Law
David Oppenheimer Clinical Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
Aviva Orenstein Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Myron Orfield Earl R Larson Professor of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Law, University of Minnesota
Aliza Gail Organick Associate Dean of Experiential Learning and Professor of Law, The University of New Mexico School of Law
Marisol Orihuela Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Sarah J. Orr Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Francesca Ortiz Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston
William Ortman Assistant Professor of Law, Wayne State University
Eric W. Orts Guardsmark Professor, University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School
John Jay Osborn Visiting Professor of Law, University of San Francisco Law School Law
Mark Osler Robert and Marion Short Prof. of Law, Univ. of St. Thomas (MN)
Nancy Ota Visiting Professor, CUNY School of Law
Richard Ottinger Dean Emeritus, Elizabeth Haub School of Law of Pace University
Lisa Ouellette Associate Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Uma Outka Professor of Law, University of Kansas School of Law
Lauren Ouziel Associate Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Robert C. Owen Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Dave Owen Harry D. Sunderland Professor of Real Property Law, University of California, Hastings
Jessica Owley Professor of Law, SUNY Buffalo
Brian L. Owsley Assistant Professor of Law, University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law
Cathren Page Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law
Stratos Pahis Acting Assistant Professor, New York University School of Law
Suzianne D. Painter-Thorne Associate Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law
Joyce Palomar Chair in Law Emeritus, Presidential Professor, University Oklahoma
Samuel J. Panarella Professor of Law, Alexander Blewett III School of Law
Lynnise Pantin Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Sarah H. Paoletti Practice Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania School of Law
Jordan Paradise Georgia Reithal Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Efthimios Parasidis Professor of Law and Public Health, The Ohio State University
Michael S. Pardo Henry Upson Sims Professor of Law, The University of Alabama
Patrick Parenteau Professor of Law, Fulbright Scholar, University College Cork, University of Vermont
Wendy Parker James A. Webster Professor of Public Law, Wake Forest University School of Law
J. Wilson Parker Professor of Law, Wake Forest University
Kunal Parker Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Jason Parkin Associate Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Edward A. Parson Dan and Rae Emmett Professor of Environmental Law, UCLA School of Law
Clare Pastore Professor of the Practice of Law, USC Gould School of Law
Elizabeth G. Patterson. Distinguished Professor Emerita, University of South Carolina School of Law
Abigail Patthoff Professor of Legal Writing, Chapman University Fowler School of Law
William Wesley Patton Professor of Law Emeritus, USC Gould School of Law
Jeremy R. Paul Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law
Sanjukta Paul Assistant Professor of Law, Wayne State University
Kimani Paul-Emile Professor of Law, Fordham Law School
Russell G. Pearce Edward & Marilyn Bellet Professor of Legal Ethics, Morality, and Religion, Fordham University School of Law
Scott F. Pearce Associate Professor of Law and Distance Learning, San Francisco Law School
M. Alexander Pearl Professor of Law, Texas Tech University School of Law
Jef Pearlman Visiting Professor, University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Laura G. Pedraza-Fariña Associate Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Portia Pedro Associate Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law
Dayla S. Pepi Clinical Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law
Scott Peppet Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Robert V. Percival Robert F. Stanton Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Juan F. Perea Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago
Michael A. Perino George W. Matheson Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Vlad Perju Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Bernard P. Perlmutter Professor of Clinical Legal Education, University of Miami School of Law
Michael Perry Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law
Govind Persad Assistant Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Carole J. Petersen Professor of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Andrea L. Peterson Professor of Law Emerita, University of California, Berkeley
Huyen Pham Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Daniel Pi Visiting Assistant Professor, Antonin Scalia Law School
Randal C. Picker James Parker Hall Distinguished Service Professor of Law, The University of Chicago Law School
Justin Pidot Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Tanya Pierce Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Tamara R. Piety Professor of Law, University of Tulsa
Andrew Pike Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
David Pimentel Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Law, University of Idaho
Timothy M. Pinto Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Michigan Law School
Ascanio Piomelli Professor of Law, Univ. of Calif. Hastings College of the Law
Katharina Pistor Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Peter Pitegoff Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law
Zygmunt Plater Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Stacey Platt Curt & Linda Rodin Clinical Professor of Law and Social Justice, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Alicia Plerhoples Professor of Law, Georgetown Law
Sharon Pocock Associate Professor of Legal Process, Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
Ellen S. Podgor Gary R. Trombley Family White Collar Crime Research Professor & Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law
Aparna Polavarapu Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law
Nancy D. Polikoff Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Margot Pollans Associate Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Andrew S. Pollis Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law
Susannah W. Pollvogt Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law
Richard D. Pomp Alva P. Loiselle Professor of Law, University of Connecticut Law School
James Gray Pope Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Nicole Buonocore Porter Professor of Law, University of Toledo College of Law
Elizabeth Porter Associate Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Karen Porter Associate Professor of Clinical Law, Brooklyn Law School
Katherine Porter Professor of Law, University of California at Irvine
Ana Pottratz Acosta Assistant Teaching Professor, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Catherine Powell Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law
Cedric Merlin Powell Professor of Law, University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law
Ann Powers Professor Emerita of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Melissa Powers Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School
J.J. Prescott Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Charles J. Press Clinical Professor of Law, University of Texas School of Law
Polly J. Price Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law
Eric A. Priest Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon
Eve Brensike Primus Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Richard Primus Theodore J. St. Antoine Collegiate Professor, The University of Michigan Law School
