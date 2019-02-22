“The 5G Rollout is Absolutely Insane.” Dr. Martin Pall, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences, Washington State University.

Donald Trump’s total disregard for humanity, fauna, flora, environment – and indeed a towering ignorance – is perhaps encapsulated in recent Tweets:

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on……… 134K Twitter Ads info and privacy 56K people are talking about this

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump ….something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology! 118K Twitter Ads info and privacy 36.5K people are talking about this

Electromagnetic Sense Ireland (1) has possibly the most comprehensive, accessible, expert material to be found on 5G. It makes chilling reading.

“5G is the next generation of mobile and wireless technology. It is being touted as the next best thing in communications – providing faster speeds (up to 100 times) and higher capacity transmissions to carry the massive amount of data that will be generated … A dense network of antennae is needed for 5G to operate, so these will be placed on thousands of lamp posts, poles, under manholes, street equipment etc. “As well as 5G on earth, there are plans to put 20,000 satellites in space. The intention of this is to completely cover the earth in wireless radiation. “5G will substantially increase exposure to radio–frequency electromagnetic fields RF-EMF, that has already been proven to be harmful for humans, animals and the environment.”

Risks from 5G include:

Damage to the eyes – cataracts, retinal damage

Severe sweating

Skin damage

Immune system disruption

Metabolic disruption

Neurological disturbance

Leakage of blood brain barrier

Damage to sperm

Increased risk of cancers

Collapse of insect populations, the base of food for birds and bats

Rise in bacterial resistance and bacterial shifts

Damage to plants and trees

“The plans to beam highly penetrative 5G milliwave radiation at us from space must surely be one of the greatest follies ever conceived by mankind. There will be nowhere safe to live”, states Olga Sheean, former World Health Organisation employee and author of “No Safe Place.” “It would irradiate everyone, including the most vulnerable to harm from radiofrequency radiation: pregnant women, unborn children, young children, teenagers, men of reproductive age, the elderly, the disabled, and the chronically ill” states Ronald Powell, with a PhD, in Applied Physics from Harvard University.

One hundred and eighty doctors and scientists from thirty six countries have already written to the European Union demanding a moratorium on 5G implementation.

5G is part of a seven Trillion Dollar business. So in Trump Land, clearly to hell with all life on earth – or is he actually unaware of the unimaginable horror of what he is championing?

Radiation from whatever source kills, deforms, attacking the unborn, wreaks havoc – as the haunting birth deformities and cancers, environmental devastation from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, to the testing grounds of the Pacific Islands, to Iraq and the Middle East show in horrors which follow the generations.

As Professor Michel Chossudovsky comments succinctly of 5G: “It’s a bit like nuclear war, it kills.”

*

