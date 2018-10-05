Signed By 2,400+ Law Professors

October 04, 2018 “Information Clearing House“ – The following letter will be presented to the United States Senate on Oct. 4.

Judicial temperament is one of the most important qualities of a judge. As the Congressional Research Service explains, a judge requires “a personality that is even-handed, unbiased, impartial, courteous yet firm, and dedicated to a process, not a result.” The concern for judicial temperament dates back to our founding; in Federalist 78, titled “Judges as Guardians of the Constitution,” Alexander Hamilton expressed the need for “the integrity and moderation of the judiciary.”

We are law professors who teach, research and write about the judicial institutions of this country. Many of us appear in state and federal court, and our work means that we will continue to do so, including before the United States Supreme Court. We regret that we feel compelled to write to you, our Senators, to provide our views that at the Senate hearings on Sept. 27, Judge Brett Kavanaugh displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court, and certainly for elevation to the highest court of this land.

Alice G. Abreu Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of LawThe question at issue was of course painful for anyone. But Judge Kavanaugh exhibited a lack of commitment to judicious inquiry. Instead of being open to the necessary search for accuracy, Judge Kavanaugh was repeatedly aggressive with questioners. Even in his prepared remarks, Judge Kavanaugh described the hearing as partisan, referring to it as “a calculated and orchestrated political hit,” rather than acknowledging the need for the Senate, faced with new information, to try to understand what had transpired. Instead of trying to sort out with reason and care the allegations that were raised, Judge Kavanaugh responded in an intemperate, inflammatory and partial manner, as he interrupted and, at times, was discourteous to senators.

As you know, under two statutes governing bias and recusal, judges must step aside if they are at risk of being perceived as or of being unfair. As Congress has previously put it, a judge or justice “shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” These statutes are part of a myriad of legal commitments to the impartiality of the judiciary, which is the cornerstone of the courts.

We have differing views about the other qualifications of Judge Kavanaugh. But we are united, as professors of law and scholars of judicial institutions, in believing that he did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament requisite to sit on the highest court of our land.

Signed, with institutional affiliation listed for identification purposes only, by the following:

Mark N. Aaronson Professor of Law Emeritus, Univ. of Calif. Hastings College of the Law

Richard L. Abel Connell Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus and Distinguished Research Professor, UCLA School of Law

David Abraham Professor of Law, University of Miami

Susan Abraham Professor of Law, New York Law School

Jamie R. Abrams Associate Professor of Law, University of Louisville

Nancy S. Abramowitz Professor of Practice, American University Washington College of Law

Kathryn Abrams Herma Hill Kay Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California Berkeley School of Law

Arthur Acevedo Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School

Bruce Ackerman Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale Law School

Robert M. Ackerman Professor of Law, Wayne State University Law School

Cynthia M. Adams Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Michelle Adams Professor of Law, Cardozo Law School

Mark L. Adams Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law

Bryan L. Adamson Associate Professor, Seattle University School of Law

Matthew Adler Professor of Law, Duke University

Afra Afsharipour Senior Assoc. Dean for Academic Affairs & Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law

Muneer I. Ahmad Clinical Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Nadia B. Ahmad Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

Shafiqa Ahmadi Associate Professor of Clinical Education, University of Southern California

Aziza Ahmed Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law

Amna A. Akbar Associate Professor of Law, The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law

Miriam R. Albert Professor of Skills, Hofstra University School of Law

Richard Albert William Stamps Farish Professor of Law, The University of Texas at Austin

Ramona Albin Assistant Professor of Law, Cumberland School of Law

Catherine Albiston Jackson H. Ralston Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley

Janet Cooper Alexander Frederick I. Richman Professor of Law, Emerita, Stanford Law School

Frank S. Alexander Sam Nunn Professor of Law, Emeritus, Emory Law School

Lisa Alexander Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Gregory S. Alexander A. Robert Noll Professor of Law, Cornell University

Cynthia Alkon Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Robin J. Allan Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law

Nicholas W. Allard Professor of Law, former Dean, Brooklyn Law School

Anita L. Allen Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy, University of Pennsylvania

Jessie Allen Associate Professor, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Ty Alper Clinical Professor of Law, U.C. Berkeley School of Law

Albert W. Alschuler Julius Kreeger Professor Emeritus, The University of Chicago Law School

Anne L. Alstott Jacquin D. Bierman Professor, Yale Law School

Lisa Alter Visiting Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Jose E. Alvarez Herbert and Rose Rubin Professor of International Law, New York University School of Law

José Julián Álvarez-González Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico School of Law

Alfred C. Aman Roscoe C. O’Byrne Professor of Law, IU Maurer School of Law

Eric Franklin Amarante Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law

Adell Amos Clayton R. Hess Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law

S. James Anaya University Distinguished Professor, University of Colorado Law School

Linda S. Anderson Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law

Jensie L. Anderson Clinical Professor of Law, SJ Quinney College of Law, University of Utah

Jill Anderson Professor of Law, University of Connecticut

Robert T. Anderson Charles I. Stone Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Helen Anderson Professor of Law, University of Washington

Troy J.H. Andrade Assistant Professor of Law; and Director, Ulu Lehua Scholars Program, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa | William S. Richardson School of Law

William L. Andreen Edgar L. Clarkson Professor of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law – The University of Alabama

Lori B. Andrews University Distinguished Professor, Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Kate Andrias Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Claudia Angelos Clinical Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Tawia Baidoe Ansah Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law

Fran Ansley Distinguished Professor of Law Emerita, University of Tennessee College of Law

Susan Appleton Professor of Law, Washington University

Ellen P. Aprill John E. Anderson Professor of Tax Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles

Hiro N. Aragaki Professor of Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles

William D. Araiza Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Nermeen Arastu Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Deborah N. Archer Associate Professor of Clinical Law, New York University School of Law

Catherine Archibald Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

BJ Ard Assistant Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Sabi Ardalan Assistant Clinical Professor, Harvard Law School

Peter Arenella Professor Emeritus, UCLA School of Law

Angela Crossman Arey Legal Writing Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Margalynne Armstrong Associate Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law

Pam Armstrong Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Rachel Arnow-Richman Chauncey Wilson Memorial Research Professor, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Robert Aronson Betts, Patterson & Mines Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Washington

Sameer M. Ashar Vice Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Marie Ashe Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Jeffery Atik Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Bernadette Atuahene Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Barbara L. Atwell Associate Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

David Austin Legal Skills Professor, California Western School of Law

Michael Avery Professor Emeritus, Suffolk University Law School

Rebecca Aviel Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

John D. (Jack) Ayer Emeritus Professor of Law, University of California at Davis

Sahar Aziz Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Barbara A. Babb Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Barbara Babcock Crown Professor of Law, Emerita, Stanford Law School

Jennifer Babcock Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate Law

Hope Babcock Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Sandra Babcock Professor of Clinical Law, Cornell Law School

Wendy A. Bach Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law

Mary Sue Backus Hugh Roff Professor of Law, University of Oklahoma College of Law

Miriam H. Baer Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Kimberly Bailey Associate Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Stephanie Plamondon Bair Associate Professor of Law, Brigham Young University Law School

Shalanda H. Baker Professor of Law, Public Policy and Urban Affairs, Northeastern University

Brook K. Baker Professor of Law, Northeastern U. School of Law

Jeffrey R. Baker Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Pepperdine University School of Law

R. Lisle Baker Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Susan Smith Bakhshian Clinical Professor & Director of Bar Programs, Loyola Law School — Los Angeles

Paris R. Baldacci Clinical Professor Emeritus of Law, Cardozo School of Law

Chelsea M. Baldwin Assistant Professor in Residence, UNLV – William S. Boyd School of Law

LaToya Baldwin Clark Assistant Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Sabrina Balgamwalla Assistant Professor of Law (Clinical), Wayne State Law School

Asli Bali Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

W. David Ball Associate Professor, Santa Clara School of Law

Beverly Balos Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, University of Minnesota

David Baluarte Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Susan A. Bandes Centennial Professor of Law Emerita, DePaul University College of Law

Ralph Richard Banks Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Angela M. Banks Charles J. Merriam Distinguished Professor, Arizona State University

Barbara Ann Banoff Emerita Professor of Law, Florida State University College of Law

Mehrsa Baradaran Associate Professor of Law, UGA Law

Coleen Barger Professor of Law Emerita, University of Arkansas Little Rock, Bowen School of Law

Katherine Barnes Professor of Law, James E. Rogers College of Law, University of Arizona

Daniel L. Barnett Professor of Law, University of Hawaii

Rita Barnett-Rose Professor of Legal Writing, Chapman University

John Q. Barrett Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Barbara S. Barron Professor of Skills, Maurice A. Deane School of Law Hofstra University

Margaret Barry Emeritus Professor, Vermont Law School

Laura B. Bartell Professor of Law, Wayne State University Law School

Elizabeth Bartholet Morris Wasserstein Public Interest Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Mark Bartholomew Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law

Christine P. Bartholomew Associate Professor of Law, University at Buffalo

Lauren E. Bartlett Associate Professor of Law and Director of Legal Clinics, Ohio Northern University College of Law

Katharine T. Bartlett A. Kenneth Pye Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Jill Barton Professor of Legal Writing, University of Miami School of Law

Ann Bartow Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law

Charles Barzun Professor of Law, University of Virginia

Mary Basick Associate Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Priya Baskaran Associate Professor of Law, West Virginia University School of Law

Lily Batchelder Frederick I. and Grace Stokes Professor of Law, NYU School of Law

Joseph Bauer Professor of Law Emeritus, Notre Dame Law School

Jon Bauer Clinical Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Marsha L. Baum Professor of Law, University of New Mexico

Jennifer Baum Professor of Clinical Legal Education, St. John’s University School of Law

Christopher T. Bavitz WilmerHale Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

J.K.Bawa Assistant Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law

Lawrence Baxter David T. Zhang Professor of the Practice of Law, Duke Law School

Heather Baxter Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University

Mary Beth Beazley Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Law

Andrew Beckerman-Rodau Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

James A. Beckman Professor of Legal Studies; Former Inaugural Chair of Department of Legal Studies, University of Central Florida

Sheila A. Bedi Clinical Associate Law Professor, Northwestern University Pritzker Law School

Monu Bedi Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Barton Beebe Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Valena Beety Professor of Law, West Virginia University College of Law

Hazel G. Beh Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii

Leo Beletsky, JD, MPH Associate Professor of Law and Health Sciences, Northeastern University

Julia Belian Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

Roxana S. Bell Assistant Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

Kristen Bell Assistant Professor of Law, University of Oregon

Jeannine Bell Richard S. Melvin Professor of Law, IU Maurer School of Law

Monica C. Bell Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Peter A. Bell Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law

C. Elizabeth Belmont Clinical Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Noa Ben-Asher Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Paul Bender Professor of Law, Arizona State University

Emily A. Benfer Visiting Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Adam Benforado Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law

Seyla Benhabib James S. Carpentier Visiting Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Lenni Benson Professor of Law, New York Law School

Cheryl Berg Professor of Legal Writing, UC Berkeley School of Law

Paula Berg Professor of Law Emeritus, CUNY School of Law

Bethany Berger Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Vivian Berger Nash Professor of Law Emerita, Columbia Law School

Mitchell Berman Leon Meltzer Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Paul Schiff Berman Walter S. Cox Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School

George A. Bermann Jean Monnet Professor of EU Law, Walter Gellhorn Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Alberto Bernabe Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School

Anya Bernstein Associate Professor of Law, SUNY University at Buffalo Law School

Anita Bernstein Anita and Stuart Subotnick Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Melissa J. Bernstein Library Director and Professor of Law, SJ Quinney College of Law, University of Utah

William W. Berry III Associate Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law

Steve Berenson Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Terry A. Bethel Professor of Law Emeritus, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Caroline Bettinger-López Professor of Clinical Legal Education, University of Miami School of Law

Barbara L. Bezdek Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

John M. Bickers Professor of Law, Northern Kentucky University

Julie Biehl Associate Clinical Professor and Assistant Dean of the Bluhm Legal Clinic, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Celia Bigoness Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Mary Sarah Bilder Founders Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Richard B. Bilder Foley&Lardner Emeritus Law Professor, University of Wisconsin School of Law

Mary Lu Bilek Dean and Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Kenworthey Bilz Professor of Law, University of Illinois

W. Warren Binford Professor of Law & Director, Clinical Law Program, Willamette University College of Law

Jennifer Bird-Pollan Robert G. Lawson Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law

Robert Birmingham Professor of Law, University of Connecticut

Emily A. Bishop Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Susan H. Bitensky Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Carl S. Bjerre Kaapcke Professor of Business Law, University of Oregon School of Law

Barbara Aronstein Black George Welwood Murray Professor of Legal History Emerita, Dean Emerita, Columbia University Law School

Lisa Black Legal Writing Professor, California Western School of Law

Derek W. Black Professor of Law, University of South Carolina

Lucia Blacksher Ranier Director and Professor of the Practice, Civil Rights and Federal Practice Clinic, Tulane University Law School

Henry Allen Blair Robins Kaplan Distinguished Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Valarie Blake Associate Professor of Law, WVU College of Law

Vincent Blasi Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Beryl Blaustone Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Hannah Bloch-Wehba Assistant Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law

M. Gregg Bloche Professor of Law, Georgetown University

Elizabeth Bloom Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law

Robert M. Bloom Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Carolyn P. Blum Clinical Professor of Law, Emerita, Berkeley Law, University of California

John D. Blum Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Binyamin Blum Associate Professor, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Karen Blum Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Grace Ganz Blumberg Distinguished Professor of Law Emerita, UCLA School of Law

Eric D. Blumenson Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Susanna Blumenthal William Prosser Professor of Law and Professor of History, University of Minnesota

Michael C. Blumm Jeffrey Bain Faculty Scholar & Professor of Law, Lewis and Clark Law School

Ted Blumoff Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law

Daniel Bodansky Professor of Law, Arizona State University

Elise Boddie Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

John Charles Boger Emeritus Professor of Law, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law

Carl T. Bogus Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law

Robert A. Bohrer Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Richard C. Boldt T. Carroll Brown Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Johanna Bond Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Cynthia D. Bond Clinical Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School-Chicago

Alexander A. Boni-Saenz Professor of Law, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law

John E. Bonine Bernard B. Kliks Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law

Vincent M. Bonventre Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Pamela Bookman Assistant Professor, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Sarah R. Boonin Clinical Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Richard A. Booth Professor of Law, Villanova Law School

Charles D. Booth Michael J. Marks Distinguished Professor in Business Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Deborah L. Borman Assistant Professor of Law, University of Arkansas

Stephanie Bornstein Associate Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Linda Bosniak Distinguished Professor, Rutgers Law School

Amelia Boss Trustee Professor of Law, Kline School of Law Drexel University

Richard A. Boswell Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings

Rana Boujaoude Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University

Jaime Bouvier Assistant Professor of Lawyering Skills, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Josh Bowers Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

Cynthia Grant Bowman Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Margaret W. Bowman Assistant Professor of Law, University of Tulsa

Karen E. Boxx Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Andrea Boyack Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law

William Boyd Professor of Law, University of California Los Angeles School of Law

Bruce A. Boyer Curt and Linda Rodin Professor of Law and Social Justice, Loyola University of Chicago School of Law

Barry Boyer Professor Emeritus of Law, SUNY Buffalo Law School

Jean Boylan Clinical Professor, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Robin Boyle Professor of Legal Writing, St. John’s University School of Law

Shawn Marie Boyne Professor of Law, IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Kathryn W. Bradley Professor of the Practice of Law, Duke Law School

Deborah Brake Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Elizabeth Barker Brandt James E. Wilson Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law

Joanne Brant Professor of Law, Ohio Northern University

Rebecca Bratspies Professor, CUNY School of Law

Cheryl Bratt Assistant Professor of the Practice, Boston College Law School

William W. Bratton Nicholas F. Gallicchio Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Robert Brauneis Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School

Irus Braverman Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law, The State University of New York

Lee P. Breckenridge Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law

Melissa L. Breger Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Kiel Brennan-Marquez Associate Professor, University of Connecticut Law School

Hannah Brenner Associate Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Ray Brescia Hon. Harold R. Tyler Chair in Law and Technology, Albany Law School

Frank A. Bress Professor of Law, New York Law School

Paul Brest Professor of Law Emeritus, Stanford Law School

Cary Bricker Professor of Lawyering Skills and Co-Director of Center for Advocacy and Dispute Resolution, McGeorge Law School

Annemarie Bridy Allan G. Shepard Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law

Roberta Lea Brilmayer Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Tonya Brito Burrus-Bascom Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Emily Broad Leib Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Juliet M. Brodie Associate Dean for Clinical Education & Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Mark Brodin Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Lisa Brodoff Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law

Evelyn Brody Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Sara C. Bronin Thomas F. Gallivan Chair in Real Property Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Robert Brookins Professor of Law, Indiana University, Robert H McKinney School of Law

Susan Brooks Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law

Rosa Brooks Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Teresa Kissane Brostoff Professor of Legal Writing, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Camille Broussard Professor of Law, New York Law School

