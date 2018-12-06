Organize INDEPENDENTLY against a system that President Macron represents

The next move for the French working people is to organize INDEPENDENTLY against a system that President Macron represents; a system that puts profit over people. This is possible only through unity with the closest allies, as well as the working people in Belgium, Bulgaria and the Netherlands who have already joined the “yellow vest” protests in France.

Those organizations that in the name of French workers suggest reconciliation or dialogue between the French government and working people should be rejected wholeheartedly. Between the reactionary Capitalists and revolutionary workers, there is no middle “progressive” ideology.

