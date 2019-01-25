Do you value the reporting and in-depth analysis provided by Global Research on a daily basis?

* * *

Mobilize and Defend Venezuela!

By Andre Vltchek, January 25, 2019

In the past, the US tried to overthrow Chavez, it attempted to starve Venezuela, to make its medical system collapse, then to assassinate Maduro. It produced a ‘deficit’ of food, even toilet paper. It ordered its lapdogs in Latin America to antagonize the Bolivarian revolution.

US Regime Change in Venezuela: The Documented Evidence

By Tony Cartalucci, January 25, 2019

According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – the impetus for Washington’s sudden interest in Venezuela is the suffering of the Venezuelan people.

Regime Change and Speakers of the Legislature: Nancy Pelosi vs. Juan Guaido, Self-Proclaimed President of Venezuela

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, January 25, 2019

Trump’s endorsement of Venezuela’s speaker of the National Assembly Juan Guaido (which repeals the presidential succession procedures under the constitution) is tantamount to stating that Nancy Pelosi could legitimately from one day to the next replace Trump as interim president of the US. A pretty grim prospect for the Donald.

Venezuela – An Appeal to Russia, China and All Unaligned Countries for Support of Sovereign Venezuela

By Peter Koenig, January 25, 2019

Ongoing unrest in the streets of Caracas and major Venezuelan cities, all inspired and fueled on by the United States, and also the OAS (Organization of American States), the Club of Lima (except for Mexico), its European puppet allies, is confusing and dividing the people and has already killed at least 16.

Venezuela: Preplanned Provocation by Washington,”The Indirect Adaptive Approach” to Regime Change

By Andrew Korybko, January 24, 2019

The Hybrid War on Venezuela is reaching its climax following the preplanned and coordinated provocation of the US and its “Lima Group” allies to recognize Juan Guaidó as the country’s “interim president” after he swore himself into office on the day that the Bolivarian Republic celebrated the 1958 ouster of a former strongman.

The Coup in Venezuela Must be Resisted

By Craig Murray, January 24, 2019

Venezuela has elections. Juan Guaido has never even been a Presidential candidate. Despite massive CIA opposition funding and interference over years as Big Oil tries to regain control of the World’s largest oil reserves, Nicolas Maduro was democratically re-elected in 2018 as President of Venezuela.

Mike Pence Calls for Coup d’Etat in Venezuela

By Stephen Lendman, January 24, 2019

Since Hugo Chavez established Bolivarian social democracy in Venezuela, a vibrant system, a model for other nations, the US plotted to replace it with fascist tyranny.

Regime Change in Venezuela: Trump, Almagro and Guaidó – The Troika of Insanity

By Nino Pagliccia, January 24, 2019

As the government supporters march in some areas of Caracas, opposition groups are not only marching, they are actually committing the most outrageous, albeit expected, action: they observe as Juan Guaidó, recently declared president of the in-contempt National Assembly, declares himself interim president of Venezuela!

Washington Has Appointed a President for Venezuela

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, January 24, 2019

Washington routinely meddles but now has gone far beyond mere meddling. Washington has this day (January 23, 2019) declared that the elected president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, is no longer the Venezuelan president. Washington, not the Venezulan people, has decided who is Venezuela’s president.

*

