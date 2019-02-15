2 hours ago February 15, 2019J.C.

gallery China Cancels Trade Talks with UK in Protest over Defence Secretary Williamson’s Speech

By The Straits Times
Global Research, February 15, 2019
The Straits Times 14 February 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua has cancelled trade talks with Britain’s Finance Minister, Mr Philip Hammond, after Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson threatened to deploy an aircraft carrier in Beijing’s backyard, The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday (Feb 14).

Mr Hu was due to hold trade talks with Mr Hammond this weekend.

Instead, the newspaper said, Mr Hu cancelled the talks in protest at Mr Williamson’s speech on Monday.

Mr Williamson had said in a fiery speech that Britain must be prepared to boost its “lethality” and threatened to send the warship to the Pacific in response to Beijing’s military ambitions.

To read complete article on The Straits Times click here

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from dnaindia.com

The original source of this article is The Straits Times
Copyright © The Straits TimesThe Straits Times, 2019

https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-cancels-trade-talks-with-uk-in-protest-over-defence-secretary-williamsons-speech/5668726

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.