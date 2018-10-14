Bolsonaro is a symptom of a much larger disease. He has only reached this level, a head-to-head in the second round against Lula’s candidate Haddad, because of a sophisticated, rolling, multi-stage, judicial/congressional/business/media Hybrid War unleashed on Brazil.

-Pepe Escobar [1]

On October 7th, in the first round of the 2018 Brazilian elections, Jair Bolsonaro, notorious for his sympathies for past military dictatorships scored a decisive victory over his nearest rival Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party (PT). If successful in the October 28th run-off elections, as is widely anticipated, Bolsonaro will preside over the eighth largest economy in the world.

From 2002 to 2016, the Latin American country has been governed by presidents affiliated with the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT). The party’s popularity had taken a dive in the wake of corruption scandals and massive protests for lower transit rates and improved public services.

One of the countries swept under the Latin American ‘Pink Tide’ of leftist governments, Brazil now stands poised to elect a leader who has been compared to U.S. President Donald Trump, if notAdolph Hitler, in his demagoguery and his predilection for expressing racist and misogynistic sentiments.

What is behind the apparent decline of the PT party and the rise of a fascist leaning leader? As significantly, who is supporting Bolsonaro’s leadership, both at the polls and in the streets, and why?

The Global Research News Hour attempts to address these questions with three guests.

Our first guest, Pepe Escobar, sees foreign interference at work in Brazil’s political situation, detailing what he sees as the trumped up charges against both PT presidents Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. Escobar also spotlights the role of the populist Right and particularly on Steve Bannon in the Bolsonaro campaign.

Around the mid-point of the program, a former radio colleague at radio station CKUW and student named Alex, who also happens to be Brazilian, with a background in political activism, provides his grounds-eye view of what is motivating the people of Brazil to support a man like Bolsonaro, and what is also turning them away from the PT and its candidate Fernando Haddad.

Finally, Professor Michel Chossudovsky provides a broad analysis which reveals the history and role of neoliberal economic policy, even under former President Lula Da Silva, as a factor in the rise of Bolsonaro, and the decline of PT.

Pepe Escobar is a veteran Brazilian Journalist, geopolitical analyst and Correspondent at large for Asia Times based out of Hong Kong. He has written for Tom Dispatch, Sputnik News, and Press TV, and RT. His articles appear in a number of websites including Global Research, and is a frequent commentator on radio and tv.

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research. He is the author of eleven books including The Globalization of Poverty and The New World Order (2003), America’s “War on Terrorism”(2005), and Towards a World War III Scenario: The Dangers of Nuclear War (2011),

Global Research News Hour Episode 232