Harry G. Prince Emeritus Professor of Law, University of California – Hastings College of the Law
Lisa R. Pruitt Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of Law, University of California, Davis
Jennifer S. Prusak Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
James Puckett Professor of Law, Penn State Law
Sergio Puig Associate Professor of Law, University of Arizona
Edward A. Purcell, Jr. Joseph Solomon Distinguished Professor, New York Law School
Jedediah Purdy Everett Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Dara E. Purvis Associate Professor of Law, Penn State Law
Katherine Puzone Associate Professor of Law, Juvenile Defense Clinic, Barry University Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law
William Quigley Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans
Fran Quigley Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law
Brian JM Quinn Associate Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Victor D. Quintanilla Professor of Law, Indiana University Bloomington
Asifa Quraishi-Landes Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin
Karl R. Rábago Professor for a Designated Service & Executive Director, Elisabeth Haub School of Law
Ofer Raban Professor of Law, Elmer Sahlstrom Senior Faculty Fellow, University of Oregon
Intisar Rabb Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Suzanne Rabe Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law
Robert L. Rabin A. Calder Mackay Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Nina Rabin Director, Immigrant Family Legal Clinic, UCLA
Srividhya Ragavan Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
John T. Rago Professor of Law, Duquesne University School of Law
Anne Ralph Clinical Professor of Law, The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law
Natalie Ram Assistant Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Gowri Ramachandran Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Lynne H. Rambo Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Jaya Ramji-Nogales Professor of Law, Temple Law School
Carlos E. Ramos-Gonzalez Professor of Law, Interamerican University of Puerto Rico School of Law
Katy Ramsey Assistant Professor of Law, University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law
Aziz Rana Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Shruti Rana Professor of International Law Practice, Indiana University Bloomington
Sara Rankin Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law
Radhika Rao Professor of Law & Harry & Lillian Hastings Research Chair, UC Hastings
Andrzej Rapaczynski Daniel G. Ross Professor of Law; Joseph Solomon Professor of Wills, Trusts, and Estate Planning, Columbia Law School
Robert K. Rasmussen J. Thomas McCarthy Trustee Chair in Law and Political Science, University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Jayesh Rathod Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law
Alan Rau Mark G. & Judy G. Yudof Chair in Law, University of Texas at Austin School of Law
Kal Raustiala Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Anne M. Rector Administrative Professor of Law, Emory Univ. School of Law (retired)
Sarah Redfield Professor of Law Emerita, University of New Hampshire
Ann Marie Reding Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law
Trevor Reed Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University
Alison Regan Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Jennifer Reiber Professor of Professional Skills, Florida Coastal School of Law
Jarrod F. Reich Associate Professor of Law, Legal Practice, Georgetown University Law Center
Blake E. Reid Associate Clinical Professor, Colorado Law
Alex Reinert Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
W. Michael Reisman Myres S. McDougal Professor of International Law, Yale Law School
Dorit R. Reiss Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law
Daphna Renan Assistant Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Meredith Render Professor of Law, The Hugh F. Culverhouse School of Law at the University of Alabama
Jeffrey T. Renz Clinical Professor of Law (retired) and Visiting Professor, F
James R. Repetti William J. Kenealy, S.J. Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Judith Resnik Arthur Liman Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Jayne S. Ressler Associate Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Richard C. Reuben James Lewis Parks Professor of Law and Journalism, University of Missouri School of Law
Carmen Maria Rey Assistant Professor of Clinical Law, Brooklyn Law School
Jennifer W. Reynolds Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law
Deborah L. Rhode Ernest W. McFarland Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Camille Gear Rich Professor of Law and Sociology, USC Gould School of Law
Neil M. Richards Thomas & Karole Green Professor of Law, Washington University in St. Louis
Michelle L. Richards Assistant Professor of Law, Detroit Mercy Law
L. Song Richardson Dean and Chancellor’s Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law
Michael L. Richmond Professor of Law, Shepard Broad College of Law, Nova Southeastern University
Sarah E. Ricks Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Kathleen Ridolfi Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Alison Rieser Professor Emerita, University of Maine School of Law
Laurel Rigertas Associate Professor, Northern Illinois University
Thomas M. Riordan Visiting Associate Clinical Professor, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Michael Risch Professor of Law, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law
Leonard L. Riskin Agnew Visiting Professor of Dispute Resolution, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law
David T. Ritchie Professor of Law & Philosophy, Mercer University
Judith L. Ritter Distinguished Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware Law School
Ana M. Rivera Visiting Clinical Professor, Boston College Law School
Willmai Rivera-Pérez Associate Professor of Law, Southern University Law Center
Efrén Rivera-Ramos Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico School of Law
Marc L. Roark Professor of Law, Southern University Law Center/ Savanah Law School
Allie Robbins Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Kalyani Robbins Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law
Ira P. Robbins Barnard T. Welsh Scholar and Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Ruth Anne Robbins Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Jenny Roberts Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Thomas E. Roberts Professor Emeritus of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law
Alexandra J. Roberts Associate Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law
Anna Roberts Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law
Patricia Roberts Professor Emeritus, Wake Forest Law School
Dorothy E. Roberts George A. Weiss University Professor of Law & Sociology, University of Pennsylvania
Tracey M. Roberts Assistant Professor, Samford University, Cumberland School of Law
Heidi Gorovitz Robertson Steven W. Percy Distinguished Professor of Law, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Cleveland State University
Russell K. Robinson Walter Perry Johnson Professor of Law, University of California–Berkeley Law
Toni Robinson Professor of Law Emerita, Quinnipiac University School of Law
Kimberly Jenkins Robinson Austin E/. Owen Research Scholar and Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
Zoe Robinson Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law
Colene Flynn Robinson Clinical Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Mary Ann Robinson Professor of Law, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law
