It is understandable people are outraged over the murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Meanwhile, few are outraged over the murder of thousands in Yemen and the prospect of the worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory. The United States in directly involved in killing innocents in Yemen.

Trump wants to sell billions of dollars of armaments to the Saudis and these will be used to kill more people in Yemen. The president says cranking out bombs, missiles, tanks, fighter jets, etc. will create jobs for Americans.

In other words, if you want to support your family and stay off the public dole, you have to participate in mass murder.

The average American, however, is at best vaguely aware of the role the US plays in Yemen. When was the last time you read a report about these war crimes in The New York Times or saw a report on CNN? It’s the job of the corporate media to keep these grisly realities safely hidden or at best seriously underreported.

Hypocrisy reeks from the White House, Congress, and the suites of the corporate media. Saudi Arabia has persecuted and executed critics for decades, yet the murder of one journalist—who wasn’t even a serious critic of the medieval regime—outrages the public.

If most Americans knew the truth about the Wahhabi version of Sunni Islam, they would want nothing to do with the Saudis despite their bounty of oil. Instead, the attention of the American people is steered toward Iran, described as the top sponsor of terrorism, when in fact the top sponsors of terror are the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

Dozens of unarmed people are killed by Israeli snipers—including medics and children—for the crime of protesting ill-treatment at the hands of what can only be described as an apartheid and racist government.

Back in April, Israel’s trained murderers killed Yasser Murtaja, a photojournalist who worked for the BBC and Vice. Not a word from Trump or his raft of neocons on Murtaja’s death, nor the wounding of half a dozen other journalists deliberately targeted by the IDF.

Trump tells us there will be a “deal of the century” between Israel and the Palestinians, a deal arranged by his son-in-law, a confirmed Zionist sharing a relationship with Bibi Netanyahu, the Likudnik prime minister of Israel.

Previous Israeli leaders have called the Palestinians “beasts on two legs” and “crocodiles.” General Shlomo Lahat, the mayor of Tel Aviv, said all Palestinians must be killed if they don’t agree to become slaves. Israel Koenig declared the Israeli government must use terror, assassination, intimidation, the cut off of all social services, and land confiscation to ethnically cleanse Galilee of its Arab population. There are dozens of quotes like this from Israeli leaders and academics.

In Saudi Arabia, the government will chop your head off it you consume alcohol, are involved in a consensual homosexual relationship, heterosexual adultery, consume illegal drugs, or engage in other nonviolent behavior. Because Saudi Arabia doesn’t have a penal code, judges can sentence a person to death for almost anything.

Trump has ignored—or is quite possibly ignorant—the crimes committed by these two rogue regimes. His main news source is reportedly Fox News, so it makes sense he knows nothing about this. Everything he needs to know is provided by his son-in-law and his neocon national security adviser, the psychopath John Bolton.

No, the US government will not punish Saudi Arabia for its behavior. Trump believes “rogue killers” are responsible for the murder of Khashoggi. It looks like the blame will be placed Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a top aide to Mohammed bin Salman, the boy prince who tortures his relatives and steals their wealth.

MbS may be replaced by his younger brother Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the US, but this will change absolutely nothing.

The pathology of the Saudi regime is rooted in the Wahhabi brand of Sunni Islam. For the Wahhabi, all who do not follow their austere and violent religion are infidels deserving death, especially the Shi’a. In the demented mindset of the Saudi royals, famine and targeting civilian buses are entirely justified because, like Israel, Saudi Arabia is a racist and religiously intolerant state. For the racist and religious zealot, those outside the tribe are crocodiles, cockroaches in bottles, and beasts walking on two legs.

The Khashoggi affair will eventually fall out of the news cycle and it will soon be business as usual between Trump and MbS or whomever his replacement may or may not be.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site: Another Day in the Empire.

Kurt Nimmo is a frequent contributor to Global Research.