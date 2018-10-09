Deepening US hostility toward China is all about wanting to curb its growing economic, financial, and military might.

It’s about Washington’s imperial aims, wanting dominance over all other nations, its opposition to mutual cooperation and multi-world polarity, its rage to colonize planet earth for unchallenged control over all countries, their resources and populations – endless wars its favored strategy in pursuing its hegemonic objectives.

Beijing was accused of trying to undermine the Trump regime politically, economically, and over trade, along with interfering in America’s November midterm elections – no evidence cited by US officials because none exists.

On Monday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert discussed Pompeo’s visit to Beijing, saying he

“directly addressed ‎areas where the United States and China do not agree, including on the South China Sea and human rights,” adding: “He also emphasized the importance of maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability” – saying nothing about Trump’s trade war and provocative US naval operations close to Chinese waters and territory.

A reported upcoming US Pacific Fleet show of force in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait will further strain bilateral relations.

Pompeo wrongfully blamed China for deteriorated ties with the US. Following their meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said:

“The US has…taken a series of actions regarding Taiwan and other matters and leveled groundless accusations against China’s domestic and foreign policy,” adding: Its “actions have damaged our mutual trust, cast a shadow over the future of China-US relations, and go against the interests of the people of the two countries.” “We demand that the US to immediately stop its misguided comments and actions. China and the US should stick to the right path of win-win cooperation and avoid straying into conflict and confrontation.”

Pompeo expressed what he called “great concerns about actions China has taken…”

Tensions during his Beijing visit further indicated deteriorating bilateral relations. Wang Yi’s public displeasure showed his government’s anger over unacceptable Trump regime policies.

Further proof was over President Xi Jinping’s refusal to meet with Pompeo unlike earlier in June.

China’s Global Times asked should Beijing endure US “insult(s) and back down? Surely not,” it stressed, adding:

“China must steadfastly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests ranging from trade to defense and take countermeasures against US provocations.” “We cannot allow the conflict with the US to dominate China’s foreign relations or to direct where China’s governance will be heading.” “China is not the Soviet Union. The US cannot deal with China as it did with the Soviet Union.”

It rejects the Trump regime’s “big stick” approach to bilateral relations, along with falsely claiming China threatens US national security.

According to former State Department official/Asia Society Policy Institute president Daniel Russel, Trump’s “confrontational approach… is far more likely to cause China to dig in than to give in.”

“It will reduce the likelihood that the Chinese will make common cause over North Korea policy.”

Washington and Beijing agree on Korean peninsula denuclearization. Their approach to achieving it differs markedly.

China favors a phased/drawn out reciprocal approach v. speedy, one-sided denuclearization the Trump regime demands – unwilling to make concessions until all its demands are met, a procedure Pyongyang rejects.

Beijing also expressed concerns about Washington wanting its influence in the DPRK increased at its expense, fearing as well that too rapid denuclearization could destabilize the country, including Kim’s leadership.

Wang and Pompeo’s failure to hold a joint news conference following talks was a clear sign of deepening bilateral friction.

An upcoming Kim Jong-un/Putin summit is planned. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “possible dates, place, and format of such a visit are being worked out.”

Xi Jinping intends visiting Pyongyang ahead. According to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a Kim/Japanese PM Shinzo Abe summit is “open. A new order is being created on the Korean peninsula.”

North Korean state media said meetings with China and Russia will be held. Kim’s visit to Beijing in March was his first foreign diplomatic trip as leader.

In upcoming meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping, he’s likely to get their support in dealings with Washington.

*