Kelly Browe-Olson Associate Professor of Law, University of Arkansas Little Rock

Charles H. Brower Ii Professor of Law, Wayne State Law School

Maryann Brown Associate Legal Methods Professor, Widener University Delaware Law

Melissa C. Brown Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Rebecca Brown Chair in Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Teneille R. Brown Professor of Law, University of Utah

Mark R. Brown Newton D. Baker/Baker & Hostetler Chair, Capital University Law School

Ronald Benton Brown Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law

Fred B. Brown Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Heidi K. Brown Associate Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

David I. Bruck Clinical Professor of Law, Washington & Lee School of Law

James J. Brudney Joseph Crowley Chair in Labor and Employment Law, Fordham Law School

Elizabeth Brundige Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Adrienne Brungess Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of the Pacific – McGeorge School of Law

Stacy L. Brustin Professor of Law, The Catholic University of America

Patricia L. Bryan Professor of Law, University of North Carolina

Taimie Bryant Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Neil H. Buchanan Professor of Law, The George Washington University

Thomas C. Buchele Clinical Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark School of Law

Zack Buck Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law

Samantha Buckingham Clinical Professor, Director Juvenile Justice Clinic, Loyola Law School Los Angeles

Lolita Buckner Inniss Professor and Robert G. Storey Distinguished Faculty Fellow, SMU Dedman School of Law

Samuel Buell Professor of Law, Duke University

Erika Buell Clinical Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Stephen Bundy Professor of Law Emeritus, School of Law, University of California at Berkeley

John A. Burgess Professor of Practice, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University

Dan L. Burk Chancellor’s Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine

Alafair S. Burke Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University

Bari Burke Professor, Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana

Maxine Burkett Professor of Law, University of Hawai`i

Donald L. Burnett, Jr. Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Idaho College of Law

Margaret Burnham Distinguished University Professor of Law, Northeastern University

Sherri Burr Regents Professor of Law Emerita, University of New Mexico School of Law

Sarah Burstein Professor of Law, The University of Oklahoma College of Law

Erin Buzuvis Professor of Law, Western New England University

Keith J. Bybee Paul E. and the Hon. Joanne F. Alper ’72 Judiciary Studies Professor, Syracuse University

Peter Byrne Baumgartner Chair in Real Property Law, Georgetown University

Courtney M. Cahill Donald Hinkle Professor of Law, Florida State University, College of Law

Naomi Cahn Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School

Patricia A. Cain Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Gina M. Calabrese Professor of Clinical Education, St. John’s University School of Law

Irene Calboli Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Beth Caldwell Professor of Legal Analysis, Writing & Skills, Southwestern Law School

Harry M. Caldwell Professor of Law, Pepperdine Law School

Charles Calleros Professor of Law, Arizona State University College of Law

Alan Calnan Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Janet M. Calvo Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Alejandro E. Camacho Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law

David L. Cameron Professor of Practice, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Nina L. Camic Clinical Associate Professor and Senior Faculty Associate, Emerita, University of Wisconsin Law School

Mark Cammack Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Kate Campbell Professor of Legal Analysis, Writing and Skills, Southwestern School of Law

Kristina M. Campbell Jack and Lovell Olender Professor of Law, UDC David A Clarke School of Law

Sergio J. Campos Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Paul Campos Professor of Law, University of Colorado

Marilyn Blumberg Cane Professor Emerita of Law, Shepard Broad College of Law, Nova Southeastern University

Jonathan Z. Cannon Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

Nancy Chi Cantalupo Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

I. Bennett Capers Stanley A. August Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Aaron H. Caplan Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Stacy Caplow Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

John Capowski Professor Emeritus, Widener University Commonwealth Law School

Eduardo R.C. Capulong Professor of Law, University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law

Esme Caramello Clinically Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Lauren Carasik Clinical Professor of Law, Western New England University School of Law

June Carbone Robina Chair in Law, Science and Technology, University of Minnesota Law School

Jonathan Cardi Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law

Camille Carey Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law

Jenny Carey Professor of Legal Research and Writing, Chapman Law School

Cinnamon P. Carlarne Alumni Society Designated Professor of Law, Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University

Ann Carlson Shirley Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law, UCLA School of Law

Richard Carlson Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston

Catherine L. Carpenter Arleigh M. Woods and William T. Woods Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Leonore F. Carpenter Associate Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Kristen A. Carpenter Council Tree Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Anna E. Carpenter Associate Clinical Professor of Law, The University of Tulsa College of Law

Jo Carrillo Professor of Law, UC Hastings

Erin Carroll Associate Professor of Law, Legal Practice, Georgetown University Law Center

Jenny E. Carroll Wiggins, Childs, Quinn & Pantazis Professor of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. School of Law, University of Alabama

Mary Anne Case Arnold I. Shure Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Timothy Casey Professor in Residence, California Western School of Law

Emily Cauble Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

James L. Cavallaro Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Rosanna Cavallaro Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Edward D. Cavanagh Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Kathy L. Cerminara Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University

Gillian Chadwick Associate Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law

Deborah J. Challener Professor of Law, Mississippi College School of Law

Martha Chamallas Robert J. Lynn Chair in Law, The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law

Kim D. Chanbonpin Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School

Robert S. Chang Professor of Law and Executive Director, Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality, Seattle University School of Law

Howard F. Chang Earle Hepburn Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Stewart Chang Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Helen Y. Chang Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law

Susan Adler Channick Professor of Law Emerita, California Western School of Law

Violeta Chapin Clinical Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Marguerite Chapman Professor Emerita of Law, University of Tulsa

R. Alta Charo Warren P. Knowles Professor of Law & Bioethics, University of Wisconsin

Oscar Chase Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Faisal Chaudhry Assistant Professor of Law & History, University of Dayton

Angélica Cházaro Assistant Professor, University of Washington School of Law

Erwin Chemerinksy Dean and Jesse J Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law

Alan K. Chen Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Ronald K. Chen University Professor and Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Richard Chen Associate Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Nina Chernoff Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

April Cherry Professor of Law, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

Miriam A. Cherry Professor of Law, Saint Louis University

Julie M. Cheslik Associate Professor of Law, University of Missouri-Kansas City

Colleen V. Chien Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law

Andrew Chin Professor of Law, University of North Carolina

Natalie M. Chin Assistant Professor of Clinical Law, Brooklyn Law School

Gabriel J. Chin Edward L. Barrett Jr. Chair and Martin Luther King Jr. Professor, University of California, Davis School of Law

Stuart Chinn Associate Dean, James O. and Alfred T. Goodwin Associate Professor, University of Oregon School of Law

Tuneen Chisolm Assistant Professor of Law, Campbell University School of Law

Elaine M. Chiu Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Sumi Cho Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Anne Choike Assistant Professor (Clinical), Wayne State University Law School

Carol L. Chomsky Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Margaret Chon Donald and Lynda Horowitz Professor for the Pursuit of Justice, Seattle University School of Law

Debra Chopp Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Cyra Akila Choudury Professor of Law, FIU College of Law

Eric C. Christiansen Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law

Catherine Christopher Professor of Law, Texas Tech University School of Law

Janie A. Chuang Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Christine Chung Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Chapin Cimino Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law

Danielle Citron Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Nicole Civita Affiliated Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Sherman J. Clark Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

J. Stephen Clark Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Kathleen Clark Professor of Law, Washington University

Roger S. Clark Board of Governors Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Donald Clarke Professor of Law and David A. Weaver Research Professor, George Washington University Law School

Jessica A. Clarke Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University

Ellen Wright Clayton Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University

Todd R. Clear University Professor, Rutgers Law School

Sarah H. Cleveland Louis Henkin Professor of Human and Constitutional Rights, Columbia Law School

Ederlina Co Assistant Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

John C. Coates John F. Cogan Professor of Law and Economics, Harvard Law School

James R. Coben Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Mark Cochran Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University

Michael Coenen Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law

John Aloysius Cogan Jr. Associate Professor of Law and Roger S. Baldwin Scholar, University of Connecticut School of Law

Cary Coglianese Edward B. Shils Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

David S. Cohen Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law

Marsha N. Cohen Hon. Raymond L. Sullivan Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law

Amy J. Cohen John C. Elam/Vorys Sater Professor of Law, Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Debra R. Cohen Professor of Law, University of District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law

Amy B. Cohen Professor Emerita, Western New England University School of Law

Beth Cohen Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Western New England University School of Law

Marjorie Cohn Professor of Law Emerita, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Donna Coker Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Anthony J. Colangelo Gerald J. Ford Research Fellow and Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Sherry Colb Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Doug Colbert Professor of Law, Maryland Law School

Michelle Jerusalem Cole Professor of Legal Writing, University of California Berkeley Law

Daniel H. Cole Professor of Law and Professor of Public & Environmental Affairs, Indiana University, Bloomington

Liz Ryan Cole Law Professor, Vermont Law School

Clare Keefe Coleman Associate Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law

Andrea Coles-Bjerre Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law

Beth A. Colgan Assistant Professor of Law, University of California Los Angeles School of Law

Ruth Colker Distinguished University Professor, Moritz College of Law

Kristin Collins Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Erin R. Collins Assistant Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Robert Kirkman Collins Professor of Practice, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Anna Cominsky Visiting Associate Professor of Law, New York Law School

Jenny-Brooke Condon Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School

Daniel O. Conkle Professor of Law Emeritus, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Alison W. Conner Professor of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Jorge Contesse Assistant Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Meredith R. Conway Professor of Law, Suffolk University School of Law

Herschella G. Conyers Clinical Professor of Law, University of Chicago School of Law

Elizabeth B. Cooper Associate Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Benjamin P. Cooper Frank Montague, Jr. Professor of Legal Studies and Professionalism, University of Mississippi School of Law

Jeffrey O. Cooper Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Markita D. Cooper Professor of Law, Florida A&M University College of Law

John M. Copacino Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center

Kevin Cope Research Assistant Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

Charlton C. Copeland Professor of Law, University of Miami Law School

Katrice Bridges Copeland Professor of Law, Penn State Law

Karl S. Coplan Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Caroline Mala Corbin Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Danshera Wetherington Cords Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Marjorie Corman Aaron Professor of Practice, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Angela Cornell Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Nicolas Cornell Assistant Professor of Law, Michigan Law School

Roberto L. Corrada Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Nathan G. Cortez Callejo Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Christopher Cotropia Georgia Reithal Professor of Law, Academic Director, Beazley Institute for Health Law & Policy, University of Richmond School of Law

Thomas F. Cotter Briggs and Morgan Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Anne Coughlin Lewis F. Powell, Jr., Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

Sacha M. Coupet Associate Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Michael Coyne Dean Massachusetts School of Law, Massachusetts School of Law Andover

Robin Kundis Craig Professor of Law, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

Richard Craswell Professor of Law Emeritus, Stanford Law School

Bridget J. Crawford Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Barbara Creel Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law

Kimberle Crenshaw Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Gregory Crespi Homer R. Mitchell Endowed Professor in Commercial and Insurance Law, Southern Methodist University

Richard W. Creswell Professor of Law, Mercer University

Thomas P. Crocker Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law

Rachel Croskery-Roberts Professor of Lawyering Skills, UC Irvine School of Law

Courtney Cross Assistant Professor of Clinical Legal Instruction, University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Law

Mary Crossley Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

David B. Cruz Professor of Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Mary B. Culbert Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Scott Cummings Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Laura E. Cunningham Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law

Noel Cunningham Professor of Law, NYU School of Law

Cara Cunningham Warren Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

Ericka Curran Clinical Professor of Law, Florida Coastal School of Law

Dennis E. Curtis Clinical Professor Emeritus, Yale Law School

Yulanda Curtis Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Illinois

Michael Kent Curtis Judge Donald Smith Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law

Jason J. Czarnezki Kerlin Distinguished Professor of Environmental Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Matthew D’Amore Professor of the Practice, Cornell Law School

Alexandra D’Italia Associate Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Sarah Dadush Associate Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Lynn M. Daggett Smithmoore P. Myers Chair and Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law

Cynthia Dahl Practice Professor of Law, Penn Law School

Julie Ann Dahlstrom Clinical Associate Professor, Boston University School of Law

Anne C. Dailey Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Omar M. Dajani Professor of Law, McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific

Harvey P. Dale University Professor of Philanthropy and the Law, New York University School of Law

Erin Daly Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware Law School

David Dana Kirkland & Ellis Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Karen L. Daniel Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Brigham Daniels Professor of Law, BYU Law

Tom Dannenbaum Assistant Professor of International Law, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University

Mary Dant Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Okianer Christian Dark Professor of Law, Howard University Law School

Jennifer Daskal Associate Professor, American University Washington College of Law

Michele Dauber Frederick I. Richman Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

M. Robert Dauber Charles M. Brewer Professor of Trial Advocacy. Clinical Professor of Law, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University

Kristina Daugirdas Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Nestor M. Davidson Albert A. Walsh Professor of Real Estate, Land Use and Property Law, Fordham Law School

Caroline Davidson Associate Professor of Law, Willamette University, College of Law

Christine Suzanne Davik Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Angela J. Davis Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Peggy Cooper Davis Shad Professor of Lawyering and Ethics, New York University

Mary J. Davis Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law

Donna R. Davis Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Mississippi

Martha F. Davis Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law

Seth Davis Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law

Joshua P. Davis Professor, University of San Francisco School of Law

Tessa Davis Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law

Dena Davis Emerita Professor of Law, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

Adrienne Davis William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law, Washington University in St. Louis

April G. Dawson Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University School of Law

Kate Nace Day Professor of Law Emerita, Suffolk University Law School

Richard Daynard University Distinguished Professor of Law, Northeastern University

Grainne de Burca Florence Ellinwood Allen Professor of Law, New York University

Rhonda de Freitas Clinical Associate Professor, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Constance de la Vega Marshall P. Madison Professor, University of San Francisco School of Law

Chris Dearborn Clinical Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Ellen E. Deason Joanne Wharton Murphy/Classes of 1965 & 1973 Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Margaret M. deGuzman Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

John C. Dehn Assistant Professor of Law & Director, National Security and Civil Rights Program, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Susan L. DeJarnatt Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Robert R. DeKoven Legal Writing Professor, California Western School of Law

Vanessa del Valle Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Jacques deLisle Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania

Joseph Dellapenna Professor of Law (Ret.), Villanova University

Myanna Dellinger Associate Professor of Law, University of South Dakota School of Law

Rachel E. Deming Associate Professor of Law, Barry University Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law

Nora V. Demleitner Roy L. Steinheimer Jr. Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Mark Denbeaux Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School

Meera Deo Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Ben Depoorter Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law

Christine Desan Leo Gottlieb Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Justin Desautels-Stein Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado

R. Lawrence Dessem Timothy J. Heinsz Professor of Law, University of Missouri School of Law

Scott DeVito Professor of Law, Florida Coastal School of Law

Anna di Robilant Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

John L. Diamond The Honorable Raymond L. Sullivan Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of Law

Shari Seidman Diamond Howard J. Trienens Professor of Law, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

Randy Diamond Professor of Legal Research, University of Missouri School of Law

A. Mechele Dickerson Arthur L. Moller Chair in Bankruptcy Law and Practice, University of Texas Austin, School of Law

Laura Dickinson Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School

Peter DiCola Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Joshua Foa Dienstag Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

J. Amy Dillard Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Rebekah Diller Clinical Associate Professor, Cardozo School of Law

Paul Diller Professor of Law, Willamette University College of Law

Sara Dillon Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

James D. Dimitri Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Kelly K. Dineen Assistant Professor of Law, Creighton University

Robert D. Dinerstein Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Deborah Dinner Associate Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Graeme B. Dinwoodie Global Professor of Intellectual Property Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

John DiPippa Dean Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of Law & Public Policy, UA- Little Rock Bowen School of Law

Ashley R. Dobbs Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Joel C. Dobris Professor of Law, Emeritus, U. C. Davis, School of Law

Stacey Dogan Professor & Law Alumni Scholar, Boston University School of Law

Sharon Dolovich Professor of Law, University of California Los Angeles School of Law

Charles Donahue, Jr. Paul A. Freund Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Greer Donley Assistant Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Douglas Donoho Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad College of Law

John J. Donohue C. Wendell and Edith M. Carlsmith Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

James M. Donovan Director and James and Mary Lassiter Associate Prof. of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law

Laura Dooley Professor of Law, Valparaiso University

Holly Doremus James H. House and Hiram H. Hurd Professor of Environmental Regulation, Berkeley Law

Michael C. Dorf Robert S. Stevens Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Michael Dorff Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

David Dorfman Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub Law School at Pace University

Jay Dougherty Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles (Loyola Marymount University)

Joshua A. Douglas Thomas P. Lewis Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law

David R. Dow Cullen Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Katya Dow Professor of Practice, University of Houston Law Center

Nancy E. Dowd Professor and David Levin Chair in Family Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Alyssa Dragnich Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University

Joshua Dressler Distinguished University Professor, The Ohio State University, Michael E. Moritz College of Law

Margaret Drew Associate Professor of Law, UMass Law School

David M. Driesen University Professor, Syracuse University College of Law

Cara H. Drinan Professor of Law, The Catholic University of America

Steven A. Drizin Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

Jennifer A. Drobac R. Bruce Townsend Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney

John Drobak George A. Madill Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law, St. Louis