Jason Robison Associate Professor, University of Wyoming
Ruthann Robson Professor of Law & University Distinguished professor, CUNY School of Law
Arnold Rochvarg Professor Emeritus, University of Baltimore
Katherine A. Rodriguez Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law
Eloisa C. Rodriguez-Dod Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law
Marc A. Rodwin Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Mark Roe Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Christopher J. Roederer Assistant Professor of Law, University of Dayton
Shannon Roesler Professor of Law, Oklahoma City University School of Law
Brishen Rogers Associate Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Paul Rogers Professor of Law & Former Dean, SMU Dedman School of Law
Catherine Rogers Professor of Law, Penn State Law & Queen Mary, University of London
Sarah Rogerson Clinical Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Naomi Roht-Arriaza Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of Law
Jorge R. Roig Associate Professor of Law, Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
Julie A. Roin Seymour Logan Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School
Florence Wagman Roisman William F. Harvey Professor of Law and Chancellor’s Professor, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Daria Roithmayr George T. and Harriet E. Pfleger Professor of Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Addie C. Rolnick Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, William S. Boyd School of Law
Ediberto Roman Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law
Jon Romberg Associate Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law
Victor C. Romero Professor of Law, Penn State Law (University Park)
Tom I. Romero II Assistant Provost of IE Research and Curriculum Initiatives, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Kaelyn Romey Associate Professor of Law, GGU School of Law
Gabor Rona Visiting Professor of Law, Cardozo Law School
Jennifer A. Rosa Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Leslie Rose Professor Emerita, Golden Gate University School of Law
Carol M. Rose G.B.Tweedy Professor of Law Emerita Yale Law School, Lohse Professor of Law Emerita University of Arizona,, Yale Law School and Univ of Arizona Law College
Susan Rose-Ackerman Henry R. Luce Professor, Emerita, Yale Law School
Mark D. Rosen Distinguished Professor, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law
Briana Rosenbaum Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law
Joseph Rosenberg Professor, CUNY School of Law
Rachel E. Rosenbloom Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law
Darren Rosenblum Professor, Pace Law School
Michel Rosenfeld University Professor of Law and Comparative Democracy, Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University
Clifford Rosky Professor of Law, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
Josephine Ross Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law
Richard Ross David C. Baum Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law
Jacqueline E. Ross Prentice H. Marshall Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law
Merrick Rossein Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law
Ezra Rosser Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law
David Rossman Professor of Law, Boston University Law School
Tanina Rostain Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center
Allen Rostron Associate Dean and Professor of Law, UMKC School of Law
Brad R. Roth Professor of Political Science and Law, Wayne State University
Andrew James Rothman Associate Professor of Professional Practice, Rutgers Law School
Jennifer E. Rothman Professor of Law and the Joseph Scott Fellow, Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles
Colette Routel Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Laura Rovner Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Thomas D. Rowe, Jr. Elvin R. Latty Professor of Law Emeritus, Duke University School of Law
Suzanne Rowe Hershner Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law
Arden Rowell Professor of Law, University of Illinois
Denise Roy Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Judith Royster Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law
Nantiya Ruan Professor of the Practice of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
David Rubenstein Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law
Jessica Rubin Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
David Rudenstine Former Dean and Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University
David S. Rudstein Professor of Law Emeritus, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Robert A. Ruescher Professor of Legal Writing, St. John’s University School of Law
Louis S. Rulli Practice Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Celia Rumann Visiting Law Professor, University of La Verne College of Law
Sharon E. Rush Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law
Jennifer Rushlow Associate Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Teemu Ruskola Jonas Robitscher Professor of Law, Emory Law School
Sarah French Russell Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University School of Law
Margaret M. Russell Associate Provost of Diversity and Inclusion, Santa Clara University
Katheryn Russell-Brown Chesterfield Smith Professor of Law, University of Florida, Levin College of Law
Michael L. Rustad Thomas F. Lambert Jr. Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Erin Ryan Elizabeth C. & Clyde W. Atkinson Professor of Law, Florida State University
Emily Ryo Associate Professor of Law, University of Southern California
Jendayi Saada Assistant Dean and Assistant Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law
Kathryn A. Sabbeth Associate Professor of Law, University of North Carolina
Laurent Sacharoff Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law
Rachel Sachs Associate Professor of Law, Washington University in St. Louis
Leila Sadat James Carr Professor of International Criminal Law, Washington University School of Law
Matthew Sag Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
William M. Sage Professor of Law and Medicine, The University of Texas at Austin
Lawrence Sager Alice Jane Drysdale Sheffield Regents Chair in Law, University of Texas, Austin, School of Law
Chris Sagers James A. Thomas Professor of Law, Cleveland State University
Zahr K. Said Associate Professor of Law, University of Washington Law
Susie Salmon Director of Legal Writing and Clinical Professor of Law, University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law
Rosemary Salomone Kenneth Wang Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Leslie Salzman Clinical Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
James Salzman Professor, UCLA Law
Jack L. Sammons Griffin B. Bell Professor of Law Emeritus, Mercer Univ. School of Law
Ian Samuel Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Elizabeth J. Samuels Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Pamela Samuelson Richard M. Sherman Distinguished Professor of Law, Berkeley Law School
Héctor Rubén Sánchez Assistant Professor and Law Library Director, Inter American University of Puerto Rico Law School
Sharon K. Sandeen Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Steve Sanders Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Kari Sanderson Teaching Associate Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law
Leonard A. Sandler Clinical Professor of Law, University of Iowa College of Law
Sallie Thieme Sanford Associate Professor, University of Washington
Carol Sanger Barbara Aronstein Black Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Amy Sankaran Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, The University of Michigan Law School
