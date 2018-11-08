The handwriting was on the wall since Jeff Sessions recused himself from Robert Mueller’s Russiagate probe in March 2017, along with other issues relating to phony accusations of Russian US election meddling.

Mueller never should have been appointed special counsel in the first place. it was a witch-hunt. No evidence indicates meddling by Russia or any other countries in America’s political process.

Since May 17, 2017 (for nearly 18 months), Mueller found no evidence supporting phony accusations of Russian US election meddling because none exists.

Nor did House and Senate probes fare better – begun in January 2017. Months earlier, House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes issued a statement, saying:

“After more than a year, the committee has finished its Russia investigation and will now work on completing our report.” “We’re dealing in facts, and we found no evidence of collusion.”

House Intelligence Committee head of its probe into alleged Russian US election meddling Michael Conaway said his panel “found no evidence (of Kremlin) collusion, coordination or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

The same goes the Senate probe, no evidence proving Trump team collusion with Russia or Kremlin meddling in the US electoral process.

On Wednesday by letter to Trump, Sessions said

“(a)t your request, I am submitting my resignation.”

His tenure was rocky from the start – just a matter of time before his departure, rumors about it around for many months.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted the following:

“We are pleased to announce that Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice Matthew Whitaker, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well….” “….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”

A Justice Department spokesman said Whitaker will be in charge of “all (DOJ) matters,” including Mueller’s probe, empowered to shut it down if he wishes.

In August 2017, he tweeted:

“Note to Trump’s lawyer: Do not cooperate with Mueller lynch mob.” “(I)t will be very difficult to ever see evidence discovered by #Mueller grand jury investigation.”

Separately he said:

“Mueller has come up to a red line in the Russia 2016 election-meddling investigation that he is dangerously close to crossing,” adding: “If he were to continue to investigate (Trump’s) financial relationships without a broadened scope in his appointment, then this would raise serious concerns that the special counsel’s investigation was a mere witch hunt.”

Weeks before the above remarks he said:

“I could see a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced with a recess appointment and that the attorney general doesn’t fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces his budget to so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt.”

On Wednesday, Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said the following in response to Sessions’ sacking, saying:

“I hope transparency and rooting out corruption and abuse becomes the focus of any new Attorney General. President Trump has been terribly victimized by Justice Department and FBI corruption.” “The Justice Department was a black hole in terms of transparency. It covered up institutional misconduct and, unbelievably, went out of its way to defend misconduct by Hillary Clinton and other Obama administration officials.” “Now that President Trump has removed AG Sessions and appointed Mr. Whitaker as Acting Attorney General, I hope the new DOJ leadership ends the abusive Mueller investigation and finally does a serious prosecution of Clinton’s email crimes and other misconduct.”

Will Whitaker end Mueller’s witch hunt?

