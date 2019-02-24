You see those commercials on the boob tube for the Addiction Network. It’s another for profit that helps folks with addictions, IF they either have the insurance or the cash. Isn’t it grand that we Americans have to use private businesses to rehab those of us who are under the spell of drug addictions?

If you took a few moments of pause, you would realize that it should be our government which should be helping those with addictions- many such ones that have occurred because of the power of Big Pharma. Do you realize that they were giving out opioids like candy through foolish MDs and false advertising… but that’s for another column folks.

We do have a much more subtle but powerful Addiction Network operating here in America, and this one is in fact run by our government.. forever it seems. This network has mesmerized the public into thinking two such false facts: A) The Two Party/ One Party system works for a viable democracy, and B) Free Market Free Enterprise works for all. Think about that for a moment:

The Two Party/ One Party System- Like some monopoly business setup whereupon two mega corporations control 90% of sales, this Republican/ Democrat fixture all but runs the electoral playing field. The super rich who really control both of these parties made sure that money, and lots of it, is needed to run elections. We, the suckers, just look on and decide if it is, as Ralph Nader aptly put it, Tweedledum or Tweedledee. Sad but true. Of course, if you are like a Howard Schultz, mega mega millionaire who runs Starbucks, or a Ross Perot, then you can get the exposure needed to reach ‘We the suckers’. Think about this for a second: If, when he decided to take on the Republican establishment, Donald Trump did not have zillions of his own dough and that of a few billionaires, he would not be tweeting from the oval office. Folks, there is NO democracy until we totally eliminate private money from electoral politics!

