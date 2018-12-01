Testimony. Washington State Senate Committee

Speech by Dr. Don Easterbrook, Professor Emeritus of Geology, Western Washington State University. This was delivered to the Washington State Senate – Energy, Environment & Telecommunications Committee on March 26, 2013.

He points out ‘scientific’ points – which question that the thesis that all ‘climate change’ is ‘man-made’.

“Despite no global warming in 10 years and recording setting cold in 2007-2008, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climatic Change (IPCC) and computer modelers who believe that CO2 is the cause of global warming still predict the Earth is in store for catastrophic warming in this century.

The IPCC computer models have predicted global warming which would cause global catastrophe with ramifications for human life, natural habitat, energy and water resources, and food production. All of this is predicated on the assumption that global warming is caused by increasing atmospheric CO2 and that CO2 will continue to rise rapidly.” Don Easterbrook (excerpt from article below)

See

Global Cooling is Here

By Prof. Don J. Easterbrook, January 07, 2018