Michael Sant’Ambrogio Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Shelley M. Santry Associate Professor of Law, Brandeis School of Law
Evangeline Sarda Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Shayak Sarkar Acting Professor of Law, University of California, Davis School of Law
Margaret Satterthwaite Professor of Clinical Law, NYU School of Law
Christina Sautter Professor of Law, Louisiana State University Paul M Hebert Law Center
Nadia N. Sawicki Georgia Reithal Professor of Law; Academic Director, Beazley Institute for Health Law & Policy, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Andres Sawicki Acting Vice Dean & Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Joanna Sax E. Donald Shapiro Professor of Law, California Western School of Law
Eileen A. Scallen Professor of Practice, UCLA School of Law
Melissa K. Scanlan Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
John A. Scanlan Professor Emeritus, Maurer School of Law, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN
Suellyn Scarnecchia Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Thomas A. Schaaf Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University
Jane Schacter William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Joan Schaffner Associate Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School
Daniel M. Schaffzin Associate Professor of Law and Director of Experiential Learning, University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law
Barry Scheck Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law
Sarah J. Schendel Assistant Professor, Suffolk University Law School
Andrew I. Schepard Siben & Siben Distinguished Professor, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Andrew Scherer Visiting Associate Professor, New York Law School
Ann L. Schiavone Assistant Professor, Duquesne University School of Law
Reuel Schiller Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law
Sarah Schindler Edward S. Godfrey Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law
Pierre Schlag University Distinguished Professor, University of Colorado Law School
Richard Schmalbeck Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Susan R. Schmeiser Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law
Randall D. Schmidt Clinical Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School
Christopher W. Schmidt Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
Eric Schnapper Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Elizabeth M. Schneider Rose L. Hoffer Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Andrea Schneider Professor of Law, Marquette University Law School
Susan A. Schneider Professor, University of Arkansas School of Law
Naomi Schoenbaum Associate Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School
Erica B. Schommer Clinical Associate Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law
Raoul Schonemann Clinical Professor of Law, University of Texas School of Law
Steven L. Schooner Nash & Cibinic Professor of Government Procurement Law, George Washington University Law School
Heidi Mandanis Schooner Professor of Law, The Catholic University of America
Christopher Schroeder Charles S. Murphy Professor of Law, Duke University
Vicki Schultz Ford Foundation Professor of Law and Social Sciences, Yale Law School
Louis N. Schulze, Jr. Assistant Dean and Professor of Academic Excellence, Florida International University College of Law
Beth G. Schwartz Clinical Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law
Joanna C. Schwartz Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Herman Schwartz Professor of Law, Washington College of Law American University
Paul M. Schwartz Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
Micah Schwartzman Joseph W. Dorn Research Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
Steven D. Schwinn Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School
Diana Sclar Professor of Law and Allan Axelrod Scholar, Rutgers Law School
Helen S. Scott Professor of Law, New York University School of Law
Jessica Scott Assistant Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Julie Seaman Associate Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Emory University School of Law
Christopher B. Seaman Associate Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Brad Sears Associate Dean of Public Interest Law, UCLA School of Law
Anthony Sebok Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Dveera Segal Professor of Law, Emeritus, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law
Robert F. Seibel Distinguished Visiting Professor (ret.), California Western School of Law
Wendy M. Seiden Clinical Professor of Law, Chapman Fowler School of Law
Gil Seinfeld Associate Dean for Academic Programming and Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Jeffrey Selbin Clinical Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law
Courtney Selby Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Joshua S. Sellers Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law
Michael Selmi Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School
Elisabeth Semel Clinical Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley. School of Law
Amanda Sen Acting Assistant Professor of Law, New York University
Charles J. Senger, J.D., Ph.D. Professor Emeritus, Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School
Amy Sepinwall Associate Professor of Law, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
Elizabeth Sepper Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law
Christopher Serkin Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School
Theodore P. Seto Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Rachel Settlage Associate Professor of Law, Wayne State Law School
Sudha Setty Dean and Professor of Law, Western New England University School of Law
Marci Seville Professor Emeritus, Golden Gate University School of Law
Malinda L. Seymore Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law
Molly Bishop Shadel Professor of Law, General Faculty, University of Virginia
Gregory Shaffer Chancellor’s Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine School of Law
Bijal Shah Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law
Ann Shalleck Professor of Law and Carrington Shields Scholar, American University, Washington College of law
Colleen F. Shanahan Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Peter M. Shane Jacob E. Davis and Jacob E. Davis II Chair in Law, Ohio State University
Amanda Shanor Assistant Professor, University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School
Carolyn Shapiro Associate Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law
David L. Shapiro William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law, Emeritus, Harvard Law School
Daniel Sharfstein Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School
Rebecca Sharpless Clinical Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Daniel Shaviro Wayne Perry Professor of Taxation, NYU Law School
Leslie D. Shear Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Katherine C. Sheehan Professor of Law Emerita, Southwestern Law School
Jeremy Sheff Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Joanna Shepherd Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law
Brian Sheppard Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law
Francine Sherman Clinical Professor, Boston College Law School
Robert T. Sherwin Professor of Law, Texas Tech University School of Law
Richard K. Sherwin Wallace Stevens Professor of Law, New York Law School
Ann Davis Shields Professor of Practice, Washington University School of Law
Seana Shiffrin Pete Kameron Professor of Law and Social Justice, UCLA School of Law
Steven H. Shiffrin Professor of Law Emeritus (no longer teaching), Cornell University Law School
