Exposing Bush family ties with Nazis, Bin Ladens

“The Bush bank helped the Thyssens make the Nazi steel that killed Allied solders. As bad as financing the Nazi war machine may seem, aiding and abetting the Holocaust was worse. Thyssen’s coal mines used Jewish slaves as if they were disposable chemicals. There are six million skeletons in the Thyssen family closet, and a myriad of criminal and historical questions to be answered about the Bush family’s complicity.”

– John Loftus, former prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department’s Nazi War Crimes Unit [1]

The 41st president of the United States, George Herbert Walker Bush passed away on Friday November 30th. He was 94.

Mainstream retrospectives of the man have been flattering and laudatory of his record in power. The major US news outlets generally presented the invasions of Panama and Iraq in a positive light, completely glossing over, if not completely ignoring, the massive civilian casualties and the war crimes perpetrated by U.S. and coalition forces in the process. [2]

Media over the past week seemed to give the elder George Bush a pass for his role as U.S. Vice President in the Iran-Contra scandal, which saw arms sold to the Islamic Republic of Iran with the proceeds diverted toward assisting Contra rebels in Nicaragua. He would later pardon several of the operators complicit in that illegal endeavour. [3]

Critiques of the man’s record, if there were any, would centre around his broken presidential campaign promise not to raise taxes. [4]

Audiences looking for more of this kind of remembrance will not get it here.

Instead, the Global Research News Hour radio program is using the occasion of President Bush Sr’s passing to provide a critical, and hopefully more accurate review of the man’s background and time in power. More importantly, George Bush as a case study can point to some of the larger power dynamics which have shaped the events of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries.

In our first half hour, we will discuss in depth the incredible but true history of the Bush family’s history of financial dealings with the Nazis up to and during the Second World War! Archival research reveals these connections which have so far been suppressed by mainstream media. John Buchananunearthed critical documents from the U.S. National Archives and the Library of Congress. (see below.) Buchanan explains those connections and the personal price he believes he paid for bringing those records to light.

Professor Michel Chossudovsky recounts little known associations between Bush and the Bin Laden family, right up to the day of the September 11th attacks. Professor Chossudovsky also addresses the working relationship between the Bush family, and the family of then Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who was known to be affiliated with Mexican narco-trafficking.

Finally, commentator Stephen Lendman shares his thoughts and reflections on the Bush legacy and how it fits into the broader framework of U.S. power.

John Buchanan is a freelance journalist and the investigative reporter who broke the story of Bush-Nazi financial links in the pages of the New Hampshire Gazette in 2003. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2004. He is the author of the 2005 book Fixing America: Breaking the Stranglehold of Corporate Rule, Big Media, and the Religious Right, published by Trine Day.

Professor Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Ottawa, and founder and director of the Centre for Research on Globalization. He is Editor of Global Research.

Stephen Lendman is a writer, former broadcaster and frequent commentator on national and world events. He is recipient of a Project Censored Award (2008) and a recipient of a Mexican Journalists Club international journalism award. His articles are published at Global Research. His blog site is stephenlendman.org. He lives in Chicago.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 239)

interview with Toby Rogers; https://www.mondialisation.ca/the-bush-familys-links-to-nazi-germany-a-famous-american-family-made-its-fortune-from-the-nazis/5512243

https://www.globalresearch.ca/a-peoples-history-of-george-h-w-bush/5662292