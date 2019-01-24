The Venezuelan right-wing, backed by the United States and other right-wing governments in the region, continue with their coup agenda against the Bolivarian government.

***

The Venezuelan and international right advances in its destabilizing plans, which are rejected by revolutionary people in the streets.

The Venezuelan right-wing, backed by the United States and other right-wing governments in the region, continue with their coup agenda against the Bolivarian government. Meanwhile, in the streets of Caracas, Chavismo mobilizes in defense of peace, democracy and sovereignty of the country in the face of interference and destabilization of the national and international right-wing.

In an unconstitutional event the president of the National Assembly in judiciary contempt, Juan Guaido, sworn himself in on Wednesday morning. After which U.S. President Donald Trumprecognized the illegal self-proclaimed president. The same was done by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, who has instigated attacks against Venezuela and his Government.

For his part, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, joined the interference with a call to Venezuelan military and security forces “to support democracy.” In addition, he gave his support to Guaidó “while establishing a transitional government and preparing elections.” Other presidents and governments of Latin America have supported Guaido, directly attacking the Bolivarian Government of democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro.

The strategy: Usurp powers

This Wednesday the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) urged the Prosecutor’s Office to determine the responsibilities of the members of the National Assembly (AN), in contempt, for the usurpation of the powers of the Executive.

Judge Juan Jose Mendoza pointed out that the National Assembly “expressly violates Article 236, numerals 4 and 15, as it seems to usurp the competence of the President of the Republic in directing the foreign relations of the State.”

He also ratified the unconstitutionality of the acts of the AN and found that it continues in contempt.

Juan Guaido, the new face of the coup

The appointment of Juan Guiado as “leader” of the Venezuelan opposition is not casual, the act responds to the construction of an image that seems more “popular,” contrary to that of the traditional leaders of the Venezuelan right-wing.

Guido has his origins based in the popular middle class, he is an engineer graduated from a private university, even his physical appearance is far from the traditional profile opponent.

His image contrasts with the one of the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, who comes from the working class as a bus driver. Guaido was a protagonist of the violent actions of the opposition in 2007, 2014 and 2017 usually known as Guarimbas.

Background: Opposition and usurpation

On April 11, 2002, the Venezuelan opposition also ignored the Constitution and staged a coup d’état, in which the president of Fedecamaras (Federation of the commerce chambers), Pedro Carmona Estanga, declared himself president, with the complicity of the country’s media and oligarchic sector.

Carmona revoked the 1999 Constitution and the 49 enabling laws decreed by President Hugo Chavez in the framework of the Enabling Law. It also dissolved the other public powers, the Supreme Court of Justice, the Attorney General of the Republic, the Ombudsman, the National Electoral Council, the National Assembly and the General Comptroller of the Republic.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from France 24

The original source of this article is teleSUR Copyright © Telesur teleSUR , 2019

https://www.globalresearch.ca/new-coup-attempt-in-venezuela-led-by-juan-guaido/5666407