Gregory H. Shill Associate Professor of Law, University of Iowa College of Law
Natalya Shnitser Donohue Assistant Professor, Boston College Law School
Jodi L. Short Hon. Roger J. Traynor Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law
Jed Handelsman Shugerman Professor, Fordham Law School
Marjorie M. Shultz Professor of Law (Emerita), Berkeley Law School (University of California at Berkeley)
Andrew M. Siegel Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law
Stanley Siegel Professor of Law Emeritus, New York University School of Law
David M. Siegel Professor of Law, New England Law | Boston
Peter Siegelman Phillip I. Blumberg Professor, University of Connecticut Law School
Lucinda Sikes Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law, University of California
Katharine Silbaugh Professor of Law and Law Alumni Scholar, Boston University School of Law
Norman I. Silber Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law, Hofstra University, Senior Research Scholar, Yale Law School
Jessica Silbey Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law
James Silk Binger Clinical Professor of Human Rights, Yale Law School
Marjorie A. Silver Professor of Law, Touro Law Center
Carole Silver Professor of Global Law and Practice, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Jay Silver Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law
Stephanie Farrior Professor of Law, Touro Law Center
Marcella Silverman Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law
Peter Simmons Professor of Law, retired, Rutgers Law School, Newark
Jonathan Simon Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
Dan Simon Richard L. and Maria B. Crutcher Professor of Law & Psychology, University of Southern California Gould School of Law
Michelle S. Simon Dean Emerita and Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Kenneth W. Simons Chancellor’s Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine School of Law
Jocelyn Simonson Associate Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Lauren Simpson Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Houston Law Center
Gary J. Simson Macon Chair in Law, Mercer University School of Law
Amy Sinden James E. Beasley Professor of Law, Temple University
Wenona T. Singel Associate Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law
Jana Singer Jacob A. France Professor of Law, Emeritus, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Joseph William Singer Bussey Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Anita Sinha Assistant Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law
Ann Sinsheimer Professor of Legal Writing, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Matiangai Sirleaf Assistant Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Rima Sirota Professor of Law, Legal Practice, Georgetown University Law Center
Roger Skalbeck Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
Paige Marta Skiba Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School
Joseph Slater Eugene N. Balk Professor of Law and Values, University of Toledo College of Law
David Sloss John A. & Elizabeth H. Sutro Professor of Law, Santa Clara University
Ronald C. Slye Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law
Charisa Smith Associate Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law
Peter J. Smith Arthur Selwyn Miller Research Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School
Glenn C. Smith Professor of Law, California Western School of Law
Catherine Smith Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Deirdre M. Smith Professor of Law, and Dir. of the Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic, University of Maine School of Law
Rachel Jay Smith Professor of Practice, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Don C. Smith Associate Professor of the Practice of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Fred O. Smith, Jr Associate Professor of Law, Emory University
Robert H. Smith Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Ben Smith Assistant Professor and Director of Academic Success, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law
Cathay Y. N. Smith Associate Professor of Law, University of Montana Blewett School of Law
Bryant Walker Smith Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina
Abbe Smith Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center
William J. Snape, III Assistant Dean and Professor, American University, Washington College of Law
Judd F. Sneirson Associate Professor of Law, Savannah Law School
Stacey Sobel Professor of Law, Western State College of Law
Avi Soifer Dean and Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawai’i
Karen C. Sokol Associate Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
Lawrence Solan Don Forchelli Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School
Gemma Solimene Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law
Robert Solomon Clinical Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law
Sarah Song Professor of Law and Political Science, University of California, Berkeley
Cynthia Soohoo Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Juliet Sorensen Associate Dean for Clinical Education and Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Brian Soucek Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law
Anna Spain Bradley Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Jessica Sparks Clinical Professor of Law, Southern University Law Center
Norman W. Spaulding Nelson Bowman Sweitzer and Marie B. Sweitzer Professor of Law, Stanford Law School
Sloan G. Speck Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School
Mary Spector Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
David B. Spence Baker Botts Chair in Law, University of Texas School of Law
mai linh Spencer Associate Clinical Professor, UC Hastings College of the Law
James Speta Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Mark Spiegel Professor of Law, Boston College Law School
Bethany Spielman Professor of Medical Jurisprudence, Southern Illinois University
Jane M. Spinak Edward Ross Aranow Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Peter J. Spiro Charles R. Weiner Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law
Hugh D. Spitzer Professor of Law, University of Washington
Mark Squillace Raphael J. Moses Professor of Natural Resources Law, University of Colorado Law School
Jeffrey Evans Stake Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Kathryn Stanchi Jack E. Feinberg Professor of Litigation, Temple University School of Law
Kirk J. Stark Barrall Family Professor of Tax Law and Policy, UCLA School of Law
James H. Stark Roger Sherman Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Connecticut School of Law
Barbara Stark Professor of Law and Hofstra Research Scholar, Maurice A. Deane School of Law, Hofstra University
Andrej Thomas Starkis Assistant Professor of Law Emeritus, Massachusetts School of Law
Sonja Starr Professor of Law, University of Michigan
Linda Starr Clinical Professor, Santa Clara University School of Law
Maxwell L. Stearns Venable, Baetjer & Howard Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
Michalyn Steele Associate Professor of Law, Brigham Young University Law
Michael Steenson Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Elissa Steglich Clinical Professor, University of Texas School of Law
Carol S. Steiker Henry J. Friendly Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Jordan Steiker Professor of Law, University of Texas School of Law
Edward Stein Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University
Allan R. Stein Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Gregory M. Stein Professor of Law, University of Tennessee
Richard H. Steinberg Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Jessica Steinberg Associate Professor of Clinical Law, George Washington University
