Dear Readers,

With constant changes being made to the way search engines and social media reference and display articles from independent media, making sure we do everything in our power to keep our content as accessible to you as we can is a full time job. It’s also a job we can’t do on our own: we need your help!

Modifications to search engine algorithms often mean results from independent media get pushed down and out. This has an adverse effect on website traffic and, therefore, website revenue. Our content has always been free of charge and, with your help, we would like to keep it that way.

If you can see your way to making a financial contribution, large or small, to help us stay on course through these rough waters, we would be greatly indebted to you. Please consider making a one-time donation, a monthly recurring donation, becoming a Global Research member, or making a purchase from our online store.

We invite you to to forward our articles, and videos to your friends and colleagues. Do you think someone in your entourage could benefit from our daily newsletter? Why not suggest they sign up, it’s free! And don’t forget to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to keep spreading awareness to your friends and followers.

Online donation

Make a one time or recurring donation and/or become a Member and receive free books. Any amount large or small will contribute to supporting Global Research

DONATE AND/OR BECOME A MEMBER (link to donation page)

Global Research Members enable us to make CRG articles and videos available to the broadest possible readership. Becoming a member essentially constitutes an endorsement of the Global Research website.

Donation by mail

Kindly send your cheque or money order to the following address:

Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

PO Box 55019

11 Notre-Dame Ouest,

MONTREAL, Qc, H2Y 4A7

CANADA

For donations from the US, the money order should be “International” payable outside the US

To reach us by email: crg.online@yahoo.com

Browse our online book store here

Thank you for supporting independent media.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/facts-are-being-erased-global-research-needs-your-help/5621041