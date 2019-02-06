Do you value the reporting and in-depth analysis provided by Global Research on a daily basis?

At present we are not covering our monthly costs. The support of our readers is much appreciated.

Click to donate or click here to become a member of Global Research.

* * *

One Step Closer to Nuclear Oblivion: US Sabotages the INF Treaty

By Federico Pieraccini, February 06, 2019

The Trump administration announced on February 1 that the country was suspending its participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF treaty) for 180 days pending a final withdrawal. Vladimir Putin, in a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovand Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu, announced on Saturday that the Russian Federation is also suspending its participation in the treaty in a mirror response to Washington’s unilateral decision.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lists Sacred Land Outside Chaco Culture National Historical Park in Newest Fracking Lease Sale

By Ashley Curtin, February 06, 2019

Just as the government shutdown ended, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management quietly listed many new sites in their attempt to expand the sale of oil and gas leases. Among those sites includes land outside Chaco Culture National Park and other public land revered by Native Americans, the Associated Press reported.

Brexit Poll: 80% of UK Adults Disapprove of Government’s Handling of Brexit Negotiations

By ORB International, February 06, 2019

This month’s ORB International Brexit Confidence tracker poll shows 80% of UK adults disapprove of the way the government is handling the Brexit negotiations, the highest figure recorded since this tracker poll began in November 2016

Twitter Greenlights Venezuela’s Pro-Opposition Online Blitz – Shuts Down Genuine Opponents

By Alexander Rubinstein, February 06, 2019

Shady anonymous actors are waging an information war manipulating social media with automated posts in an apparent attempt to manufacture a faux consensus for regime change in Venezuela.

The Future of Statehood: Israel & Palestine

By Richard Falk and Correio Braziliense, February 06, 2019

It is difficult at this stage to interpret the significance of the recent dissolution of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), which serves as the Parliament of the Palestinian Authority that governs the West Bank and enjoys formal recognition as the representive of the Palestinian people internationally.

The Lima Group: Conspiracy to Destroy Venezuela

By Mark Taliano, February 06, 2019

The “Lima group”, which convened in Canada on Feb. 4, 2019, represents a group of governments opposed to Venezuela’s elected government.

U.S. “Military Aid” to Al Qaeda, ISIS-Daesh

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 06, 2019

The Pentagon has lost control of its allies, according to CNN. The unspoken truth is that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are acting on behalf of the US. And Washington is responsible for the death of tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2019

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-unfolding-global-crisis/5667811