Daniel J. Steinbock Dean and Professor Emeritus, University of Toledo College of Law
Mark E. Steiner Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston
Julie E. Steiner Professor of Law, Western New England University School of Law
John P. Steines, Jr. Professor of Law, New York University Law School
Ralph G. Steinhardt Professor of Law and Lobingier Professor of Comparative Law and Jurisprudence, The George Washington University Law School
Joan Steinman University Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Chicago- Kent College of Law
Adam Steinman University Research Professor of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law, University of Alabama
Rena Steinzor Edward M. Robinson Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey Law School
Jeffrey W. Stempel Doris S. & Theodore B. Lee Professor of Law, Boyd School of Law-University of Nevada Las Vegas
Pamela J. Stephens Professor of Law Emerita, Vermont Law School
Beth Stephens Distinguished Professor, Rutgers Law School
Matthew C. Stephenson Eli Goldston Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Milena Sterio Professor of Law, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
Gwen Roseman Stern Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law
Rachel Stern Professor of Law and Political Science, University of California Berkeley
Jean Sternlight Professor of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas
Faith Stevelman Professor of Law, New York Law School
Rebecca Stewart Associate Professor of Law, Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law
Jed Stiglitz Associate Professor of Law, Cornell Law School
Kristen Stilt Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Nomi Maya Stolzenberg Nathan and Lilly Shappel Chair in Law, University of Southern California Law School
Rebecca Stone Assistant Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Katherine Stone Arjay and Frances Miller Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Geoffrey R. Stone Edward H. Levi Distinguished Professor, University of Chicago
Richard Storrow Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Irwin P. Stotzky Professor of Law, University of Miami Law School
John Kelly Strader Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Robert N. Strassfeld Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University
Michael S. Straubel Professor of Law, Valparaiso University School of Law
Gregg Strauss Associate Professor, University of Virginia School of Law
Debra M. Strauss Professor of Business Law, Fairfield University
Peter L. Strauss Betts Professor of Law Emeritus, Columbia Law School
Leslie Street Associate Professor of Law and Director of the Law Library, Mercer University School of Law
S.I. Strong Manley O. Hudson Professor of Law, University of Missouri School of Law
Susan P. Sturm George M. Jaffin Professor of Law and Social Responsibility, Columbia Law School
Susan P. Stuart Professor Emerita of Law, Valparaiso U. Law School
Juliet P. Stumpf Robert E. Jones Professor of Advocacy and Ethics, Lewis & Clark Law School
Susan Sturm George M. Jaffin Professor of Law and Social Responsibility, Columbia Law School
Eva Subotnik Associate Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Stephen N. Subrin Professor Emeritus, Northeastern University School of Law
Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. Jesse Climenko Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Mark A. Summers Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law
Diane M. Sumoski Associate Clinical Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Christian B. Sundquist Professor of Law, Albany Law School
Lyal S. Sunga Visiting Professor, The American University of Rome
Ellen Suni Professor of Law, University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) School of Law
Emily Suski Assistant Professor, University of South Carolina
Sonia M. Suter Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School
Rick Swedloff Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Maureen A. Sweeney Law School Associate Professor, University of Maryland Carey School of Law
JoAnne Sweeny Professor of Law, University of Louisville
Allison Tait Associate Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
David Takacs Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of the Law
Shauhin Talesh Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law
Brian Z. Tamanaha John S. Lehmann University Professor, Washington University School of Law
Yvonne Tamayo Professor of Law, Willamette University College of Law
David S. Tanenhaus James E. Rogers Professor of Law, William S. Boyd School of Law
James Alexander Tanford Professor Emeritus, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Aaron Tang Acting Professor of Law, University of California Davis
Karen Tani Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley
Theresa K. Tarves Professor of Legal Research, Penn State Law
Joshua C. Tate Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Jennifer Taub Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Mateo Taussig-Rubbo Professor, SUNY Buffalo Law School
Margaret H. Taylor Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law
David Taylor Professor of Law, Northern Illinois University College of Law
Allyn L. Taylor Affiliate Professor of Law, University of Washington
Kim Taylor-Thompson Professor of Clinical Law, NYU School of Law
Peter Teachout Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
John W. Teeter, Jr. Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law
Ruti Teitel Ernst C. Stiefel Professor of Comparative Law, New York Law School
Wanda M. Temm Clinical Professor of Law, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law
Benjamin A. Templin Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Irene Ten Cate Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Houston Law Center
Gabriel H. Teninbaum Professor of Legal Writing & Director of the Institute of Legal Innovation & Technology, Suffolk University Law School
Leslie Y. Garfield Tenzer Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Rick Tepker Professor of Law & Calvert Chair of Law and Liberty, University of Oklahoma
Terrill Pollman Professor of Law, Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas
Nicolas Terry Professor of Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law
Laurel Terry Professor of Law, Penn State University – Dickinson Law
Fran L. Tetunic Professor of Law, Shepard Broad College of Law Nova Southeastern University
Joseph Thai Watson Centennial Chair in Law, University of Oklahoma College of Law
Gerald J. Thain Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Wisconsin
David Thaw Assistant Professor of Law and Information Sciences, University of Pittsburgh
Sherod Thaxton Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Steve Thel Wormser Professor of Law, Fordham Law School
Chantal Thomas Professor of Law, Cornell University
Kendall Thomas Nash Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Suja A. Thomas Peer and Sarah Pedersen Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law
Kimberly Thomas Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Ann F. Thomas Otto L. Walter Distinguished Professor of Tax Law, New York Law School
Dana Thompson Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School
Anthony Thompson Professor of Clinical Law, New York University School of Law
Casey Thomson Clinical Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law
Elizabeth Thornburg Richard R. Lee Endowed Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Roberta Thyfault Legal Writing Professor, California Western School of Law
Lance Tibbles Professor of Law, Capital University Law School
Dr. Donald F. Tibbs Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas Kline R. School of Law
