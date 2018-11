Watch – RT



“I think there is a real chance of war between the United States and Russia” – Professor Stephen Cohen

The US has announced its withdrawal from the historic nuclear arms treaty with Russia. How serious of a setback is this for the two countries’ relations – and global security? We talked to Stephen Cohen, contributing editor of The Nation magazine, professor emeritus at Princeton University, and author of the book ‘War with Russia?’

Posted November 06, 2018

