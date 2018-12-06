13 hours ago December 6, 2018J.C.

gallery France: The Next Move! Organize “Independently”. There is no Middle “Progressive” Ideology.

Organize INDEPENDENTLY against a system that President Macron represents

By Massoud Nayeri
The next move for the French working people is to organize INDEPENDENTLY against a system that President Macron represents; a system that puts profit over people. This is possible only through unity with the closest allies, as well as the working people in Belgium, Bulgaria and the Netherlands who have already joined the “yellow vest” protests in France.

Those organizations that in the name of French workers suggest reconciliation or dialogue between the French government and working people should be rejected wholeheartedly. Between the reactionary Capitalists and revolutionary workers, there is no middle “progressive” ideology.

Massoud Nayeri is a graphic designer and an independent peace activist based in the United States. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

