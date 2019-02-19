According to Russian media, yet to be confirmed, “A False Flag is Brewing” under the Cloak of the so-called “Humanitarian Convoy for Venezuela” (TASS)

The alleged false flag operation is intended to justify “an outside invasion” of Venezuela by one or more foreign powers. The false flag is slated to result in the deaths of civilians.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a press conference last week:

“A provocation, involving victims, is being put together under the guise of a humanitarian convoy,” Zakharova stressed. “They need it just as a pretext to use outside force, and everyone should understand that.” “The possibility of a military intervention is just a red line for all of Latin America and the entire global community in general, which considers itself to be civilized,” she emphasized. “We believe it is imperative to refrain from steps or statements that could trigger an escalation of tensions in Venezuela, in particular, from any appeals to Venezuela’s armed forces fraught with their involvement in a domestic civil standoff,” Zakharova went on to say. “We keep repeating that the international community’s task is to promote mutual understanding between various political forces in Venezuela.” (quoted by TASS)

According to Sputnik, the above Russian Foreign Ministry statement was made following direct contacts between the “US and members of Venezuela’s army, urging them to pledge allegiance to opposition leader Juan Guaido. … The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned of an increasing number of signs that a military coup in Venezuela is becoming the “West’s priority”.