Katharine Tinto Clinical Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law
Kristen Tiscione Professor of Law, Legal Practice, Georgetown University Law Center
Matthew Titolo Professor, West Virginia University College of Law
Scott Titshaw Associate Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law
Adam G. Todd Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of Dayton School of Law
Karen Tokarz Charles Nagel Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law
Franita Tolson Professor of Law, USC Gould School of Law
Joseph P. Tomain Dean Emeritus and the Wilbert and Helen Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Michael Tonry Presidential Professor of Criminal Law and Policy, University of Minnesota Law School
Gerald Torres Jane M.G. Foster Professor of Law, Cornell University
Annette Torres Professor of Legal Writing, University of Miami School of Law
Emily Torstveit Ngara Visiting Associate Clinical Professor, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Marshall Tracht Professor of Law, New York Law School
Ben Trachtenberg Associate Professor of Law, University School of Law
Michelle Travis Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law
Mary Pat Treuthart Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law
Shannon Trevino Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Laurence Tribe Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Harvard Law School
Katherine A. Trisolini Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles (Loyola Marymount University)
Yvonne Troya Clinical Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of Law
C. Cora True-Frost Associate Professor, Syracuse University College of Law, Director, Impunity Watch
Robert L. Tsai Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law
Lisa A.Tucker Associate Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law
Deborah Tuerkheimer Class of 1940 Research Professor, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law
Danielle Tully Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Suffolk University Law School
Jenia I. Turner Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Christian Turner Associate Professor of Law, University of Georgia School of Law
Robert W. Tuttle Berz Research Professor of Law and Religion, George Washington University Law School
Diane Uchimiya Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law
David M. Uhlmann Jeffrey F. Liss Professor from Practice, University of Michigan Law School
Thomas S. Ulen Swanlund Chair Emeritus, University of Illinois College of Law
Dehlia Umunna Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Jennifer Urban Clinical Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law
Stephen K. Urice Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law
Sarah Valentine Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Joyce White Vance Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr School of Law at the University of Alabama
Franks J. Vandal Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law
Rachel E. VanLandingham Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Natasha Varyani Visiting Assistant Professor, New England Law | Boston
Michael Vastine Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law
Wendy Hinton Vaughn Clinical Associate Professor, Northern Illinois University College of Law
Carlos M. Vazquez Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Yolanda Vázquez Associate Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Urska Velikonja Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Penny M.Venetis Clinical Professor of Law, Director, International Human Rights Clinic, Judge Dickinson R. Debevoise Scholar, Rutgers Law School
Christine Venter Teaching Professor, University of Notre Dame School of Law
Robert R.M. Verchick Gauthier-St. Martin Chair in Environmental Law, Loyola University New Orleans
J. H. Verkerke T. Munford Boyd Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
Alexander Vernon Assistant Professor of Law, Detroit Mercy School of Law
Kia Vernon Associate Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University School of Law
Liza Vertinsky Associate Professor of Law, Emory Law School
Allan W. Vestal Professor of Law, Drake University Law School
Esther Vicente Full Law Professor, Inter-American University of Puerto Rico
Clifford J. Villa Associate Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law
Rose Cuison Villazor Professor of Law and Chancellor’s Social Justice Scholar, Rutgers Law School
Gretchen Viney Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Joseph Vining Harry Burns Hutchins Collegiate Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Michigan Law School
Kathleen Elliott Vinson Professor of Legal Writing, Suffolk University Law School
Louis J. Virelli III Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law
Steven Virgil Professor, Wake Forest University
Manoj Viswanathan Associate Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law
Michael Vitiello Distinguished Professor of Law, McGeorge School of Law
Joan Vogel Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Carissa J. Vogel Professor of Legal Research, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Valorie K. Vojdik Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law
Robert Volk Associate Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law
Michele R. Vollmer Clinical Professor of Law, Penn State Law – University Park
Leti Volpp Robert D. and Leslie Kay Raven Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
Rachel Vorspan Professor of Law, Fordham Law School
R. Polk Wagner Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Angela Walch Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law
Ari Ezra Waldman Professor of Law, New York Law School
Vern R. Walker Professor Emeritus of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
David S. Walker Dwight D. Opperman Distinguished Professor of Law, Emeritus, Drake University Law School
Tammi Walker Associate Professor of Law & Psychology, University of Arizona
Bela August Walker Visiting Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law
Robin Walker Sterling Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Teresa Wall-Cyb Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University, School of Law
Clinton G. Wallace Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina
Spencer Weber Waller John Paul Stevens Chair in Competition Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Alex L. Wang Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Lu-in Wang Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Ettie Ward Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law
Jeff Ward Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Duke School of Law
Daniel Warshawsky Professor of Law, New York Law School
Rhonda Wasserman Professor of Law and John E. Murray Faculty Scholar, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Catherine J. Wasson Associate Professor of Law, Elon University School of Law
Melissa A. Waters Professor of Law, Washington University
Susan C. Wawrose Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of Dayton School of Law
Danielle Weatherby Associate Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law
Lindsey Webb Associate Professor, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Judith Welch Wegner Burton Craige Professor Emerita, University of North Carolina School of Law
Anita Weinberg Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Jon Weinberg Associate Dean for Research & Faculty Development and Professor of Law, Wayne State University
Lloyd L. Weinreb Dane Professor of Law Emeritus, Harvard Law School
Laura Weinrib Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School
Henry Weinstein Professor of the Practice of Law, University of California, Irvine Law School
