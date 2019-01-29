3 hours ago January 29, 2019J.C.

Russia's Lavrov says U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela oil Company Illegal

By Reuters

January 29, 2019 “Information Clearing House” –    MOSCOW (Reuters) – U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela’s state oil company are illegal and Russia will take all necessary steps to support the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lavrov said the sanctions amounted to an attempt by the United States to confiscate Venezuelan state assets, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.

