5 hours ago October 10, 2018J.C.

gallery UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: UK Should Not be Arming Regimes That Target Journalists

By Andrew Smith
Global Research, October 10, 2018
Campaign Against Arms Trade
Saudi-Arabia_Asia_Copter-Drone-Regulations-Laws-300x220

 

The Turkish authorities have announced that they will search the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul as part of their investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen going into the embassy.

The Saudi regime has one of the poorest human rights records of any government in the world. Reporters Without Borders ranks it among the worst countries for journalist freedoms. In 2012, Saudi blogger Raif Badawi was sentenced to 10 years in detention and 10,000 lashes for criticising the regime’s human rights record.

Over recent months the Saudi authorities have cracked down on women’s rights campaigners and human rights defenders.

The regime is also the world’s largest buyers of UK arms, which it has used in the ongoing bombardment of Yemen. The war has killed thousands and created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

UK government statistics show that since the bombing of Yemen began in 2015, the UK has licensed £4.7 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia, including:

  • £2.7 billion worth of ML10 licences (Aircraft, helicopters, drones)
  • £1.9 billion worth of ML4 licences (Grenades, bombs, missiles, countermeasures)

Andrew Smith of Campaign Against Arms Trade said:

 “The accusations from the Turkish authorities are very serious. The Saudi regime has a proven contempt for its critics and has used its position to crack down on free speech and dissent. Despite the atrocities and abuses, it has always been able to rely on the uncritical political and military support of the UK and other arms dealing governments.

Journalism is fundamental to democracy. It’s time for Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt to end the arms sales and call on the regime to end its persecution of journalists and human rights defenders.”

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

The original source of this article is Campaign Against Arms Trade
Copyright © Andrew Smith, Campaign Against Arms Trade, 2018

 

https://www.globalresearch.ca/uk-arms-sales-to-saudi-arabia-uk-should-not-be-arming-regimes-that-target-journalists/5656642

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.