Justin Weinstein-Tull Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law
Alan Jay Weisbard Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School
Kelly Weisberg Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law
Richard H. Weisberg Walter Floersheimer Professor of Constitutional Law, Cardozo Law School
Kate R. Weisburd Associate Professor of Law, George Washington University School of Law
Suzanne M. Weise Teaching Associate Professor of Law, West Virginia University College of Law
Joshua Weishart Associate Professor of Law & Policy, West Virginia University College of Law
Brandon Weiss Associate Professor of Law, University of Missouri Kansas City School of Law
Charles D. Weisselberg Shannon Cecil Turner Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law
Deborah M. Weissman Reef C. Ivey II Distinguished Professor of Law, University of North Carolina
Lois A. Weithorn Professor of Law and Harry & Lillian Hastings Research Chair, University of California Hastings College of the Law
Anna Welch Clinical Professor, University of Maine School of Law
Anne E. Wells Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Carwina Weng Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Ellen Wertheimer Professor of Law, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law
Robin West Haas Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Kimberly West-Faulcon Professor of Law and James P. Bradley Chair in Constitutional Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles
Maureen Weston Professor of Law, Pepperdine School of Law
Jane Wettach William B. McGuire Clinical Professor of Law, Duke Law School
Lesley Michelle Wexler Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law
David B. Wexler Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico, School of Law , University of Puerto Rico
Linda Whisman Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School
Andrew R. Whitcup Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Alan White Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Barbara Ann White Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law
Lucie White Professor of Law, Harvard Law School
Alex Whiting Professor of Practice, Harvard Law School
John Whitlow Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
James Q. Whitman Ford Foundation Professor of Comparative and Foreign Law, Yale University
Deborah Widiss Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer of Law
Amy Widman Associate Professor of Law, Northern Illinois University College of Law
William M. Wiecek Professor of Public Law and Legislation Emeritus, Syracuse University College of Law
Peter J. Wiedenbeck Joseph H. Zumbalen Professor of the Law of Property, Washington University School of Law
Annecoos Wiersema Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law
Grace Wigal Teaching Professor Emeritus, West Virginia University College of Law
Stephanie Wildman Professor Emerita, Santa Clara University
Joan C. Williams Hastings Foundation Chair, University of California, Hastings College of the Law
Serena M. Williams Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware Law School
Andrew W. Williams Director, Lawyering Program, New York University School of Law
Neil G. Williams Associate Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law
Robert F. Williams Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Verna L. Williams Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Lauren E. Willis Professor of Law, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles
Judge Penny L. Willrich (Ret.) Interim Dean, Arizona Summit Law School
Erika K. Wilson Associate Professor of Law, University of North Carolina
Cindy Wilson Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law
Brennan M. Wingerter Assistant Professor of Law, LMU Duncan School of Law
Jane K. Winn Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law
Peter Winship James Cleo Thompson Sr. Trustee Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law
Steven L. Winter Walter S. Gibbs Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law, Wayne State University School of Law
Michael J. Wishnie William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law, Yale Law School
John Fabian Witt Duffy Class of 1960 Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Stephen Wizner William O. Douglas Clinical Professor Emeritus, Yale Law School
Victoria Saker Woeste Research Professor, American Bar Foundation
Louis Wolcher Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Washington School of Law
Susan M. Wolf McKnight Presidential Professor of Law, Medicine & Public Policy, University of Minnesota
Arthur Wolf Professor of Law, Western New England University
Tobias Barrington Wolff Professor of Law, Penn Law School
Bella Sewall Wolitz Assistant Professor of Law, LMU Duncan School of Law
David Wolitz Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law
Jarrod Wong Professor of Law, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law
Mary Christina Wood Philip H. Knight Professor, University of Oregon School of Law
Barbara Bennett Woodhouse LQC Lamar Professor of Law, Emory University Law School
Kevin Woodson Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law
Lauris Wren Clinical Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Jennifer Wriggins Sumner T. Bernstein Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law
Amy J. Wright Assistant Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law
Edieth Y. Wu Lois Prestage Woods Professor of Law, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University
Gideon Yaffe Professor of Law, Yale Law School
Sofia Yakren Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
David C. Yamada Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School
Ellen Yaroshefsky Professor of Law, Maurice A Deane School of Law Hofstra University
Ray Yasser Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law
David Yassky Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Kenji Yoshino Chief Justice Earl Warren Professor of Constitutional Law, New York University School of Law
David Yosifon Professor of Law, Santa Clara University
Donna Young President William McKinley Distinguished Professor of Law and Public Policy, Albany Law School
Deborah Young Professor of Law, Cumberland School of Law
Corey Rayburn Yung Professor of Law, University of Kansas School of Law
Kellen Zale Associate Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center
Deborah Zalesne Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law
Jonathan Zasloff Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Noah Zatz Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Steven Zeidman Professor, CUNY School of law
Timothy Zick John Marshall Professor of Government and Citizenship, William & Mary Law School
Mary Ziegler Stearns Weaver Miller Professor, Florida State University College of Law
Candace M. Zierdt Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law
Emily Zimmerman Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law
Julie Zink Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of Dayton School of Law
Jonathan Zittrain George Bemis Professor of International Law, Harvard Law School
Marcia Zug Professor of Law, University of South Carolina
Mary Marsh Zulack Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School
Adnan A. Zulfiqar Assistant Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School
Christine Zuni Cruz Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law
This article was originally published by “NYT” –
==See Also==
Raging Bullshit: The Injustice of Brett Kavanaugh and His Enablers
Presumption of Innocence Is for Privileged Men Like Brett Kavanaugh, Not Laquan McDonald or the Central Park Five
F.B.I. Ignores Testimonies from Kavanaugh’s Former Classmates