By Cindy Sheehan

October 13, 2018 “Information Clearing House“ – Women’s March on the Pentagon (WMOP) is excited to announce we are ready and rarin’ to go for our long anticipated march and rally at ground-zero for US imperialism.

“We envisioned this principled non-partisan march on the bi-partisan war machine at the beginning of this year. Despite obstacles, we are excited that many people have been attracted to this long over-due antiwar march in Washington, DC,” said one of the lead organizers, antiwar activist Cindy Sheehan, from her home in California.

This is our schedule of events for the weekend of October 20-21:

Saturday, October 20:

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

1525 Newton St NW

Washington, DC 20010

(Free, but donations to cover costs of space and refreshments will be accepted)

Noon to 4:30pm

Workshops covering:

Women’s Basic Self-defense

Protest Music History and Current Practice

Alternative Media and Citizen Journalism

Current Situation in Yemen

Civil Assistance (how to help those harmed by US Imperialism and the Pentagon budget)

(And More!)

4:30 to 6pm



Dinner on your own



6pm to 8pm

(St. Stephen’s)

Meet and Greet and Open Mic Night.

Hosted by CODEPINK



Sunday, October 21st

11am

Begin gathering at Pentagon City Metro Station

(Click for DC Metro Info)

12 noon to 12:45pm

March on Pentagon

(Click for Website)

1pm to 4pm

Rally at Pentagon

(Click for Speaker/Performer Line-up)

4pm to 6pm

Clean Up

(Stay to help us, please!)

Monday, October 22



11:30am to 1:30pm



Non-violent Act of Civil Assistance

WMOP will be feeding people who are unconscionably homeless in the wealthiest nation on earth at a local DC park.

(Place will be announced at Rally and on Website, and Facebook Event Page on October 21)

For more information or to schedule an interview with a speaker/performer or organizer, please contact

Cindy Sheehan at: CindySheehan@MarchonPentagon.com

or

Emma Fiala at: Emma@MarchonPentagon.com

or

Bonnie Caracciolo at: bosmarch2018@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This is NOT a pink-pussy-hatted event to only oppose Trump and Get Out the Vote for the treacherous and warmongering Democrats (or Republicans): This is a principled non-partisan march on the bi-partisan US war machine.





***

JOIN HERE and/or DONATE to make our dream of a peaceful, sustainable, and PROsperous (for all) future possible.

