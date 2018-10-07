Polar opposites were on glaring display during the United Nations Security Council meeting “Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction,” on September 26, with the meeting chaired by President Donald Trump, representing the US Presidency of the Security Council for the month of September.

Trump had stated, during his General Assembly speech the previous day:

“Virtually everywhere socialism or communism has been tried, it has produced suffering, corruption, and decay. Socialism’s thirst for power leads to expansion, incursion, and oppression. All the nations of the world should resist socialism and the misery that it brings to everyone.“

The following day, at the September 26 Security Council meeting, President Obiang Nguema Mbasoso, of Equatorial Guinea gave a devastating description of the cost of capitalism, payment for which is extorted from the powerless citizens of capitalist behemoths:

“The expenses incurred by the nuclear Powers to maintain and, in some cases, modernize their arsenals exceed the combined budgets of all the countries of the African Union and some other regions.”

President Donald Trump’s opening statement at the September 26 Security Council meeting included a surprising accusation against China (Previously Russia was the whipping boy on which the result of US elections was blamed.):

“Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 elections, to be held in November, against my Administration. They do not want me, or us, to win because I am the first President ever to challenge China on trade, and we are winning on trade. We are winning at every level. We do not want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming elections.”

Within the same statement Trump declares that working with Chinese President Xi Jinping has been a “pleasure and an honor.” Clearly the vaunted US democracy and the electoral system of the most powerful country in the world is pathetically incompetent, if it is so vulnerable to alleged interference, first by Russia, and almost immediately after, China.

Having denounced Socialism, and inadvertently revealed the cupidity and incompetence of capitalism, Trump was confronted by the extraordinary intellectual and moral authority of Evo Morales, President of Bolivia. President Morales’ scathing critique of the capitalist “paradise” of the United States was a documented and incontestable list of the most atrocious series of aggressions and crimes committed by capitalist countries throughout the past 75 years:

“We are convinced that it is essential to discuss not only the effects, but above all the structural causes of armed conflicts and the real motivations for breaches of international peace, security and justice. One example of that is Iran, a country that has already been referred to this morning. In 1953 the United States financed, organized and executed a coup d’etat against a democratically elected Government, that, in exercise of its sovereignty, nationalized its oil from the hands of an Anglo-American company. Then, for several decades, it supported an authoritarian Government that allowed oil profits to benefit transnational corporations. That was the situation until the 1979 revolution…Now that Iran has regained control of its resources, it is once again a victim of a United States siege…….I would also point to the region of the Middle East, rich in natural resources but disproportionately affected by invasions, wars and situations of unjustified aggression that continue to produce pain and mourning among its peoples. That region has been the scene of the three greatest aggressions committed in the twenty-first century. The first was the illegal invasion of Iraq, based on the lie that the country possessed weapons of mass destruction. That invasion resulted in more than 1 million deaths. The second aggression was the overthrow of the Libyan government, with tens of thousands of dead, on the pretext of humanitarian motivations. The serious political instability and humanitarian crisis it unleashed in North Africa are ongoing.….Every time the United States invades a country, launches missiles or finances regime-change, it does so together with a propaganda campaign that reiterates that such action is in the name of justice, freedom, democracy, human rights or for humanitarian reasons. I would like to inform the Council that the United States is not interested in democracy, for if that were so it would not have financed coups d’etat and supported dictators. It would not threaten democratically elected Governments with military interventions, as it has done with Venezuela. It is not interested in human rights or justice. If so, it would sign and ratify international human rights treaties. It would not encourage the use of torture or withdraw from the Human Rights Council. It would not separate migrant children from their families or put them in cages. The United States is not interested in multilateralism. If so, it would not have withdrawn from the Paris Agreement or renounced the global compact on migration….. ….Such contempt for multilateralism is motivated by its desire for geopolitical control and to appropriate national resources.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raised one of the most terrible issues confronting the Security Council, an issue inextricably linked to the criminal failure to comply with the humanitarian exemptions in the resolutions against the DPRK: Biological warfare. Lavrov stated:

“Washington’s desire to preserve a free hand has also been apparent when the Convention’s regime has encountered additional issues with regard to the spread of military medical and biological activity, including in the post-Soviet space. We urge everyone to reject the militarization of health care.”

One of the most criminal examples of the weaponization of medical care, specifically by withholding medical aid, is the Global Fund to Combat Aids, Malaria and Tuberculosis’ recent decision to withhold funding for medical care to Tuberculosis patients in the DPRK. Cutting medical care to Tuberculosis patients inevitably leads to development of multi-drug resistant strains of Tuberculosis, most often fatal, and resulting in an epidemic of MDRTB in the DPRK, with the potential to cause a pandemic. This weaponization of medical care, by withholding aid, and thereby causing development of more deadly forms of the disease, killing huge number of people, must be described as a form of medical genocide of the people of the DPRK.

*

Carla Stea is Global Research’s correspondent at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, N.Y.

