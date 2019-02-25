The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal toured open air markets in Caracas full of food and supplies subsidized by the Venezuelan government, which debunk the “humanitarian crisis” lie spread by corporate media.
Featured image is from teleSUR
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-real-humanitarian-aid-inside-venezuelas-state-subsidized-communal-markets/5669654