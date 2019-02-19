Do you value the reporting and in-depth analysis provided by Global Research on a daily basis?

How Much of Venezuela’s Crisis Is Really Maduro’s Fault?

By Steve Ellner, February 19, 2019

The Venezuelan opposition frequently argues that neither the sanctions nor depressed international oil prices are to blame for the nation’s economic difficulties, only the mismanagement of the economy.

Yellow Vests and Red Unions Strike Together

By Richard Greeman, February 19, 2019

On Tuesday, February 5, as the government of Emmanuel Macron pushed harsh repressive laws against demonstrators through the National Assembly, the Yellow Vests joined with France’s unions for the first time in a day-long, nation-wide “General Strike.”

Trump Declares Global War on Socialism

By Bill Van Auken, February 19, 2019

US President Donald Trump unleashed a global tirade against socialism at a Florida university Monday, in which he targeted Venezuela as the front line in this fascistic crusade.

Who’s Behind the Attacks in Iran? Pakistan Has to Choose Between Saudi Arabia and Iran

By Masud Wadan, February 19, 2019

Historically, Pakistan has no feud with Iran and the latter was the first to recognize Pakistan when it gained independence in 1947, but siding with Saudi Arabia will keep Iran at arm’s length from Pakistan.

Melting Ice Sheets and Weakened Polar Fronts: Onset of Climate Tipping Points

By Dr. Andrew Glikson, February 18, 2019

The state of the climate constitutes a confluence of multiple processes, the primary factors being solar insolation and the greenhouse gas composition of the atmosphere.

In Countries Destroyed by the West, People Should Stop Admiring the U.S. and Europe

By Andre Vltchek, February 18, 2019

It may sound incredible, but it is true: in countries that have been damaged, even totally robbed and destroyed by the West, many people are still enamored with Europe and North America.

Is Venezuela Canada’s Modern Day El Dorado?

By Nino Pagliccia, February 18, 2019

The search for gold in the mythical place of El Dorado in Latin America drew armies of Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century and caused many deaths of indigenous people. The gold remained elusive but Spain colonized most of the region and exploited other riches until the Latin American independence movements of the 19th century.

