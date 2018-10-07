This article was first published by The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives in early September. The article provides a historical overview. It does include recent developments pertaining to the election campaign following Lula’s decision to drop out of the race and back another PT candidate for the presidency.

Brazil has been embroiled in socioeconomic crisis since the collapse of commodity prices in 2014 pushed the country into a deep recession. The dismissal of the last government in 2016 added political and judicial scandal to the mix when the PT administration of Dilma Rousseff, Lula’s protégé, was impeached in a parliamentary coup on trumped-up charges of financial illegality (not corruption).

For the last two years, Brazil has been led by an unelected right-wing acting president who has also been charged with two cases of corruption. Michel Temer is widely hated for imposing harsh austerity measures in 2017, including highly unpopular pension reforms and deep cuts to government spending while raising salaries for legislators. With an ap- proval rating of only 3%, according to one recent poll, Temer is Brazil’s most unpopular president ever.

Lula, on the other hand, remains well-liked in the country. The two- time president (2002 — 2010) is widely credited with lifting tens of millions of Brazilians out of poverty through redistributive economic reforms (see my past articles for the Monitor at http://www.policyalternatives.ca/monitor). A concert in Rio de Janeiro at the end of July featuring Chico Buarque and other big Brazilian acts, who are calling for Lula’s release from prison, drew tens of thousands people into the street.