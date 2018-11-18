The First International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases will be held November 16-18, 2018, in Dublin, Ireland. The conference is jointly organized by the Peace and Neutrality Alliance (PANA), Ireland, and the Coalition Against US Foreign Military Bases, USA.

WILPF-US is one of the founding organizations of the Coalition Against US Foreign Military Bases, USA that organized a conference in Baltimore, January 12-14, 2018, where a resolution was passed to organize an unprecedented and historic global conference.

An important article, “The Foundation For International Justice is Anti-Imperialism” makes clear why this global conference is so urgently urgently needed: it will provide the opportunity for peace groups from the many countries participating to present the situation in their country and region, and to join together to outline next steps toward global justice and peace. The list of Sponsoring Organizationsfrom all corners of the world grows longer each day.

Here’s what you can do:

Take a look at the basic outline and themes of the Conference Program. The program is under development, so please check back regularly for updated information on speakers and speaker biographies. Please read the Global Unity Statement and endorse the Global Unity Statement. Please share with your friends on Facebook and Twitter. Please post the attached flyer at public places and forward to friends, colleagues, and organizations asking that they go to www.nousnatobases.org to read and sign the Global Unity Statement. Registration is now open. Here is registration information and the registration form.

A sliding registration fee has been set up in order to make it possible for people of different levels of income to participate.

As you can imagine, this conference is not only expensive to put on, but we want to raise sufficient funds to be able to offer scholarships and financial support to make it possible for those coming from a long distance or who have less financial resources to be a speaker or to attend. Since several hours on Day 2 are devoted to discussion and planning for “next steps,” it is crucial to have people attending from anti-war/anti-imperialism and peace groups from as many countries as possible.

Please consider making a generous tax-exempt donation to this unprecedented and historic global peace conference. Just go to www.nousnatobases.org and see the “Donate” button on the right-hand side of the homepage.

