Addressing the German Marshall Fund (GMF) think tank on Tuesday, Mike Pompeo sought to reinvigorate GHW Bush’s new world order extremism – endless wars of aggression its defining feature, world peace, stability, and mutual cooperation among all nations considered abhorrent notions.

US belligerence following Soviet Russia’s 1991 dissolution speaks for itself, notably post-9/11. Endless wars rage in multiple theaters against nations threatening no one.

Others are likely planned, Iran a prime target, maybe “fire and fury” against North Korea if denuclearization talks fail as expected over unacceptable US demands and empty promises made to be broken.

US hardliners oppose ending post-WW II hostility toward Pyongyang. Advancing America’s imperium depends on replacing all sovereign independent governments with US vassal ones.

It’s a prescription for endless wars, instability and chaos, serving the nation’s military, industrial, security, media complex.

Russia and China represent the final frontier of resistance against Washington’s imperial aims – why unthinkable nuclear war is ominously possible, a doomsday scenario if ever launched.

Neocon extremists John Bolton and Mike Pompeo run the Trump regime’s geopolitical agenda. DLT abdicated authority to them. Straightaway in office he was co-opted to continue dirty US business as usual, including hostility toward Russia exceeding the worst of Cold War bilateral relations.

In his Tuesday address, Pompeo called for reasserting new world order leadership by whatever it takes to achieve US aims, turning reality on its head, saying:

“We are acting to preserve, protect, and advance an open, just, transparent and free world of sovereign states” – polar opposite what US imperialism is all about, Pompeo adding: “This project will require actual, not pretend, restoration of the liberal order among nations. It will require an assertive America and leadership from not only my country but of democracies around the world.”

“New liberal order” is code language for US sought unchallenged global dominance, demanding all nations bend to its will, outliers targeted for regime change – forcefully by war if color revolutions, violent coups, political assassinations, and other methods fail.

“(A)ssertive America(n) leadership” is all about pressuring, bullying, bribing, and/or pummeling other nations to subordinate their sovereignty to US interests.

“(D)emocracies” he mentioned are fantasy ones. Real ones serve their people, not a foreign power.

There’s nothing liberal or democratic about the notions Pompeo discussed, just the opposite, a world unsafe and unfit to live it, raping and destroying nations, wanting the resources controled, their people exploited as serfs.

Peace and stability are anathema notions. “(P)rosperity” is for the privileged few alone – at the expense of most others.

Post-WW II, the US transformed Europe, Japan, South Korea, and other nations into virtual US colonies. NATO is all about advancing America’s imperium, notably after Soviet Russia dissolved.

So-called “Western values” are harmful to planet earth and its people. “(F)reedom…human rights…peace and cooperation among states” are abhorrent notions for hardliners like Pompeo and likeminded Trump regime officials.

“(L)eadership…Trump is boldly reasserting” risks unthinkable nuclear war – “American leadership” humanity’s greatest threat.

“Bad actors” refer to Russia, China, Iran, and other nations independent of US control. “…Trump is determined to reverse that,” Pompeo roared, bashing “China’s economic development” because the country is heading toward becoming the world’s dominant economy ahead, surpassing the US, an unthinkable notion for America first adherents like Pompeo, Bolton and Trump.

Iran bashing by Pompeo may be prelude to greater toughness against the country, war a disturbing possibility, a reckless act if initiated, more likely by the Trump regime than any time since its 1979 revolution, ending a generation of US/UK-imposed fascist tyranny – Trump hardliners want reinstituted in the country.

Russia bashing is longstanding US policy – for its sovereign independence, opposition to US imperial wars, and advocacy for multi-world polarity. Pompeo repeated the litany of long ago discredited Big Lies about the country.

Trump is a businessman out of his element on the world stage, a geopolitical know-nothing, a front man for dark forces, repeatedly asserting might over right.

He’s “returning the United States to its traditional, central leadership role in the world,” Pompeo roared.

He escalated US militarism and belligerence since taking office, a reckless agenda risking direct confrontation with Russia and China – likely nuclear war if clashes with these nations are initiated.

Pompeo saying “America intends to lead, now and always,” is a prescription for endless wars of aggression – all sovereign independent states on Washington’s target list.

Abandoning international treaties, conventions and bilateral deals is part of the Trump regime’s agenda – reflecting its hostility toward world peace and stability.

US rage for unchallenged global dominance threatens humanity’s survival. Illusory American exceptionalism, the indispensable state, and moral superiority may doom us all.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Award-winning author Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Stephen Lendman , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-new-world-order-2-0-russia-and-china-constitute-final-frontier-of-resistance-against-washingtons-imperial-aims/5662071