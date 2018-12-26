10 hours ago December 26, 2018J.C.

gallery Trump Selects Former Boeing Executive to Replace Former General Dynamics Board Member as Defense Secretary

By Adam Dick
Global Research, December 26, 2018
The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity 23 December 2018

The military-industrial complex revolving door keeps revolving. Sunday morning, President Donald Trump announced in a Twitter post that he plans to replace outgoing Secretary of Defense James Mattis, temporarily at least, with current Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan. Shanahan will assume the job on January 1 — two months before the departure date Mattis had proposed. Before taking on their current government jobs, Mattis and Shanahan worked for two of the largest military contractors — Mattis as a General Dynamics board of directors member and Shanahan as a Boeing senior vice president.

