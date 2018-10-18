Over 1300 days of Saudi-led aggression against Yemen, the number of victims has changed exponentially, while the International Community and the UN silent towards what’s happening!

A human-made disaster, killing and starvation, airstrikes, lack of food and medicine, blockade with no purpose other than to annihilate Yemen and its people!!

Preliminary result of Saudi-led aggression of more than (15,185) civilian deaths, including (3527) children and (2277) women.

At least (23,822) civilians injured, including 3526 children, and 2587 women who still suffer from lack of medicines, medical supplies and treatment due to the siege by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

The Legal Center also estimates the death of 160,000 Yemeni citizens from children, patients, and the wounded as a result of lack of basic medicines and medical services.

The center further noted that the Saudi military aggression has also caused the death of nearly 2,200 Yemenis from cholera.

Two in five of the Yemeni population, around 12 million people, are expected to face the worst famine in 100 years in coming months due to the escalating war and a deepening economic crisis, the World Food Program (WFP) said Monday.

It highlighted that aerial assaults being conducted by the Saudi-led alliance have resulted in the destruction of 15 airports and 14 ports, and damaged 2,559 roads and bridges in addition to 781 water storage facilities, 191 power stations and 426 telecommunications towers.

The statement went on to say that the incessant Saudi-led bombardment campaign has destroyed more than 421,911 houses, 930 mosques, 888 schools, 327 hospitals and health facilities plus 38 media organizations, halted the operation of 4,500 schools and left more than 4 million people internally displaced.

In addition, the Saudi-led coalition has targeted 1,818 government facilities, 749 food storehouses, 621 food trucks, 628 shops and commercial compounds, 362 fuel stations, 265 tankers, 339 factories, 310 poultry and livestock farms, 219 archaeological sites, 279 tourist facilities and 112 playgrounds and sports complexes.

The Legal Center for Rights and Developments in Yemen then called on the United Nations to shoulder its responsibilities concerning protection of human rights and the rules of international humanitarian law in Yemen.

The center finally asked the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to conduct a professional and impartial investigation into the crimes being perpetrated against civilians in Yemen.