Tim Duane Professor in Residence, University of San Diego School of Law

Veena Dubal Associate Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of Law

Jon C. Dubin Professor of Law, Alfred C. Clapp Scholar, Associate Dean for Clinical Education, Rutgers Law School

Mary L. Dudziak Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Olympia Duhart Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern

Lori K. Duke Clinical Professor, University of Texas School of Law

Donald N. Duquette Clinical Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Jessica Durkis-Stokes Associate Professor of Legal Skills, University of New Hampshire School of Law

Ilene Durst Associate Professor, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Stephen Dycus Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Maurice R. Dyson Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson

Angelique EagleWoman Visiting Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Jessica Eaglin Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Ingrid Eagly Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Allen K. Easley Dean & Professor of Law, Western State College of Law

Victoria Eastus Visiting Professor of Law, New York Law School

John D. Echeverria Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Jonathan A. Eddy Professor of Law, University of Washington

Lauren Edelman Agnes Roddy Robb Professor of Law and Professor of Sociology, University of California, Berkeley

Diane Penneys Edelman Professor of Law & Director of International Programs, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law

Aaron S. Edlin Richard Jennings Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley

William A. Edmundson Regents’ Professor of Law, Georgia State University

Benjamin P. Edwards Associate Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law

Pamela Edwards Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Diversity, City University of New York School of Law

Robin Effron Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Kurt Eggert Professor of Law, Chapman University Fowler School of Law

Scott Eichhorn Clinical Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Maxine Eichner Graham Kenan Distinguished Professor of Law, UNC School of Law

Jeannette M. Eicks Research Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Floralynn Einesman Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Joel B. Eisen Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Rebecca S. Eisenberg Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Tigran Eldred Professor of Law, New England Law

Bram T.B. Elias Clinical Associate Professor of Law, University of Iowa College of Law

Antonia Eliason Assistant Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law

Heather Elliott Alumni, Class of ’36 Professor of Law, University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Law

Atiba R. Ellis Professor of Law, Marquette University Law School

Stephen Ellmann Martin Professor of Law, New York Law School

Phoebe C. Ellsworth Frank Murphy Distinguished University Professor of Law and Psychology, University of Michigan

Andrew Elmore Associate Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Elizabeth F. Emens Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Blake Emerson Assistant Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Jessica Emerson Director, Human Trafficking Prevention Project, University of Baltimore School of Law

Prof. Dr. Frank Emmert, LL.M., FCIArb John S. Grimes Professor of Law & Director of the Center for Int’l and Comparative Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Kathleen Engel Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Jill C. Engle Professor of Clinical Law, Penn State Law

Karen Engle Minerva House Drysdale Regents Chair in Law, University of Texas School of Law

Russell Engler Professor of Law and Director of Clinical Programs, New England Law | Boston

Nora Freeman Engstrom Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

J. Lyn Entrikin Charles Baum Professor of Law, Wm. H. Bowen School of Law, Univ. of Arkansas Little Rock

Thomas L. Eovaldi Professor of Law Emeritus, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Northwestern University

Monica E. Eppinger Associate Professor, Saint Louis University School of Law

Garrett Epps Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Deborah Epstein Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center

Wendy Netter Epstein Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Michael M. Epstein Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Sam Erman Assistant Professor of Law, USC Gould School of Law

Samuel F. Ernst Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law

Daniel R. Ernst Carmack Waterhouse Professor of Legal History, Georgetown University Law Center

Jay Erstling Emeritus Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Timothy Hackett Everett Clinical Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Michelle Y. Ewert Associate Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law

Charles Patrick Ewing SUNY Distinguished Service Professor and Professor of Law Emeritus, State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law

Katie Eyer Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Khaled Abou El Fadl Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Jeffrey Fagan Sulzbacher Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Dave Fagundes Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

David L. Faigman Chancellor & Dean, University of California, Hastings

Joshua Fairfield William Donald Bain Family Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Megan A. Fairlie Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law

Elizabeth Fajans Associate Professor of Legal Writing, Brooklyn Law School

Genevieve Hebert Fajardo Clinical Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law

Seve Falati Assistant Professor, Albany Law School

Marc Falkoff Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Northern Illinois University College of Law

Jennifer Fan Assistant Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

John Farago Professor of Law Emeritus, CUNY Law School

Daniel Farber Sho Sato Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley

Susan H. Farbstein Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Christine Haight Farley Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Anthony Paul Farley Matthews Distinguished Professor of Jurisprudence, Albany Law School

Ian P. Farrell Associate Professor, The University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Stephanie Farrior Distinguished Faculty Scholar, Vermont Law School

Barbara Fedders Assistant Professor of Law, University of North Carolina School of Law

Malcolm M. Feeley Claire Sanders Clements Dean’s Professor (emeritus), Berkeley Law School

Floyd Feeney Home and Ann Angelo Professor of Law, University of California, Davis

Jessica Feinberg Associate Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law

James V. Feinerman Associate Dean and James M. Morita Professor of Asian Legal Studies, Georgetown University Law Center

Jeffrey M. Feldman Affiliate Professor of Law, University of Washington

Jonathan Feldman Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Robert C. Fellmeth Price Professor of Public Interest Law, University of San Diego School of Law

Susan Felstiner Clinical Professor of Law, Lewis and Clark Law School

Linda C. Fentiman Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law, Pace University

Andrew Ferguson Professor of Law, UDC David A Clarke School of Law

Todd D. Fernow Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Jeffrey T. Ferriell Geraldine W. Howell Professor of Law, Capital University Law School

Dave Fields Senior University Dean, CUNY School of Law

Derek Fincham Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston

Kara R. Finck Practice Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Jan Findlater Associate Professor of Law, Emerita, Wayne State University Law School

Keith A. Findley Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin Law School

Edward Finegan Professor Emeritus of Linguistics and Law, University of Southern California

Martha Albertson Fineman Robert W Woodruff Professor of Law, Emory University

Davida Finger Clinical Professor, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Eric M. Fink Associate Professor of Law, Elon University School of Law

Claire O. Finkelstein Algernon Biddle Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Richard J. Finkmoore Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Lucinda Finley Raichle Professor of Law, University at Buffalo, State University of New York

David B. Firestone Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Harry First Charles L. Denison Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Susanna Frederick Fischer Associate Professor, The Catholic University of America

Richard Michael Fischl Professor of Law, University of Connecticut

Linda E. Fisher Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School

William Fisher Wilmer-Hale Professor of Intellectual Property Law, Harvard Law School

James J. Fishman Professor of Law, Haub School of Law at Pace University

Catherine L. Fisk Barbara Nachtrieb Armstrong Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley

Owen Fiss Sterling Professor Emeritus of Law, Yale Law School

Barbara Flagg Professor of Law Emerita, Washington University

Martin Flaherty Leitner Family Chair Professor of International Human Rights Law, Fordham Law School

Harry M. Flechtner Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Anne Fleming Associate Professor of Law, Georgetown University

George P. Fletcher Cardozo Professor of Jurisprudence, Columbia University School of Law

Margaret M. Flint Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law

Claudia M. Flores Associate Clinical Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Katherine Florey Professor of Law, University of California, Davis

Timothy W. Floyd Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law

Daisy Hurst Floyd University Professor of Law and Ethical Formation, Mercer University School of Law

Mike Flynn Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University College of Law

Joan Foley Kermit Gitenstein Distinguished Professor of Health Law & Policy, Touro Law Center

Erika Fontanez-Torres Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico Law School

Pamela Foohey Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

William E. Forbath Lloyd M. Bentsen Chair in Law, University of Texas Austin, School of Law

Richard T. Ford Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Caroline Forell Professor of Law Emerita, University of Oregon

James Forman, Jr. Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Julie P. Forrester Professor of Law and former Associate Provost, SMU Dedman School of Law

Sheila Foster Professor of Law and Public Policy, Georgetown University

Andrew H. Foster Clinical Professor of Law, Duke Law School

Cynthia L. Fountaine Professor of Law, Southern Illinois University School of Law

Dov Fox Professor of Law and Herzog Endowed Scholar, University of San Diego School of Law

Gregory H. Fox Professor of Law, Director, Program for International Legal Studies, Wayne Law School

Jacqueline Fox Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law

Merritt Baker Fox Michael E. Patterson Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Gary L. Francione Board of Governors Distinguished Professor, Rutgers University School of Law

Aderson Francois Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Sally Frank Professor of Law, Drake University

Katherine Franke Sulzbacher Professor of Law, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Columbia Law School

Kris Franklin Professor of Law, New York Law School

Mary Anne Franks Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Richard S. Frase Benjamin N. Berger Professor of Criminal Law, University of Minnesota

Julian Fray Assistant Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law

Eric M. Freedman Siggi B. Wizig Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law, Hofstra University School of Law

Ann E. Freedman Associate Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Alexi Freeman Associate Professor of the Practice, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Susan Freiwald Interim Dean and Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Susan F. French Professor of Law Emerita, UCLA School of Law

Clark Freshman Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

James Friedberg Professor of Law, West Virginia University

Steven F. Friedell Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Lawrence M. Friedman Marion Rice Kirkwood Professor of Law, Stanford University School of Law

Barry Friedman Jacob D. Fuchsberg Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Ezra Friedman Professor of Law, Northwestern University

Leon Friedman Professor of Law, Hofstra Law School

Lawrence Friedman Professor of Law, New England Law Boston

Jeanne Fromer Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Michael Froomkin Laurie Silvers & Mitchell Rubenstein Distinguished Professor of Law, U. Miami School of Law

Amanda Frost Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Elizabeth Frost Legal Research and Writing Professor, University of Oregon School of Law

Gerald E. Frug Louis D. Brandeis Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

James S. Fry Professor of Law, Stiller School of Business Champlain College

Melissa Frydman Clinical Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law

Luis Fuentes-Rohwer Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Leanne Fuith Visiting Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Maryellen Fullerton Interim Dean & Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Barry R. Furrow Professor of Law, Kline School of Law, Drexel University

Theresa Gabaldon Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School

Lance Gable Associate Professor of Law, Wayne State University Law School

Raquel Gabriel Professor & Director of the Law Library, CUNY School of Law

Edward McGlynn Gaffney, Jr. Professor of Law Emeritus, Valparaiso University School of Law

Martha E. Gaines Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Jean Galbraith Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Brian R. Gallini Senior Associate Dean & Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Paula Galowitz Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, New York University School of Law

Joshua Ulan Galperin Visiting Associate Professor of Law and Special Advisor for Environmental Law Programs, University of Pittsburgh School of Law and Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies

David Gamage Professor of Law, Indiana University, Maurer School of Law

Ruben J. Garcia Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Charlotte Garden Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University

Maggie Gardner Assistant Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Norman M. Garland Second Century Chair in Law, Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

David Garland Arthur T Vanderbilt Professor of Law, New York University

Brandon Garrett Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Marsha Garrison Suzanne J. and Norman Miles Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Hannah R. Garry Clinical Professor of Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Larry Garvin Lawrence D. Stanley Professor of Law, Michael E. Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University

Ibrahim Gassama Professor, University of Oregon

Andrew I. Gavil Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law

Frederick Mark Gedicks Guy Anderson Chair & Professor of Law, Brigham Young University Law School

Nira Geevargis Assistant Professor, University of San Francisco

Jonah B. Gelbach Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Philip M. Genty Everett B. Birch Clinical Professor in Professional Responsibility, Columbia Law School

Erika George Professor of Law, University of Utah

Erik F. Gerding Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Kristin Gerdy Kyle Teaching Professor of Law, Brigham Young University, J. Reuben Clark Law School

Tom Gerety Collegiate Professor, New York University

Deborah R. Gerhardt Associate Professor of Law, UNC School of Law

Bennett L. Gershman Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Richard Gershon Professor of Law, University of Mississippi

Patty Gerstenblith Distinguished Research Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Judge Nancy Gertner (Ret.) Harvard Law School

Sarah Gerwig-Moore Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law

Doni Gewirtzman Professor of Law, New York Law School

Charles Geyh John F. Kimberling Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Anthony Ghiotto Assistant Professor of Law, Campbell University School of Law

Aaron E. Ghirardelli Visiting Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Shubha Ghosh Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law

Tyler R. Giannini Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Christopher Gibson Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Michael T. Gibson Professor of Law, Oklahoma City University

Lauren Gilbert Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law

Michael Gilbert Professor of Law, University of Virginia

Heidi R. Gilchrist Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Brooklyn Law School

Clayton P. Gillette Max E. Greenberg Professor of Contract Law, New York University School of Law

Jason Gillmer Hemmingson Chair in Civil Liberties and Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law

Michele Gilman Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Brian G. Gilmore Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Angela Gilmore Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University School of Law

Ronald Gilson Stern Professor of Law and Business, Columbia Law School

Betsy Ginsberg Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Jane Kent Gionfriddo Professor Emerita, Boston College Law School

Chiara Giorgetti Professor of Law, Richmond Law School

Sonia Maria Gipson Rankin Assistant Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law

Joseph William Glannon Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Brian Glick Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Ari Glogower Assistant Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

J. Maria Glover Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center

Nicole B. Godfrey Visiting Assistant Professor, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Rachel D. Godsil Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Cynthia Godsoe Associate Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Carol R. Goforth University Professor and Clayton N. Little Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Victor Gold William H. Hannon Professor of Law and Dean Emeritus, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Russell Gold Associate Professor of Legal Analysis, Writing, and Research, Wake Forest University School of Law

Susan Goldberg Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Law, Delaware Law, Widener University

Carole Goldberg Distinguished Research Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Rachel T. Goldberg Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Lawyering Program, Cornell Law School

A. Thomas Golden Prof. Of Law, Emeritus, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Phyllis Goldfarb Jacob Burns Foundation Professor Emerita of Clinical Law, George Washington University Law School

Sally Goldfarb Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Jacob Goldin Assistant Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Robert K. Goldman Professor of Law & Louis C. James Scholar, American University Washington College of Law

Eric Goldman Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law

Pearl Goldman Professor of Law, Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law

Julie Goldscheid Professor of Law, CUNY Law School

Jared A. Goldstein Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law

Robert Goldstein Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Ann Goldweber Professor of Clinical Education, St. John’s University School of Law

Laura E. Gomez Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Manuel Gómez Professor of Law, Florida International University

Natalie Gomez-Velez Professor of Law, City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law

Marilucy González-Báez Professor of Law, Interamerican University of Puerto Rico School of Law

Ellen P. Goodman Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Leigh Goodmark Professor of Law and Director, Gender Violence Clinic, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Gabrielle L. Goodwin Director, Graduate Legal Studies, Law Professor, John Marshall Law School

C. Peter Goplerud III Professor of Law (On Leave), Florida Coastal School of Law

Deborah Gordon Associate Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law

Sara Gordon Assoc. Dean for Academic Affairs & Assic. Prof of Law, William S. Boyd School of Law

Jonathan Gordon Professor of Lawyering Skills, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Sarah Barringer Gordon Arlin M Adams Professor of Constitutional Law and Professor of History, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Jeffrey N. Gordon Richard Paul Richman Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Robert W. Gordon Professor of Law, Stanford University

Michael Gottesman Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Barbara K. Gotthelf Professor of Practice, Rutgers Law School

Stephen E. Gottlieb Jay and Ruth Caplan Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus, Albany Law School

Josie M. Gough Assistant Dean, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

William B. Gould IV Charles A Beardsley Professor of Law, Emeritus, Stanford Law School

Lauryn P. Gouldin Associate Professor, Syracuse University College of Law

Paul Gowder Professor of Law, University of Iowa

Mark A. Graber Regents Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Thomas L.Greaney Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law

Henry T. Greely Deane F. and Kate Edelman Johnson Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Stuart Green Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Tristin Green Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Sonia Bychkov Green Associate Professor of Law, John Marshall Law School (Chicago)

Shelby D. Green Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law

Michael Z. Green Professor of Law, Texas A&M School of Law

Alexander K.A. Greenawalt Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Marc D. Greenbaum Professor of Law Emeritus, Suffolk University Law School

Susanna Greenberg Visiting Assistant Professor, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law

Elayne E. Greenberg Assistant Dean of Dispute Resolution, Professor of Legal Practice, Director of Hugh L.Carey Center for Dispute Resolution, St. John’s Law School

Michael Greenberger Law School Professor, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Jamal Greene Dwight Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Abner S. Greene Leonard F. Manning Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Sara S. Greene Associate Professor of Law, Duke Law School

KJ Greene Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson Law School

Kent Greenfield Professor of Law and Dean’s Distinguished Scholar, Boston College

Robert Greenwald Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Daniel JH Greenwood Professor of Law, Hofstra University Deane School of Law

Michael Gregory Clinical Professor of Law, Shepard Broad College of Law NSU Florida

David Singh Grewal Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Betsy Grey Professor of Law, Arizona State University College of Law

Lissa Griffin Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Lisa Kern Griffin Professor of Law, Duke University

Kate Griffith Associate Professor of Labor & Employment Law, Cornell

Burke W. Griggs Associate Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law

James M. Grijalva Friedman Professor of Law, University of North Dakota School of Law

James Grimmelmann Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Carolyn Grose Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Samuel Gross Thomas and Mable Long Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Michigan Law School

Ariela Gross John B. and Alice R. Sharp Professor of Law and History, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Jill I. Gross Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Michael Grossberg Sally M. Reahard Professor of History and Professor of Law, Indiana University

