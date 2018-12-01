18 hours ago December 1, 2018J.C.

gallery Video: Global Warming Testimony. Questions the IPCC Consensus. Prominent Scientist

Testimony. Washington State Senate Committee

By Prof. Don J. Easterbrook
Global Research, December 01, 2018
Washington State Senate 26 March 2013
CO2-Planet-400x209

Speech by Dr. Don Easterbrook, Professor Emeritus of Geology, Western Washington State University. This was delivered to the Washington State Senate – Energy, Environment & Telecommunications Committee on March 26, 2013.

He points out  ‘scientific’ points – which question that the thesis that  all ‘climate change’ is ‘man-made’. 

“Despite no global warming in 10 years and recording setting cold in 2007-2008, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climatic Change (IPCC) and computer modelers who believe that CO2 is the cause of global warming still predict the Earth is in store for catastrophic warming in this century.

The IPCC computer models have predicted global warming which would cause global catastrophe with ramifications for human life, natural habitat, energy and water resources, and food production. All of this is predicated on the assumption that global warming is caused by increasing atmospheric CO2 and that CO2 will continue to rise rapidly.” Don Easterbrook (excerpt from article below)

See

Global Cooling is Here

By Prof. Don J. Easterbrook, January 07, 2018

 

The original source of this article is Washington State Senate
Copyright © Prof. Don J. EasterbrookWashington State Senate, 2018

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.