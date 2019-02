Watch

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal toured open air markets in Caracas full of food and supplies subsidized by the Venezuelan government, which debunk the “humanitarian crisis” lie spread by corporate media.

Posted February 16, 2019

Video shot and edited by Ben Norton. ///// The Grayzone ///// Find more reporting

at https://grayzoneproject.com

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51170.htm