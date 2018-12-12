General Milley Warned Russia That “We Will Beat You Harder Than You’ve Ever Been Beaten Before”

First published December 10, 2018, updated December 12, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated U.S. Army General Mark Milley who is currently Chief of the Army to succeed Marine General, Joseph Dunford as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Associated Press (AP) has described Milley as a “battle-hardened commander who oversaw troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Milley has also served in other deployments in Latin America and the Caribbean including Operation Just Cause in Panama in 1989 under U.S. President George H.W. Bush to oust Panama’s military leader, Manual Noriega and Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti in 1994 to reinstate ousted Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide after he made assurances to President Bill Clinton to allow Washington and Haiti’s elite to dominate the country politically and economically. As a pre-condition, Aristide also had to leave office in 1996 and not seek re-election. “Operation Uphold Democracy” should have been named “Operation Restore American Dominance.”

According to the AP report, Texas Representative Mac Thornberry said that

“The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee praised Milley for his “direct, insightful military assessments based upon his intellect and years of experience.”

Milley looks like he will be confirmed by both sides of the aisle in congress since he claimed in his past interviews and speeches that he sees Russia (also every other country on the planet who don’t obey Washington’s orders) as a major threat.

On November 9th, 2015, the Army News Service (www.army.mil) published an article ‘Milley: Russia No.1 threat to US’ on what General Milley said at the Defense One Summit which took place on November 2nd,

“In terms of capability, Russia is the only country on earth that has the capability to destroy the United States of America,” Milley said “It’s an existential threat by definition because of their nuclear capabilities. Other countries have nuclear weapons, but none as many as Russia and none have the capability to literally destroy the United States.”

It is true that Russia can destroy the United States with its nuclear capabilities if and only if the U.S. were to launch a nuclear strike first. In fact, The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) under the Trump administration made it clear that the U.S. does maintain a nuclear first-strike policy:

The United States would only consider the employment of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend the vital interests of the United States, its allies, and partners. Nevertheless, if deterrence fails, the United States will strive to end any conflict at the lowest level of damage possible and on the best achievable terms for the United States, allies, and partners. U.S. nuclear policy for decades has consistently included this objective of limiting damage if deterrence fails

Limited damage in a nuclear strike is absolutely ridicules. The NPR stated how they would “make any adjustment” to their policy in any event including a non-nuclear strategic attack on the U.S.:

The United States would only consider the employment of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances to defend the vital interests of the United States, its allies, and partners. Extreme circumstances could include significant non-nuclear strategic attacks. Significant non-nuclear strategic attacks include, but are not limited to, attacks on the U.S., allied, or partner civilian population or infrastructure, and attacks on U.S. or allied nuclear forces, their command and control, or warning and attack assessment capabilities. The United States will not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non- nuclear weapons states that are party to the NPT and in compliance with their nuclear non-proliferation obligations. Given the potential of significant non-nuclear strategic attacks, the United States reserves the right to make any adjustment in the assurance that may be warranted by the evolution and proliferation of non-nuclear strategic attack technologies and U.S. capabilities to counter that threat

In Response to the US nuclear posture which does state that it would allow a nuclear first strike in response to even a conventional attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the following:

“We are greatly concerned by some parts of the new nuclear posture, which reduces the benchmark for the use of nuclear weapons. Whatever soothing words one may try to use behind closed doors, we can read what was written. And it says that these weapons can be used in response to a conventional attack or even a cyber-threat,” he said. “Our nuclear doctrine says Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons only in response to a nuclear attack or an attack with other weapons of mass destruction against her or her allies, or a conventional attack against us that threatens the very existence of the state.” “It is my duty to state this: Any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies, be it small-scale, medium-scale or any other scale, will be treated as a nuclear attack on our country. The response will be instant and with all the relevant consequences.”

Flashback, the U.S. was the first country ever to use its “Atomic Bombs” on Japan destroying Hiroshima killing between 90,000 and 120,000 and killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people in Nagasaki even though the Japanese wanted to surrender. But the U.S. under the leadership of President Harry S. Truman wanted to show the world, what Washington is capable of.

General Milley repeated some of the mainstream-media propaganda at the Defense One Summit in regards to Russia and its neighbors:

“The situation with Russia in my mind is serious and growing more serious,” he said. “I see Russia as aggressive, not just assertive. They attacked Georgia; they illegally seized Crimea; they have attacked Ukraine… all those countries were free and independent and have been sovereign nations now for a quarter century, since the fall of the Berlin Wall. “I would say, Russia’s recent behavior is adversarial to the interest of the United States,” Milley said, adding that the United States and its allies have to approach Russia with a strength and balance approach. “So, we want on the one hand to maintain strength in order to deter further Russian aggression and we need to stand firm where that aggression manifests itself, hence things like sanctions and what NATO is doing right now,” he said.

Milley mentioned other threats that face the U.S. including China and ISIS (who is funded and armed by the U.S. and its allies). However, Russia and the ongoing tensions with the Ukraine (a fascist U.S. ally) is an important issue:

Last week, he returned to Europe and met with the chiefs of the European armies and followed up with a trip to Ukraine. “The Ukrainian desires continued military support by the United States and continued political and economic support,” Milley said. “They’re a proud people; they’ve been sovereign for 25 years and they’re determined to remain a free and independent country.”

Trump’s nominee for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is setting the stage for a possible war against Russia and its allies in the near future. General Milley is a war hawk, a dangerous man, make no mistake about that.

Here is a partial video of General Milley’s speech at the Dwight David Eisenhower Luncheon at the Association of the U.S. Army’s 2016 Annual Meeting and Exposition to get an idea to what the world is facing in the future:

Copyright © Timothy Alexander Guzman , Global Research, 2018

