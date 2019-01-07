19 hours ago January 7, 2019J.C.

gallery US “Peace Deal” to Include $250bn Compensation by Arab States to Jews

pal-peace

By MEMO

January 07, 2019 “Information Clearing House –    The prospective American peace deal, dubbed as the “deal of the century”, is to include that $250 billion be paid by Arab states in compensation for Jewish property left behind after the creation of Israel, Al-Wattan Voice said yesterday.

Reporting Israeli media, the news site said that the occupation government had valued Jewish property in the Arab states of Libya and Tunis to be worth $50 billion, while Jewish property in the entire region to be $250 billion.

According to Al-Wattan Voice, talling the cost of losses began one and half a years ago secretly in Morocco, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, in addition to Iran.

This article was originally published by MEMO” –

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50894.htm

 

