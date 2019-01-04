Very interesting interview with the Russian Sputnik of Jean-Louis Esquivié a General of the gendarmerie and right-hand man of the anti-terrorist unit of the Elysee in the 1980s. First of all, notice the following question asked by Sputnik.

Notice the formulation:

Sputnik: In your view, could terrorists “take advantage” of Yellow Vests calling for “marching to the Elysee Palace”?

The point is not the Yellow Vests as such, the point is the Elysee (I.e. Macron) has no defense against a possible popular “March on the Elysee Palace” but the police and the armed forces.

Even more interesting, the army and the police recognize the political and moral leading role ofGeneral Pierre De Villiers. De Villiers is the reference point for all the French, not so much because of his military career but because he is seen as the defender of the democratic and republican ideals the French people identify with.

In other words the shrinking political group around Macron (and his financial masters) has lost whatever popular consent they had and is now irrelevant. If they are still there it is because the armed forces is guaranteeing “public order”.

However, if some emergency situation (Gen Esquivie’s formulation: “if there was a significant danger”) would require it, then “we could count on a huge number of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense people who are aware of the role they have played over the past month.”

Gen Esquivie clearly explains that the democratic and republican leader recognized by this coalition of popular masses and armed forces is Gen de Villiers, the former chief of General Staff hated by Macron. De Villiers resigned in 2017 when Macron made clear he intended to summarily fire him for having resisted Macron’s destructive globalism. In that moment, de Villiers became an hero for the armed forces and for a majority of the French.

The books written by De Villiers, that Gen Jean-Louis Esquivié is referring to, is a cultural and political offensive launcher by De Villiers after his resignation to explain to the French what is the meaning of real democratic leadership in a moment of crisis.

A real leader is not a despotic dictator who serves outside interests (like Macron). A leader is the person who incarnates and reestablish the ideals, the will and the interests of the people’s he represents against any attack from outside or inside.

Interestingly, a growing number of observers are noticing that a representative of the Yellow Vests has stated publicly that de Villiers should be elected president of France.

Is this the reverse of the British/Brennan/Soros’ Color Revolutions?

Is this the reverse of the 1968 Color Revolution (the French May) that led to a coup that forced President Charles de Gaulle to resign leaving the Elysee to the “former” Rothschild’s employee (just like Macron) Pompidou?

Is this the reverse of the French Revolution? Is this the real French Revolution?