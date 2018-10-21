Whereas there are untold numbers of Western-created refugees throughout the world, what author Franz Fanon appropriately named “The Wretched of the Earth”, Canada has chosen to prioritize the “White Helmets” evacuated from Syria.

As with similar colonial narratives, the lies wrapped around this operation constitute war propaganda. White Helmets are not “saviours” to be protected. In fact, they are — in some instances by their own admissions – terrorists.

Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley explains in “Syria: The White Helmets and Armed Group Leader in Daraa Al Balad”[1] that

“if a White Helmet faction is led by Nusra Front (many are according to Al Mahamid), then it follows that the whole group will be Nusra Front. The White Helmets in Dara’a were originally led by a member of the FSA – Abdellah Assarhan. Following Al Mahamid’s logic then all members of the Dara’a White Helmets will be FSA and involved in furthering the sectarian aims of the FSA in Dara’a.”

When Beeley asked if a White Helmets member might be Nusra Front (al Qaeda), Al Mahamid admitted,

“Of course! They might be Nusra Front and run a White Helmet center so this means all his colleagues are also Nusra Front … “

Additionally, White Helmets operatives told Beeley that 50% of the evacuees were terrorist leaders and ISIS fighters.[2]

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, for her part, told the Global and Mail[3] that,

“… the fact that a group of White Helmets and their families were able to escape Syria and are now finding refuge around the world is a real example of not cursing the darkness, and lighting a small candle …”

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPatrioticDad%2Fvideos%2F297536397515509%2F&show_text=0&width=476

Evidence-based reality paints a far different picture.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

1. Vanessa Beeley, “Syria: The White Helmets and Armed Group Leader in Daraa Al Balad. Vanessa Beeley.” Global Research, 19 October, 2018. 21st Century Wire. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/syria-vanessa-beeley-meets-the-white-helmets-and-armed-group-leader-in-daraa-al-balad/5657409) Accessed 20 October, 2018.

2. RT UK, “White Helmets Revealed ‘Half of the evacuated terrorists are Nusra terrorists.” (https://www.facebook.com/RTUKnews/videos/169835723920024/ ) Accessed 20 October, 2018.

3. Michelle Zilio, Mark MacKinnon, “Some Syrian White Helmets resettle in Canada, with more on the way.” The Globe And Mail, 19 October, 2018.( https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-some-white-helmets-refugees-resettled-in-canada-with-more-on-the-way/ ) Accessed 20 October, 2018.

Featured image is from MintPress News.

Order Mark Taliano’s Book “Voices from Syria” directly from Global Research.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Pages: 128 (Expanded edition: 1 new chapter)

List Price: $17.95

Special Price: $9.95

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Mark Taliano , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/canada-provides-safe-haven-to-white-helmet-terrorist-factions/5657536