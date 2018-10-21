5 hours ago October 21, 2018J.C.

gallery NATO’s Largest Exercise Since the Cold War

By Mikael Kallavuo
Global Research, October 21, 2018
Trident Juncture 2018 is NATO’s largest exercise since the Cold War.

Around 50.000 troops, 250 aircrafts, aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, 64 vessels and 10,000 vehicles will participate to Nato’s collective defence scenario (Article 5) from 25 October to 7 November 2018.

All Nato’s members as well as NATO partners Finland and Sweden will participate.

NATO casually describes Trident Juncture as a peacemaking endeavour, as means to defending Scandinavia against Russia:

 

The drills will take part in Central Norway,  in the North Atlantic including Iceland, in the Baltic Sea and in the airspace of Finland and Sweden.

The aircrafts will operate from four Norwegian air bases, from northern Finland and from Kallax in northern Sweden.

In the Finnish archipelago more than 40 surface vessels will simultaneously hold naval exercise called Northern Coasts, which is connected to Trident Juncture.

Although the majority of Finns are against NATO membership, there is almost no public debate as to why Finland is participating.

