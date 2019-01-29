Ein Insaniah Center for Rights and Development in Sanaa on Wednesday released the latest statistics that included the number of civilian casualties during the 1400 days of the Saudi-led coalition war on Yemen, as well as the loss of infrastructure and basic services during the same period.

According to statistics, the number of civilian casualties has reached 40,546 killed and wounded since the start of the coalition war on Yemen.

The statistics indicated that 3,495 children were killed and other 3,497 wounded in 1,400 days of aggression.

During the same period, 2,250 women killed, and 2,524 other women were injured.

The number of men who were killed during 1,400 of the aggression amounted to 10,113, and 18,712 men were injured during the same period, according to the Statistics.

With regard to the loss of and violations of service facilities in the areas of health and education, the center reported that there were 365 hospitals and health services that were totally or partially destroyed by the coalition bombing in various parts of Yemen, during the 1400 days of the Allied Coalition attack.

While 984 schools and educational centers were completely or partially destroyed during the same period, while the alliance destroyed 1,159 mosques, in addition to the destruction of 1,552 sources and water installations, 236 archaeological sites, adding 437,167 houses during 1,400 of the coalition countries War on Yemen.

Yemen has been suffering from a Saudi-led military campaign since 2015, which has caused the worlds worst humanitarian crisis, in addition of pushing the impoverished state to the brink of famine, according to a previous statement by the United Nations.