Simona Grossi Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Joanna L. Grossman Ellen K. Solender Endowed Chair in Women and Law & Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Nienke Grossman Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Catherine M. Grosso Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Susan Grover Professor Emerita, William & Mary Law School

Aya Gruber Professor of Law, University of Colorado

Michael Grynberg Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Martin Guggenheim Fiorello LaGuardia Professor of Clinical Law, New York University Law School

Pratheepan Gulasekaram Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law

Hemanth C. Gundavaram Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law

Jessica Gunder Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law

Jennifer Gundlach Clinical Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law, Hofstra University

Anju Gupta Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Priya S. Gupta Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Josh Gupta-Kagan Associate Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law

Jimmy Gurulé Professor of Law, Notre Dame Law School

Kaaryn S. Gustafson Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law

Jeffrey S. Gutman Professor of Clinical Law, George Washington University Law School

Jonathan M. Gutoff Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law

Michael Guttentag Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Katheleen R. Guzman Professor of Law, University of Oklahoma College of Law

Michael Haber Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Hofstra University – Maurice A. Deane School of Law

Philip Hackney Associate Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Phoebe A. Haddon Professor of Law, Rutgers University Camden

Jonathan Hafetz Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law

Hiba Hafiz Assistant Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Margaret Hahn-DuPont Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law

Monica Hakimi Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Daniel Halberstam Associate Dean for Faculty & Research and Eric Stein Collegiate Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Amy Halbrook Professor of Law, Salmon P. Chase College of Law

Peter Halewood Pataki Professor of International Commercial Law, Albany Law School

Matthew R. Hall Associate Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law

Karen Hall Associate Professor of Law, Ohio Northern University–Pettit College of Law

Nicole Hallett Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law

Janet Halley Royall Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Rebecca Hamilton Assistant Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Vivian Hamilton Professor of Law, William & Mary Law School

Gail Hammer Associate Professor of Law, Gonzaga University

Emily Hammond Glen Earl Weston Research Professor of Law, The George Washington University

Anna Han Associate Professor of Law, Santa Clara University, School of Law

Eun Hee Han Visiting Associate Professor of Legal Research and Writing, George Washington University Law School

Joel F. Handler Professor of Law, Emeritus, UCLA School of Law

Victoria J. Haneman Assistant Professor of Law, Creighton University School of Law

Rebekah Hanley Senior Legal Research and Writing Professor, University of Oregon School of Law

Margaret Hannon Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Hurst Hannum Professor of International Law, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University

G.S. Hans Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School

Patricia Isela Hansen J. Waddy Bullion Professor of Law, The University of Texas School of Law

Jon Hanson Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Raina Haque Professor of Practice, Wake Forest School of Law

Joseph D. Harbaugh Professor Emeritus and Dean Emeritus, Nova Southeastern University College of Law

Bernard E. Harcourt Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science, Columbia University

Catherine Hardee Assistant Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Sarah Harding Associate Professor of Law,

Ruth M. Hargrove Professor Emerita, California Western School of Law

Vinay Harpalani Visiting Professor of Law, Drake University Law School

Stephen K. Harper Visiting Clinical Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law

Michael C. Harper Professor of Law, Boston University

Dana Harrington Conner Professor of Law, Widener University, Delaware Law School

Cheryl I. Harris Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Leslie J. Harris Dorothy Kliks Fones Professor Emerita, University of Oregon

Jasmine E. Harris Acting Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law

David A. Harris Sally Ann Semenko Endowed Chair, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Lindsay M. Harris Assistant Professor of Law & Co-Director of Immigration and Human Rights Clinic, University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law

Jeffrey Harrison Professor of Law, University of Florida

Jack B. Harrison Professor of Law, NKU Chase College of Law

Danielle Kie Hart Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Emily Albrink Hartigan Professor of Law, St. Mary’s U. School of Law San Antonio

Helen E. Hartnell Emerita Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law

Brandon Hasbrouck Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Jill Hasday Distinguished McKnight University Professor and Centennial Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Jenna Wims Hashway Professor of Legal Practice, Roger Williams University School of Law

Daniel L. Hatcher Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

James C. Hathaway James E. and Sarah A. Degan Professor of Law, University of Michigan

Oona Hathaway Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Claudia Haupt Associate Professor of Law and Political Science, Northeastern University School of Law

Christopher Hawthorne Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles

Bruce Hay Professor of Law, Harvard University

Grant M. Hayden Professor of Law, SMU-Dedman School of Law

Paul T. Hayden Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles (Loyola Marymount Univ.)

Dina Francesca Haynes Professor of Law, New England Law

Susan Hazeldean Assistant Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

John W. Head Wagstaff Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Kansas

Paul J. Heald Professor of Law, University of Illinois

Thomas Healy Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School

Michael P. Healy Charles S. Cassis Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law

Jill Witkowski Heaps Assistant Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Sean B. Hecht Co-Executive Director, Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, Evan Frankel Professor of Policy and Practice, UCLA School of Law

Mary L. Heen Professor of Law Emerita, University of Richmond School of Law

Louisa Heiny Professor of Law, University of Utah

Yaniv Heled Associate Professor, Georgia State University College of Law

Laurence R. Helfer Professor of Law, Duke University

Sean M. Helle Associate Clinical Professor, University of Colorado Law School

Deborah Hellman D. Lurton Massee Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

Lawrence K. Hellman Professor Emeritus and Dean Emeritus, Oklahoma City University School of Law

Carrie L. Hempel Associate Dean, University of California, Irvine School of Law

Jennifer S. Hendricks Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Karen McDonald Henning Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy Law School

Leslie Meltzer Henry Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Deborah R. Hensler Judge John W. Ford Professor of Dispute Resolution, Stanford Law School

Desiree Hensley Associate Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law

Janet Heppard Associate Professor of Clinical Practice, University of Houston Law Center

Rachel J. Herder Assistant Professor of Clinical Law, Penn State Law

Laura Hermer Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Berta Esperanza Hernandez-Truyol Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Luz E. Herrera Professor, TAMU School of Law

Helen Hershkoff Herbert M. and Svetlana Wachtell Professor of Constitutional Law and Civil Liberties, New York University School of Law

Scott Hershovitz Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Randy Hertz Professor of Clinical Law, NYU School of Law

Michael E. Herz Arthur Kaplan Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Kathy Hessler Clinical Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School

Susan B. Heyman Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law

Steven J. Heyman Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Laura A. Heymann Chancellor Professor of Law, William & Mary Law School

Philip Heymann James Barr Ames Professor of Law, Emeritus, Harvard Law School

Mark J.Heyrman Clinical Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Linda J. Hiemer Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Michael J. Higdon Professor of Law, University of Tennessee

Tracy E. Higgins Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Jim Hilbert Associate Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Frances R. Hill Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Leah Hill Clinical Associate Professor, Fordham University School of Law

Claire Hill Professor and James L. Krusemark Chair in Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Laura J. Hines Professor of Law, University of Kansas School of Law

Bill Ong Hing Professor of Law, University of San Francisco

Keith Hirokawa Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Robert E. Hirshon Professor from Practice, University of Michigan

Laila L. Hlass Professor of Practice, Tulane University School of Law

Jeremiah A. Ho Associate Professor of Law, University of Massachusetts School of Law

Cynthia Ho Professor of Law, Loyola University of Chicago School of Law

Robert C. Hockett Edward Cornell Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

David Hodas Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus, Delaware Law School – Widener University

Michael H. Hoffheimer Professor of Law, University of Mississippi School of Law

Allison K. Hoffman Professor of Law, Penn Law School

Barbara Hoffman Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Sharona Hoffman Professor of Law & Bioethics, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Hillary M. Hoffmann Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Timothy R. Holbrook Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Hayes Holderness Assistant Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Brooks Holland Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law

Danielle Holley-Walker Dean and Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law

Kari Hong Assistant Professor, Boston College Law School

Kandice L. Horsey Assistant Professor and Director of the Lawyering and Legal Reasoning Program, Cumberland School of Law, Samford University

David Horton Professor of Law, University of California, Davis

Allan Horwich Professor of Practice, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Jill R. Horwitz Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Andrew Horwitz Assistant Dean for Experiential Education, Roger Williams University School of Law

Emily M.S. Houh Gustavus Henry Wald Professor of the Law and Contract, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Maureen A. Howard Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Joan W. Howarth Dean Emerita, Michigan State University College of Law

K Babe Howell Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Larry Howell Professor of Law, University of Montana Blewett School of Law

Louise Howells Professor of Law, University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law

Nicholas Calcina Howson Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Blake Hudson Professor of Law, University of Houston

Carmen Huertas-Noble Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Max Huffman Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Justin Hughes Hon. William Matthew Byrne, Jr. Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University

Wilson Huhn Professor, Duquesne University School of Law

Kyron Huigens Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Courtney Shaw Huizar Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Santa Clara University Law School

Bryan D. Hull Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Kristen Uhl Hulse Assistant Professor of the Practice, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Alexandra Huneeus Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin

David Hunter Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Chaumtoli Huq Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Aziz Huq Frank and Bernice J. Greenberg Professor of Law, University of Chicago School of Law

Alex J. Hurder Clinical Professor of Law, Retired, Vanderbilt Law School

Patricia Plunkett Hurley Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law

Cathy Hwang Associate Professor, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

Mary Ann Hyatt Director of Library and Professor of Law, University of Oregon

Alan Hyde Distinguished Professor, Rutgers Law School

Allan Ides Christopher N. May Chair, Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University

Elizabeth M. Iglesias Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Lisa C. Ikemoto Professor of Law, University of California, Davis School of Law

Anthony C. Infanti Christopher C. Walthour, Sr. Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Rebecca Ingber Associate Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Faith Joseph Jackson Professor of Law, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University

Wendy B. Jacobs Emmett Clinical Professor of Environmental Law, Harvard Law School

Becky L. Jacobs Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law

Melanie B. Jacobs Senior Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Erin Jacobsen Managing Attorney/ Assistant Professor, Vermont Law School

Loren Jacobson Assistant Professor of Law, UNT Dallas College of Law

Steven D. Jamar Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law

Osamudia R. James Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Edward Janger David M. Barse Professor, Brooklyn Law School

David Jaros Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Jelani Jefferson Exum Professor of Law, University of Toledo College of Law

Linda D. Jellum Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law

Helen Jenkins Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law

Matthew Jennejohn Associate Professor of Law, Brigham Young University Law School

Lucille A. Jewel Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law

Philip J. Jimenez Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Dalie Jimenez Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine School of Law

John Joergensen Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Elizabeth E. Joh Professor of Law, U.C. Davis School of Law

Leslie Johns Associate Professor of Political Science and Law, UCLA School of Law

Dawn Johnsen Walter W. Foskett Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Vida B. Johnson Professor from Practice, Georgetown Law Center

Margaret E. Johnson Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Sheri Lynn Johnson James and Mark Flanagan Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Thea Johnson Associate Professor, University of Maine School of Law

Miranda Johnson Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Maureen Johnson Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Kari L. Johnson Professor of Research and Writing, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Eric Johnson Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law

Cliff Johnson Assistant Professor of Law; Director, MacArthur Justice Center, University of Mississippi School of Law

Kevin R. Johnson Dean and Mabie-Apallas Professor of Law and Chicana/o Studies, UC Davis

Vincent R. Johnson South Texas Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law

E. Lea Johnston Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Lucy Johnston-Walsh Clinical Professor of Law, Penn State Dickinson Law

Trina Jones Jerome M. Culp Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Faye Jones Clinical Professor, University of Illinois

Katie T. Jones Assistant Professor of Law, Lincoln Memorial University

Robert L. Jones Associate Professor of Law, Northern Illinois University College of Law

Beryl R. Jones-Woodin Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Bradley W. Joondeph Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Kimberly P. Jordan Clinical Professor of Law, Moritz College of Law, The Ohio State University

Lawrence Joseph Tinnelly Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Courtney Joslin Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law

Timothy Stoltzfus Jost Emeritus Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

José Roberto Juárez, Jr. Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Patricia L. Judd Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law

Frederick Judd Professor of Law, Orange Coast College

Kathryn Judge Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Ann Juergens Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Andrew Jurs Associate Dean and Professor of Law, Drake University Law School

Carolyn Wilkes Kaas Associate Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University School of Law

David Kader Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University

Michael Kagan Joyce Mack Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Aimée Kahan Assistant Professor of Law, Drexel University, Kline School of Law

Jonathan Kahn Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Rob Kahn Professor of Law, St. Thomas University (Minnesota)

Jeffrey Kahn Professor of Law & Gerald J. Ford Research Fellow, Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

Lily Kahng Professor of Law, Seattle University Law School

James L. Kainen Brendan Moore Chair in Advocacy, Fordham University School of Law

David Kairys Professor of Law, Temple University

Johanna Kalb Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Sam Kalen Professor of Law, University of Wyoming

Anil Kalhan Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law

Doron Kalir Clinical Professor of Law, Cleveland-State University College of Law

Sam Kamin Vicente Sederberg Professor of Law, University of Denver

Sean M. Kammer Professor of Law, University of South Dakota

Eileen Kane Professor of Law, Penn State Law

Mitchell Kane Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Helen Kang Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law

Daniel Kanstroom Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Arlene Kanter Professor of Law, Syracuse University Law School

Joy Kanwar Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Brooklyn Law School

Amy Kapczynski Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Aliza B. Kaplan Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School

Margo Kaplan Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Marcy Karin Jack and Lovell Olender Professor of Law, University of the District of Columbia David A Clarke School of Law

Bradley C. Karkkainen Henry J Fletcher Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Roberta S. Karmel Centennial Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Maritza Karmely Clinical Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Peter J. Karol Professor of Law, New England Law | Boston

Alexis Karteron Assistant Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Madeline June Kass Visiting Scholar, Seattle University School of Law

Tal Kastner Acting Assistant Professor, New York University School of Law

Alice Kaswan Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Ken Katkin Visiting Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Sonia Katyal Chancellor’s Professor of Law, Haas Distinguished Chair, University of California, Berkeley

Sarah Katz Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Temple University

Avery W. Katz Milton Handler Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Ellen Katz Ralph W. Aigler Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Lewis R. Katz John C. Hutchins Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Eileen Kaufman Professor of Law, Touro Law School

Billie Jo Kaufman Associate Dean for Library & Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Rona Kaufman Professor of Law, Duquesne University School of Law

Tracy Kaye Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School

David A. Kaye Clinical Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law

Gregory Keating William T. Dalessi Professor of Law and Philosophy, University of Southern California, Gould School of Law

Robert B. Keiter University Distinguished Professor, University of Utah SJ Quinney College of Law

Susan Etta Keller Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, Western State College of Law

Christine H. Kellett Professor of Law Emerita, The Dickinson School of Law, Penn State University

Amy K. Kelley Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law

Karen L. Kelley Clinical Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law

Jaclyn Kelley-Widmer Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Alicia Kelly Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware School of Law

Kevin B. Kelly Clinical Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law

Katherine Silver Kelly Clinical Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Deborah Kenn Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law

Deseriee Kennedy Associate Dean of Diversity & Inclusion and Professor of Law, Touro Law Center

Elizabeth Kennedy Associate Professor of Law, Loyola University Maryland

Hila Keren Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School, Los Angeles

Amalia D. Kessler Lewis Talbot and Nadine Hearn Shelton Professor of International Legal Studies, Stanford University

Elizabeth Keyes Associate Professor, University of Baltimore School of Law

Fazal Khan Associate Professor, University of Georgia

Ido Kilovaty Assistant Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law

Sung Hui Kim Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Kathleen Kim Professor of Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles

Rosa Kim Professor of Legal Writing, Suffolk University Law School

Suzanne A. Kim Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

John D. King Clinical Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Jaime S. King Professor of Law and Bion M. Gregory Chair in Business Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Shani King Professor of Law, Director Center on Children and Families, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Kit Kinports Professor of Law, Penn State Law (University Park)

Jeffrey L. Kirchmeier Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Darcy Kirk Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Mary Kay Kisthardt Professor of Law, University of Missouri – Kansas City

Heidi Kitrosser Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Orde Kittrie Professor of Law, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University

Karl Klare Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law

Gregory Klass Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Alexandra B. Klass Distinguished McKnight University Professor, University of Minnesota Law School

Catherine F. Klein Professor of Law, The Catholic University of America

Christine A. Klein Chesterfield Smith Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Kenneth S. Klein Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Diane Klein Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law

Alvin K. Klevorick John Thomas Smith Professor of Law, Yale University

Emily Kline Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Heinz Klug Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Renee Newman Knake Professor of Law and Doherty Chair in Legal Ethics, University of Houston Law Center

Peter B. Knapp Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Charles L. Knapp Emeritus Joseph W. Cotchett Distinguished Professor of Law, U.C. Hastings College of the Law

Christopher A. Knott Associate Dean, Wake Forest University School of Law

Robert Knowles Associate Professor of Law, The University of Baltimore School of Law

John H. Knox Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law

Shara Kobetz Pelz Professor of Legal Writing, University of Miami School of Law

Peter Kochenburger Associate Clinical Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Jennifer Koh Professor of Law, Western State College of Law

Harold Hongju Koh Sterling Professor of International Law, Yale Law School

Issa Kohler-Hausmann Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Nina Kohn David M. Levy Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law

