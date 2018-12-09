Russia does not need any more problems, a fact of which President Putin is all too well aware. Therefore, the likelihood is nil to zero of Russia’s having initiated the November 25 incident in the Kerch Strait, which culminated in Russia’s holding three Ukrainian naval vessels and arresting their crew.

Ethnic Russians in Ukraine have been fighting desperately to distance themselves from the U.S. installed Nazi infested government in Kiev. For almost half a decade, the puppet government in Ukraine has been crushing, by all means, the eastern part of the country, where ethnic Russians predominate. Every method has been used by Ukranian authorities following the western engineered destabilization and overthrow of the democratically elected government of President Victor Yanukovich, in attempts to provoke Russia to invade to protect their allies. These methods have included the horrific death of ethnic Russians in a building in Odessa.

Russian President Putin has, with enormous strength, resisted these multiple provocations to militarily enter this conflict, which can be described as a cauldron of horror. For a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine would become a world war.

In an effort to prevent the inflammatory situation of November 25, when Ukrainian authorities, in collusion with their western “allies” illegally ordered provocative violations of the arrangement for passage through the Kerch Strait, Russia called a meeting of the UN Security Council, which by a devious sleight of hand was turned against them by Ukraine, with, of course, the connivance of the U.S., immediately convening a second Security Council meeting that same morning, blaming Russia for the very conflict which Russia had originally called the meeting to prevent.

Russian delegate Dmitry A. Polyanskiy stated:

“The only question is why the Ukrainians, who had been familiar with the regime for passage through the Kerch Strait and using it without any problems, suddenly carried out an act of clear provocation and risked the lives of their own sailors. Nobody has tried to answer that question or even mention it. It could therefore be perceived as giving Ukraine carte blanche to continue such provocations and foment a situation that could pose a threat to everyone in the region. And going on what Mr. Yelchenko said, Ukraine got the message…As our colleagues from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have told us, the Ukrainian military has been drawing up Buk S-300 surface-to-air missile systems and Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers at the line of contact. The disengagement of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska is blocked and soldiers have infiltrated disengagement areas in Zolote and Petrovske. Units of the Ukrainian seventy-second brigade have captured the village of Rozsadky near Svitlodarsk. Those are real things that testify to the fact that the Minsk agreements are being violated………No one has mentioned the fact that there was another attack on the Russian Embassy in Kyiv while the police did nothing. A diplomatic car was set on fire last night. The radicals continue to threaten to storm our diplomatic headquarters. As I understand it, we should expect no response on this from anyone. Does anyone think that is normal?”

What is also alarming, and indeed virtually conclusive evidence of the persecution and criminal violation of the human rights of ethnic Russians in Ukraine is the martial law imposed by the Ukrainian president, martial law which is indistinguishable from the worst totalitarian excesses of fascist governments, wherever they have dominated, whether in World War II Europe, or during the military dictatorships in Latin America, during the Pinochet-Geisel-Operation Condor period, to mention a few examples.

According to the NY Times, November 29,

“the martial law was limited to the 10 provinces bordering areas where Russian troops are deployed as well as along the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.” The “broad outlines included the ability of the military commanding officer in each of the 10 regions to requisition private property and vehicles, to mobilize citizens as soldiers, to evacuate population centers and to impose curfews. …Roman Marshenko, a lawyer in Ukraine stated: ‘They can do whatever they want and they do not need to justify anything about their actions to the public or the courts or anybody.’”

Indeed, this Ukranian martial law imposed on citizens of east Ukraine bears frightening resemblance to the laws empowering the nazi SS to enslave and exterminate victims of their domination in territories they occupied. What protections exist for citizens of these 10 provinces subjected to Poroshenko’s “martial law”?

The United States has withdrawn from, or violated international agreements, including the JCPOA involving Iran, the Paris Agreement on climate change, and though both Russia and the US accuse each other of violating the INF (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Force Treaty), the US’ record of reckless abandonment of major international agreements suggests the collapse of the INF treaty may be part of this pattern.

In 1997 Zbigniew Brzezinski’s book “The Grand Chessboard” described his formula for US global hegemony, which, he stated required the total schism between Russia and Ukraine.

His dream has become a dangerous reality. This is one of the deadliest developments, which, along with the collapse of the INF treaty, paves the way for a nuclear holocaust. Brzezinski’s nightmare is a strong friendship between Russia and China. This, too, is becoming a reality, and perhaps this enormously important friendship is the only hope of averting nuclear war. No sane politician in Washington would provoke war with an allied Russia and China. This assumes, of course, that sanity has any chance of prevailing.

Carla Stea is Global Research’s correspondent at the United Nations Headquarters, New York, N.Y.

