We bring to the attention of our readers a Donbass report pertaining to the presence of British Special Forces in Ukraine. Yet to be verified these special forces are said to be experts in chemical weapons.

British military personnel have been present in Ukraine since 2015 involved in training Ukraine military personnel

On November 21, 2018, a few days prior to the Kerch Strait Incident, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed that a new contingent of UK special forces were slated to be sent to Ukraine.

According to Deputy commander Eduard Basurin, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of the DNR,

“We’ve repeatedly said that an act of terror on a chemical enterprise is being prepared.”

The UK forces are in Ukraine advising Ukrainian forces. “The last of them arrived at Artyomovsk, or as Ukrainians call it, Bakhmut.

They’re British special forces. They’re experts in chemistry. They can cause accidents in this regard and then create media reports about it. Just like the Skripal case.”

Unedited Transcript

– The British Minister of Defence promised a ship. He also promised to support Ukraine in Donbass. Let’s fast forward to Donbass. Eduard Alexandrovich Basurin is live, The Deputy Commander of the Corps of the Ministry of Defense of the DNR. Do you see collective support from the West or just from the UK? How are they helping the Ukrainians? Does it have any effect on you? Are there advisors or something?

Eduard Basurin: Hello, everyone, hello, Olya.

If we are talking about an effect on me, there’s no such thing yet. But there is an effect on Ukraine. See, we’ve repeatedly said that an act of terror on a chemical enterprise is being prepared. The UK forces Ukraine to do this. That’s why there are advisors. The last of them arrived at Artyomovsk, or as Ukrainians call it, Bakhmut. They’re British special forces. They’re experts in chemistry. They can cause accidents in this regard and then make publications about it. Just like the Skripal case.

– But what’s it all about?

– If we proceed…

– Yes, go on.

– Zhenya, see, firstly, we’ve found out that there are British servicemen near Artyomovsk. They’re special forces units and they’re preparing operations with the use of chemicals. Secondly, the statement made by the British Minister of Defence. He said they would send specialists who gained their combat experience in Afganistan and Iraq. We know what kind of experience they gained. They can only teach how to kill civilians. That’s why the huge number of them here caused the hysteria they put around the Azov and the Black Sea. The scout ship that has arrived there is a way to create a hysteria that everyone wants to conquer Ukraine.

– How is it obvious and can you prevent this chemical provocation you’ve talked about? What can you do about the Stirol? Some extra security? It’s actually on the front line.

– Well, we have the means to secure the facility so that nothing will happen there. But we can’t guarantee anything on the side where the Ukrainian Army is. We can do it for our side.

– It’s unbelievable. You can see Donetsk at war behind Eduard’s back. Not long ago, there wasn’t a single place there which a Ukrainian projectile couldn’t hit. Nonetheless, it looks beautiful.

– Thank you, Eduard. He was live from Donetsk. Right after the commercial, we’ll give you all the information. This is the 60 Minutes program.