Dionne Koller Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Susan P. Koniak Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Craig Konnoth Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado School of Law

Robin C. Konrad Assistant Professor of Lawyering Skills, Howard University School of Law

Judith E. Koons Professor of Law (retired), Barry University School of Law

Andrew Koppelman John Paul Stevens Professor of Law, Northwestern University

Jane Korn Professor of Law, Gonzaga Law School

Gerald Korngold Professor of Law, New York Law School

Lewis Kornhauser Professor of Law, New York University

Marjorie Kornhauser John E. Koerner Professor of Law Emerita, Tulane University Law School

Russell Korobkin Richard C. Maxwell Professor, UCLA School of Law

William S. Koski Eric & Nancy Wright Clinical Professor and Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Praveen Kosuri Practice Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Minna Kotkin Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Kathryn E. Kovacs Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Diane Kraft Associate Professor of Legal Research & Writing, University of Kentucky College of Law

Sarah Krakoff Moses Lasky Professor of Law, University of Colorado

Tonya Krause-Phelan Professor, Western Michigan University – Cooley Law School

Alex Kreit Professor, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Ellen Kreitzberg Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Harold Krent Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Stefan H. Krieger Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University

Linda Hamilton Krieger Professor of Law, University of Hawai’i William S. Richardson School of Law

Gowri J. Krishna Associate Professor of Law, New York Law School

Anita S. Krishnakumar Mary C. Daly Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Kenneth T. Kristl Professor of Law, Delaware Law School

Ronald J. Krotoszynski, Jr. John S. Stone Chair and Professor of Law, The University of Alabama Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. School of Law

Anita K. Krug D. Wayne and Anne Gittinger Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Katherine R. Kruse Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Raymond Ku Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Matthew B. Kugler Assistant Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Richard Kuhns Professor of Law Emeritus, Washington University

Elizabeth Kukura Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law

Kerry S. Kumabe Professor of Legal Writing, UC Berkeley School of Law

Noah Kupferberg Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Brooklyn Law School

Christopher L. Kutz Maxeiner Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Mae Kuykendall Professor of Law, Michigan State University School of Law

Margaret B. Kwoka Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver

Douglas Kysar Joseph M. Field ’55 Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Bruce La Pierre Professor of Law, Washington University Law

Glenda Labadie-Jackson Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico

Alison L. LaCroix Robert Newton Reid Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Maureen Laflin Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law

Alexandra Lahav Professor of Law, University of Connecticut

Pnina Lahav Professor of Law, Boston University

Regina M. Lambert Assistant Professor of Law, University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law

Sarah Lamdan Professor, CUNY School of Law

Molly Land Professor of Law, University of Connecticut

John Lande Isidor Loeb Professor Emeritus, University of Missouri School of Law

Amy Landers Professor of Law, Drexel Kline School of Law

Renée M. Landers Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Amy Langenfeld Clinical Professor of Law, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University

Kyle Langvardt Associate Professor, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

Adriaan Lanni Touroff-Glueck Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Stacey M. Lantagne Assistant Professor of Law, The University of Mississippi School of Law

Laura G. Lape Associate Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law

Kevin Lapp Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Carlton F.W. Larson Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law

Christopher N. Lasch Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Holning Lau Willie P. Mangum Distinguished Professor of Law, University of North Carolina School of Law

Jamie T. Lau Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Sarah Laubach Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law

Vonda M. Laughlin Associate Professor of Law, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law

Tamara Rice Lave Professor of Law, University of Miami

Michele LaVigne Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Sylvia A. Law Elizabeth K. Dollard Professor of Law, Medicine & Psychiatry, Emerita, New York University

Robert M. Lawless Max L. Rowe Professor of Law, University of Illinois

Julie Lawrence Professor of Law, Santa Barbara College of Law

Charles R. Lawrence III Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law

Michael Lawrence Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Kenneth L. Lawson Clinical Professor of Law, University of Hawaii, William S. Richardson School of Law

Blaine LeCesne Professor of Law, Loyola Law School New Orleans

Thomas J. Leach Professor of Law Emeritus, Director, Trial & Appellate Advocacy Certificate of Concentration, McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific

Joseph K. Leahy Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law—Houston

Leandra Lederman William W. Oliver Professor of Tax Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Patricia Lee Associate Professor of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law

Youngjae Lee Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Brant T. Lee Professor of Law, University of Akron School of Law

Sophia Z. Lee Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania

Cynthia Lee Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School

Edward Lee Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Katrina Lee Clinical Professor of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Jennifer J. Lee Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Donna H. Lee Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Stephen Lee Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine School of Law

Jeffrey A. Lefstin Associate Academic Dean & Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Nicole Lefton Assistant Professor, Hofstra Law

Stephen M. Legomsky John S. Lehmann University Professor Emeritus, Washington University School of Law

Ethan J. Leib John D. Calamari Distinguished Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Anika Singh Lemar Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Mark A. Lemley Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Margaret Lemos Professor of Law, Duke University

Robin A. Lenhardt Professor of Law and Faculty Director, Center on Race, Law & Justice, Fordham Law School

Betsy Lenhart Professor of Practice, University of Cincinnati, College of Law

Arthur S. Leonard Robert F. Wagner Professor of Labor & Employment Law, New York Law School

Nancy Leong Professor of Law, University of Denver School of Law

Chunlin Leonhard Leon Sarpy Distinguished Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Lisa G. Lerman Professor Emerita, The Catholic University of America

Kevin Leske Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

Bethany R. Lesniewski Associate Professor of Law, Valparaiso University Law School

John Leubsdorf Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Laurie L. Levenson Professor of Law & David W. Burcham Chair in Ethical Advocacy, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Leslie C. Levin Joel Barlow Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Mark A. Levin Director, Pacific-Asian Legal Studies and Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawai’i

David S. Levine Associate Professor, Elon University School of Law

Kate Levine Assistant Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Raleigh Hannah Levine Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Jan M. Levine Professor of Law, Duquesne University School of Law

Kay Levine Professor of Law, Emory Law School

Ariana R. Levinson Professor of Law, University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law

Nancy Levit Associate Dean for Faculty, Curators’ Distinguished Professor and Edward D. Ellison Professor of Law, University of Missouri Kansas City School of Law

James B. Levy Professor, Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law

Karen Levy Associated Faculty, Cornell Law School

Mary E. Levy Practice Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Margaret K. Lewis Professor of Law, Seton Hall University

Meredith Kolsky Lewis Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law, State University of New York

Andrea Lewis Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Browne Lewis Professor of Law, Cleveland Marshall College of Law

Douglas Lichtman Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Rachael Liebert Acting Assistant Professor, New York University School of Law

Yvette Joy Liebesman Professor of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law

Carol Liebman Carol B. Liebman, Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, Columbia Law School

James S. Liebman Simon H. Rifkin Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Theo Liebmann Clinical Professor of Law, Hofstra Law School

Odette Lienau Professor of Law, Associate Dean for Faculty Research & Intellectual Life, Cornell University Law School

Vicki J. Limas Associate Dean and Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law

Albert Lin Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law

Matthew Lindsay Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Peter Linzer Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Francine J. Lipman William S. Boyd Professor of Law, William S. Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Jonathan C. Lipson Harold E. Kohn Professor of Law, Temple University-Beasley School of Law

Ann M. Lipton Associate Professor, Tulane University Law School

Yair Listokin Shibley Family Fund Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Angela Littwin Ronald D. Krist Professor of Law, University of Texas

Joseph P. Liu Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Margit Livingston Vincent de Paul Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Harold Anthony Lloyd Professor of Legal Writing, Wake Forest University School of Law

Edward Lloyd Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Jules Lobel Bessie Mckee Endowed Chair Professor of Law, Pittsburgh Law School

Cristina D. Lockwood Associate Professor of Law, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

Stephen Loffredo Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Kyle D. Logue Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Cortney E. Lollar James & Mary Lassiter Associate Professor of Law, University of Kentucky College of Law

Clark B. Lombardi UWLS Foundation Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Ashley M. London Assistant Professor of Clinical Legal Skills, Duquesne University School of Law

Lance N. Long Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law

Patrick E. Longan W. A. Bootle Chair in Ethics and Professionalism, Mercer University School of Law

Rachel E. Lopez Associate Professor of Law, Drexel University, Kline School of Law

J.C. Lore III Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Ann Lousin Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School

Jean C. Love Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

H. Timothy Lovelace, Jr. Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

John Lovett Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

John S. Lowe Professor of Law, Southern Methodist University

Victoria Lowery Professor, Mississippi College School of Law

Rosario Lozada Schrier Associate Professor of Legal Skills & Values, FIU College of Law

David Luban University Professor and Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center

Jeffrey S. Lubbers Professor of Practice, American University Washington of Law

William V. Luneburg Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Shirley Lung Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Lois R. Lupica Maine Law Foundation Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Ira C. Lupu F. Elwood & Eleanor Davis Professor of Law Emeritus, George Washington University Law School

Melissa J. Luttrell Assistant Professor of Law, University of Tulsa

Sheldon Bernard Lyke Assistant Professor of Law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law

Mary A. Lynch Kate Stoneman Professor in Law and Democracy, Albany Law School

Kevin J. Lynch Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Mary Ellen Maatman Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware Law School

Robert J. MacCoun James & Patricia Kowal Professor of Law, Stanford University

Elizabeth MacDowell Professor of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law

Katherine A. Macfarlane Associate Professor of Law, University of Idaho College of Law

Melody K. MacKenzie Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawaiʻi

Dr. Jody Lynee Madeira Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

George Mader Associate Professor of Law, William H. Bowen School of Law — University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Ray Madoff Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Gregory Magarian Professor of Law, Washington University

Rhonda Varette Magee Professor of Law, University of San Francisco

Shobha L. Mahadev Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Martha R. Mahoney Professor of Law and Dean’s Distinguished Scholar, University of Miami School of Law

Solangel Maldonado Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law

Carol Mallory Associate Teaching Professor, Northeastern University School of Law

Phil Malone Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Kenneth A. Manaster Professor of Law, Emeritus, Santa Clara University

Randi Mandelbaum Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Kathy C. Mandelbaum Associate Professor of Law, Temple University, Beasley School of Law

Daniel Mandelker Howard A. Stamper Professor of Law, Washington University in Saint Louis

Susan F. Mandiberg Distinguished Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School

Jonathan Manes Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law

Karl Manheim Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University

Lisa Manheim Associate Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Maya Manian Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Bruce H. Mann Carl F. Schipper, Jr. Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Genevieve Mann Clinical Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law

Ronald Mann Albert E. Cinelli Enterprise Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Naomi Mann Clinical Associate Professor, Boston University School of Law

Michael J.Z. Mannheimer Professor of Law, Salmon P. Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University

Cathy Lesser Mansfield Professor of Law, Drake University

Sammy M. Mansour Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Jessica Mantel Associate Professor, University of Houston Law Center

David Marcus Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Nancy S. Marder Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Martin Margulies Professor Emeritus of Law, Quinnipiac University School of Law

Omri Marian Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law

Milan Markovic Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Daniel Markovits Guido Calabresi Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Peter L. Markowitz Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law

Stephen G. Marks Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Alexia Brunet Marks Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Florencia Marotta-Wurgler Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Fatma E. Marouf Professor of Law, Texas A&M Univ. School of Law

Ellen Marrus Royce Till Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Lucy A. Marsh Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Tanya D. Marsh Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law

Daniel Martin Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Craig Martin Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law

Robert J. Martineau Distinguished Research Professor Emeritus, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Leo P. Martinez Albert Abramson Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of the Law

Jenny S. Martinez Professor of Law and Warren Christopher Professor in the Practice of International Law & Diplomacy, Stanford Law School

Miriam H. Marton Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law

Filippa Marullo Anzalone Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Anna Mastroianni Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Jennifer W. Mathews Professor of Practice, Emory University School of Law

Mari Matsuda Professor of Law, University of Hawaii

Dayna Bowen Matthew William L. Matheson and Robert M. Morgenthau Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

Nancy Maurer Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Gary M. Maveal Professor Emeritus, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

James R. Maxeiner Associate Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Serena Mayeri Professor of Law and History, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Sara Mayeux Assistant Professor of Law and History, Vanderbilt University

Therese Maynard William G. Coskran Professor of Law and Founder, Business Law Practicum, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Sandra G. Mayson Assistant Professor of Law, University of Georgia School of Law

Stephen W. Mazza Dean & Professor of Law, University of Kansas School of Law

Lisa A. Mazzie Professor of Legal Writing, Marquette University Law School

Merritt McAlister Assistant Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Andrea McArdle Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Finbarr McCarthy Associate Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Martha T. McCluskey Professor of Law, State University of New York at Buffalo

Marcia L. McCormick Professor of Law, Saint Louis University School of Law

Patricia A. McCoy Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Kris McDaniel-Miccio Professor of Law, Sturm College of Law University of Denver

Janis L. McDonald Professor of Law Emerita, Syracuse University College of Law

Andrea McDowell Professor of Law, Seton Hall Law School

Kevin McElroy Professor of Legal Writing, Maurice A. Deane School of Law Hofstra University

Arthur F. McEvoy Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Wisconsin School of Law

Timothy J. McFarlin Assistant Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law

Thomas O. McGarity Professor of Law, University of Texas School of Law

William McGeveran Professor of Law, University of Minnesota Law School

Patrick C. McGinley Professor of Law, West Virginia University College of Law

Ann C. McGinley William S. Boyd Professor of Law, Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Deborah B. McGregor Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law

Margaret E. McGuinness Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Fiona McKenna Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law

Mark P. McKenna John P Murphy Foundation Professor of Law, Notre Dame Law School

Michelle A. McKinley Bernard B. Kliks Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law

Kim McLaurin Associate Dean for Experiential Education, Suffolk University Law School

Willajeanne F. McLean Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Allegra McLeod Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center

Stephanie Hunter McMahon Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Jacqueline McMurtrie Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Mary Helen McNeal Professor of Law, Syracuse University College of Law

Barbara L. McQuade Professor from Practice, University of Michigan Law School

M. Isabel Medina Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Daniel S. Medwed University Distinguished Professor of Law and Criminal Justice, Northeastern University School of Law

Joan Meier Professor of Clinical Law, George Washington University Law School

Hiram A. Meléndez-Juarbe Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico School of Law

Tara J. Melish Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law

Michelle Mello Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Michael Meltsner Matthews University Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law

Gabriel S. Mendlow Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Carrie Menkel-Meadow Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California Irvine Law School

Kathryn Mercer Professor, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Pamela R. Metzger Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Gillian Metzger Stanley H. Fuld Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Thomas B. Metzloff Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Katie Herbert Meyer Assistant Professor of Practice, Washington University School of Law

Carlin Meyer Professor Emeritus, New York Law School

Philip N. Meyer Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Bernadette Meyler Carl and Sheila Spaeth Professor of Law, Stanford University

Naomi Mezey Professor of Law, Georgetown University

Chi Mgbako Clinical Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Jon Michaels Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Ralf Michaels Arthur Larson Professor of Law, Duke University

Andrew C. Michaels Assistant Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Frank Michelman Robert Walmsley University Professor, Emeritus, Harvard Law School

Mickey Davis Professor of Law, Cleveland State University, College of Law

Marc B. Mihaly Professor of Law Emeritus, Vermont Law School

Alison Mikkor Assistant Professor of Lawyering Skills, UC Irvine School of Law

Fran Miller Professor of Law Emerita, Boston University School of Law

William I. Miller Thomas G. Long Professor of Law, University of Michigan

Sheila F. Miller Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of Dayton School of Law

James G. Milles Professor of Law, University at Buffalo School of Law

Janet E. Milne Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Elliott S. Milstein Emeritus Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Robert Minarcin Assistant Professor, University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law

Martha Minow 300th Anniversary University Professor, Harvard University

Joel A. Mintz Professor of Law Emeritus and C. William Trout Senior Fellow in Public Interest Law, Nova Southeastern University College of Law

Alan D. Minuskin Clinical Professor, Boston College Law School

Behzad Mirhashem Associate Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law

S. David Mitchell Ruth L. Hulston Professor of Law, University of Missouri

L. Kate Mitchell Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Joshua Mitts Associate Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Robert H. Mnookin Williston Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Nancy Modesitt Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Anthony Moffa Visiting Associate Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Viva Moffat Professor of Law, University of Denver College of Law

Kate Mogulescu Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Saira Mohamed Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Seema Mohapatra Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Jim Moliterno Vincent Bradford Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University

Ainsley G. Moloney Visiting Assistant Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Jonas Monast Assistant Professor, University of North Carolina School of Law

Margaret Montoya Professor Emerita of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law

Andrea J. Mooney Clinical Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Charles W. Mooney, Jr. Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Jennifer Moore Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law

Patricia W. Moore Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law

Janet Moore Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Shelby Moore Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston

Daniel I. Morales Associate Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Beverly Moran Professor of Law and Professor, Vanderbilt Law School

David A. Moran Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Joelle Anne Moreno Associate Dean & Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law

Rebecca Morgan Professor of Law, Stetson Law

Jamelia Morgan Associate Professor of Law, University of Connecticut

Jane Campbell Moriarty Professor of Law, Carol Los Mansmann Chair in Faculty Scholarship, Duquesne University School of Law

