Breaking the Blue Wave

“I think it’s just easier to kind of approach the problem by blaming it on an outside foreign nation, as opposed to admit that we’ve had a non-democratic, non-transparent system since at least 2000.”

– Bob Fitrakis, from this week’s interview.

.

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

The upcoming November Mid-Term elections are being billed as the most important in decades.

Polls are suggesting the Democrat Party has a 7-8 percentage point lead over the Republicans going into Tuesday’s vote. The polling data aggregator Real Clear Politics (RCP) is predicting, based on multiple polls collected in recent days, that the Democrats will take the House of Representatives with 203 seats compared to 196 for the Republicans.

Among the issues driving people on both sides of the partisan divide to the polls: The Brett Kavanaugh nomination to the Supreme Court, the Central American Migrant Caravan approaching the US-Mexico border on foot, and the prospect of impeaching the polarizing president Donald J. Trump.

Further impacting the campaign has been a rash of violent incidents including the mailing of pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and the recent synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh which some have argued has been influenced by the xenophobic messaging of the U.S. President.

Mindful of the fact that the pollsters appear to have gotten it wrong about the 2016 election, could |Americans be in for another big shock on November 6th if that great “Blue Wave” fails to make it to shore?

This week’s Global Research News Hour radio show reviews some of the factors that might influence the election outcome with two guests.

Bob Fitrakis joins us in the first half hour to talk about the prospects of election rigging in the first half hour. He recalls from a previous conversation the capacity of high ranking partisan officials to ‘strip’ and ‘flip’ the vote in key jursisdictions. He also delves into precisely why the irregularities that he and other election integrity experts have monitored over the last two decades have largely gone unheeded and what the stakes are for policits in America post-election.

This discussion is followed by a discussion on the recently renegotiated NAFTA. Now called the U.S. – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA), the legislation recalls a promise made by President Trump during the 2016 election camapaign to ‘scrap’ NAFTA. Is the new agreement the remedy to the malaise suffered by Americans and blamed on ‘bad trade deals?’ Dr. Jack Rasmus gives listeners the low-down on the realities behind the rhetoric, and how Trump’s trade agenda is likely to play out in the November elections.

Bob Fitrakis, is a lawyer and political science professor at Columbus State Community College, editor of the Columbus Free Press. He has authored or co-authored several books including: Did George W. Bush Steal America’s 2004 Election? Essential Documents and What Happened in Ohio: A Documentary Record of Theft And Fraud in the 2004 Election

Dr. Jack Rasmus, Ph.D Political Economy, teaches economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California. He hosts the program ‘Alternative Visions’ every Friday at 2pm on the Progressive Radio Network, and blogs at jackrasmus.com. His books include ‘Central Bankers at the End of Their Rope? Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression’, as well as the upcoming ‘The Scourge of Neoliberalism: U.S. Policy from Reagan to Trump.’

Global Research News Hour Episode 235

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

The Global Research News Hour airs every Friday at 1pm CT on CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg. The programme is also podcast at globalresearch.ca . Excerpts of the show have begun airing on Rabble Radio and appear as podcasts at rabble.ca.

The Global Research News Hour now airs Fridays at 6pm PST, 8pm CST and 9pm EST on Alternative Current Radio (alternativecurrentradio.com)

Community Radio Stations carrying the Global Research News Hour:

CHLY 101.7fm in Nanaimo, B.C – Thursdays at 1pm PT

Boston College Radio WZBC 90.3FM NEWTONS during the Truth and Justice Radio Programming slot -Sundays at 7am ET.

Port Perry Radio in Port Perry, Ontario –1 Thursdays at 1pm ET

Burnaby Radio Station CJSF out of Simon Fraser University. 90.1FM to most of Greater Vancouver, from Langley to Point Grey and from the North Shore to the US Border.

It is also available on 93.9 FM cable in the communities of SFU, Burnaby, New Westminister, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey and Delta, in British Columbia, Canada. – Tune in at its new time – Wednesdays at 4pm PT.

Radio station CFUV 101.9FM based at the University of Victoria airs the Global Research News Hour every Sunday from 7 to 8am PT.

CORTES COMMUNITY RADIO CKTZ 89.5 out of Manson’s Landing, B.C airs the show Tuesday mornings at 10am Pacific time.

Cowichan Valley Community Radio CICV 98.7 FM serving the Cowichan Lake area of Vancouver Island, BC airs the program Thursdays at 6am pacific time.

Campus and community radio CFMH 107.3fm in Saint John, N.B. airs the Global Research News Hour Fridays at 10am.

Caper Radio CJBU 107.3FM in Sydney, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia airs the Global Research News Hour starting Wednesday Morning from 8:00 to 9:00am. Find more details at www.caperradio.ca

RIOT RADIO, the visual radio station based out of Durham College in Oshawa, Ontario has begun airing the Global Research News Hour on an occasional basis. Tune in at dcstudentsinc.ca/services/riot-radio/

Radio Fanshawe: Fanshawe’s 106.9 The X (CIXX-FM) out of London, Ontario airs the Global Research News Hour Sundays at 6am with an encore at 4pm.

Los Angeles, California based Thepowerofvoices.com airs the Global Research News Hour every Monday from 6-7pm Pacific time.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/rigged-us-elections-and-the-new-nafta/5658870