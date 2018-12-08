Hypocrisy, thy name is: Turns out the racist ghoul who unceasingly reviles, belittles and otherwise trash-talks undocumented immigrants has employed a bunch of ’em at his own tacky clubs – here, here, here – and one, according to the New York Times, has had enough. Victorina Morales is a Guatemalan housekeeper who’s worked at Trump’s glitzy Bedminster golf resort in New Jersey for five years, during which time by all accounts she hasn’t raped or murdered anyone, even though she’s undocumented. She has, however, busted her butt. She’s made Trump’s bed, cleaned his toilet, washed his windows, dusted the golf trophies he reportedly bought, washed and ironed his white boxers, golf shirts, khaki trousers, sheets and towels.

For a while she worked inside his house, cleaning while he watched TV or standing quietly when he brought in potential Cabinet members for interviews: “I never imagined (I) would see such important people close up.” She once saw Trump throw a fit over orange stains on the collar of his white golf shirt, the stubborn remnants of the makeup that gives him his ghostly orange glow. Another time, he ran his teeny finger along surfaces she’d just dusted as she nervously watched; he declared she’d done “a good job” and gave her a tip. What a gold-plated prince: The club has entrance fees of over $100,000 a year and pays her a whopping 13 bucks an hour. Overall, she did such a good job she got a White House certificate recognizing her service.

Image on the right: Class act: Trump-inscribed M&Ms at Bedminster

Still, when Trump became president, he started getting uglier, as did those around him. Morales, who came here in 1999 with two years of schooling and no English, was hurt to hear Trump equating immigrants like her with criminals; she was also upset by supervisors calling her and the many other immigrant workers “stupid,” “illegal,” with “less intelligence than a dog.” When it became too much, she and Sandra Diaz, a former maid, went to the Times. In a statement,Anibal Romero, an attorney for Morales and Diaz, said that

“while working there and interacting with the President and his immediate family, my clients and others were repeatedly subjected to abuse, called racial epithets and threatened with deportation…This toxic environment was designed to intimidate these women, leaving them fearful for their safety.”

In normal times, the stunning hypocrisy by a guy who threatens those who hire undocumented workers but abuses and profits from the same workers would be enough to sink any politician – and it did spark an editorial, “Focus on MS-13. Leave the Maid Alone.” While the Trump Organization says they know nothing – like Russia! – both women say several supervisors knew their status; when Trump became president and they felt compelled to look legal, one helped them get new, improved fake papers. Now, having spoken up, Morales knows she will likely lose her job, and may be deported. But it was time: “We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money. We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation.” As to who knew what, she wonders, “Is it possible this señor thinks we have papers? Why wouldn’t he figure it out?” A question for our time.

Bedminster, in all its tawdry duplicitous glory. NBC photo. Front: Brave soul and Trump housekeeper Victorina Morales. CBS Photo.

