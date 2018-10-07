Jair Bolsonaro, a candidate for Brazil’s presidency came on top in Sunday’s vote and will face off with his rival Fernando Haddad in the runoff, exit polls and preliminary official results show.

With 53.93 percent of ballots counted, Bolsonaro was leading in the race with 49.02 percent of the vote. Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party was second with 26.09 percent, the electoral committee said.

After 86 percent of ballots counted Bolsonaro remained in the lead with 47.6 percent of the vote Haddad, of the Workers’ Party, fell behind with 27.24 percent of the vote.An exit poll by Ibope suggested Bolsonaro would come first with 45 percent of the vote, followed by Haddad with 28 percent. A candidate needs more than 50 percent of votes to avoid a runoff on October 28.

Previously, the data of the Datafolha pollster revealed that Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro extended his lead over rivals as potential support for him in the election had increased from 32 percent to 35 percent since the beginning of the week.

Candidate Fernando Haddad was expected to be supported by 22 percent of the voters. The poll was held on Wednesday and Thursday among more than 10,000 people in 389 Brazilian municipalities.

The first round of the Brazilian presidential vote was scheduled to take place alongside the parliamentary election on Sunday. The second round is set to be held on October 28.