Binyamin Netanyahu is not only Prime Minister of Israel but also Defence Minister, Foreign Minister and Health Minister, whilst still subject to police investigation for fraud and corruption – which he denies.

Presumably, the next ministerial appointments to add to his portfolio for himself will be Justice Minister and Attorney General which will enable him to scrap all investigations into his family affairs in a copycat move from the increasingly surreal Donald Trump White House.

This Prime Minister of Israel doesn’t need a cabinet, he needs merely a mirror.

Together, these two megalomaniacs, Trump and Netanyahu, are leading us inexorably into a world war, on a planet which is gradually becoming too hot to live on. An irradiated earth not only subject to catastrophic fires and floods of biblical proportions but which will be contaminated with fallout from the US-Israeli nuclear armed forces intent on destroying Iran and the Middle East.

And we have to ask ourselves, “How did we get here?” How did the international community allow such narcissistic individuals to gain such undue power and control over our world?

The symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder include: grandiose sense of importance, preoccupation with unlimited success, belief that one is special and unique, exploitative of others, lack of empathy, arrogance, and jealousy of others. These symptoms cause significant distress to self and to others.

In this case, the damage is becoming immense: climate change is gradually making our world uninhabitable as the Trump and Netanyahu families gain further control over our environment, employment and all our lives, each day that passes.

Down the pages of history, no families have ever wielded such power, both military and economic.

There must now be an urgent paradigm shift whereby democratic government, justice and human and civil rights are returned to the vast majority of UN member states and a systemic turn away from occupation, conflict and the very real threat of nuclear, chemical and biological warfare under the control of these two ‘out of control’ elected heads of state with dangerously flawed personality traits. That time is now.