Perry Moriearty Associate Professor, University of Minnesota Law School

Calvin Morrill Stephan A. Riesenfeld Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley

Kathleen Morris Professor of Law, Golden Gate Law School

Emily Michiko Morris Visiting Associate Professor, University of Maine School of Law

Rebecca Morrow Professor of Law, Wake Forest University

Julian Davis Mortenson Professor of Law, University of Michigan

Margaret L. Moses Mary Ann G. McMorrow Professor of Law, Director of International Law and Practice Program, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Seymour Moskowitz Senior Research Professor, Valparaiso Law School

Ziyad Motala Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law

Hiroshi Motomura Susan Westerberg Prager Distinguished Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Mary-Beth Moylan Associate Dean for Experiential Learning, McGeorge School of Law

Elora Mukherjee Jerome L. Greene Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Eric L. Muller Dan K. Moore Distinguished Professor in Jurisprudence and Ethics, University of North Carolina School of Law

Timothy M. Mulvaney Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Sherally Munshi Associate Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Emily R.D. Murphy Associate Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of the Law

Jane C. Murphy Laurence M. Katz Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Colleen P. Murphy Professor of Law, Roger Williams University School of Law

Erin Murphy Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Ann Murphy Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law

RG Murphy Research Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Liam Murphy Professor of Law, New York University

JaneAnne Murray Professor of Practice, University of Minnesota Law School

Melissa Murray Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Kristen E. Murray Professor of Law, Temple University

Samuel Murumba Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Karen Musalo Prof. and Chair in International Law, U.C. Hastings

Michael Musheno Professor of Law, University of Oregon

Michael B. Mushlin Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Kimberly Mutcherson Vice Dean and Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Athena Mutua Professor of Law, University at Buffalo, School of Law

Makau W. Mutua SUNY Distinguished Professor, University at Buffalo School of Law

Ljubomir Nacev Professor of Law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law

Dorothy D. Nachman Associate Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University School School of Law

Mary Nagel Assistant Professor and Director of Externships, The John Marshall Law School

Donna M. Nagy C. Ben Dutton Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Sheldon Nahmod University Distinguished Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Alexandra Natapoff Professor of Law, U.C. Irvine

Ira Steven Nathenson Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law

Louis M. Natali Jr. Professor of Law, Temple Beasley Law School

Carol A. Needham Emanuel Myers Professor of Law, Saint Louis University

Lisa Needham Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Michele Neitz Professor of Law, Golden Gate Univ. School of Law

Eboni S. Nelson Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law

Vivian Neptune Dean of the Law School, University of Puerto Rico School of Law

Vasuki Nesiah Professor of Practice, The Gallatin School, New York University

Lori A. Nessel Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law

Charles Nesson Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Neil Netanel Pete Kameron Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Gary Neustadter Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law

Elizabeth Nevins Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Hofstra University, Maurice A. Deane School of Law

Marie Stefanini Newman Professor of Law and Law Library Director, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Leslie Newman Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Alan Newman Professor Emeritus, The University of Akron School of Law

Samuel Newton Assistant Professor of Law, University of Idaho

Xuan-Thao Nguyen Gerald L. Bepko Chair in Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law

Gene Nichol Boyd Tinselly Professor of Law, University of North Carolina

Lisa H. Nicholson Professor of Law, University of Louisville; Louis D. Brandeis School of Law

Fernanda G. Nicola Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Peter Nicolas William L. Dwyer Endowed Chair in Law, University of Washington School of Law

Anthony Niedwiecki Dean & Professor of Law, Golden Gate University School of Law

Lars Noah Professor of Law & Stephen C. O’Connell Chair, University of Florida

Tom Noble Assistant Professor of Law, Elon University School of Law

John T. Nockleby Professor of Law & Director, Civil Justice Program, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Scott F. Norberg Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law

Luke Norris Assistant Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Laura Lee Norris Associate Clinical Professor, Santa Clara University

Kimberly Norwood Henry H. Oberschelp Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law

Henry S. Noyes Professor of Law, Chapman University Fowler School of Law

Kenneth Nunn Professor of Law, University of Florida

Barbara O’Brien Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Sean M. O’Connor Boeing International Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Michael P. O’Connor Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law

Timothy P. O’Neill Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School

Kate O’Neill Professor of Law Emerita, University of Washington

Laurel Currie Oates Professor of Law, Seattle University

John Oberdiek Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Michelle Oberman Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law

Jonathan Oberman Clinical Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Priscilla Ocen Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Christina Ochoa Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Anne Joseph O’Connell Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Peter B. Oh Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

J. Thomas Oldham John H. Freeman Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Anne Olesen Professor of Law, George Washington University

Judith E. Olingy Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, University of Wisconsin Law School

Jennifer D. Oliva Associate Professor of Law and Public Health, West Virginia University

Nancy Oliver Professor of Practice, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Rigel C. Oliveri Isabelle Wade and Paul C. Lyda Professor of Law, University of Missouri School of Law

Samuel R. Olken Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School

Tammy R. P. Oltz Assistant Professor of Law, University of North Dakota School of Law

Saule T. Omarova Professor of Law, Cornell University

Chrystin Ondersma Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Lauren Onkeles-Klein Visiting Assistant Professor, University of the District of Columbia, David A Clarke School of Law

David Oppenheimer Clinical Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Aviva Orenstein Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Myron Orfield Earl R Larson Professor of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Law, University of Minnesota

Aliza Gail Organick Associate Dean of Experiential Learning and Professor of Law, The University of New Mexico School of Law

Marisol Orihuela Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Sarah J. Orr Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Francesca Ortiz Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston

William Ortman Assistant Professor of Law, Wayne State University

Eric W. Orts Guardsmark Professor, University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School

John Jay Osborn Visiting Professor of Law, University of San Francisco Law School Law

Mark Osler Robert and Marion Short Prof. of Law, Univ. of St. Thomas (MN)

Nancy Ota Visiting Professor, CUNY School of Law

Richard Ottinger Dean Emeritus, Elizabeth Haub School of Law of Pace University

Lisa Ouellette Associate Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Uma Outka Professor of Law, University of Kansas School of Law

Lauren Ouziel Associate Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Robert C. Owen Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Dave Owen Harry D. Sunderland Professor of Real Property Law, University of California, Hastings

Jessica Owley Professor of Law, SUNY Buffalo

Brian L. Owsley Assistant Professor of Law, University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law

Cathren Page Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

Stratos Pahis Acting Assistant Professor, New York University School of Law

Suzianne D. Painter-Thorne Associate Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law

Joyce Palomar Chair in Law Emeritus, Presidential Professor, University Oklahoma

Samuel J. Panarella Professor of Law, Alexander Blewett III School of Law

Lynnise Pantin Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Sarah H. Paoletti Practice Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania School of Law

Jordan Paradise Georgia Reithal Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Efthimios Parasidis Professor of Law and Public Health, The Ohio State University

Michael S. Pardo Henry Upson Sims Professor of Law, The University of Alabama

Patrick Parenteau Professor of Law, Fulbright Scholar, University College Cork, University of Vermont

Wendy Parker James A. Webster Professor of Public Law, Wake Forest University School of Law

J. Wilson Parker Professor of Law, Wake Forest University

Kunal Parker Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Jason Parkin Associate Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Edward A. Parson Dan and Rae Emmett Professor of Environmental Law, UCLA School of Law

Clare Pastore Professor of the Practice of Law, USC Gould School of Law

Elizabeth G. Patterson. Distinguished Professor Emerita, University of South Carolina School of Law

Abigail Patthoff Professor of Legal Writing, Chapman University Fowler School of Law

William Wesley Patton Professor of Law Emeritus, USC Gould School of Law

Jeremy R. Paul Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law

Sanjukta Paul Assistant Professor of Law, Wayne State University

Kimani Paul-Emile Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Russell G. Pearce Edward & Marilyn Bellet Professor of Legal Ethics, Morality, and Religion, Fordham University School of Law

Scott F. Pearce Associate Professor of Law and Distance Learning, San Francisco Law School

M. Alexander Pearl Professor of Law, Texas Tech University School of Law

Jef Pearlman Visiting Professor, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Laura G. Pedraza-Fariña Associate Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Portia Pedro Associate Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Dayla S. Pepi Clinical Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law

Scott Peppet Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Robert V. Percival Robert F. Stanton Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Juan F. Perea Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago

Michael A. Perino George W. Matheson Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Vlad Perju Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Bernard P. Perlmutter Professor of Clinical Legal Education, University of Miami School of Law

Michael Perry Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Govind Persad Assistant Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Carole J. Petersen Professor of Law, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Andrea L. Peterson Professor of Law Emerita, University of California, Berkeley

Huyen Pham Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Daniel Pi Visiting Assistant Professor, Antonin Scalia Law School

Randal C. Picker James Parker Hall Distinguished Service Professor of Law, The University of Chicago Law School

Justin Pidot Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Tanya Pierce Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Tamara R. Piety Professor of Law, University of Tulsa

Andrew Pike Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

David Pimentel Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Law, University of Idaho

Timothy M. Pinto Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Michigan Law School

Ascanio Piomelli Professor of Law, Univ. of Calif. Hastings College of the Law

Katharina Pistor Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Peter Pitegoff Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Zygmunt Plater Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Stacey Platt Curt & Linda Rodin Clinical Professor of Law and Social Justice, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Alicia Plerhoples Professor of Law, Georgetown Law

Sharon Pocock Associate Professor of Legal Process, Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center

Ellen S. Podgor Gary R. Trombley Family White Collar Crime Research Professor & Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law

Aparna Polavarapu Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina School of Law

Nancy D. Polikoff Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Margot Pollans Associate Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Andrew S. Pollis Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Susannah W. Pollvogt Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Richard D. Pomp Alva P. Loiselle Professor of Law, University of Connecticut Law School

James Gray Pope Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Nicole Buonocore Porter Professor of Law, University of Toledo College of Law

Elizabeth Porter Associate Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Karen Porter Associate Professor of Clinical Law, Brooklyn Law School

Katherine Porter Professor of Law, University of California at Irvine

Ana Pottratz Acosta Assistant Teaching Professor, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Catherine Powell Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Cedric Merlin Powell Professor of Law, University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law

Ann Powers Professor Emerita of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Melissa Powers Professor of Law, Lewis & Clark Law School

J.J. Prescott Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Charles J. Press Clinical Professor of Law, University of Texas School of Law

Polly J. Price Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Eric A. Priest Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon

Eve Brensike Primus Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Richard Primus Theodore J. St. Antoine Collegiate Professor, The University of Michigan Law School

Harry G. Prince Emeritus Professor of Law, University of California – Hastings College of the Law

Lisa R. Pruitt Martin Luther King, Jr. Professor of Law, University of California, Davis

Jennifer S. Prusak Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

James Puckett Professor of Law, Penn State Law

Sergio Puig Associate Professor of Law, University of Arizona

Edward A. Purcell, Jr. Joseph Solomon Distinguished Professor, New York Law School

Jedediah Purdy Everett Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Dara E. Purvis Associate Professor of Law, Penn State Law

Katherine Puzone Associate Professor of Law, Juvenile Defense Clinic, Barry University Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law

William Quigley Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans

Fran Quigley Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law

Brian JM Quinn Associate Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Victor D. Quintanilla Professor of Law, Indiana University Bloomington

Asifa Quraishi-Landes Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin

Karl R. Rábago Professor for a Designated Service & Executive Director, Elisabeth Haub School of Law

Ofer Raban Professor of Law, Elmer Sahlstrom Senior Faculty Fellow, University of Oregon

Intisar Rabb Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Suzanne Rabe Clinical Professor of Law Emerita, University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law

Robert L. Rabin A. Calder Mackay Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Nina Rabin Director, Immigrant Family Legal Clinic, UCLA

Srividhya Ragavan Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

John T. Rago Professor of Law, Duquesne University School of Law

Anne Ralph Clinical Professor of Law, The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law

Natalie Ram Assistant Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Gowri Ramachandran Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Lynne H. Rambo Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Jaya Ramji-Nogales Professor of Law, Temple Law School

Carlos E. Ramos-Gonzalez Professor of Law, Interamerican University of Puerto Rico School of Law

Katy Ramsey Assistant Professor of Law, University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law

Aziz Rana Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Shruti Rana Professor of International Law Practice, Indiana University Bloomington

Sara Rankin Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law

Radhika Rao Professor of Law & Harry & Lillian Hastings Research Chair, UC Hastings

Andrzej Rapaczynski Daniel G. Ross Professor of Law; Joseph Solomon Professor of Wills, Trusts, and Estate Planning, Columbia Law School

Robert K. Rasmussen J. Thomas McCarthy Trustee Chair in Law and Political Science, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Jayesh Rathod Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Alan Rau Mark G. & Judy G. Yudof Chair in Law, University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Kal Raustiala Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Anne M. Rector Administrative Professor of Law, Emory Univ. School of Law (retired)

Sarah Redfield Professor of Law Emerita, University of New Hampshire

Ann Marie Reding Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law

Trevor Reed Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University

Alison Regan Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Jennifer Reiber Professor of Professional Skills, Florida Coastal School of Law

Jarrod F. Reich Associate Professor of Law, Legal Practice, Georgetown University Law Center

Blake E. Reid Associate Clinical Professor, Colorado Law

Alex Reinert Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

W. Michael Reisman Myres S. McDougal Professor of International Law, Yale Law School

Dorit R. Reiss Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Daphna Renan Assistant Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Meredith Render Professor of Law, The Hugh F. Culverhouse School of Law at the University of Alabama

Jeffrey T. Renz Clinical Professor of Law (retired) and Visiting Professor, F

James R. Repetti William J. Kenealy, S.J. Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Judith Resnik Arthur Liman Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Jayne S. Ressler Associate Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Richard C. Reuben James Lewis Parks Professor of Law and Journalism, University of Missouri School of Law

Carmen Maria Rey Assistant Professor of Clinical Law, Brooklyn Law School

Jennifer W. Reynolds Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law

Deborah L. Rhode Ernest W. McFarland Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Camille Gear Rich Professor of Law and Sociology, USC Gould School of Law

Neil M. Richards Thomas & Karole Green Professor of Law, Washington University in St. Louis

Michelle L. Richards Assistant Professor of Law, Detroit Mercy Law

L. Song Richardson Dean and Chancellor’s Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law

Michael L. Richmond Professor of Law, Shepard Broad College of Law, Nova Southeastern University

Sarah E. Ricks Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Kathleen Ridolfi Professor of Law, Santa Clara University School of Law

Alison Rieser Professor Emerita, University of Maine School of Law

Laurel Rigertas Associate Professor, Northern Illinois University

Thomas M. Riordan Visiting Associate Clinical Professor, Loyola Law School Los Angeles

Michael Risch Professor of Law, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law

Leonard L. Riskin Agnew Visiting Professor of Dispute Resolution, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

David T. Ritchie Professor of Law & Philosophy, Mercer University

Judith L. Ritter Distinguished Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware Law School

Ana M. Rivera Visiting Clinical Professor, Boston College Law School

Willmai Rivera-Pérez Associate Professor of Law, Southern University Law Center

Efrén Rivera-Ramos Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico School of Law

Marc L. Roark Professor of Law, Southern University Law Center/ Savanah Law School

Allie Robbins Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Kalyani Robbins Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law

Ira P. Robbins Barnard T. Welsh Scholar and Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Ruth Anne Robbins Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Jenny Roberts Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Thomas E. Roberts Professor Emeritus of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law

Alexandra J. Roberts Associate Professor of Law, University of New Hampshire School of Law

Anna Roberts Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law

Patricia Roberts Professor Emeritus, Wake Forest Law School

Dorothy E. Roberts George A. Weiss University Professor of Law & Sociology, University of Pennsylvania

Tracey M. Roberts Assistant Professor, Samford University, Cumberland School of Law

Heidi Gorovitz Robertson Steven W. Percy Distinguished Professor of Law, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Cleveland State University

Russell K. Robinson Walter Perry Johnson Professor of Law, University of California–Berkeley Law

Toni Robinson Professor of Law Emerita, Quinnipiac University School of Law

Kimberly Jenkins Robinson Austin E/. Owen Research Scholar and Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Zoe Robinson Professor of Law, DePaul University College of Law

Colene Flynn Robinson Clinical Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Mary Ann Robinson Professor of Law, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law

Jason Robison Associate Professor, University of Wyoming

Ruthann Robson Professor of Law & University Distinguished professor, CUNY School of Law

Arnold Rochvarg Professor Emeritus, University of Baltimore

Katherine A. Rodriguez Associate Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

Eloisa C. Rodriguez-Dod Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law

Marc A. Rodwin Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Mark Roe Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Christopher J. Roederer Assistant Professor of Law, University of Dayton

Shannon Roesler Professor of Law, Oklahoma City University School of Law

Brishen Rogers Associate Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Paul Rogers Professor of Law & Former Dean, SMU Dedman School of Law

Catherine Rogers Professor of Law, Penn State Law & Queen Mary, University of London

Sarah Rogerson Clinical Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Naomi Roht-Arriaza Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of Law

Jorge R. Roig Associate Professor of Law, Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center

