Elements responsible for both incidents had a specific objective in mind.

In his important book on the anthrax attacks, titled “The 2001 Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy,” Graeme MacQueen connected the incidents to 9/11.

Falsely blamed on Muslim jihadists and their backers, the incidents were used to launch Washington’s global war OF terror, not on it.

They unjustifiably justified passage of the police state USA Patriot Act, trampling on the Bill of Rights.

The legislation was written, on the shelf, ready to go long before 9/11 – awaiting a pretext to introduce and enact what no free society would tolerate.

The measure changed 15 US laws – for the first time creating the crime of domestic terrorism, defined as “acts dangerous to human life.”

Henceforth, anti-war/global justice demonstrations, environmental or animal rights activism, civil disobedience, resisting tyranny, and dissent of any kind may be called “domestic terrorism.”

Other police state laws, presidential executive orders, national security and homeland security presidential directives, along other freedom-destroying actions followed – notably joint House/Senate Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF).

It launched endless US-led wars of aggression, smashing one country after another, wanting their governments replaced by pro-Western puppet rule – 17 years later continuing with no end of them in prospect.

Graeme made a compelling case, connecting the anthrax attacks to 9/11 – both state-sponsored, both transformational, most Americans none the wiser about how they were deceived. The deception continues to the present.

The mail bombs also likely had a specific purpose, unexplained by major media – sent only to Trump critics, including Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Eric Holder, John Brennan, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Maxine Waters, George Soros, CNN, and actor Robert De Niro.

None exploded. No one was hurt. Like 9/11 and the anthrax attacks, they aimed to transfix the nation on what happened, create alarm, and sow fear.

The earlier incidents aimed to launch US forever wars and destroy fundamental civil liberties.

The mail bombs were likely all about influencing the upcoming November 6 midterm elections, undemocratic Dem dark forces likely behind them, hoping the incident translates into winning back House and/or Senate control – wanting elements connected to or supporting Trump blamed for what happened.

James Fetzer explained the mail bombs stunt as follows, saying they suspiciously “turn(ed) up in the US mail delivered within close proximity of one another to prominent Democrats,” adding:

They appear “to be a desperate stunt by the Democrats to gain sympathy and trash Trump before the midterm elections, which are going very badly for them.”

“Liberal extremists have made horrific threats against the president in the past…Madonna shared her dreams of ‘blowing up the White House’ and comedian Kathy Griffin has held (what simulated) the severed head of Donald Trump.”

Relentless Trump bashing throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and since he took office by Dems and major media (notably the NYT, CIA-connected Washington Post and CNN) makes it appear that the mail bomb incident was a “ ‘false flag’ political event” connected to the November midterms?

On Thursday, NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd said “I have this fear that it could be some Russian operation,” adding the mail bombs incident “is dividing us.”

The phony accusation is related to Hillary Clinton and other prominent Dems, falsely accusing Trump of “collusion” and “ties with the Kremlin,” despite not a shred of evidence suggesting it.

Reuters reported that the design of the mail bombs sent resemble similar ones distributed in propaganda material by ISIS and al-Qaeda. Neither group claimed responsibility for sending them.

Saying “political violence ha(s) no place in the United States,” along with calling for unity in the wake of the mail bombs incident harming no one, Trump ignored Washington’s war on humanity at home and abroad.

His regime escalated what it inherited from the Clintons, Bush/Cheney and Obama.

Endless US wars of aggression he decried while campaigning rage. Extreme US hostility toward Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, and other sovereign independent states risk greater imperial madness than already.

Major media transfixing the nation on the mail bombs political stunt diverts attention from what’s most important to report.

Fake bombs hurt no one. Real ones massacre countless numbers of civilians and others in all US war theaters.

The carnage continues daily, largely unreported, most Americans mindless about what’s going on.

Their attention is diverted to bread and circuses, along with incidents like fake mail bombs, intended to scare and likely achieve a political aim, not cause harm.

That’s how manipulating the public mind works.

Award-winning author Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago.

His new book as editor and contributor is titled "Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III."

