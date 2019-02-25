4 hours ago February 25, 2019J.C.

gallery Video: The Real Humanitarian Aid: Inside Venezuela’s State-subsidized Communal Markets

By Max Blumenthal
Global Research, February 25, 2019
The Grayzone Project 24 February 2019

  1  1

 21

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal toured open air markets in Caracas full of food and supplies subsidized by the Venezuelan government, which debunk the “humanitarian crisis” lie spread by corporate media.

.

.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from teleSUR

The original source of this article is The Grayzone Project
Copyright © Max BlumenthalThe Grayzone Project, 2019

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-real-humanitarian-aid-inside-venezuelas-state-subsidized-communal-markets/5669654

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.