Julie A. Roin Seymour Logan Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Florence Wagman Roisman William F. Harvey Professor of Law and Chancellor’s Professor, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Daria Roithmayr George T. and Harriet E. Pfleger Professor of Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Addie C. Rolnick Professor of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, William S. Boyd School of Law

Ediberto Roman Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law

Jon Romberg Associate Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law

Victor C. Romero Professor of Law, Penn State Law (University Park)

Tom I. Romero II Assistant Provost of IE Research and Curriculum Initiatives, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Kaelyn Romey Associate Professor of Law, GGU School of Law

Gabor Rona Visiting Professor of Law, Cardozo Law School

Jennifer A. Rosa Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Leslie Rose Professor Emerita, Golden Gate University School of Law

Carol M. Rose G.B.Tweedy Professor of Law Emerita Yale Law School, Lohse Professor of Law Emerita University of Arizona,, Yale Law School and Univ of Arizona Law College

Susan Rose-Ackerman Henry R. Luce Professor, Emerita, Yale Law School

Mark D. Rosen Distinguished Professor, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law

Briana Rosenbaum Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law

Joseph Rosenberg Professor, CUNY School of Law

Rachel E. Rosenbloom Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law

Darren Rosenblum Professor, Pace Law School

Michel Rosenfeld University Professor of Law and Comparative Democracy, Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University

Clifford Rosky Professor of Law, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

Josephine Ross Professor of Law, Howard University School of Law

Richard Ross David C. Baum Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law

Jacqueline E. Ross Prentice H. Marshall Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law

Merrick Rossein Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Ezra Rosser Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

David Rossman Professor of Law, Boston University Law School

Tanina Rostain Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center

Allen Rostron Associate Dean and Professor of Law, UMKC School of Law

Brad R. Roth Professor of Political Science and Law, Wayne State University

Andrew James Rothman Associate Professor of Professional Practice, Rutgers Law School

Jennifer E. Rothman Professor of Law and the Joseph Scott Fellow, Loyola Law School, Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles

Colette Routel Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Laura Rovner Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Thomas D. Rowe, Jr. Elvin R. Latty Professor of Law Emeritus, Duke University School of Law

Suzanne Rowe Hershner Professor of Law, University of Oregon School of Law

Arden Rowell Professor of Law, University of Illinois

Denise Roy Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Judith Royster Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law

Nantiya Ruan Professor of the Practice of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

David Rubenstein Professor of Law, Washburn University School of Law

Jessica Rubin Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

David Rudenstine Former Dean and Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University

David S. Rudstein Professor of Law Emeritus, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Robert A. Ruescher Professor of Legal Writing, St. John’s University School of Law

Louis S. Rulli Practice Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Celia Rumann Visiting Law Professor, University of La Verne College of Law

Sharon E. Rush Professor of Law, University of Florida Levin College of Law

Jennifer Rushlow Associate Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Teemu Ruskola Jonas Robitscher Professor of Law, Emory Law School

Sarah French Russell Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University School of Law

Margaret M. Russell Associate Provost of Diversity and Inclusion, Santa Clara University

Katheryn Russell-Brown Chesterfield Smith Professor of Law, University of Florida, Levin College of Law

Michael L. Rustad Thomas F. Lambert Jr. Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Erin Ryan Elizabeth C. & Clyde W. Atkinson Professor of Law, Florida State University

Emily Ryo Associate Professor of Law, University of Southern California

Jendayi Saada Assistant Dean and Assistant Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law

Kathryn A. Sabbeth Associate Professor of Law, University of North Carolina

Laurent Sacharoff Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Rachel Sachs Associate Professor of Law, Washington University in St. Louis

Leila Sadat James Carr Professor of International Criminal Law, Washington University School of Law

Matthew Sag Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

William M. Sage Professor of Law and Medicine, The University of Texas at Austin

Lawrence Sager Alice Jane Drysdale Sheffield Regents Chair in Law, University of Texas, Austin, School of Law

Chris Sagers James A. Thomas Professor of Law, Cleveland State University

Zahr K. Said Associate Professor of Law, University of Washington Law

Susie Salmon Director of Legal Writing and Clinical Professor of Law, University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law

Rosemary Salomone Kenneth Wang Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Leslie Salzman Clinical Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

James Salzman Professor, UCLA Law

Jack L. Sammons Griffin B. Bell Professor of Law Emeritus, Mercer Univ. School of Law

Ian Samuel Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Elizabeth J. Samuels Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Pamela Samuelson Richard M. Sherman Distinguished Professor of Law, Berkeley Law School

Héctor Rubén Sánchez Assistant Professor and Law Library Director, Inter American University of Puerto Rico Law School

Sharon K. Sandeen Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Steve Sanders Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Kari Sanderson Teaching Associate Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law

Leonard A. Sandler Clinical Professor of Law, University of Iowa College of Law

Sallie Thieme Sanford Associate Professor, University of Washington

Carol Sanger Barbara Aronstein Black Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Amy Sankaran Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, The University of Michigan Law School

Michael Sant’Ambrogio Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Shelley M. Santry Associate Professor of Law, Brandeis School of Law

Evangeline Sarda Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Shayak Sarkar Acting Professor of Law, University of California, Davis School of Law

Margaret Satterthwaite Professor of Clinical Law, NYU School of Law

Christina Sautter Professor of Law, Louisiana State University Paul M Hebert Law Center

Nadia N. Sawicki Georgia Reithal Professor of Law; Academic Director, Beazley Institute for Health Law & Policy, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Andres Sawicki Acting Vice Dean & Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Joanna Sax E. Donald Shapiro Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Eileen A. Scallen Professor of Practice, UCLA School of Law

Melissa K. Scanlan Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

John A. Scanlan Professor Emeritus, Maurer School of Law, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

Suellyn Scarnecchia Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Thomas A. Schaaf Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University

Jane Schacter William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Joan Schaffner Associate Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School

Daniel M. Schaffzin Associate Professor of Law and Director of Experiential Learning, University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law

Barry Scheck Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law

Sarah J. Schendel Assistant Professor, Suffolk University Law School

Andrew I. Schepard Siben & Siben Distinguished Professor, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University

Andrew Scherer Visiting Associate Professor, New York Law School

Ann L. Schiavone Assistant Professor, Duquesne University School of Law

Reuel Schiller Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Sarah Schindler Edward S. Godfrey Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Pierre Schlag University Distinguished Professor, University of Colorado Law School

Richard Schmalbeck Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Susan R. Schmeiser Professor of Law, University of Connecticut School of Law

Randall D. Schmidt Clinical Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Christopher W. Schmidt Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

Eric Schnapper Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Elizabeth M. Schneider Rose L. Hoffer Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Andrea Schneider Professor of Law, Marquette University Law School

Susan A. Schneider Professor, University of Arkansas School of Law

Naomi Schoenbaum Associate Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School

Erica B. Schommer Clinical Associate Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law

Raoul Schonemann Clinical Professor of Law, University of Texas School of Law

Steven L. Schooner Nash & Cibinic Professor of Government Procurement Law, George Washington University Law School

Heidi Mandanis Schooner Professor of Law, The Catholic University of America

Christopher Schroeder Charles S. Murphy Professor of Law, Duke University

Vicki Schultz Ford Foundation Professor of Law and Social Sciences, Yale Law School

Louis N. Schulze, Jr. Assistant Dean and Professor of Academic Excellence, Florida International University College of Law

Beth G. Schwartz Clinical Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Joanna C. Schwartz Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Herman Schwartz Professor of Law, Washington College of Law American University

Paul M. Schwartz Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Micah Schwartzman Joseph W. Dorn Research Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

Steven D. Schwinn Professor of Law, The John Marshall Law School

Diana Sclar Professor of Law and Allan Axelrod Scholar, Rutgers Law School

Helen S. Scott Professor of Law, New York University School of Law

Jessica Scott Assistant Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Julie Seaman Associate Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Emory University School of Law

Christopher B. Seaman Associate Professor of Law, Washington and Lee University School of Law

Brad Sears Associate Dean of Public Interest Law, UCLA School of Law

Anthony Sebok Professor of Law, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Dveera Segal Professor of Law, Emeritus, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law

Robert F. Seibel Distinguished Visiting Professor (ret.), California Western School of Law

Wendy M. Seiden Clinical Professor of Law, Chapman Fowler School of Law

Gil Seinfeld Associate Dean for Academic Programming and Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Jeffrey Selbin Clinical Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law

Courtney Selby Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University

Joshua S. Sellers Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law

Michael Selmi Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School

Elisabeth Semel Clinical Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley. School of Law

Amanda Sen Acting Assistant Professor of Law, New York University

Charles J. Senger, J.D., Ph.D. Professor Emeritus, Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School

Amy Sepinwall Associate Professor of Law, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Elizabeth Sepper Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law

Christopher Serkin Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School

Theodore P. Seto Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Rachel Settlage Associate Professor of Law, Wayne State Law School

Sudha Setty Dean and Professor of Law, Western New England University School of Law

Marci Seville Professor Emeritus, Golden Gate University School of Law

Malinda L. Seymore Professor of Law, Texas A&M University School of Law

Molly Bishop Shadel Professor of Law, General Faculty, University of Virginia

Gregory Shaffer Chancellor’s Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine School of Law

Bijal Shah Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law

Ann Shalleck Professor of Law and Carrington Shields Scholar, American University, Washington College of law

Colleen F. Shanahan Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Peter M. Shane Jacob E. Davis and Jacob E. Davis II Chair in Law, Ohio State University

Amanda Shanor Assistant Professor, University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School

Carolyn Shapiro Associate Professor of Law, Chicago-Kent College of Law

David L. Shapiro William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law, Emeritus, Harvard Law School

Daniel Sharfstein Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School

Rebecca Sharpless Clinical Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Daniel Shaviro Wayne Perry Professor of Taxation, NYU Law School

Leslie D. Shear Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Katherine C. Sheehan Professor of Law Emerita, Southwestern Law School

Jeremy Sheff Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Joanna Shepherd Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Brian Sheppard Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law

Francine Sherman Clinical Professor, Boston College Law School

Robert T. Sherwin Professor of Law, Texas Tech University School of Law

Richard K. Sherwin Wallace Stevens Professor of Law, New York Law School

Ann Davis Shields Professor of Practice, Washington University School of Law

Seana Shiffrin Pete Kameron Professor of Law and Social Justice, UCLA School of Law

Steven H. Shiffrin Professor of Law Emeritus (no longer teaching), Cornell University Law School

Gregory H. Shill Associate Professor of Law, University of Iowa College of Law

Natalya Shnitser Donohue Assistant Professor, Boston College Law School

Jodi L. Short Hon. Roger J. Traynor Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law

Jed Handelsman Shugerman Professor, Fordham Law School

Marjorie M. Shultz Professor of Law (Emerita), Berkeley Law School (University of California at Berkeley)

Andrew M. Siegel Associate Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law

Stanley Siegel Professor of Law Emeritus, New York University School of Law

David M. Siegel Professor of Law, New England Law | Boston

Peter Siegelman Phillip I. Blumberg Professor, University of Connecticut Law School

Lucinda Sikes Professor of Legal Writing, Berkeley Law, University of California

Katharine Silbaugh Professor of Law and Law Alumni Scholar, Boston University School of Law

Norman I. Silber Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law, Hofstra University, Senior Research Scholar, Yale Law School

Jessica Silbey Professor of Law, Northeastern University School of Law

James Silk Binger Clinical Professor of Human Rights, Yale Law School

Marjorie A. Silver Professor of Law, Touro Law Center

Carole Silver Professor of Global Law and Practice, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Jay Silver Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law

Stephanie Farrior Professor of Law, Touro Law Center

Marcella Silverman Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Peter Simmons Professor of Law, retired, Rutgers Law School, Newark

Jonathan Simon Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Dan Simon Richard L. and Maria B. Crutcher Professor of Law & Psychology, University of Southern California Gould School of Law

Michelle S. Simon Dean Emerita and Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Kenneth W. Simons Chancellor’s Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine School of Law

Jocelyn Simonson Associate Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Lauren Simpson Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Houston Law Center

Gary J. Simson Macon Chair in Law, Mercer University School of Law

Amy Sinden James E. Beasley Professor of Law, Temple University

Wenona T. Singel Associate Professor of Law, Michigan State University College of Law

Jana Singer Jacob A. France Professor of Law, Emeritus, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Joseph William Singer Bussey Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Anita Sinha Assistant Professor of Law, American University, Washington College of Law

Ann Sinsheimer Professor of Legal Writing, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Matiangai Sirleaf Assistant Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Rima Sirota Professor of Law, Legal Practice, Georgetown University Law Center

Roger Skalbeck Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Paige Marta Skiba Professor of Law, Vanderbilt Law School

Joseph Slater Eugene N. Balk Professor of Law and Values, University of Toledo College of Law

David Sloss John A. & Elizabeth H. Sutro Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Ronald C. Slye Professor of Law, Seattle University School of Law

Charisa Smith Associate Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Peter J. Smith Arthur Selwyn Miller Research Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School

Glenn C. Smith Professor of Law, California Western School of Law

Catherine Smith Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Deirdre M. Smith Professor of Law, and Dir. of the Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic, University of Maine School of Law

Rachel Jay Smith Professor of Practice, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Don C. Smith Associate Professor of the Practice of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Fred O. Smith, Jr Associate Professor of Law, Emory University

Robert H. Smith Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Ben Smith Assistant Professor and Director of Academic Success, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law

Cathay Y. N. Smith Associate Professor of Law, University of Montana Blewett School of Law

Bryant Walker Smith Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina

Abbe Smith Professor of Law, Georgetown Law Center

William J. Snape, III Assistant Dean and Professor, American University, Washington College of Law

Judd F. Sneirson Associate Professor of Law, Savannah Law School

Stacey Sobel Professor of Law, Western State College of Law

Avi Soifer Dean and Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawai’i

Karen C. Sokol Associate Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Lawrence Solan Don Forchelli Professor of Law, Brooklyn Law School

Gemma Solimene Clinical Associate Professor of Law, Fordham University School of Law

Robert Solomon Clinical Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law

Sarah Song Professor of Law and Political Science, University of California, Berkeley

Cynthia Soohoo Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Juliet Sorensen Associate Dean for Clinical Education and Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Brian Soucek Professor of Law, UC Davis School of Law

Anna Spain Bradley Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Jessica Sparks Clinical Professor of Law, Southern University Law Center

Norman W. Spaulding Nelson Bowman Sweitzer and Marie B. Sweitzer Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Sloan G. Speck Associate Professor of Law, University of Colorado Law School

Mary Spector Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

David B. Spence Baker Botts Chair in Law, University of Texas School of Law

mai linh Spencer Associate Clinical Professor, UC Hastings College of the Law

James Speta Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Mark Spiegel Professor of Law, Boston College Law School

Bethany Spielman Professor of Medical Jurisprudence, Southern Illinois University

Jane M. Spinak Edward Ross Aranow Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Peter J. Spiro Charles R. Weiner Professor of Law, Temple University Beasley School of Law

Hugh D. Spitzer Professor of Law, University of Washington

Mark Squillace Raphael J. Moses Professor of Natural Resources Law, University of Colorado Law School

Jeffrey Evans Stake Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Kathryn Stanchi Jack E. Feinberg Professor of Litigation, Temple University School of Law

Kirk J. Stark Barrall Family Professor of Tax Law and Policy, UCLA School of Law

James H. Stark Roger Sherman Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Connecticut School of Law

Barbara Stark Professor of Law and Hofstra Research Scholar, Maurice A. Deane School of Law, Hofstra University

Andrej Thomas Starkis Assistant Professor of Law Emeritus, Massachusetts School of Law

Sonja Starr Professor of Law, University of Michigan

Linda Starr Clinical Professor, Santa Clara University School of Law

Maxwell L. Stearns Venable, Baetjer & Howard Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Michalyn Steele Associate Professor of Law, Brigham Young University Law

Michael Steenson Professor of Law, Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Elissa Steglich Clinical Professor, University of Texas School of Law

Carol S. Steiker Henry J. Friendly Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Jordan Steiker Professor of Law, University of Texas School of Law

Edward Stein Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University

Allan R. Stein Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Gregory M. Stein Professor of Law, University of Tennessee

Richard H. Steinberg Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Jessica Steinberg Associate Professor of Clinical Law, George Washington University

Daniel J. Steinbock Dean and Professor Emeritus, University of Toledo College of Law

Mark E. Steiner Professor of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston

Julie E. Steiner Professor of Law, Western New England University School of Law

John P. Steines, Jr. Professor of Law, New York University Law School

Ralph G. Steinhardt Professor of Law and Lobingier Professor of Comparative Law and Jurisprudence, The George Washington University Law School

Joan Steinman University Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Chicago- Kent College of Law

Adam Steinman University Research Professor of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law, University of Alabama

Rena Steinzor Edward M. Robinson Professor of Law, University of Maryland Carey Law School

Jeffrey W. Stempel Doris S. & Theodore B. Lee Professor of Law, Boyd School of Law-University of Nevada Las Vegas

Pamela J. Stephens Professor of Law Emerita, Vermont Law School

Beth Stephens Distinguished Professor, Rutgers Law School

Matthew C. Stephenson Eli Goldston Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Milena Sterio Professor of Law, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

