Through its media, China strongly slammed Mike Pompeo for warning Latin American leaders against seeking Beijing investments.

In meetings with Mexican and Panamanian presidents last week, he turned truth on its head, saying

“when China comes calling it’s not always to the good of your citizens,” adding: “When they show up with deals that seem to be too good to be true it’s often the case that they, in fact, are.”

Like Russia, China seeks cooperative political, economic, and financial relations with other countries. America wants them dominated and exploited, how all hegemons operate.

The state-run China Daily broadsheet called Pompeo’s remarks “ignorant and malicious,” for falsely calling Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative a debt trap – how America operates internationally, notably through the IMF, World Bank, and other Western financial agencies, not China, its deals with other countries structured to benefit both sides.

Pompeo’s criticism is all about pressuring Latin American and other nations to deal exclusively with US and other Western countries, wanting their business interests served at the expense of those elsewhere, especially ones operating in sovereign independent states Washington targets for regime change.

China’s Global Times slammed Pompeo for falsely accusing Beijing-owned enterprises of engaging in “predatory economic activity.”

Last February, Pompeo’s predecessor Rex Tillerson falsely accused Russia and China of “imperial” behavior in Latin America and elsewhere – a US specialty worldwide, not how Moscow and Beijing operate with other nations.

Washington shows contempt for the sovereign independence of all nations, demanding submissiveness to US interests, targeting outliers for regime change, waging endless wars of aggression to assert its will.

Russia and China pursue cooperative relations with other nations over belligerence, at war with no one. The US threatens war on countries unwilling to bow to its will.

For nearly two centuries, Washington considered Latin America its backyard. The 1823 Monroe Doctrine warned European countries not to interfere in the Western Hemisphere, saying

“the American continents…are henceforth not to be considered as subjects for future colonization by any European powers.”

The Theodore Roosevelt Monroe Doctrine Corollary asserted Washington’s right to control hemispheric affairs.

Since WW II, US imperial rage operates globally, considering planet earth and space its backyard.

China is a major or largest trading partner of many countries. It’s the world’s second largest economy, the largest on a purchase price basis – what a basket of goods costs domestically compared its cost in America.

Its largest trading partners are the US, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Germany. In Latin America, it’s the largest trading partner of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru.

Bilateral Sino/Russian trade has grown exponentially in recent years. In 2017, it increased by 21% year-over-year to $84 billion. Through August 2018, it increased by nearly 26% over the comparable 2017 period.

China and Russia are reliable trading partners. Washington wants them squeezed out of world markets in favor of US and other Western corporate interests.

