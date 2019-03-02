According to a 2009 Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, 50% of the then Conservative shadow cabinet were members of the CFI Friends of Israel lobby – (but now, that figure has risen to an estimated 80%). The film also claimed that the pro-Israel lobby group were bankrolling the Tory party. That was nearly ten years ago. In the interim period the lobby has massively increased its influence within a Conservative party that has been in government during that period and the knowledge of that unsavoury relationship is a key driver of animosity against those in government and those in the general population who support this dangerous infiltration of foreign agents into both Houses of Parliament. (See this)

Today, bilateral trade with the Israeli state has mushroomed with the UK buying millions of pounds worth of Israeli-made generic drugs for the NHS together with valuable contracts for military drones and other defence and security systems and equipment notwithstanding that Israel is a non-NATO Member and the only undeclared nuclear-weapons state in the world. This bilateral trade is today worth US$3billion, with over 300 known Israeli companies currently operating in Britain.

Crucially, however, the Israeli government under Binyamin Netanyahu is still in gross violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that requires a withdrawal of all (600,000) Israelis from the Occupied Territories including East Jerusalem. That clear contempt of the Netanyahu government for the will of the United Nations is a key driver of current antisemitism throughout the United Kingdom and beyond. (See this)

This frightening increase in antisemitic rhetoric across the political spectrum is today reminiscent of the Weimar Republic in the pre-war Germany of 1932 that led to the election of the Nazi party and eventually the horrors of the Holocaust.

A moratorium is now urgently required on all British government contracts with the Netanyahu regime until Israel fully implements the requirements of UN Security Council Resolution 2334. Furthermore, legislation should be enacted to make it illegal for a sitting Member of Parliament to join any lobby acting for a foreign state.

