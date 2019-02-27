11 hours ago February 27, 2019J.C.

US-backed Opposition Activists Caught on Video Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Aid Truck on Venezuela Border

By RT News
February 27, 2019
RT News 24 February 2019

As Washington and Caracas blame each other for torching a truck carrying what the US called vital ‘humanitarian supplies’ from Colombia to Venezuela, a video has emerged, finally shedding some light on the incident.

The truck caught fire and burned down during a failed attempt on Saturday by US-backed opposition activists to breach the closed Colombia-Venezuela border crossing at the Francisco de Paula Santander Bridge, near the Venezuelan city of Urena. The Venezuelan government refuses to let the American cargo in, calling these ‘humanitarian’ convoys a propaganda stunt and a precursor to a military invasion.

Max Blumenthal

@MaxBlumenthal

 · 

Everyone from @marcorubio to @senfeinstein to Colombian President @IvanDuque claimed without evidence that Venezuelan national guard burned US aid on the Santander bridge.

But as I explain, all evidence suggests opposition guarimberos torched the aid: https://grayzoneproject.com/2019/02/24/burning-aid-colombia-venezuela-bridge/ 

Burning Aid: An Interventionist Deception on Colombia-Venezuela Bridge? | The Grayzone

Marco Rubio and coup leaders claim Venezuela’s National Guard burned US aid trucks on the Colombia bridge. But evidence points in the opposite direction.

grayzoneproject.com

Max Blumenthal

@MaxBlumenthal

This video found by @graffitiborrao appears to show the moment when an opposition guarimbero throws a Molotov cocktail on a truck loaded with US aid:

Embedded video

Photos of the incident were immediately used by US officials to double down on their outrage and calls for regime change in Caracas. But footage that has surfaced on social media tells a strikingly different story, pinning the blame on ‘activists’ in the crowd.

Dan Cohen

@dancohen3000

 · 
Replying to @marcorubio

You have no evidence of who set the aid truck on fire and these photos indicate your guarimberos had a hand in it.

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Dan Cohen

@dancohen3000

This video from today shows the guarimberos making Molotov cocktails. Did they use them to set the aid truck on fire? pic.twitter.com/aNFqGVQ0uA

 · Cúcuta, Colombia
Embedded video

One clip appears to have caught the moment a man on the Colombian side of the border pelted a Molotov cocktail at the truck, while another video from the scene showed the opposition activists openly preparing the incendiary devices. Border security guards can be seen patiently holding their line at a distance, casting further doubts on claims that the truck was seized and torched after it had crossed into Venezuela.

*

Featured image: Opposition supporters unload humanitarian aid from a truck that was set on fire at the border line between Colombia and Venezuela on February 23, 2019. © Reuters / Marco Bello

