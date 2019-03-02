Washington’s anti-China strategy includes targeting its dominant companies, ones able to match or outdo America’s best for preeminence in key fields, notably high-tech ones.

It’s why Sabrina Meng Wanzhou was targeted, chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, world leader in the race to roll out cellular mobile communications 5G technology, trillions of dollars of economic value at stake – $12.3 trillion by 2035, according to one estimate.

The stakes are huge. Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE are major players. Trump regime hardliners fear they’ll win the 5G race over US companies.

The technology is touted as able to support the next generation of Internet-connected devices infrastructure to smart cities and driverless cars.

America’s trade deficit with China is a minor issue by comparison, distracting from the major one, China heading toward being the world’s largest economy, along with becoming an industrial and technological powerhouse, what Washington aims to prevent.

Doing Washington’s dirty work, Canada unjustifiably arrested and detained Meng without just cause – phony accusations substituting for legitimate ones, improper claims about Huawei conspiring to violate (illegal) US sanctions on Iran, ones no nations should observe.

A US Justice Department 13-count indictment also charged Huawei with wire fraud, money laundering, intellectual property theft, and obstruction of justice.

The politicized indictment alleges Huawei and an affiliate company violated the 1977 US International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

It permits regulation of commerce after declaring a national emergency in response to an alleged threat to America by a foreign state – despite none existing since WW II ended, notably none posed by Russia, China, Iran, and other nations targeted by the US for regime change.

Meng is charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. The Trump regime formally requested Canada to extradite her to the US. Currently she’s illegally held under house arrest in Vancouver.

A second 10-count US indictment charges Huawei and its US affiliate with theft of trade secrets from T-Mobile USA, wire fraud, and obstruction of justice – also alleging Huawei “offer(ed) bonuses to employees who succeeded in stealing confidential information from other companies.”

China and Huawei deny US charges. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry accused Washington of using state power to subvert the operations of Chinese companies, notably high-tech ones like Huawei and ZTE – vowing to protect their legitimate rights.

Currently under house arrest in Vancouver, Canadian authorities approved Meng’s extradition to the US, acting on Trump regime orders.

Her attorney David Martin said what she’s charged with is not illegal in Canada. Extraditing her would violate Ottawa’s extradition agreement with the US, adding:

“Our client maintains that she is innocent of any wrongdoing and that the US prosecution and extradition constitutes an abuse of the processes of law.”

A lengthy legal battle is likely, China and Huawei surely to go all out for the interests of the nation, the company and Meng. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying his credibility is at stake over this issue, demanding his government drop charges against Meng and release her from house arrest.

On March 2, China’s Global Times demanded Canada “stop meddling in the case of Meng Wanzhou due to its political nature.”

Spokesperson for Beijing’s embassy in Ottawa was quoted, saying

“(t)his is not merely a judicial case, but political persecution of a Chinese high-tech enterprise. The subsequent developments have proved this.”

Beijing believes what’s going on will ultimately be dealt with through Sino/US negotiations, not settled judicially. Attorney Long Liu called Meng’s targeting “a misstep by Canadian authorities.”

On Saturday, Beijing again called for Meng’s immediate release, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying

“(t)his is a serious political event. We once again urge the US to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant and extradition request for Meng Wanzhou.”

Academic Li Haidong called her arrest, detention, and ordered extradition to the US by Canada “an unfortunate decision…damag(ing) relations with China,” along with its “international image as a sovereign country with judicial independence,” adding:

Based on alleged US evidence released so far, extraditing Meng to America would be a “twisted (politically motivated) decision” – harmful to Canada’s interests, a “political scandal” if PM Trudeau bends to US interests on this issue.

According to political analyst Mei Xinyu,

“(t)he impact (of this case) is far-reaching. Canada’s move has set a very bad precedent for the international order of business and trade.”

If things aren’t equitably resolved, China’s relations with the US and Canada will be more negatively impacted than already.

