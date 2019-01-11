Global Research has over 50,000 subscribers to our Newsletter.

In Pictures: The Largest Strike in History Is Happening in India Right Now

By Ben Cowles, January 09, 2019

Around 150 million people began a two-day general strike in India today against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Labour and anti-trade union policies in India.

A Majority of Americans Do Not Believe the Official 9/11 Story

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, January 09, 2019

The media has NEVER EXAMINED the evidence or explained the analysis provided by scientists, architects, engineers, pilots, and the first responders who experienced the explosions of the World Trade Center twin towers.

Everything the Western Mainstream Media Outlets Get Wrong When Covering Poor Countries

By Tamara Pearson, January 09, 2019

From de-prioritizing the lives of locals in poor countries, to downplaying global inequality, racism, and condescension, the way Western news agencies do international news is deeply harmful.

GM Crops, Pesticides, Corporate Duplicity: Bayer Has Never Been Transparent in Its Life!

By Colin Todhunter, January 09, 2019

Mason is scathing in her response and begins her letter by saying, “Bayer CropScience has never been transparent in its life.” She makes it clear to Baumann from the outset that she considers Bayer CropScience and Monsanto “criminal corporations.”

The War on Syria: Are the White Helmets preparing another Chemical Weapons False Flag?

By Mark Taliano, January 09, 2019

It should also be clear that the war is not a War on Terror, since the Western-supported terrorist forces that existed in Syria, dubbed “the largest terrorist army on earth”, is estimated to have numbered almost 500,000 terrorists at its peak.

War Criminals at Large

By Dr. Daniele Ganser, January 09, 2019

The historical facts for the period from 1945 to today show a completely different reality: time and again, democratic states in Europe and North America have participated in wars of aggression and terrorist attacks in the past 70 years.

President Trump’s Losing Strategy: Embracing Bolsonoro’s Brazil and Confronting China

By Prof. James Petras, January 09, 2019

The US embraces a regime doomed to failure and threatens the world’s most dynamic economy. President Trump has lauded Brazil’s newly elected President Jair Bolsonaro and promises to promote close economic, political, social and cultural ties.