Gwen Roseman Stern Professor of Law, Drexel University Kline School of Law

Rachel Stern Professor of Law and Political Science, University of California Berkeley

Jean Sternlight Professor of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas

Faith Stevelman Professor of Law, New York Law School

Rebecca Stewart Associate Professor of Law, Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Jed Stiglitz Associate Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Kristen Stilt Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Nomi Maya Stolzenberg Nathan and Lilly Shappel Chair in Law, University of Southern California Law School

Rebecca Stone Assistant Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Katherine Stone Arjay and Frances Miller Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Geoffrey R. Stone Edward H. Levi Distinguished Professor, University of Chicago

Richard Storrow Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Irwin P. Stotzky Professor of Law, University of Miami Law School

John Kelly Strader Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Robert N. Strassfeld Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University

Michael S. Straubel Professor of Law, Valparaiso University School of Law

Gregg Strauss Associate Professor, University of Virginia School of Law

Debra M. Strauss Professor of Business Law, Fairfield University

Peter L. Strauss Betts Professor of Law Emeritus, Columbia Law School

Leslie Street Associate Professor of Law and Director of the Law Library, Mercer University School of Law

S.I. Strong Manley O. Hudson Professor of Law, University of Missouri School of Law

Susan P. Sturm George M. Jaffin Professor of Law and Social Responsibility, Columbia Law School

Susan P. Stuart Professor Emerita of Law, Valparaiso U. Law School

Juliet P. Stumpf Robert E. Jones Professor of Advocacy and Ethics, Lewis & Clark Law School

Susan Sturm George M. Jaffin Professor of Law and Social Responsibility, Columbia Law School

Eva Subotnik Associate Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Stephen N. Subrin Professor Emeritus, Northeastern University School of Law

Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. Jesse Climenko Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Mark A. Summers Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law

Diane M. Sumoski Associate Clinical Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Christian B. Sundquist Professor of Law, Albany Law School

Lyal S. Sunga Visiting Professor, The American University of Rome

Ellen Suni Professor of Law, University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) School of Law

Emily Suski Assistant Professor, University of South Carolina

Sonia M. Suter Professor of Law, The George Washington University Law School

Rick Swedloff Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Maureen A. Sweeney Law School Associate Professor, University of Maryland Carey School of Law

JoAnne Sweeny Professor of Law, University of Louisville

Allison Tait Associate Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

David Takacs Professor of Law, University of California Hastings College of the Law

Shauhin Talesh Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law

Brian Z. Tamanaha John S. Lehmann University Professor, Washington University School of Law

Yvonne Tamayo Professor of Law, Willamette University College of Law

David S. Tanenhaus James E. Rogers Professor of Law, William S. Boyd School of Law

James Alexander Tanford Professor Emeritus, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Aaron Tang Acting Professor of Law, University of California Davis

Karen Tani Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley

Theresa K. Tarves Professor of Legal Research, Penn State Law

Joshua C. Tate Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Jennifer Taub Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Mateo Taussig-Rubbo Professor, SUNY Buffalo Law School

Margaret H. Taylor Professor of Law, Wake Forest University School of Law

David Taylor Professor of Law, Northern Illinois University College of Law

Allyn L. Taylor Affiliate Professor of Law, University of Washington

Kim Taylor-Thompson Professor of Clinical Law, NYU School of Law

Peter Teachout Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

John W. Teeter, Jr. Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law

Ruti Teitel Ernst C. Stiefel Professor of Comparative Law, New York Law School

Wanda M. Temm Clinical Professor of Law, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law

Benjamin A. Templin Professor of Law, Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Irene Ten Cate Clinical Assistant Professor, University of Houston Law Center

Gabriel H. Teninbaum Professor of Legal Writing & Director of the Institute of Legal Innovation & Technology, Suffolk University Law School

Leslie Y. Garfield Tenzer Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Rick Tepker Professor of Law & Calvert Chair of Law and Liberty, University of Oklahoma

Terrill Pollman Professor of Law, Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas

Nicolas Terry Professor of Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law

Laurel Terry Professor of Law, Penn State University – Dickinson Law

Fran L. Tetunic Professor of Law, Shepard Broad College of Law Nova Southeastern University

Joseph Thai Watson Centennial Chair in Law, University of Oklahoma College of Law

Gerald J. Thain Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Wisconsin

David Thaw Assistant Professor of Law and Information Sciences, University of Pittsburgh

Sherod Thaxton Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Steve Thel Wormser Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

Chantal Thomas Professor of Law, Cornell University

Kendall Thomas Nash Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Suja A. Thomas Peer and Sarah Pedersen Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law

Kimberly Thomas Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Ann F. Thomas Otto L. Walter Distinguished Professor of Tax Law, New York Law School

Dana Thompson Clinical Professor of Law, University of Michigan Law School

Anthony Thompson Professor of Clinical Law, New York University School of Law

Casey Thomson Clinical Professor of Law, Duke University School of Law

Elizabeth Thornburg Richard R. Lee Endowed Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Roberta Thyfault Legal Writing Professor, California Western School of Law

Lance Tibbles Professor of Law, Capital University Law School

Dr. Donald F. Tibbs Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas Kline R. School of Law

Katharine Tinto Clinical Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law

Kristen Tiscione Professor of Law, Legal Practice, Georgetown University Law Center

Matthew Titolo Professor, West Virginia University College of Law

Scott Titshaw Associate Professor of Law, Mercer University School of Law

Adam G. Todd Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of Dayton School of Law

Karen Tokarz Charles Nagel Professor of Law, Washington University School of Law

Franita Tolson Professor of Law, USC Gould School of Law

Joseph P. Tomain Dean Emeritus and the Wilbert and Helen Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Michael Tonry Presidential Professor of Criminal Law and Policy, University of Minnesota Law School

Gerald Torres Jane M.G. Foster Professor of Law, Cornell University

Annette Torres Professor of Legal Writing, University of Miami School of Law

Emily Torstveit Ngara Visiting Associate Clinical Professor, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University

Marshall Tracht Professor of Law, New York Law School

Ben Trachtenberg Associate Professor of Law, University School of Law

Michelle Travis Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Mary Pat Treuthart Professor of Law, Gonzaga University School of Law

Shannon Trevino Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles

Laurence Tribe Carl M. Loeb University Professor, Harvard Law School

Katherine A. Trisolini Professor of Law, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles (Loyola Marymount University)

Yvonne Troya Clinical Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of Law

C. Cora True-Frost Associate Professor, Syracuse University College of Law, Director, Impunity Watch

Robert L. Tsai Professor of Law, American University Washington College of Law

Lisa A.Tucker Associate Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law

Deborah Tuerkheimer Class of 1940 Research Professor, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

Danielle Tully Assistant Professor of Legal Writing, Suffolk University Law School

Jenia I. Turner Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Christian Turner Associate Professor of Law, University of Georgia School of Law

Robert W. Tuttle Berz Research Professor of Law and Religion, George Washington University Law School

Diane Uchimiya Professor of Law, University of La Verne College of Law

David M. Uhlmann Jeffrey F. Liss Professor from Practice, University of Michigan Law School

Thomas S. Ulen Swanlund Chair Emeritus, University of Illinois College of Law

Dehlia Umunna Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Jennifer Urban Clinical Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law

Stephen K. Urice Professor of Law, University of Miami School of Law

Sarah Valentine Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Joyce White Vance Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law, Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr School of Law at the University of Alabama

Franks J. Vandal Professor of Law, Emory University School of Law

Rachel E. VanLandingham Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Natasha Varyani Visiting Assistant Professor, New England Law | Boston

Michael Vastine Professor of Law, St. Thomas University School of Law

Wendy Hinton Vaughn Clinical Associate Professor, Northern Illinois University College of Law

Carlos M. Vazquez Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Yolanda Vázquez Associate Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Urska Velikonja Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Penny M.Venetis Clinical Professor of Law, Director, International Human Rights Clinic, Judge Dickinson R. Debevoise Scholar, Rutgers Law School

Christine Venter Teaching Professor, University of Notre Dame School of Law

Robert R.M. Verchick Gauthier-St. Martin Chair in Environmental Law, Loyola University New Orleans

J. H. Verkerke T. Munford Boyd Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law

Alexander Vernon Assistant Professor of Law, Detroit Mercy School of Law

Kia Vernon Associate Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University School of Law

Liza Vertinsky Associate Professor of Law, Emory Law School

Allan W. Vestal Professor of Law, Drake University Law School

Esther Vicente Full Law Professor, Inter-American University of Puerto Rico

Clifford J. Villa Associate Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law

Rose Cuison Villazor Professor of Law and Chancellor’s Social Justice Scholar, Rutgers Law School

Gretchen Viney Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Joseph Vining Harry Burns Hutchins Collegiate Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Michigan Law School

Kathleen Elliott Vinson Professor of Legal Writing, Suffolk University Law School

Louis J. Virelli III Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law

Steven Virgil Professor, Wake Forest University

Manoj Viswanathan Associate Professor of Law, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Michael Vitiello Distinguished Professor of Law, McGeorge School of Law

Joan Vogel Professor of Law, Vermont Law School

Carissa J. Vogel Professor of Legal Research, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Valorie K. Vojdik Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law

Robert Volk Associate Professor of Law, Boston University School of Law

Michele R. Vollmer Clinical Professor of Law, Penn State Law – University Park

Leti Volpp Robert D. and Leslie Kay Raven Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Rachel Vorspan Professor of Law, Fordham Law School

R. Polk Wagner Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Angela Walch Professor of Law, St. Mary’s University School of Law

Ari Ezra Waldman Professor of Law, New York Law School

Vern R. Walker Professor Emeritus of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University

David S. Walker Dwight D. Opperman Distinguished Professor of Law, Emeritus, Drake University Law School

Tammi Walker Associate Professor of Law & Psychology, University of Arizona

Bela August Walker Visiting Professor of Law, City University of New York School of Law

Robin Walker Sterling Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Teresa Wall-Cyb Associate Professor of Law, Golden Gate University, School of Law

Clinton G. Wallace Assistant Professor of Law, University of South Carolina

Spencer Weber Waller John Paul Stevens Chair in Competition Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Alex L. Wang Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Lu-in Wang Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Ettie Ward Professor of Law, St. John’s University School of Law

Jeff Ward Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Duke School of Law

Daniel Warshawsky Professor of Law, New York Law School

Rhonda Wasserman Professor of Law and John E. Murray Faculty Scholar, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Catherine J. Wasson Associate Professor of Law, Elon University School of Law

Melissa A. Waters Professor of Law, Washington University

Susan C. Wawrose Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of Dayton School of Law

Danielle Weatherby Associate Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Lindsey Webb Associate Professor, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Judith Welch Wegner Burton Craige Professor Emerita, University of North Carolina School of Law

Anita Weinberg Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Jon Weinberg Associate Dean for Research & Faculty Development and Professor of Law, Wayne State University

Lloyd L. Weinreb Dane Professor of Law Emeritus, Harvard Law School

Laura Weinrib Professor of Law, University of Chicago Law School

Henry Weinstein Professor of the Practice of Law, University of California, Irvine Law School

Justin Weinstein-Tull Associate Professor of Law, Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law

Alan Jay Weisbard Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Kelly Weisberg Professor of Law, UC Hastings College of the Law

Richard H. Weisberg Walter Floersheimer Professor of Constitutional Law, Cardozo Law School

Kate R. Weisburd Associate Professor of Law, George Washington University School of Law

Suzanne M. Weise Teaching Associate Professor of Law, West Virginia University College of Law

Joshua Weishart Associate Professor of Law & Policy, West Virginia University College of Law

Brandon Weiss Associate Professor of Law, University of Missouri Kansas City School of Law

Charles D. Weisselberg Shannon Cecil Turner Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley School of Law

Deborah M. Weissman Reef C. Ivey II Distinguished Professor of Law, University of North Carolina

Lois A. Weithorn Professor of Law and Harry & Lillian Hastings Research Chair, University of California Hastings College of the Law

Anna Welch Clinical Professor, University of Maine School of Law

Anne E. Wells Clinical Professor of Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles

Carwina Weng Clinical Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

Ellen Wertheimer Professor of Law, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law

Robin West Haas Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Kimberly West-Faulcon Professor of Law and James P. Bradley Chair in Constitutional Law, Loyola Law School Los Angeles

Maureen Weston Professor of Law, Pepperdine School of Law

Jane Wettach William B. McGuire Clinical Professor of Law, Duke Law School

Lesley Michelle Wexler Professor of Law, University of Illinois College of Law

David B. Wexler Professor of Law, University of Puerto Rico, School of Law , University of Puerto Rico

Linda Whisman Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School

Andrew R. Whitcup Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Alan White Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Barbara Ann White Professor of Law, University of Baltimore School of Law

Lucie White Professor of Law, Harvard Law School

Alex Whiting Professor of Practice, Harvard Law School

John Whitlow Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

James Q. Whitman Ford Foundation Professor of Comparative and Foreign Law, Yale University

Deborah Widiss Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer of Law

Amy Widman Associate Professor of Law, Northern Illinois University College of Law

William M. Wiecek Professor of Public Law and Legislation Emeritus, Syracuse University College of Law

Peter J. Wiedenbeck Joseph H. Zumbalen Professor of the Law of Property, Washington University School of Law

Annecoos Wiersema Professor of Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

Grace Wigal Teaching Professor Emeritus, West Virginia University College of Law

Stephanie Wildman Professor Emerita, Santa Clara University

Joan C. Williams Hastings Foundation Chair, University of California, Hastings College of the Law

Serena M. Williams Professor of Law, Widener University Delaware Law School

Andrew W. Williams Director, Lawyering Program, New York University School of Law

Neil G. Williams Associate Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Robert F. Williams Distinguished Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Verna L. Williams Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Lauren E. Willis Professor of Law, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles

Judge Penny L. Willrich (Ret.) Interim Dean, Arizona Summit Law School

Erika K. Wilson Associate Professor of Law, University of North Carolina

Cindy Wilson Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Brennan M. Wingerter Assistant Professor of Law, LMU Duncan School of Law

Jane K. Winn Professor of Law, University of Washington School of Law

Peter Winship James Cleo Thompson Sr. Trustee Professor of Law, SMU Dedman School of Law

Steven L. Winter Walter S. Gibbs Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law, Wayne State University School of Law

Michael J. Wishnie William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law, Yale Law School

John Fabian Witt Duffy Class of 1960 Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Stephen Wizner William O. Douglas Clinical Professor Emeritus, Yale Law School

Victoria Saker Woeste Research Professor, American Bar Foundation

Louis Wolcher Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Washington School of Law

Susan M. Wolf McKnight Presidential Professor of Law, Medicine & Public Policy, University of Minnesota

Arthur Wolf Professor of Law, Western New England University

Tobias Barrington Wolff Professor of Law, Penn Law School

Bella Sewall Wolitz Assistant Professor of Law, LMU Duncan School of Law

David Wolitz Associate Professor of Law, University of Tennessee College of Law

Jarrod Wong Professor of Law, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Mary Christina Wood Philip H. Knight Professor, University of Oregon School of Law

Barbara Bennett Woodhouse LQC Lamar Professor of Law, Emory University Law School

Kevin Woodson Professor of Law, University of Richmond School of Law

Lauris Wren Clinical Professor of Law, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University

Jennifer Wriggins Sumner T. Bernstein Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law

Amy J. Wright Assistant Professor of Law, University of San Francisco School of Law

Edieth Y. Wu Lois Prestage Woods Professor of Law, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University

Gideon Yaffe Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Sofia Yakren Associate Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

David C. Yamada Professor of Law, Suffolk University Law School

Ellen Yaroshefsky Professor of Law, Maurice A Deane School of Law Hofstra University

Ray Yasser Professor of Law, University of Tulsa College of Law

David Yassky Professor of Law, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

Kenji Yoshino Chief Justice Earl Warren Professor of Constitutional Law, New York University School of Law

David Yosifon Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Donna Young President William McKinley Distinguished Professor of Law and Public Policy, Albany Law School

Deborah Young Professor of Law, Cumberland School of Law

Corey Rayburn Yung Professor of Law, University of Kansas School of Law

Kellen Zale Associate Professor of Law, University of Houston Law Center

Deborah Zalesne Professor of Law, CUNY School of Law

Jonathan Zasloff Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Noah Zatz Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law

Steven Zeidman Professor, CUNY School of law

Timothy Zick John Marshall Professor of Government and Citizenship, William & Mary Law School

Mary Ziegler Stearns Weaver Miller Professor, Florida State University College of Law

Candace M. Zierdt Professor of Law, Stetson University College of Law

Emily Zimmerman Professor of Law, Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law

Julie Zink Professor of Lawyering Skills, University of Dayton School of Law

Jonathan Zittrain George Bemis Professor of International Law, Harvard Law School

Marcia Zug Professor of Law, University of South Carolina

Mary Marsh Zulack Clinical Professor of Law, Columbia Law School

Adnan A. Zulfiqar Assistant Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Christine Zuni Cruz Professor of Law, University of New Mexico School of Law

This article was originally published by “NYT” –

==See Also==

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50380.htm